Stepping up to this from the typical candle lighter felt like a sort of revolution. No more having to hold one trigger while clicking the other to (hopefully) get the flame going, no refilling it with juice when it's dead (or, in my case, never actually refilling it and just leaving it empty in the drawer to my girlfriend's dismay), and no more having to hold a near-finished candle at *just* the right angle to 1) actually light the wick and 2) avoid singeing my knuckle hair. Just flip the little safety switch, which locks into position and doesn't require being manually held there, push the fire button, and buzz goes the mini lightning bolt that magically lights the wick. And, of course, the bendy-neck thing allows you to maneuver this puppy into tight spaces and around corners so you can fire safely, hiding on the other side of the glass as if shielding yourself while testing a dangerous new technology.



Lighting with the arc does come with a bit of a learning curve, particularly when lighting wicks that have the bulbous little "popcorn" on top, and the sound it makes when firing will pretty certainly be unpleasant to both you and any nearby dogs, but ultimately this is an upgrade from traditional candle lighters in every single way and absolutely worth the investment. No more lighter fluid!