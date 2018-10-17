- Create your FREE Amazon Business account to save up to 10% with Business-only prices and free shipping. Register today
ROKR 3D Wooden Puzzle Mechanical Treasure Box Model DIY Brain Teaser Projects for Adult Kid Age 14+
|Number of Pieces
|123
|Age Range (Description)
|Kid
|Brand
|ROKR
|Material
|Wood
|Color
|Treasure Box
- 【Front】This rotary knob is used to enter the password to open the box. The password is set at the time of assembly. It cannot be changed when finished. The password is a three-digit number. You have 810 choices between 000 to 999, But 190 combinations were not available, please refer to the manual for details.
- 【Back】There are two holes in the back that can insert the key, open the box and rotate the key so that the inner tray can open and rise.【Top】Rotate the gear to open a small space at the top.
- 【Bottom】At the bottom you can record the password you set, and there laser engraved the method of how to enter the password:Anticlockwise 2 circles to digit 1; Clockwise 1 circles to digit 2; Anticlockwise 0 circles to digit 3, Then the box will be open!
- 【Inside】There's a little tray inside to keep your little secret or surprise for somebody! You can put in a strawberry or a ring.
- 【Matters Needing Attention】Be careful to connect the parts in a complete and solid way to ensure that it runs well. Don't put it in a wet place.
Product Description
ROKR has been focusing on wooden toys for 11 years, all our products are original design.
Our vision is to provide the best wooden gifts, the most interesting building models and the most smart puzzles toys for DIY lovers all over the world.
We hope we can keep the fun of handwork for you in today's noisy world. Put down the phone, and experience the pure fun between adults and children, husband and wife, families and friends.
Beautiful Wooden Model
This 3D wooden puzzle is actually a treasure box, with 3-digital passwords. It will only be opened if you enter the correct password. and the password is set by you during the assembly process.
Secret Storage Slots
There is a storage slots inside the treasure box, turn the key in the backside, the slot will rise and open. You can hide a ring in it. Give it to your lovers.
Detailed English Instructions
We have detailed English instructions that written in pictures and tips. You can easily follow it and finish your own treasure box.
Laser Pre-cut Wood Board
You will get Laser pre-cut wood board and spare parts, you can even paint it with your favorite colors and post it to your friends,
Try to build your own treasure box !
|Waterwheel Coaster
|Retro Telescope
|Marble Night City
|Wood Revolver Toy
|Pendulum Clock
|Robot Music Box
|Wood Pieces
|254 pcs
|314 pcs
|294 pcs
|102 pcs
|166 pcs
|221 pcs
|Assembly Time
|6 H
|3 H
|7 H
|1 H
|6 H
|4 H
|For Age
|14+
|14+
|14+
|14+
|14+
|14+
|Need Glue
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
Reviewed in the United States on February 7, 2021
Overall it’s a challenging project that performs as described provided you are determined, meticulous, and appreciate a “one of a kind” box. All the effort and determination required did take some of the fun out of it, but the satisfaction of actually completing a rather complex and exhausting project did help.
It took more time to make the dowels and wax the gears than it did to do all the assembly steps on the box combined. If they just manufactured the dowels I would've given this 5 stars.
Also not sure why they have two cranks on the back of the box, since they both serve the same purpose... And you can't fit a key/knob for the backside cranks into the top nook for storage, which would really tie the whole thing together. Alternatively, they could have affixed the key/cranks to the back.
All that being said, this was rewarding to assemble, looks nice, is fun, and now I want to fill an entire room with interactive 3d things like this. 😂
This is a very well thought out 3D puzzle, and the finished product looks exquisite. My problem is really with how hard it is to get some of the pieces in place. I mean I have very little grip strength, so the later steps where you have to wiggle and force a piece in place was very difficult. And the wooden pieces aren’t strong enough to withstand some hammering. Luckily, with the help of my 8 yr old toy hammer and my trusty tweezer, I manage to softly bang some of the edge in without damaging the wood too much.
The instruction isn’t exactly crystal clear, took me a page or two in before realizing pieces with + sign next to them are extra pieces. And I was kind of hoping my lego/puzzle savvy 8 yr old could have enjoyed this project with me. Nope, he might be able to follow the instructions, but to build this thing, a child needs to be pretty advanced in manual dexterity.
Anyway, it took me about 2-3 hours, mostly trying to figure out how to bang/wiggle things into place. There were a lot of doubts as to if the finished project would actually work or not.
It did, and frustration aside, I am impressed with the design. Definitely worth it if you enjoy building this kind of puzzle.
Now I am thinking about getting multiple others to build and gift, since you can hide trinket in there.
Reviewed in the United States on December 5, 2019
I plan on staining just have to chose a light colored stain so I can see the designs.
Reviewed in Canada on May 30, 2021