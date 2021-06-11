FREE delivery: Friday, June 11 Details
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Launch Edition - Playstation 5

Platform : PlayStation 5
#1 Best Seller in PlayStation 5 Games
This item will be released on June 11, 2021.
Pre-order now.
  • The intergalactic adventurers are back with a bang in Ratchet & Clank: Rift apart. Help them stop a robotic Emperor intent on conquering cross-dimensional worlds, with their own universe next in the firing line.
  • Built from the ground up by acclaimed studio insomniac games, go above and beyond with the mind-blowing speed and immersive features of the PS5 Console.
  • Includes: Ratchet & Clank: Rift apart, early unlock to carbonox armor set, early unlock to pixelizer weapon

From the manufacturer

Ratchet & Clank: Drift Apart key art

Blast your way home with an arsenal of outrageous weaponry

The intergalactic adventurers are back with a bang in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Help them stop a robotic emperor intent on conquering cross-dimensional worlds, with their own universe next in the firing line.

Outrageous weaponry
Stunning visuals

Experience the shuffle of dimensional rifts and dynamic gameplay

Built from the ground up by acclaimed studio Insomniac Games, go above and beyond with the mind-blowing speed and immersive features of the PS5 console. Brand-new haptic feedback and adaptive trigger technology creates astonishing physical sensations, bringing in-game actions to life in your hands via the DualSense wireless controller.

Explore never-before-seen planets and alternate dimensions of old favorites

Enjoy a visually dazzling, interdimensional adventure, complete with familiar faces and some new allies – only on the PlayStation 5 console.

New faces
Pixelizer Weapon and Carbonox Armor

Launch Edition includes:

  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Early unlock to Carbonox Armor Set
  • Early unlock to Pixelizer Weapon

Product description

The intergalactic adventurers are back with a bang. Help them stop a robotic Emperor intent on conquering cross-dimensional worlds, with their own universe next in the firing line. Blast your way home with an arsenal of outrageous weaponry. Experience the Shuffle of dimensional Rifts and dynamic gameplay. Explore never-before-seen planets and alternate dimension versions of old favorites. PS5 features: feel in-game actions through the haptic feedback of the dual sense wireless Controller. Take full control of advanced weapon mechanics, made possible by adaptive triggers. Planet-hop at hyper-speed via the near-instant loading of the PS5 console's SSD. Immerse your ears with Tempest 3D audio Tech as you work to save the universe. Enhanced lighting and rays tracking render dazzling in-game worlds - displayed in crisp, dynamic 4K and HDR. Choose performance mode to enjoy targeted 60 frames per second gameplay. (With compatible headphones. Dynamic 4K and HDR require a compatible 4K and HDR compatible TV or display.)

