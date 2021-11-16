The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health Audible Audiobook – Unabridged
Pharma-funded mainstream media has convinced millions of Americans that Dr. Anthony Fauci is a hero. He is anything but.
As director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), Dr. Anthony Fauci dispenses $6.1 billion in annual taxpayer-provided funding for scientific research, allowing him to dictate the subject, content, and outcome of scientific health research across the globe. Fauci uses the financial clout at his disposal to wield extraordinary influence over hospitals, universities, journals, and thousands of influential doctors and scientists - whose careers and institutions he has the power to ruin, advance, or reward.
During more than a year of painstaking and meticulous research, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. unearthed a shocking story that obliterates media spin on Dr. Fauci...and that will alarm every American - Democrat or Republican - who cares about democracy, our Constitution, and the future of our children’s health.
The Real Anthony Fauci reveals how “America’s Doctor” launched his career during the early AIDS crisis by partnering with pharmaceutical companies to sabotage safe and effective off-patent therapeutic treatments for AIDS. Fauci orchestrated fraudulent studies and then pressured US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulators into approving a deadly chemotherapy treatment he had good reason to know was worthless against AIDS. Fauci repeatedly violated federal laws to allow his Pharma partners to use impoverished and dark-skinned children as lab rats in deadly experiments with toxic AIDS and cancer chemotherapies.
In early 2000, Fauci shook hands with Bill Gates in the library of Gates’ $147 million Seattle mansion, cementing a partnership that would aim to control an increasingly profitable $60 billion global vaccine enterprise with unlimited growth potential. Through funding leverage and carefully cultivated personal relationships with heads of state and leading media and social media institutions, the Pharma-Fauci-Gates alliance exercises dominion over global health policy.
The Real Anthony Fauci details how Fauci, Gates, and their cohorts use their control of media outlets, scientific journals, key government and quasi-governmental agencies, global intelligence agencies, and influential scientists and physicians to flood the public with fearful propaganda about COVID-19 virulence and pathogenesis, and to muzzle debate and ruthlessly censor dissent.
Product details
|Listening Length
|27 hours and 20 minutes
|Author
|Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
|Narrator
|Bruce Wagner
|Audible.com Release Date
|November 16, 2021
|Publisher
|Skyhorse Publishing, Inc.
|Program Type
|Audiobook
|Version
|Unabridged
|Language
|English
|ASIN
|B09LVYYTJJ
|Best Sellers Rank
| #5 in Audible Books & Originals (See Top 100 in Audible Books & Originals)
#1 in Medical Ethics (Audible Books & Originals)
#1 in Biological Sciences (Audible Books & Originals)
#1 in Public Health (Audible Books & Originals)
Fauci, in turn, has had a hand in creating the vaccine gold rush. In 2000, he met with Bill Gates, who asked to partner with the NIH in an agreement to vaccinate the entire population of the world with a battery of new vaccines. In 2009, this agreement was rebranded as “The Decade of Vaccines,” the objective of which was to implement mandatory vaccinations for every adult and child on the planet by the year 2020.
Gates didn’t lure Fauci to the dark side, however. He’d already spent decades playing with people’s lives and sacrificing public health for profit. One of the darkest stains on Fauci’s career, aside from his role in the COVID pandemic, was his handling of the HIV epidemic. The first cases of AIDS surfaced in 1981. Initially, the AIDS program was run by the National Cancer Institute, a separate institute inside the Health and Human Services Department (HHS). The general belief was that AIDS had a chemical etiology caused by drug use. This all changed when the HIV virus was discovered.
Fauci made a deliberate crusade to make sure that inexpensive approaches that worked were not available to sick people, in order to make sure that AZT would be the only solution. And AZT was the most expensive drug in history. It was $10,000 for a one-year supply [while costing just $5 per dose to manufacture, plus U.S. taxpayers paid for all of the research and development of the drug
Although the bonanza of money made with AZT pales in comparison to Pfizer making out like a bandit. The US taxpayers paid $20B to fund the research and another $10B to market the COVID jab and Pfizer created the bestselling drug in the world and will make $35 billion from it this year. Even better, unlike AZT, this is absolutely risk free and they can never be sued for injuries. This is precisely the playbook that Fauci followed for the COVID-19 pandemic.
