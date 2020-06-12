FREE delivery: Tuesday, April 20 Details
Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller / Gamepad for iPhone iOS: Works with most iPhones – iPhone X, 11, 12 - Apple Arcade, Amazon Luna, Google Stadia - Lightning Port Passthrough - MFi Certified

Platform : Mac
Enhance your purchase

  • Universal Mobile Gaming Controller: Designed to bring console-level control to your phone for gaming anywhere
  • Cloud and Mobile Gaming: Compatible with leading cloud gaming services including Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Stadia, Amazon Luna, GeForce NOW, & Steam Link; & hundreds of popular mobile games including Call of Duty Mobile (iPhone only), Fortnite, Minecraft, Genshin Impact, Brawlhalla, Asphalt 9: Legends, emulators, & many more
  • Refine Your Aim and Execution: Clickable analog thumbsticks provide greater accuracy and tactile feedback, and the performance buttons and d-pad deliver precision input
  • Latency-Free Gameplay: Unlike Bluetooth controllers which produce lag, the controller has zero latency by directly connecting to the device’s charging port
  • USB Type C Charging Port: For pass-through charging of your phone or tablet while using the controller
  • Ergonomic, Flexible Design for a Comfortable Handheld Grip: Designed for long gaming sessions, the controller feels great to hold and can be stretched and clamped on most iPhones with a Lighting port, providing a secure hold that won’t come loose during gaming
Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

From the manufacturer

1
Razer
Universal Mobile Gaming Controller

Razer Kishi

Bring your A-game anytime, anywhere. Introducing a universal gaming controller that fits most iPhones, designed to bring console-level control to your mobile gaming. With this controller by your side, wherever you go, victory will follow.

3
4
Collapse for storage between games

Portable

The controller’s flexible design allows it to be stretched and clamped on a variety of smartphones. It can also be collapsed for easy transport.

Product description

Controller  |  For iPhone

Razer kishi Controller for iPhone

Compare with similar items


Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller / Gamepad for iPhone iOS: Works with most iPhones – iPhone X, 11, 12 - Apple Arcade, Amazon Luna, Google Stadia - Lightning Port Passthrough - MFi Certified
Rotor Riot Mfi Certified Gamepad Controller for iOS iPhone - Wired with L3 + R3 Buttons, Power Pass Through Charging, Improved 8 Way D-Pad, and redesigned ZeroG Mobile Device
Luna Controller – The best controller for Luna, Amazon’s new cloud gaming service
COOBILE Mobile Game Controller for PUBG Mobile Controller L1R1 Mobile Game Trigger Joystick Gamepad for 4-6.5" iOS & Android Phone(W10 Update)
Bounabay Wireless Controller Capair Mapping Gamepad Compatible iPhone X iPhone Xs iPhone Xs Max
Bounabay Wireless Telescopic Bluetooth Controller Gamepad for Android System, Stretchable PUBG Mobile Game Controller with Flymapping Technology, More Games Enabled
Customer Rating 4.4 out of 5 stars (4516) 4.3 out of 5 stars (3046) 4.3 out of 5 stars (1420) 4.1 out of 5 stars (4480) 3.7 out of 5 stars (91) 3.5 out of 5 stars (492)
Price $85.49 $49.95 $69.99 $9.99 $46.99 $48.99
Shipping FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details
Sold By Insano Deals TTP Retail Amazon.com asymx Bounabay Bounabay
Item Dimensions 5.28 x 3.72 x 1.47 inches 5.91 x 4.33 x 1.97 inches 2.3 x 6.16 x 4.24 inches 5.91 x 5.12 x 1.57 inches 5.9 x 3.4 x 1 inches 5.9 x 3.4 x 1 inches
Customer reviews

4.4 out of 5 stars
4.4 out of 5
4,516 global ratings
5 star
69%
4 star
15%
3 star
6%
2 star
3%
1 star
6%
Top reviews from the United States

