Stellar Factory Ravine: A Crafty and Cooperative Card Game

4.6 out of 5 stars 99 ratings
  • A unique, cooperative party game for 3-6 people
  • Includes 193 casino-quality cards
  • Comes with 36 laser-etched, screen printed wood health tokens, and 1 large fire token
From the brand owner

Stellar Factory Founder
Our story

How we got our start?
Stellar Factory began as a company focusing on real-world puzzle experiences and began creating card games with the help of Kickstarter community. Today, Stellar Factory has many different products in all different categories.
What makes our product unique?
Our games are not only unique experiences, but have a huge focus on visual design. They are quick to learn and fun to play with friends, family, or coworkers.
Why we love what we do?
In a digital world, our products focus on bringing people around a table to hang out with one another and enjoy each others company. Nothing is more satisfying to us than seeing our products bring people closer together.

Product Description

Think you can survive the Ravine? See how the game is played below.

ravine, description
forage cards, heart tokens
night cards, madness cards, goal

Product information

Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.6 out of 5 stars
4.6 out of 5
99 customer ratings
5 star
81%
4 star
10%
3 star
3%
2 star
4%
1 star
2%

Read reviews that mention

easy to learn madness cards plane crash year old high quality great game really fun well made fun game board games cooperative game highly recommend works well card game trying to survive take long friends and family work together fun to play family favorite

87 customer reviews

Jonathon D Leszczynski
4.0 out of 5 starsThis is the kind of game that is great for just a while
March 2, 2019
Verified Purchase
29 people found this helpful
Smokey
5.0 out of 5 starsBuy this game now.
May 25, 2019
Verified Purchase
20 people found this helpful
Reader
5.0 out of 5 starsLots of fun!
December 31, 2018
Verified Purchase
18 people found this helpful
Alex Donovan
5.0 out of 5 starsEasy and fun
January 12, 2019
Verified Purchase
12 people found this helpful
Eli Gregory Johnson
5.0 out of 5 starsA Must Have
April 22, 2019
Verified Purchase
8 people found this helpful
D. Moller
5.0 out of 5 starsA new favorite
May 28, 2019
Verified Purchase
6 people found this helpful
Heather Wilson
5.0 out of 5 starsGreat family game
June 20, 2019
Verified Purchase
4 people found this helpful
The Dabbler
5.0 out of 5 starsSurprising Fun
January 10, 2019
Verified Purchase
4 people found this helpful