An estimated 330,000 people have died from AZT alone. Overall, the similarities between the AZT scandal and what's happening today with the COVID jab and Remdesivir are striking. Again, Fauci has discouraged the use of any prevention for COVID-19, and any treatment using inexpensive and relatively nontoxic drugs such as hydroxychloroquine or ivermectin. U.S. taxpayers funded the research while drug companies have made an estimated $100 billion in profits from the shots in a single year, all while having zero liability for injuries and deaths even as people are being coerced into taking them.
Fauci, Gates and the U.K. Wellcome Trust, they control 63% of the biomedical research on earth through their funding. Over his career, Fauci alone has distributed more than $930 billion in research grants through the NIAID. You could say they control all of it, really, because they also have the capacity to dry up funding to projects they don’t want done.
Between 2009 and 2016, about 230 drugs were approved by the FDA, all of which came out of Fauci's shop. So, he is an incubator for pharma. And here's what he does: At his lab, he has Petri dishes filled with every virus [imaginable], and he has scientists that are messing around with different molecules and different poisons, and they'll drop those poisons into a Petri dish and see if it kills the culture. If it kills the culture, then he has a potential antiviral drug.
This book will expose many of Fauci’s lies and his funding of sadistic experiments on animals and aborted fetuses that are coming to light. There is a strong probability that Fauci will be forced to resign because of what is exposed and brought to light by this book. If you have any desire to understand the backstory of the Pandemic and how Fauci was a central player you need to read this book.
Everything you've been spoon-fed from CNN, FOX, MSNBC, PBS, NPR, NYT, WP, Google, Reuters, AP, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and all the other usual suspects can be discarded after you open your minds and acquire a legitimate understanding of history in the United States with regards to science, medicine, health, government, and industry-funded "regulators".
You can rest assured: this book is not "brought to you by Pfizer!"
You can also guarantee the "fact checkers" are going to fire as many pedantic bullets and linguistic semantic arrows at Robert F. Kennedy Jr. It's par for the course and reminds us that those who reveal the truths about our world become Public Enemy #1. The establishment and political wonks absolutely despise independent researchers, scientists, historians, doctors, and professors.
Get ready for a concerted effort to "one-star" this book. The truth hurts, as they say.
By John W. on November 16, 2021
I have read excerpts from the book and was horrified by what I've read thus far. I am anxious to finish reading the book but I dare say it will take over a day to complete. I can appreciate the time and research that must have gone into the publishing of this book; it's date had been pushed back a couple of times.
I can also appreciate all the work Mr. Kennedy has done on behalf of children's and the public's health and the successes he has had in fighting the Goliaths (Dupont, Monsanto) who've shown such disregard for the same.
By Sarvo on November 16, 2021
Wonderful exposé of Fauci and his accomplices in gain of function research, and forcing unnecessary vaccines purely for profit, offering no long-term health benefits to any population. Kudos to JFK jr and all those who helped with this book. Well deserved number 1 book on Amazon.
The "noble lie" may have had some justification as a holding operation during the uncertain weeks after the initial outbreak. However, there was a clear moral obligation for calm reporting & transparency by public health officials & media as reassuring data on infection-fatality rates, population immunity & age-profiles emerged at the same time that dramatic successes were being reported by proactive physicians using low-risk repurposed drugs in a timely manner to mitigate the worst symptoms. Indeed, if the few bright spots around the globe are any guide, this man-made Corona pandemic borne of Fauci's obsession with Gain-of-Function research would have petered out relatively quickly if the real needs of public health were prioritised, i.e. if the vulnerable were protected while our more resilient natural immunity was allowed to take hold across the wider population (with the help of timely low-risk medications). This was always going to be a superior approach to experimental gene-based "vaccines" not to mention the unprecedented adverse reactions of these inadequately-trialled narrowly-targeted vaccines and their role in encouraging the evolution of more resistant strains.
