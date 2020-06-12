I don't do reviews very often... But this is ridiculous. I managed to snag one right before they went out of stock. Excited after owning the Junglecat, this controller would allow me to play longer sessions with the pass through charging.
It arrived, and to my frustration, it doesn't fit my Razer phone 2.....what... The heck....?
How is the phone controller, by the same company not fit the phone by the same company....?
No mention of anything on any paperwork. After some research, it turns out, there are alternate sets of rubber grips, that work on the razer phones.... That you have to call razer about and order..... If they have any in stock.....? What in.... I'm beyond confused.
- Amazon Business: Make the most of your Amazon Business account with exclusive tools and savings. Login now
- Amazon Business : For business-only pricing, quantity discounts and FREE Shipping. Register a free business account