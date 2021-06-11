The intergalactic adventurers are back with a bang. Help them stop a robotic Emperor intent on conquering cross-dimensional worlds, with their own universe next in the firing line. Blast your way home with an arsenal of outrageous weaponry. Experience the Shuffle of dimensional Rifts and dynamic gameplay. Explore never-before-seen planets and alternate dimension versions of old favorites. PS5 features: feel in-game actions through the haptic feedback of the dual sense wireless Controller. Take full control of advanced weapon mechanics, made possible by adaptive triggers. Planet-hop at hyper-speed via the near-instant loading of the PS5 console's SSD. Immerse your ears with Tempest 3D audio Tech as you work to save the universe. Enhanced lighting and rays tracking render dazzling in-game worlds - displayed in crisp, dynamic 4K and HDR. Choose performance mode to enjoy targeted 60 frames per second gameplay. (With compatible headphones. Dynamic 4K and HDR require a compatible 4K and HDR compatible TV or display.)