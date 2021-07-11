- Amazon Business: Make the most of your Amazon Business account with exclusive tools and savings. Login now
Rainbow Fidget Toys Heart Sensory Toys Autism Learning Materials for Anxiety Stress Relief Squeeze Toy (4 Pack)
|Brand
|Fescuty
|Package Dimensions
|8.58 x 7.05 x 2.91 inches; 9.88 Ounces
|Model Name
|4P
|Color
|Rainbow
|Material
|Silicone
About this item
- GREAT TOY FOR STRESS RELEASE AND RESTORE FOCUS: This fidget toy is a great neat sensory tool to relieve stress and keep your brain break. It will provide sensory interaction and help restore the mood.
- EXCITING COLORS, DURABLE AND REUSABLE: This toy come in an exciting rainbow color, delightful to release stress. Made of food grade material with excellent craftsmanship. The material is soft and easy to keep clean. Endlessly reusable and washable.
- ANYONE CAN PLAY IT ANYWHERE: This toy fit for YOU. It can be played alone or with others. You can play it in classroom, car, vehicle, camper, travel, long road trip, at the pool, in your house, etc.
- EASY TO USE: Just press the mouse bubbles down and they make a slight popping sound like someone cracking their knuckles. No much sound make and will not distract to other. Then flip it over and start again.
- WHAT YOU WILL GET: Package comes with 4PC Stress Reliever in Dinosaur shape.
Product Description
Let's play with these colorful toys together!
Customer reviews
4.8 out of 5
93 global ratings
Reviews with images
Top reviews from the United States
Reviewed in the United States on July 11, 2021
Verified Purchase
I thought this was cute so I wanted to write a review. Each has its own imprint on each button. The heart has the alphabet and the others have what the shape is. Cute.
Reviewed in the United States on July 16, 2021
Verified Purchase
These are well made pop it’s my kids love them it’s a good value
Reviewed in the United States on June 23, 2021
Verified Purchase
Disappointed in the quality!
Holes & rips in siliconeDisappointed in the quality!
Reviewed in the United States on June 18, 2021
Verified Purchase
The pop sound is barely heard but my 8 and 30 mo old still love them
Reviewed in the United States on July 16, 2021
Verified Purchase
Great quality and awesome colors.
Reviewed in the United States on July 7, 2021
Verified Purchase
Great item