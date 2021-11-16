The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health
The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health Audible Audiobook – Unabridged

  1. Listening Length
    27 hours and 20 minutes
  2. Author
    Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
  3. Narrator
    Bruce Wagner
  4. Audible release date
    November 16, 2021
  5. Language
    English
  6. Publisher
    Skyhorse Publishing, Inc.
  7. ASIN
    B09LVYYTJJ
  8. Version
    Unabridged
  9. Program Type
    Audiobook
Top reviews from the United States

Dr. Mercola
5.0 out of 5 stars The Details Exposed in this Book Will Likely Lead to Fauci's Resignation
Reviewed in the United States on November 16, 2021
Eric L. Younger
5.0 out of 5 stars A Must Read ! ! !
Reviewed in the United States on July 26, 2021
John W.
5.0 out of 5 stars A visceral history of corrupt bureaucrats that hide under the guise of "science"
Reviewed in the United States on November 16, 2021
5.0 out of 5 stars A visceral history of corrupt bureaucrats that hide under the guise of "science"
By John W. on November 16, 2021
Heavily referenced, provides a plethora of context that dates back decades and continues forward through our current events. Names names and leaves nothing unchallenged. This book is a must-have to dive into the truth that neither legacy media nor social media is comfortable and honest enough to explore and give fair exposure.

Everything you've been spoon-fed from CNN, FOX, MSNBC, PBS, NPR, NYT, WP, Google, Reuters, AP, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and all the other usual suspects can be discarded after you open your minds and acquire a legitimate understanding of history in the United States with regards to science, medicine, health, government, and industry-funded "regulators".

You can rest assured: this book is not "brought to you by Pfizer!"

You can also guarantee the "fact checkers" are going to fire as many pedantic bullets and linguistic semantic arrows at Robert F. Kennedy Jr. It's par for the course and reminds us that those who reveal the truths about our world become Public Enemy #1. The establishment and political wonks absolutely despise independent researchers, scientists, historians, doctors, and professors.

Get ready for a concerted effort to "one-star" this book. The truth hurts, as they say.
Thomas J. Busse
5.0 out of 5 stars Buy this Book
Reviewed in the United States on November 16, 2021
Bonnie S. Gillmore
5.0 out of 5 stars Rebuttal to C's review
Reviewed in the United States on November 16, 2021
Sarvo
5.0 out of 5 stars They will ban you for telling the truth.
Reviewed in the United States on November 16, 2021
5.0 out of 5 stars They will ban you for telling the truth.
By Sarvo on November 16, 2021
Mainstream media is trying to eliminate this info. The truth, however, cannot be killed. It will out.
Top reviews from other countries

A. Turner
5.0 out of 5 stars A Story of Pure Evil
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on November 19, 2021
Alistair Meney
5.0 out of 5 stars Best book I've read in years!
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on November 20, 2021
rvjcallanan
5.0 out of 5 stars Bullet-Proof Indictment of Medical Cabal
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on November 29, 2021
Kathy
5.0 out of 5 stars Excellent Book - everyone should read..
Reviewed in Canada on November 22, 2021
Kindle Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Truth
Reviewed in Canada on November 21, 2021
