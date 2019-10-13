|Brand
|Razer
|Item model number
|RZ04-02830200-R3U1
|Hardware Platform
|PC
|Operating System
|Windows
|Item Weight
|11.4 ounces
|Product Dimensions
|7.87 x 6.69 x 1.55 inches
|Item Dimensions LxWxH
|7.87 x 6.69 x 1.55 inches
|Color
|Green
|Manufacturer
|Razer Inc.
|ASIN
|B07N86GL5T
|Country of Origin
|China
|Date First Available
|March 19, 2019
Enhance your purchase
About this item
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- The #1 Best-Selling Gaming Peripherals Manufacturer in the US: Source - The NPD Group, Inc. U.S. Retail Tracking Service, Keyboards, Mice, PC Headset/Pc Microphone, Gaming Designed, based on dollar sales, 2017-2021
- Immersive, 7.1 Surround Sound for Positional Audio: Outfitted with custom-tuned 50 millimeter drivers, capable of software-enabled surround sound (only available on Windows 10 64-bit)
- All-Day Comfort: Oval, cooling gel-infused cushions that prevent overheating and pressure build-up
- Retractable Noise Isolating Microphone: An improved cardioid mic reduces background and ambient noises for crystal-clear communication
- In-Line Audio Controls: A built-in an analog volume control wheel and mic mute switch
- Lightweight & Durable: Made of bauxite aluminum, the Kraken frame is flexible and designed to last
Compare with similar items
Product Description
The 3rd generation Razer Kraken is the wired headset for competitive gamers. Its large 50 mm drivers deliver powerful and clear sound. It’s engineered for long-lasting comfort with cooling-gel cushions. A retractable microphone ensures your shotcalls are always delivered in absolute clarity.
From the manufacturer
Razer Kraken
The Headset for Esports Pros
The 3rd generation Razer Kraken is the wired headset for competitive gamers. Its large 50 mm drivers deliver powerful and clear sound. It’s engineered for long-lasting comfort with cooling-gel cushions. A retractable microphone ensures your shotcalls are always delivered in absolute clarity.
Cooling Gel-Infused Cushions
Cooling gel-infused ear cushions reduce heat build-up, while a soft cloth and leatherette combination provides comfort and sound isolation so you can enjoy gaming for hours.
|
Kraken
|
Kraken Tournament Edition
|
Nari
|
Nari Essential
|
Connection
|3.5 mm
|USB / 3.5 mm
|Wireless / 3.5 mm
|Wireless
|
Audio
|Stereo
|THX Spatial Audio
|THX Spatial Audio
|THX Spatial Audio
|
Driver Size
|50 mm
|50 mm
|50 mm
|40 mm
|
Microphone
|Retractable
|Retractable
|Retractable
|Retractable
|
Audio Controls
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
Reviewed in the United States on October 13, 2019
My thoughts on the Kraken: Is it worth the hype?
I can confirm that this headset DOES live up to the hype and it's not just a brand that ships out crappy equipment for high prices. I can't say the same for some of their other headsets, which have terrible reviews. However, this headset is comfy and functional. Especially Amazon sells it for less than their MSRP, it's a steal.
Pros:
-Their earmuff cooling technology actual feels legit...
-The top of the headset doesn't crack your skull
-The mic is retractable, which I LOVE
-The packaging gives a great first impression
-Includes an extension cable with dedicated mic and audio jack, a nice touch for large desks like mine
-Can wear easily for hours on end
Cons:
-The lower volume range with the volume dial, located on the audio cable, absoluley sucks. Not sure if this is just my unit, but as you use the integrated volume dial to go from high to low volume, you'll notice the balance between left and right just randomly shifts. This is surely annoying while gaming to adjust the volume. If you have this issue, I suggest turning the volume all the way to high, then use your keyboard to adjust the volume on the OS side, rather than the hardware side
-The mic is a little finicky with MacOS on my Hackintosh, not sure why but I'll keep working with it.
-The ears are a little bigger than I imagined, but I feel like this may end up saving my ears throughout its life.
-I wish the cable came with an integrated voice-chat/game volume balance feature, similar to Turtle Beach on Xbox. I understand the tournament edition includes this, but not sure if that is worth the $40 premium. A redesign of that stupid USB unit with the tournament edition would make this headset the best, hands down, headset on the market for $60-100.
Summary:
Both pros and cons considered--I love this headset. Of course, it has some flaws, like all things in technology do. Over the next few generations of this headset, I'm sure Razer will introduce some killer features to dominate the gaming market. I would recommend this to anyone looking for a headset that's comfortable, functional, stylish, and inexpensive. With the features included in this headset, there's nothing better out there that $60-70 can buy.
Reviewed in the United States on October 21, 2019