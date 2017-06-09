Print List Price: $24.99
Kindle Price: $9.99

Save $15.00 (60%)

Sold by: HarperCollins Publishing
Price set by seller.

Promotions apply when you purchase

These promotions will be applied to this item:

Some promotions may be combined; others are not eligible to be combined with other offers. For details, please see the Terms & Conditions associated with these promotions.

Deliver to your Kindle or other device

Deliver to your Kindle or other device

Enter a promotion code or Gift Card

Facebook Twitter Pinterest <Embed>
Real Artists Don't Starve: Timeless Strategies for Thriving in the New Creative Age by [Goins, Jeff]
Audible Narration
Audible Narration
Playing...
Playing...
Loading...
Loading...
Paused
Paused
Kindle App Ad

Real Artists Don't Starve: Timeless Strategies for Thriving in the New Creative Age Kindle Edition

by
Jeff Goins (Author)
Visit Amazon's Jeff Goins Page
Find all the books, read about the author, and more.
See search results for this author
Are you an author? Learn about Author Central
Jeff Goins (Author)
4.7 out of 5 stars 206 customer reviews
See all 8 formats and editions Hide other formats and editions
Price
New from Used from
Kindle
"Please retry"
$9.99
Hardcover
"Please retry"
$15.48
$13.45 $12.92
Paperback
"Please retry"
$16.99
$16.99
Audible, Unabridged
"Please retry"
$0.00
Free with your Audible trial
MP3 CD, Audiobook, MP3 Audio, Unabridged
"Please retry"
$16.30
$11.34 $11.50
Length: 244 pages Word Wise: Enabled Enhanced Typesetting: Enabled
Page Flip: Enabled Audible Narration:
Audible Narration
Switch back and forth between reading the Kindle book and listening to the Audible narration with Whispersync for Voice. Add narration for a reduced price of $11.49 when you buy the Kindle book.
Ready
Barron's Digital Membership
Outsmart the market with Barron's unrivaled insights Learn more
click to open popover

Enter your mobile number or email address below and we'll send you a link to download the free Kindle App. Then you can start reading Kindle books on your smartphone, tablet, or computer - no Kindle device required.

  • Apple
  • Android
  • Windows Phone
  • Android

To get the free app, enter your mobile phone number.
Download to your computer
Kindle Cloud Reader

Editorial Reviews

Review

"Jeff Goins doesn't just show us how to be more creative. He also reveals a path for turning our art into business and our business into art. Every entrepreneur, writer, and artist should read this book and take notes." 
--DANIEL H. PINK, author of Drive and To Sell Is Human

"Jeff Goins has established himself as a fresh and dynamic voice inspir­ing us to get out of our own way and produce our best work. Real Artists Don't Starve is the work of angels: a book every aspiring writer, artist, and creative must read." 
--STEVEN PRESSFIELD, bestselling author of The War of Art

"Anyone trying to make a living from their creative work will find much to steal here." 
--AUSTIN KLEON, author of Steal Like an Artist

"Jeff puts to rest the myth of the starving artist. Artists not only deserve to be well rewarded, but there are more opportunities than ever for them to make it happen. This book is not only the blueprint, it's also Jeff's personal artistic manifesto. And now it's mine." 
--JAMES ALTUCHER, author and entrepreneur

"Goins dispels the myth that being a creative is some illusive, mysterious dimension reserved for a chosen few. A great book for anyone bogged down by old­-fashioned ideas about what it takes to be a thriving artist."
--LISA CONGDON, artist and author of Art Inc

About the Author

Jeff Goins is a bestselling author, keynote speaker, and popular blogger with a reputation for challenging the status quo. In three years, Goins built a million-dollar business, published four books, and became an online marketing expert, using his skills in writing and business to help others succeed. He is the author of four books, including The Art of Work, which landed on the bestseller lists of USA TodayPublisher’s Weekly, and Washington Post. He lives with his family near Nashville, TN.

Product details

  • File Size: 854 KB
  • Print Length: 244 pages
  • Page Numbers Source ISBN: 1400201020
  • Simultaneous Device Usage: Up to 5 simultaneous devices, per publisher limits
  • Publisher: Thomas Nelson (June 6, 2017)
  • Publication Date: June 6, 2017
  • Sold by: HarperCollins Publishing
  • Language: English
  • ASIN: B01N3NGAQ8
  • Text-to-Speech: Enabled
  • X-Ray:
  • Word Wise: Enabled
  • Lending: Not Enabled
  • Screen Reader: Supported
  • Enhanced Typesetting: Enabled
  • Amazon Best Sellers Rank: #45,204 Paid in Kindle Store (See Top 100 Paid in Kindle Store)

    • Would you like to tell us about a lower price?

Customer reviews

Rated by customers interested in
What's this?
Art & Photography Books
4.7 out of 5 stars
4.7 out of 5 stars
Business & Economics Books
4.8 out of 5 stars
4.8 out of 5 stars
Reference Books
4.8 out of 5 stars
4.8 out of 5 stars

Top customer reviews

4.0 out of 5 starsReal Artists Don't Starve is a feel good book of anecdotes and research about artists of all ...
ByJessica B. Fryon June 9, 2017
Format: Kindle Edition|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment| 48 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
5.0 out of 5 starsFor people who care enough to do the work
BySeth Godinon June 6, 2017
Format: Hardcover
Read more
11 comment| 60 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
5.0 out of 5 starsThis is not just a great book to read
ByTonyon June 29, 2017
Format: Hardcover|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment| 2 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
5.0 out of 5 starsDon't Starve
ByAmazon Customeron June 22, 2017
Format: Kindle Edition|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment| One person found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
4.0 out of 5 starsThe question is, are you stubborn enough to succeed?
ByStan Stinsonon June 6, 2017
Format: Kindle Edition|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment| 5 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
5.0 out of 5 starsI've enjoyed all of Jeff's book but this one is my ...
ByRosalene Andersonon June 11, 2017
Format: Hardcover|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment| 3 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
5.0 out of 5 starsArtists "must read"
ByDianna Woolleyon June 9, 2017
Format: Kindle Edition|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment| 2 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
5.0 out of 5 starsSo fun and insightful I read it on the beach!
ByBen Fanningon June 13, 2017
Format: Kindle Edition|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment| One person found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse

Most recent customer reviews

Set up an Amazon Giveaway

Real Artists Don't Starve: Timeless Strategies for Thriving in the New Creative Age
Amazon Giveaway allows you to run promotional giveaways in order to create buzz, reward your audience, and attract new followers and customers. Learn more about Amazon Giveaway
This item: Real Artists Don't Starve: Timeless Strategies for Thriving in the New Creative Age
Set up a giveaway

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.

Look for similar items by category