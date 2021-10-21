I would never encourage illicit drug use but I also want my kiddos, who I love, to use and enjoy their gifts. When my oldest bonus daughter previously expressed being into tapestries, black lights and mushrooms, it definitely sent up some red flags to me. However, I wanted her to have something she would truly enjoy for her birthday and this was the jackpot. She LOVES it. Sent me a special text stating how much she loves it, so I know it’s true. If you want to give your crystal loving, patchouli smellin’ kiddo a gift they will love, this is it.