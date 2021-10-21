$21.99
Ralxion Blacklight Tapestry UV Reactive Mushroom Tapestry Planet Forest & Astronaut Tapestry Black Light Poster Trippy Tapestry for Bedroom Aesthetic Tapestry Glow in The Dark Tapestries Mushroom Decor

4.7 out of 5 stars 74 ratings
Amazon's Choice in Tapestries by Ralxion
$21.99
UV Reactive
80" x 60"

Brand Ralxion
Size 80" x 60"
Color UV Reactive
Material Polyester
About this item

  • 【UV/Black Light Reactive】This mushroom tapestry glows under blacklight / UV light, creating a different visual experience than normal light. The luminous effect of the tapestry increases with the intensity of the black light.
  • 【Quality Material】This blacklight tapestry is made of premium polyester. Soft, smooth, lightweight and durable.
  • 【HD Picture】The latest thermal transfer printing technology is applied on this blue tapestry to make the picture vivid with vibrant color and never fade.
  • 【Multiple Uses】This aesthetic tapestry can be used to decorate your bedroom, living room and bathroom, meanwhile, it is a perfect option for a glow in the dark party.
  • 【Ready to Hang】It comes with two hooks and two 3M tapes in every package. The top two corners of the tapestry are perforated, so it is easy to hang.

Product information

Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Product Description

Lost in Space

  • The actual vision effect depends on the power of the light you use, our picture and video are taken under 40w 365nm UV light.
  • The size of this tapestry is 80" L × 60" W ( manually measured ).
  • Item included: 1 tapestry, 2 nails and 4 tapes.
  • Machine washable. Please do not bleach.

Ralxion Wave Tapestry Ralxion Lion Tapestry Galaxy Tapestry Ralxion Tarot Tapestry Ralxion Skull Tapestry SkullG
The Wave The Lion The Galaxy Sun, Moon & Star The Skulls Glitch Skull
Size 60" by 40" 80" by 60" 60" by 50" 13* by 18" Each 60" by 50” 60" by 43"
Material Polyester Polyester Polyester Cotton Polyester Polyester
Customer Questions & Answers
Customer reviews

4.7 out of 5 stars
4.7 out of 5
74 global ratings
5 star
84%
4 star
10%
3 star
2%
2 star
2%
1 star
2%

Top reviews from the United States

QiubabiMunieniu
5.0 out of 5 stars good choice
Reviewed in the United States on October 21, 2021
Color: UV ReactiveSize: 80" x 60"Verified Purchase
Emily
5.0 out of 5 stars Win for me!
Reviewed in the United States on December 25, 2021
Color: UV ReactiveSize: 80" x 60"Verified Purchase
Malea Gonzalez
5.0 out of 5 stars Beautiful tapestry
Reviewed in the United States on January 12, 2022
Color: UV ReactiveSize: 60'' x 40''Verified Purchase
Malea Gonzalez
5.0 out of 5 stars Beautiful tapestry
Reviewed in the United States on January 13, 2022
I Bought this as a gift for my husband’s game room and it’s gorgeous. The colors are vivid and the material has a very nice feel to it. He loved it and was quite happy with it.
Chet
5.0 out of 5 stars Tapestry that actually glows in Blacklight
Reviewed in the United States on January 3, 2022
Color: UV ReactiveSize: 80" x 60"Verified Purchase
Chet
5.0 out of 5 stars Tapestry that actually glows in Blacklight
Reviewed in the United States on January 3, 2022
The photo says it all - this tapestry does glow in black light. I browsed through so many listings and finally found a good one. It’s a good buy!
Michael Brown
5.0 out of 5 stars Blacklight tapestry
Reviewed in the United States on January 13, 2022
Color: UV ReactiveSize: 80" x 60"Verified Purchase
pixiie
5.0 out of 5 stars Good vibes only
Reviewed in the United States on December 3, 2021
Color: UV ReactiveSize: 60'' x 40''Verified Purchase
pixiie
5.0 out of 5 stars Good vibes only
Reviewed in the United States on December 4, 2021
Beautiful!!
Nikole O'Bryon
5.0 out of 5 stars Premium quality and absolutely gorgeous!
Reviewed in the United States on December 29, 2021
Color: UV ReactiveSize: 80" x 60"Verified Purchase
Sav
5.0 out of 5 stars Worth it
Reviewed in the United States on January 30, 2022
Color: UV ReactiveSize: 80" x 60"Verified Purchase
Top reviews from other countries

Justin
5.0 out of 5 stars Very bright and vibrant
Reviewed in Canada on January 1, 2022
Color: UV ReactiveSize: 80" x 60"Verified Purchase
