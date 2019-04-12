$12.99
RONXS Candle Lighter, Square Electric Arc Lighter with LED Battery Display Safety Switch, USB Rechargeable Lighter w/Longer Flexible Neck for Camping Cooking BBQs Fireworks

4.5 out of 5 stars 9,915 ratings
List Price: $19.99 Details
You Save: $7.00 (35%)
Black
Brand RONXS
Color Black
Material Metal
Item Dimensions LxWxH 9.8 x 0.6 x 0.5 inches
Item Weight 0.14 Pounds
Fuel Type Electric

About this item

  • 【Certified Safe】RONXS's leading tech and multi-protect safety system ensure complete protection for you and your lighter.
  • 【Wind & Splash Proof】The RONXS lighters adapt flameless plasma technology to prevent electrical pulses from being blown out by strong winds, which is the perfect tool for lighting under bad weather.
  • 【USB Rechargeable & Eco Friendly Design】With portable USB charging cable, you can charge the RONXS lighter whenever and wherever you want. No flame, No butane, making less noise than other lighters.
  • 【LED Battery Display & Larger Capacity Lighter】The lighter is fully charged when 5 LED lights on the barrel turn on. And one full charge can provides over 500 uses.
  • 【What You Get】RONXS rechargeable lighter, USB charging cable, a gift box and 24-hour after-sale service.
Product Description

1
2
butane lighter candle lighter arc lighter lighter 2 lighter
RX01 872 875 872-4 872-10 RX21
Series Premium Premium Basic Basic Basic Premium
Main Material Metal+ABS Metal Metal Metal Metal+Plastic Metal
Recharging Time 3.5 Hours 1.5 Hours 1.5 Hours 1.5 Hours 1 Hour 1.5 Hours
Size 10.3×0.8×0.8 in 10×0.7×0.6 in 10×0.6×0.6 in 9.8×1.2×0.7 in 9.6×0.8×0.7 in 7.5×0.5×0.25 in
Weight 95g/3.35oz 62g/2.2oz 58g/2oz 95g/3.35oz 50g/1.78oz 53g/1.88oz

Product details

Color:Black
  • Date First Available ‏ : ‎ December 5, 2020
  • Manufacturer ‏ : ‎ RONXS
  • ASIN ‏ : ‎ B08PQDB6KG
  • Customer Reviews:
    4.5 out of 5 stars 9,915 ratings
Customer reviews

4.5 out of 5 stars
4.5 out of 5
9,915 global ratings
5 star
75%
4 star
13%
3 star
6%
2 star
3%
1 star
4%
Top reviews from the United States

Bob Stephen
5.0 out of 5 stars I've impressed my guests!
Reviewed in the United States on April 12, 2019
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
181 people found this helpful
Teach 30
5.0 out of 5 stars Super cool lighter, cool points for this one !
Reviewed in the United States on June 3, 2020
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
90 people found this helpful
L. Cutler
5.0 out of 5 stars Nice but not for sensitive ears
Reviewed in the United States on March 30, 2019
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
84 people found this helpful
Alex Lebroski
TOP 500 REVIEWER
5.0 out of 5 stars MY GF: WTF THIS IS WITCHCRAFT. OMG SO AWESOME.
Reviewed in the United States on February 17, 2019
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Customer image
By Alex Lebroski on February 17, 2019
By Alex Lebroski on February 17, 2019
So I got this as a lightning deal and I am much used to traditional lighters to start my candles, but this is a whole new level of lighting things on fire. The arc lighter is such a cool tech toy and is very useful!

PROS:
+flexible neck
+long lasting battery for 100s of uses
+rechargable battery so no need for AAA/AA batteries
+ON/OFF switch for safety measures
+Battery meter indicator
+Gas free
+Showstopper
+Easy to use

CONS
-Why didn't I find out about this a while ago?
77 people found this helpful
Analytical Thinker
1.0 out of 5 stars WORKS FOR FIRST CHARGE THEN DIES
Reviewed in the United States on September 22, 2019
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
60 people found this helpful
Ryan Terry
5.0 out of 5 stars Wish I'd bought this a LONG time ago
Reviewed in the United States on August 2, 2019
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
46 people found this helpful
jthx
5.0 out of 5 stars my new favorite impulse buy
Reviewed in the United States on October 10, 2019
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
40 people found this helpful
Top reviews from other countries

Cristina Laurence
5.0 out of 5 stars Great lighter to have. Everyone should have one
Reviewed in Canada on May 15, 2021
Color: PinkVerified Purchase
2 people found this helpful
Jo
2.0 out of 5 stars Tip of lighter broke off
Reviewed in Canada on April 27, 2021
Color: BlueVerified Purchase
One person found this helpful
Shy Vaknin
5.0 out of 5 stars Perfect!!
Reviewed in Canada on April 12, 2021
Color: GrayVerified Purchase
2 people found this helpful
Jason Hislop
3.0 out of 5 stars Dog is afraid of the sound it emits
Reviewed in Canada on May 17, 2021
Color: GrayVerified Purchase
One person found this helpful
Marc-André B.
1.0 out of 5 stars 2 previous ones ordered where in perfect condition
Reviewed in Canada on May 9, 2021
Color: RedVerified Purchase
Customer image
Reviewed in Canada on May 9, 2021
Reviewed in Canada on May 9, 2021
Just unpacked it for gift purpose and broken out of box.
