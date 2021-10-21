The media could not be loaded.
Ralxion Blacklight Tapestry UV Reactive Mushroom Tapestry Planet Forest & Astronaut Tapestry Black Light Poster Trippy Tapestry for Bedroom Aesthetic Tapestry Glow in The Dark Tapestries Mushroom Decor
|Brand
|Ralxion
|Size
|80" x 60"
|Color
|UV Reactive
|Material
|Polyester
|Mounting Type
|Wall Mount
About this item
- 【UV/Black Light Reactive】This mushroom tapestry glows under blacklight / UV light, creating a different visual experience than normal light. The luminous effect of the tapestry increases with the intensity of the black light.
- 【Quality Material】This blacklight tapestry is made of premium polyester. Soft, smooth, lightweight and durable.
- 【HD Picture】The latest thermal transfer printing technology is applied on this blue tapestry to make the picture vivid with vibrant color and never fade.
- 【Multiple Uses】This aesthetic tapestry can be used to decorate your bedroom, living room and bathroom, meanwhile, it is a perfect option for a glow in the dark party.
- 【Ready to Hang】It comes with two hooks and two 3M tapes in every package. The top two corners of the tapestry are perforated, so it is easy to hang.
Product Description
HD Print
Premium Material
Easy to Hang
Our tapestries are perforated and coming with tapes and hooks which made it easy to hang.
- The actual vision effect depends on the power of the light you use, our picture and video are taken under 40w 365nm UV light.
- The size of this tapestry is 80" L × 60" W ( manually measured ).
- Item included: 1 tapestry, 2 nails and 4 tapes.
- Machine washable. Please do not bleach.
|The Wave
|The Lion
|The Galaxy
|Sun, Moon & Star
|The Skulls
|Glitch Skull
|Size
|60" by 40"
|80" by 60"
|60" by 50"
|13* by 18" Each
|60" by 50”
|60" by 43"
|Material
|Polyester
|Polyester
|Polyester
|Cotton
|Polyester
|Polyester
Beautiful tapestry
Reviewed in the United States on January 13, 2022
I Bought this as a gift for my husband's game room and it's gorgeous. The colors are vivid and the material has a very nice feel to it. He loved it and was quite happy with it.
Reviewed in the United States on January 13, 2022
Reviewed in the United States on January 13, 2022
Reviewed in the United States on October 21, 2021
Color: UV Reactive
Size: 80" x 60"
Decent quality, bright color. Works great with my UV light!!! Color pops out under blacklight , glows amazingly! And it comes with everything you need to hang it up, super convenient. Love it, definitely a great buy.
Color: UV ReactiveSize: 80" x 60"Verified Purchase
Reviewed in the United States on December 25, 2021
Color: UV ReactiveSize: 80" x 60"Verified Purchase
I would never encourage illicit drug use but I also want my kiddos, who I love, to use and enjoy their gifts. When my oldest bonus daughter previously expressed being into tapestries, black lights and mushrooms, it definitely sent up some red flags to me. However, I wanted her to have something she would truly enjoy for her birthday and this was the jackpot. She LOVES it. Sent me a special text stating how much she loves it, so I know it’s true. If you want to give your crystal loving, patchouli smellin’ kiddo a gift they will love, this is it.
Reviewed in the United States on January 12, 2022
Color: UV ReactiveSize: 60'' x 40''Verified Purchase
I Bought this as a gift for my husband’s game room and it’s gorgeous. The colors are vivid and the material has a very nice feel to it. He loved it and was quite happy with it.
Beautiful tapestry
Reviewed in the United States on January 13, 2022
I Bought this as a gift for my husband's game room and it's gorgeous. The colors are vivid and the material has a very nice feel to it. He loved it and was quite happy with it.
Reviewed in the United States on January 13, 2022
Reviewed in the United States on January 13, 2022
Reviewed in the United States on January 3, 2022
Color: UV ReactiveSize: 80" x 60"Verified Purchase
The photo says it all - this tapestry does glow in black light. I browsed through so many listings and finally found a good one. It’s a good buy!
Tapestry that actually glows in Blacklight
Reviewed in the United States on January 3, 2022
The photo says it all - this tapestry does glow in black light. I browsed through so many listings and finally found a good one. It's a good buy!
Reviewed in the United States on January 3, 2022
Reviewed in the United States on January 3, 2022
Reviewed in the United States on January 13, 2022
Color: UV ReactiveSize: 80" x 60"Verified Purchase
Really cool print that really pops under my blacklight
Reviewed in the United States on December 3, 2021
Color: UV ReactiveSize: 60'' x 40''Verified Purchase
Beautiful!!
Good vibes onlyBeautiful!!
Reviewed in the United States on December 4, 2021
Reviewed in the United States on December 4, 2021
Reviewed in the United States on December 29, 2021
Color: UV ReactiveSize: 80" x 60"Verified Purchase
Superb quality, lighting fast shipping. UV technology is on point!
Highly recommend!
Highly recommend!
Justin
Very bright and vibrantReviewed in Canada on January 1, 2022
Color: UV ReactiveSize: 80" x 60"Verified Purchase
Glows super well under black light! Love the bright colours!