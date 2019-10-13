Add to your order

Razer Kraken Gaming Headset: Lightweight Aluminum Frame, Retractable Noise Isolating Microphone, For PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X & S, Mobile, 3.5 mm Audio Jack – Green

4.6 out of 5 stars 41,675 ratings

4.6 out of 5 stars 41,675 ratings
Enhance your purchase

Brand Razer
Color Green
Connectivity Technology Wired
Form Factor Over Ear
Noise Control Sound Isolation

About this item

  • The #1 Best-Selling Gaming Peripherals Manufacturer in the US: Source - The NPD Group, Inc. U.S. Retail Tracking Service, Keyboards, Mice, PC Headset/Pc Microphone, Gaming Designed, based on dollar sales, 2017-2021
  • Immersive, 7.1 Surround Sound for Positional Audio: Outfitted with custom-tuned 50 millimeter drivers, capable of software-enabled surround sound (only available on Windows 10 64-bit)
  • All-Day Comfort: Oval, cooling gel-infused cushions that prevent overheating and pressure build-up
  • Retractable Noise Isolating Microphone: An improved cardioid mic reduces background and ambient noises for crystal-clear communication
  • In-Line Audio Controls: A built-in an analog volume control wheel and mic mute switch
  • Lightweight & Durable: Made of bauxite aluminum, the Kraken frame is flexible and designed to last
Compare with similar items


Razer Kraken Gaming Headset: Lightweight Aluminum Frame, Retractable Noise Isolating Microphone, For PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X & S, Mobile, 3.5 mm Audio Jack – Green
Turtle Beach Recon 70X Gaming Headset for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch & PC with 3.5mm - Flip-to-Mute Mic, 40mm Speakers - Black
Razer Kaira Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One: Triforce Titanium 50mm Drivers - Cardioid Mic - Breathable Memory Foam Ear Cushions - EQ Pairing Button - Windows Sonic - Black
Turtle Beach Recon Spark Gaming Headset for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, PlayStation, Switch, PC, and Mobile with 3.5mm - Flip-Up Mic, 40mm Speakers, and PC Splitter Cable
Turtle Beach Recon 500 Multiplatform Gaming Headset for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Mobile, & PC with 3.5mm - 60mm Dual Drivers, Memory Foam - Black
Customer Rating 4.6 out of 5 stars (41675) 4.5 out of 5 stars (74287) 4.4 out of 5 stars (3969) 4.5 out of 5 stars (6834) 4.5 out of 5 stars (1771)
Price $39.99 $39.95 $79.99 $49.95 $76.65
Sold By Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Sale Tail
Item Dimensions 7.87 x 6.69 x 1.55 inches 3.74 x 9.37 x 8.23 inches 4.45 x 7.56 x 8.23 inches
Item Weight 0.71 lbs 3.03 ounces 0.73 lbs 1.05 lbs 0.16 ounces
Platform PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Mac OS X, Windows Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Windows Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox
Video Game Region NTSC U/C Region free NTSC U/C
Product Description

The 3rd generation Razer Kraken is the wired headset for competitive gamers. Its large 50 mm drivers deliver powerful and clear sound. It’s engineered for long-lasting comfort with cooling-gel cushions. A retractable microphone ensures your shotcalls are always delivered in absolute clarity.

From the manufacturer

Razer Kraken

The Headset for Esports Pros

The 3rd generation Razer Kraken is the wired headset for competitive gamers. Its large 50 mm drivers deliver powerful and clear sound. It’s engineered for long-lasting comfort with cooling-gel cushions. A retractable microphone ensures your shotcalls are always delivered in absolute clarity.

Cooling Gel-Infused Cushions

Cooling gel-infused ear cushions reduce heat build-up, while a soft cloth and leatherette combination provides comfort and sound isolation so you can enjoy gaming for hours.

Alex Robinson
5.0 out of 5 stars Comfortable, functional, stylish, and inexpensive.
Reviewed in the United States on October 13, 2019
Color: GreenSize: HeadsetStyle: KrakenVerified Purchase
Alex Robinson
5.0 out of 5 stars Comfortable, functional, stylish, and inexpensive.
Reviewed in the United States on October 13, 2019
I decided to get this Kraken headset after getting really tired of using a crappy old turtle beach from my previous Xbox for my PC/Hackintosh. They felt like they cracked the top of my skull open after 2-3hrs of use and my ears were sore. I also wanted a headset with a mic integrated for Zoom and for gaming, rather than using a headset AND the Blue Snowball at the same time, even though the acoustics are amazing on the Snowball.

My thoughts on the Kraken: Is it worth the hype?

I can confirm that this headset DOES live up to the hype and it's not just a brand that ships out crappy equipment for high prices. I can't say the same for some of their other headsets, which have terrible reviews. However, this headset is comfy and functional. Especially Amazon sells it for less than their MSRP, it's a steal.

Pros:
-Their earmuff cooling technology actual feels legit...
-The top of the headset doesn't crack your skull
-The mic is retractable, which I LOVE
-The packaging gives a great first impression
-Includes an extension cable with dedicated mic and audio jack, a nice touch for large desks like mine
-Can wear easily for hours on end

Cons:
-The lower volume range with the volume dial, located on the audio cable, absoluley sucks. Not sure if this is just my unit, but as you use the integrated volume dial to go from high to low volume, you'll notice the balance between left and right just randomly shifts. This is surely annoying while gaming to adjust the volume. If you have this issue, I suggest turning the volume all the way to high, then use your keyboard to adjust the volume on the OS side, rather than the hardware side
-The mic is a little finicky with MacOS on my Hackintosh, not sure why but I'll keep working with it.
-The ears are a little bigger than I imagined, but I feel like this may end up saving my ears throughout its life.
-I wish the cable came with an integrated voice-chat/game volume balance feature, similar to Turtle Beach on Xbox. I understand the tournament edition includes this, but not sure if that is worth the $40 premium. A redesign of that stupid USB unit with the tournament edition would make this headset the best, hands down, headset on the market for $60-100.

Summary:

Both pros and cons considered--I love this headset. Of course, it has some flaws, like all things in technology do. Over the next few generations of this headset, I'm sure Razer will introduce some killer features to dominate the gaming market. I would recommend this to anyone looking for a headset that's comfortable, functional, stylish, and inexpensive. With the features included in this headset, there's nothing better out there that $60-70 can buy.
Elias J Uehlein
2.0 out of 5 stars No dont do it, go get turtles
Reviewed in the United States on June 27, 2019
Color: Quartz PinkSize: HeadsetStyle: KrakenVerified Purchase
Ayla
4.0 out of 5 stars Super cute and great quality!
Reviewed in the United States on October 21, 2019
Color: Quartz PinkSize: HeadsetStyle: KrakenVerified Purchase
Ayla
4.0 out of 5 stars Super cute and great quality!
Reviewed in the United States on October 21, 2019
My first headset and i love it! got the attachable kitty ears to go with it. Had some problems at first figuring out some audio issues cuz at first only the left side was working but i think it was a combination of drivers and making sure all my settings were right and make sure to plug it in the back. Had them for a few months now and still holding up well! Not the most comfortable but overall great quality! Would recommend ^^
Jacob & Nichelle Policht
5.0 out of 5 stars Don't hesitate, BUY THEM!
Reviewed in the United States on June 27, 2019
Color: Quartz PinkSize: HeadsetStyle: KrakenVerified Purchase