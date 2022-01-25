Buy new:
Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win

Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win Hardcover – January 25, 2022

by
Peter Schweizer (Author)
Visit Amazon's Peter Schweizer Page
Find all the books, read about the author, and more.
See search results for this author
Peter Schweizer (Author)
4.8 out of 5 stars 1,518 ratings
Amazon Charts #10 this week
  Print length
352 pages
    352 pages
  Language
English
    English
  Publisher
Harper
    Harper
  4. Publication date
    January 25, 2022
  5. Dimensions
    6 x 1.13 x 9 inches
  6. ISBN-10
    0063061147
  7. ISBN-13
    978-0063061149
Editorial Reviews

About the Author

Peter Schweizer is the president of the Government Accountability Institute and the former William J. Casey Fellow at the Hoover Institution, Stanford University. He is a number one New York Times bestselling author whose books have been translated into eleven languages.

  Publisher ‏ : ‎ Harper (January 25, 2022)
  Language ‏ : ‎ English
  Hardcover ‏ : ‎ 352 pages
  ISBN-10 ‏ : ‎ 0063061147
  ISBN-13 ‏ : ‎ 978-0063061149
  Item Weight ‏ : ‎ 1.1 pounds
  Dimensions ‏ : ‎ 6 x 1.13 x 9 inches
  • Customer Reviews:
    4.8 out of 5 stars 1,518 ratings

Peter Schweizer

Peter Schweizer is the author of, among other books, “Clinton Cash,” “Extortion,” “Throw Them All Out,” and “Architects of Ruin.” He has been featured throughout the media, including on “60 Minutes” and in the “New York Times.” He is the cofounder and president of the Government Accountability Institute, a team of investigative researchers and journalists committed to exposing crony capitalism, misuse of taxpayer monies, and other governmental corruption or malfeasance. He lives in Tallahassee, Florida.

Customer reviews

4.8 out of 5 stars
4.8 out of 5
1,518 global ratings
5 star
90%
4 star
6%
3 star
2%
2 star
1%
1 star
1%

Top reviews from the United States

linda galella
HALL OF FAMETOP 10 REVIEWERVINE VOICE
5.0 out of 5 stars Every source is named and nobody is
Reviewed in the United States on January 25, 2022
Verified Purchase
692 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Todd
5.0 out of 5 stars We are playing a dangerous game with China
Reviewed in the United States on January 25, 2022
Verified Purchase
427 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Banyon G.Top Contributor: Organic Food
TOP 500 REVIEWERVINE VOICE
5.0 out of 5 stars Our Government Is As Corrupt As Can Be
Reviewed in the United States on January 25, 2022
433 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Bosch Fan
5.0 out of 5 stars Accurate, Factual and the TRUTH!
Reviewed in the United States on January 25, 2022
Verified Purchase
313 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Just, WOW! Must Read!!!!
Reviewed in the United States on January 25, 2022
Verified Purchase
305 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
E T
5.0 out of 5 stars The Communist Chinese Party (CCP) working their long game...
Reviewed in the United States on January 26, 2022
Verified Purchase
249 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Dennis M Harvey
5.0 out of 5 stars A glimpse into the world of systemic corruption in DC
Reviewed in the United States on January 25, 2022
217 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
sassyskatemom
5.0 out of 5 stars Well sourced
Reviewed in the United States on January 25, 2022
Verified Purchase
175 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse

Top reviews from other countries

John R Francis
3.0 out of 5 stars Quite good, but does not live up to the hype
Reviewed in Canada on January 27, 2022
Verified Purchase
3 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars The corruption is worse than I knew
Reviewed in Canada on February 15, 2022
Verified Purchase
One person found this helpful
 Report abuse
JKIRKER
5.0 out of 5 stars Awesome
Reviewed in Canada on January 29, 2022
Verified Purchase
One person found this helpful
 Report abuse