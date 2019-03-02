Have one to sell?
Stellar Factory Ravine: A Crafty and Cooperative Card Game
- A unique, cooperative party game for 3-6 people
- Includes 193 casino-quality cards
- Comes with 36 laser-etched, screen printed wood health tokens, and 1 large fire token
From the brand owner
Our story
How we got our start?Stellar Factory began as a company focusing on real-world puzzle experiences and began creating card games with the help of Kickstarter community. Today, Stellar Factory has many different products in all different categories.
What makes our product unique?Our games are not only unique experiences, but have a huge focus on visual design. They are quick to learn and fun to play with friends, family, or coworkers.
Why we love what we do?In a digital world, our products focus on bringing people around a table to hang out with one another and enjoy each others company. Nothing is more satisfying to us than seeing our products bring people closer together.
Product Description
Think you can survive the Ravine? See how the game is played below.
March 2, 2019
Verified Purchase
Great fun from teen to old, but only to the point where the cards do not get old and everybody isn't too familiar with it all. Once the game is familiar with any group, it will be much less fun. But it will still be a good game for the next new group of folks or if the group ever gets mixed up a bit.
May 25, 2019
Verified Purchase
If you want a co-op card game that you can play with literally anyone, get this. Other than Uno and maybe Coup, this is the only card game we can actually play with our 5 year old and have fun. And, yes it’s “always fun to play card games with your kids”, but you know what I actually mean.
December 31, 2018
Verified Purchase
Why 5 stars?
1. High quality materials: cards are solid, the playing chips are wood and come with a cloth storage bag. The box is sturdy.
2. Very quick to learn. It takes about 2 minutes to learn to play.
3. Fast-paced and fun to play. This game‘s mechanics are tight and make for a really fun game of chance and strategy.
January 12, 2019
Verified Purchase
The Ravine is easy to set up, and quick to learn. The rules really fit the theme, and the madness cards are good for a few laughs. The components are of good quality. It comes with very nice wooden tokens, and good quality cards. It comes with a small canvas bag too.
I thought a lot about giving this game four or five stars. This is a solid game, but I think that once the novelty of the madness cards wears off, the game will drop to four stars.
April 22, 2019
Verified Purchase
Awesome!! It’s an incredible combination of cooperation, humor, and strategy.
The cards are very well made and the tokens are sturdy. The game makers did an excellent job with presentation.
The rules take a read through but otherwise it’s rather intuitive after a round or so, and explaining to new players doesn’t take long. The group strategy works well and isn’t set up so one person takes over easily. Definitely a fun addition to a game shelf!
May 28, 2019
Verified Purchase
I got this for my nine year olds birthday, a long with a lot of other games. This is a family favorite. It’s fun, fast, cooperative and even little sister (5) is engaged and understands what’s going on. We’ve played it four times, and have lost once. I’m getting the expansion, and I think we will be playing this for years to come. Especially the “madness” cards are entertaining, though a little hard for the prereaders (then the rating is set to ten years, not five). Please make more games like this! We will probably be gifting this quite a bit too
June 20, 2019
Verified Purchase
We taught our 7 and 4 year old sons to play and they love it. The design is appealing, the text is often hilarious, and we learned how to play pretty quickly. There are some madness cards that clearly won't work for kids (arm wrestle the person to your left), but we modify it easily enough. Great family game night game, and obviously great for just adults as well. I'm not gonna take away any stars for this, but there is WAY TOO MUCH FIBER C'MON GUYS.
January 10, 2019
Verified Purchase
This is a nice, casual, relatively easy-to-learn cooperative strategy game. It was a lot of fun for our family to play together over the holidays. The rules are a little vague in places, and we used that to our advantage to win a couple of games we probably shouldn't have, but don't expect everything to be spelled out for you. I won't take up a lot of your time describing the game; watch the trailer on playravine.com instead.
