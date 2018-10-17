$29.99
ROKR 3D Wooden Puzzle Mechanical Treasure Box Model DIY Brain Teaser Projects for Adult Kid Age 14+

4.4 out of 5 stars 1,496 ratings
Enhance your purchase

Number of Pieces 123
Age Range (Description) Kid
Brand ROKR
Material Wood
Color Treasure Box

About this item

  • 【Front】This rotary knob is used to enter the password to open the box. The password is set at the time of assembly. It cannot be changed when finished. The password is a three-digit number. You have 810 choices between 000 to 999, But 190 combinations were not available, please refer to the manual for details.
  • 【Back】There are two holes in the back that can insert the key, open the box and rotate the key so that the inner tray can open and rise.【Top】Rotate the gear to open a small space at the top.
  • 【Bottom】At the bottom you can record the password you set, and there laser engraved the method of how to enter the password:Anticlockwise 2 circles to digit 1; Clockwise 1 circles to digit 2; Anticlockwise 0 circles to digit 3, Then the box will be open!
  • 【Inside】There's a little tray inside to keep your little secret or surprise for somebody! You can put in a strawberry or a ring.
  • 【Matters Needing Attention】Be careful to connect the parts in a complete and solid way to ensure that it runs well. Don't put it in a wet place.
Product Description

ROKR has been focusing on wooden toys for 11 years, all our products are original design.

Our vision is to provide the best wooden gifts, the most interesting building models and the most smart puzzles toys for DIY lovers all over the world.

We hope we can keep the fun of handwork for you in today's noisy world. Put down the phone, and experience the pure fun between adults and children, husband and wife, families and friends.

LG HEJI
ROKR 3d wooden puzzles marble run lg501 rokr 3d wooden puzzles retro telescope rokr marble run kit lga01 ROKR 3d wooden puzzles wood revolver lq401 ROKR 3D Wooden puzzles clock lk501 ROKR 3d wooden puzzle robot music box am601
Waterwheel Coaster Retro Telescope Marble Night City Wood Revolver Toy Pendulum Clock Robot Music Box
Wood Pieces 254 pcs 314 pcs 294 pcs 102 pcs 166 pcs 221 pcs
Assembly Time 6 H 3 H 7 H 1 H 6 H 4 H
For Age 14+ 14+ 14+ 14+ 14+ 14+
Need Glue X X X X X X

Product information

Customer Questions & Answers
Customer reviews

4.4 out of 5 stars
4.4 out of 5
1,496 global ratings
Top reviews from the United States

Ron
3.0 out of 5 stars Pretty but daunting project, definitely NOT a first project.
Reviewed in the United States on October 17, 2018
Verified Purchase
LooLoo
3.0 out of 5 stars Don't recommend
Reviewed in the United States on November 20, 2019
Verified Purchase
DJ
1.0 out of 5 stars Horrible experience
Reviewed in the United States on June 12, 2020
Verified Purchase
Miki
4.0 out of 5 stars Tons of fun, very minor complaints.
Reviewed in the United States on December 1, 2019
Verified Purchase
Irena
5.0 out of 5 stars Frustrating and fulfilling three hours of work
Reviewed in the United States on February 7, 2021
Verified Purchase
Irena
5.0 out of 5 stars Frustrating and fulfilling three hours of work
Reviewed in the United States on February 7, 2021
I actually was eyeing the marble run first, but since I haven’t done any from this brand before, I figure I should start with something simpler.
This is a very well thought out 3D puzzle, and the finished product looks exquisite. My problem is really with how hard it is to get some of the pieces in place. I mean I have very little grip strength, so the later steps where you have to wiggle and force a piece in place was very difficult. And the wooden pieces aren’t strong enough to withstand some hammering. Luckily, with the help of my 8 yr old toy hammer and my trusty tweezer, I manage to softly bang some of the edge in without damaging the wood too much.
The instruction isn’t exactly crystal clear, took me a page or two in before realizing pieces with + sign next to them are extra pieces. And I was kind of hoping my lego/puzzle savvy 8 yr old could have enjoyed this project with me. Nope, he might be able to follow the instructions, but to build this thing, a child needs to be pretty advanced in manual dexterity.
Anyway, it took me about 2-3 hours, mostly trying to figure out how to bang/wiggle things into place. There were a lot of doubts as to if the finished project would actually work or not.
It did, and frustration aside, I am impressed with the design. Definitely worth it if you enjoy building this kind of puzzle.
Now I am thinking about getting multiple others to build and gift, since you can hide trinket in there.
George Jefferson
3.0 out of 5 stars Disappointing
Reviewed in the United States on January 3, 2021
Verified Purchase
Jesse Marshall
4.0 out of 5 stars Great product but the instructions aren't clear in the first few steps.
Reviewed in the United States on December 5, 2019
Verified Purchase
Jesse Marshall
4.0 out of 5 stars Great product but the instructions aren't clear in the first few steps.
Reviewed in the United States on December 5, 2019
I love puzzles and while searching amazon for them I came across this. It is not a puzzle box contrary to their listing and description but it was super fun to put together anyway and has found a place on my work desk with my other puzzles. The directions in the beginning while assembling the decoder tool are very lacking. I wound up trying to put the box together using the example code given but needs with something else. Easy to determine the combo when assembling you just look at the back and turn the dial till the kitchen line up. Other than that little hiccup I enjoyed the process very much. You will need a way to cut the wooden dowel pins that come with it and be super careful with the pieces that bend. I slipped on the ROKR part and broke it. Little bit of superglue fixed it back good as new but I have heard that if you call then they will replace any broken pieces for you.
Top reviews from other countries

Heather Dykstra
5.0 out of 5 stars Fun Puzzle
Reviewed in Canada on May 30, 2021
Verified Purchase
Pamela H.
5.0 out of 5 stars Fantastic Project
Reviewed in Canada on August 6, 2021
Verified Purchase
James Letourneau
4.0 out of 5 stars Sand all edges before assembly
Reviewed in Canada on April 19, 2021
Verified Purchase
Vicky_Potato
5.0 out of 5 stars 12 yr old built in 5 hrs
Reviewed in Canada on May 30, 2021
Verified Purchase
Vicky_Potato
5.0 out of 5 stars 12 yr old built in 5 hrs
Reviewed in Canada on May 30, 2021
The pieces are fragile. Had to use hot glue to glue the broken pieces. My 12 yr old built it in 5 hours， she enjoyed it, will buy other models.
Diane Clermont
5.0 out of 5 stars Casse-tête adulte
Reviewed in Canada on December 28, 2021
Verified Purchase
