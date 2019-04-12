It works great, and since it's rechargeable, it's a plus. I use it all the time for candles, and for incense sticks.
- Amazon Business: Make the most of your Amazon Business account with exclusive tools and savings. Login now
|List Price:
|$19.99 Details
|Price:
|
Get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime
&
FREE Returns
Return this item for free
|You Save:
|$7.00 (35%)
|
Coupon
|
Save an extra $3.00 when you apply this coupon.
Details
Details
$3.00 extra savings coupon applied at checkout.
Sorry. You are not eligible for this coupon.
|Brand
|RONXS
|Color
|Black
|Material
|Metal
|Item Dimensions LxWxH
|9.8 x 0.6 x 0.5 inches
|Item Weight
|0.14 Pounds
|Fuel Type
|Electric
Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
Your question might be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who bought this product.
Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.
Please enter a question.
The head is made of zinc alloy and heat-resistant ceramic, with the arc pulse ignition and rubber protective ring which can effectively prevent the head from burning and melting.
The wind and splash-proof design will protect the electric pulse from being blown out by strong wind or wet weather. RONXS lighter is a perfect tool for lighting under bad weather, and a perfect lighter for outdoor activity too.
|RX01
|872
|875
|872-4
|872-10
|RX21
|Series
|Premium
|Premium
|Basic
|Basic
|Basic
|Premium
|Main Material
|Metal+ABS
|Metal
|Metal
|Metal
|Metal+Plastic
|Metal
|Recharging Time
|3.5 Hours
|1.5 Hours
|1.5 Hours
|1.5 Hours
|1 Hour
|1.5 Hours
|Size
|10.3×0.8×0.8 in
|10×0.7×0.6 in
|10×0.6×0.6 in
|9.8×1.2×0.7 in
|9.6×0.8×0.7 in
|7.5×0.5×0.25 in
|Weight
|95g/3.35oz
|62g/2.2oz
|58g/2oz
|95g/3.35oz
|50g/1.78oz
|53g/1.88oz