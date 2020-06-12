I bought this on launch day for my Note 9. My initial impressions:



Pros:

+ Offers a nice weight ratio to play in any orientation. No more sore wrists using top-heavy phone clips.

+ Analog sticks are great. No discernible dead zones like what you see from an iPega or other pads like it.

+ Passthrough charging is pretty nice.

+ Good build quality. It feels much more solid than the Junglecat.

+ Very low input latency.

+ Plug and play (unless your phone is in a case). When you use it, you can expect your phone to see it as an X-input pad.

Mixed:

~ Most likely can't use with your phone case. Max depth of phones it supports is 8.8mm. With my Note 9, which is also 8.8mm, there's zero wiggle room for even the thinnest phone case.

~ Buttons and D-pad, while responsive, feels mushy, yet the D-pad also feels a little too sensitive. It's possible to hit diagonals while pressing just one direction on the D-pad, depending on the angle you press it in.

~ Since it's wired only, you can't use it with anything but your phone.

~ Native controller support is at best rare in the Android ecosystem, and trying to dabble in screen mappers is a quick way to get banned from Fortnite or whatever.

Cons:

- Can't use with wired earphones. It's still a leg up over the Junglecat that blocks both USB and earphones, but the Kishi's other leg is planted firmly in the ground, right in front of the 3.5mm jack.

- It can drain my battery pretty quick.

- The app is just a cheap and slapped together directory listing of controller supported games. It's really hard to find anything remotely interesting from this app, though.

- For everything it has, or I guess that it doesn't have, like a battery or wireless functionality, it's weird to see it for just a little less than the Junglecat.