Instead, the fear-porn ratcheted up, the goal posts kept moving and the long-standing corruption of pharma-comprised health agencies entered a new and more sinister phase where the unvaccinated were stigmatised for prolonging the pandemic with absolutely no basis in fact. In reality, this coercive unscientific push for 100% vaccinations, including children and babies, betrayed the Medical Cabal's fear that the continued existence of an unvaccinated rump would provide the perfect "control group" to expose the failure of their coercive vaccine experiment already betrayed by the emerging need for lucrative biannual or triannual booster shots ad infinitum.
While all this was going on, other global powerhouses fronted by the UN & WEF were using the Covid smokescreen to pursue other agendas, most notably the Great Reset/Build Back Better initiative of Klaus Schwab, a transhumanist, megalomaniac and people-phobe very much in the same mould as Bill Gates. There is some irony in the fact that Climate Action, which is close to the author's heart, was also being used to justify the inexorable moves to clampdown on individual freedoms of which Covid was little more than a testing ground and habit-forming exercise. But, as with Covid, Climate Change has also been corrupted by nefarious actors as Michael Moore's censored documentary pointedly revealed. Indeed, Robert Kennedy Jr did not come out well in that documentary having taken his eye of the ball after many decades of unstinting work combatting the nefarious practices of Big Polluters.
But, make no mistake! The author never took his eye off the ball when it came to his specialist subject culminating in his eagle-eyed monitoring of the antics of Fauci, Gates, Big Pharma, the WHO and global medical cabal over the past two years. This was nothing short of a crime against humanity. Yes, potentially millions of lives were lost or impaired by the fanatical suppression of low-risk medications and intimidation of doctors including hit-jobs on pioneers of these proven treatment protocols such as Dr Peter McCullough. Anything that got in the way of vaccines was ruthlessly nipped in the bud with the complicity of mainstream media across the globe.
Impeccably referenced, legally bullet proof, this book lays it all on the line in a way that has not been done before. Bear in mind that it is available from Amazon (only on Kindle in my neck of the woods); so the author and his team had to check and double check their sources to preempt the usual nit-picking censorship tactics. Even so, it is a First Edition and this story is still in train; the Covid Cabal are still controlling the agenda, albeit losing more credibility by the week. So how this will pan out is anyone's guess. But you will be hard pressed to find genuine holes in the book's main contentions.
We can expect that some prominent members of the Covid Cult are so far gone that they will remain in denial. But, as the lies & deceptions become obvious to the dogs on the street, an uncomfortable shift is already happening within the medical and media world. It is mainly passive for now as the rantings of the die-hards goes off the scale but a head of steam is building and Kennedy's book may be just the catalyst for a mass awakening, especially on the Left who have been been easy prey for Fauci's virtue-signalling double-speak for far too long.
But a word of caution. If this was only about putting Fauci, Gates and Co in the dock, we would be 99% there after the publication of this book. The real story of our times is the unravelling of our fiat currency system which has been in train since well before the Global Financial Crisis of 2008. The unprecedented money-printing during the intervening years, accelerated after Covid, has seen a massive transfer of wealth to Big Corporations and global elites who have been accumulating properties and land like there is no tomorrow. At the same time, Big Tech have become a law unto themselves to the extent that they brazenly undermine the democratic process within individual countries, already infiltrated by globalist NGOs who foment chaos and division on the merest of pretests. Here we have all the ingredients for a Globalist Technocracy as imagined by Klaus Schwab and the WEF.
Anyone who is paying close attention to the shenanigans in the Fed, central banks and international finance knows that the "Great Reset" will be driven by financial expediency and population control more than anything else. Vaccine certs are just a Trojan Horse for digital IDs as a precursor to cash-free Digital Currency and social credit system akin to China. That will control what we earn, how it is taken away, how we are taxed, what we can spend it on, how we spend, where we spend, etc, etc. Since money makes the world go round, this will the ultimate battle-ground for personal freedom. If we are to have any chance of reining in this transparent globalist coup, we must realise that wresting control from the Covid Cabal may be a necessary precursor, but that is only the half of it!