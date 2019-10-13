I decided to get this Kraken headset after getting really tired of using a crappy old turtle beach from my previous Xbox for my PC/Hackintosh. They felt like they cracked the top of my skull open after 2-3hrs of use and my ears were sore. I also wanted a headset with a mic integrated for Zoom and for gaming, rather than using a headset AND the Blue Snowball at the same time, even though the acoustics are amazing on the Snowball.



My thoughts on the Kraken: Is it worth the hype?



I can confirm that this headset DOES live up to the hype and it's not just a brand that ships out crappy equipment for high prices. I can't say the same for some of their other headsets, which have terrible reviews. However, this headset is comfy and functional. Especially Amazon sells it for less than their MSRP, it's a steal.



Pros:

-Their earmuff cooling technology actual feels legit...

-The top of the headset doesn't crack your skull

-The mic is retractable, which I LOVE

-The packaging gives a great first impression

-Includes an extension cable with dedicated mic and audio jack, a nice touch for large desks like mine

-Can wear easily for hours on end



Cons:

-The lower volume range with the volume dial, located on the audio cable, absoluley sucks. Not sure if this is just my unit, but as you use the integrated volume dial to go from high to low volume, you'll notice the balance between left and right just randomly shifts. This is surely annoying while gaming to adjust the volume. If you have this issue, I suggest turning the volume all the way to high, then use your keyboard to adjust the volume on the OS side, rather than the hardware side

-The mic is a little finicky with MacOS on my Hackintosh, not sure why but I'll keep working with it.

-The ears are a little bigger than I imagined, but I feel like this may end up saving my ears throughout its life.

-I wish the cable came with an integrated voice-chat/game volume balance feature, similar to Turtle Beach on Xbox. I understand the tournament edition includes this, but not sure if that is worth the $40 premium. A redesign of that stupid USB unit with the tournament edition would make this headset the best, hands down, headset on the market for $60-100.



Summary:



Both pros and cons considered--I love this headset. Of course, it has some flaws, like all things in technology do. Over the next few generations of this headset, I'm sure Razer will introduce some killer features to dominate the gaming market. I would recommend this to anyone looking for a headset that's comfortable, functional, stylish, and inexpensive. With the features included in this headset, there's nothing better out there that $60-70 can buy.