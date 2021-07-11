$16.99
In Stock.
Rainbow Fidget Toys Heart Sensory Toys Autism Learning Materials for Anxiety Stress Relief Squeeze Toy (4 Pack)

4.8 out of 5 stars 93 ratings
Amazon's Choice for "push it pop it fidget"
Enhance your purchase

Brand Fescuty
Package Dimensions 8.58 x 7.05 x 2.91 inches; 9.88 Ounces
Model Name 4P
Color Rainbow
Material Silicone

About this item

  • GREAT TOY FOR STRESS RELEASE AND RESTORE FOCUS: This fidget toy is a great neat sensory tool to relieve stress and keep your brain break. It will provide sensory interaction and help restore the mood.
  • EXCITING COLORS, DURABLE AND REUSABLE: This toy come in an exciting rainbow color, delightful to release stress. Made of food grade material with excellent craftsmanship. The material is soft and easy to keep clean. Endlessly reusable and washable.
  • ANYONE CAN PLAY IT ANYWHERE: This toy fit for YOU. It can be played alone or with others. You can play it in classroom, car, vehicle, camper, travel, long road trip, at the pool, in your house, etc.
  • EASY TO USE: Just press the mouse bubbles down and they make a slight popping sound like someone cracking their knuckles. No much sound make and will not distract to other. Then flip it over and start again.
  • WHAT YOU WILL GET: Package comes with 4PC Stress Reliever in Dinosaur shape.
Product Description

Pineapple, dinosaur, unicorn, heart shape
how to play
High-quality materials
durable

Let's play with these colorful toys together!

Family games

Customer Questions & Answers
Customer reviews

4.8 out of 5 stars
4.8 out of 5
93 global ratings
Top reviews from the United States

Shannon Nelson
5.0 out of 5 stars Cool designs on buttons!
Reviewed in the United States on July 11, 2021
Verified Purchase
whitney
5.0 out of 5 stars Great fidget toys
Reviewed in the United States on July 16, 2021
Verified Purchase
Amazon Customer
1.0 out of 5 stars Holes & rips in silicone
Reviewed in the United States on June 23, 2021
Verified Purchase
By Amazon Customer on June 23, 2021
Judy L C
5.0 out of 5 stars Kids love these
Reviewed in the United States on June 18, 2021
Verified Purchase
Claudia Aitken
5.0 out of 5 stars Worth it
Reviewed in the United States on July 16, 2021
Verified Purchase
Denice Tribuiani
5.0 out of 5 stars Daughter thrilled
Reviewed in the United States on July 7, 2021
Verified Purchase