Alexis
1.0 out of 5 stars Doesn't fit Razer phone 2....???
Reviewed in the United States on June 12, 2020
Verified Purchase
Stan L.
1.0 out of 5 stars Does not support FPS shooters or Note 10+
Reviewed in the United States on June 10, 2020
Verified Purchase
Kyle Hitchcock
4.0 out of 5 stars Closest thing to the best phone controller
Reviewed in the United States on June 14, 2020
Verified Purchase
Justin Harris
5.0 out of 5 stars S20 Ultra - WILL stretch on
Reviewed in the United States on June 11, 2020
Verified Purchase
Bradley
5.0 out of 5 stars Perfect accessory for Stadia and Xcloud
Reviewed in the United States on June 12, 2020
Verified Purchase
Sophia
5.0 out of 5 stars It's good buy it
Reviewed in the United States on June 12, 2020
Verified Purchase
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars It's good buy it
By Sophia on June 12, 2020
Used it to play minecraft and asphalt and it is very nice I would recommend and buy again it feels very nice in your hands all the buttons feel nice and not cheap but the two triggers sound cheap overall I'm very satisfied btw I'm playing games on a note 9 and my phone fit flawlessly I included plenty of pictures some with a PSP for size and thickness comparison

Update there are now photos comparing it to my razer junglecat for size
4renzixs
1.0 out of 5 stars I thought it was a keeper until...
Reviewed in the United States on October 27, 2020
Verified Purchase
Customer image
1.0 out of 5 stars I thought it was a keeper until...
By 4renzixs on October 27, 2020
I’ve never owned a gaming console, so this sorta’ serves that purpose. Very attractive gaming solution for my iPhone 11 Pro Max. No latency. Only negative is that you have to remove your case to fit the controllers. However, no biggie because I only use silicon cases. I hope mobile gaming becomes as big as console gaming. 03 Nov 2020: Controller only works with or in the multiplayer mode of COD. It won’t work in the other modes or games within COD. Also, so far it’s not recognized in any of the mobile car games I have installed on my iPhone; Mario Kart, Asphalt 9, etc. Sadly, this devices loses steam very quickly b/c it’s really not compatible with most mobile games.
Abraham H.
5.0 out of 5 stars Better than expected!
Reviewed in the United States on June 14, 2020
Verified Purchase
Top reviews from other countries

Translate all reviews to English
Thomas Bowman
1.0 out of 5 stars Razer for refuses to acknowledge the fact that I sent a device in for warranty
Reviewed in Canada on June 14, 2020
Verified Purchase
Ramiro Garcia
5.0 out of 5 stars Mejor de lo que esperaba.
Reviewed in Mexico on December 11, 2020
Verified Purchase
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Mejor de lo que esperaba.
Reviewed in Mexico on December 11, 2020
Estaba buscando un buen game pad para mi celular,ya que últimamente he estado usandolo mucho para gaming.
Mi experiencia en general ha sido positiva y quisiera mencionar algunos puntos.

Pros:
1- se puede usar sin problemas con los emuladores de varios sistemas sin problemas,asi como tambien juegos de la playstore como por ejemplo Fortnite.
2-es compatible con cualquier celular con usb tipo C,tienes sus excepciones pero ya lo probe con un oneplus 7 pro y un P30 lite(ambos ajustaron sin problema)
3-puedes usarlo para probar el beta del servicio de juegos de streaming Xcloud de Xbox(previa solicitud al beta)
4- al no ser de conexion de bluetooth su tiempo de respuesta es muy bueno,no note ningun input lag.
5-se siente de calidad el material del gamepad.

Contras:
1-los analogos y los botones se sienten muy bien,pero la cruceta o pad,no me parecio tan buena,si la quieres para emuladores de juegos de pelea(ya sea neo geo o capcom) en este punto no es la mejor.
2-al no ser bluetooth,limita su uso a solo el celular.(a mi no me afecto pero puede haber algun comprador que si necesite esa opción de conectar a una pc u otro dispositivo)
3-la compatibilidad con algunos juegos populares como genshin impact o call of duty,es atraves del uso de una app third party,para asi poder configurar los botones y poder usar el gamepad,necesitas pagar por esa app y requiere muchos permisos,que siendo honestos a algunas personas no les gustaría otorgar.
4-y finalmente,puede ser algo caro,a comparación de otros gamepads de otras marcas.

El servicio de Amazon,fue impecable.
El envio llegó en menor tiempo del esperado a pesar de haber sido un artículo importado,llegó en 4 dias y sin pagar ningún cargo extra por importacion.

Espero esta informacion le pueda ser de utilidad a algun gamer que este interesado en invertir en este gamepad.
DK
4.0 out of 5 stars Great with 1 flaw
Reviewed in Canada on July 10, 2020
Verified Purchase
Eduardo Robledo
5.0 out of 5 stars Mi consola Xbox portatil
Reviewed in Mexico on October 8, 2020
Verified Purchase
Joel
4.0 out of 5 stars So far so good
Reviewed in Canada on October 16, 2020
Verified Purchase
