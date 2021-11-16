This painstakingly researched blockbuster cuts through the contrived Left/Right ideological divide on Covid. For that reason, it has the potential to trigger a long-overdue awakening previously held back by high profile media lackeys who betrayed public trust by stoking this mass psychosis, aligning it with progressive ideology and regurgitating blatant lies & deceptions right across the globe.



The "noble lie" may have had some justification as a holding operation during the uncertain weeks after the initial outbreak. However, there was a clear moral obligation for calm reporting & transparency by public health officials & media as reassuring data on infection-fatality rates, population immunity & age-profiles emerged at the same time that dramatic successes were being reported by proactive physicians using low-risk repurposed drugs in a timely manner to mitigate the worst symptoms. Indeed, if the few bright spots around the globe are any guide, this man-made Corona pandemic borne of Fauci's obsession with Gain-of-Function research would have petered out relatively quickly if the real needs of public health were prioritised, i.e. if the vulnerable were protected while our more resilient natural immunity was allowed to take hold across the wider population (with the help of timely low-risk medications). This was always going to be a superior approach to experimental gene-based "vaccines" not to mention the unprecedented adverse reactions of these inadequately-trialled narrowly-targeted vaccines and their role in encouraging the evolution of more resistant strains.



Instead, the fear-porn ratcheted up, the goal posts kept moving and the long-standing corruption of pharma-comprised health agencies entered a new and more sinister phase where the unvaccinated were stigmatised for prolonging the pandemic with absolutely no basis in fact. In reality, this coercive unscientific push for 100% vaccinations, including children and babies, betrayed the Medical Cabal's fear that the continued existence of an unvaccinated rump would provide the perfect "control group" to expose the failure of their coercive vaccine experiment already betrayed by the emerging need for lucrative biannual or triannual booster shots ad infinitum.



While all this was going on, other global powerhouses fronted by the UN & WEF were using the Covid smokescreen to pursue other agendas, most notably the Great Reset/Build Back Better initiative of Klaus Schwab, a transhumanist, megalomaniac and people-phobe very much in the same mould as Bill Gates. There is some irony in the fact that Climate Action, which is close to the author's heart, was also being used to justify the inexorable moves to clampdown on individual freedoms of which Covid was little more than a testing ground and habit-forming exercise. But, as with Covid, Climate Change has also been corrupted by nefarious actors as Michael Moore's censored documentary pointedly revealed. Indeed, Robert Kennedy Jr did not come out well in that documentary having taken his eye of the ball after many decades of unstinting work combatting the nefarious practices of Big Polluters.



But, make no mistake! The author never took his eye off the ball when it came to his specialist subject culminating in his eagle-eyed monitoring of the antics of Fauci, Gates, Big Pharma, the WHO and global medical cabal over the past two years. This was nothing short of a crime against humanity. Yes, potentially millions of lives were lost or impaired by the fanatical suppression of low-risk medications and intimidation of doctors including hit-jobs on pioneers of these proven treatment protocols such as Dr Peter McCullough. Anything that got in the way of vaccines was ruthlessly nipped in the bud with the complicity of mainstream media across the globe.



Impeccably referenced, legally bullet proof, this book lays it all on the line in a way that has not been done before. Bear in mind that it is available from Amazon (only on Kindle in my neck of the woods); so the author and his team had to check and double check their sources to preempt the usual nit-picking censorship tactics. Even so, it is a First Edition and this story is still in train; the Covid Cabal are still controlling the agenda, albeit losing more credibility by the week. So how this will pan out is anyone's guess. But you will be hard pressed to find genuine holes in the book's main contentions.



We can expect that some prominent members of the Covid Cult are so far gone that they will remain in denial. But, as the lies & deceptions become obvious to the dogs on the street, an uncomfortable shift is already happening within the medical and media world. It is mainly passive for now as the rantings of the die-hards goes off the scale but a head of steam is building and Kennedy's book may be just the catalyst for a mass awakening, especially on the Left who have been been easy prey for Fauci's virtue-signalling double-speak for far too long.



But a word of caution. If this was only about putting Fauci, Gates and Co in the dock, we would be 99% there after the publication of this book. The real story of our times is the unravelling of our fiat currency system which has been in train since well before the Global Financial Crisis of 2008. The unprecedented money-printing during the intervening years, accelerated after Covid, has seen a massive transfer of wealth to Big Corporations and global elites who have been accumulating properties and land like there is no tomorrow. At the same time, Big Tech have become a law unto themselves to the extent that they brazenly undermine the democratic process within individual countries, already infiltrated by globalist NGOs who foment chaos and division on the merest of pretests. Here we have all the ingredients for a Globalist Technocracy as imagined by Klaus Schwab and the WEF.



Anyone who is paying close attention to the shenanigans in the Fed, central banks and international finance knows that the "Great Reset" will be driven by financial expediency and population control more than anything else. Vaccine certs are just a Trojan Horse for digital IDs as a precursor to cash-free Digital Currency and social credit system akin to China. That will control what we earn, how it is taken away, how we are taxed, what we can spend it on, how we spend, where we spend, etc, etc. Since money makes the world go round, this will the ultimate battle-ground for personal freedom. If we are to have any chance of reining in this transparent globalist coup, we must realise that wresting control from the Covid Cabal may be a necessary precursor, but that is only the half of it!