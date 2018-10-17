I actually was eyeing the marble run first, but since I haven’t done any from this brand before, I figure I should start with something simpler.

This is a very well thought out 3D puzzle, and the finished product looks exquisite. My problem is really with how hard it is to get some of the pieces in place. I mean I have very little grip strength, so the later steps where you have to wiggle and force a piece in place was very difficult. And the wooden pieces aren’t strong enough to withstand some hammering. Luckily, with the help of my 8 yr old toy hammer and my trusty tweezer, I manage to softly bang some of the edge in without damaging the wood too much.

The instruction isn’t exactly crystal clear, took me a page or two in before realizing pieces with + sign next to them are extra pieces. And I was kind of hoping my lego/puzzle savvy 8 yr old could have enjoyed this project with me. Nope, he might be able to follow the instructions, but to build this thing, a child needs to be pretty advanced in manual dexterity.

Anyway, it took me about 2-3 hours, mostly trying to figure out how to bang/wiggle things into place. There were a lot of doubts as to if the finished project would actually work or not.

It did, and frustration aside, I am impressed with the design. Definitely worth it if you enjoy building this kind of puzzle.

Now I am thinking about getting multiple others to build and gift, since you can hide trinket in there.