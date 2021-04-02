Add to your order

4 Year Office Equipment Protection Plan
from Asurion, LLC
19586
$3.99
  NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
  COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty. Power surges covered from day one.
  EXPERT TECH HELP: Real experts available 24/7 to help with set-up, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
  PRODUCT ELIGIBILITY: Plans cover products purchased in the last 30 days.
  EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. We will send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product. In some cases, we will replace or repair it.
$29.99
Return this item for free
  Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  Learn more about free returns.
Ships from
Amazon
Sold by
ChallengerUSA
Return policy: Eligible for Return, Refund or Replacement
This item can be returned in its original condition for a full refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt.
4 Year Office Equipment Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
(19586)
  NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
  COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty. Power surges covered from day one.
  EXPERT TECH HELP: Real experts available 24/7 to help with set-up, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
  PRODUCT ELIGIBILITY: Plans cover products purchased in the last 30 days.
  EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. We will send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product. In some cases, we will replace or repair it.
Learn more

3 Year Office Equipment Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
(21444)
  NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
  COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty. Power surges covered from day one.
  EXPERT TECH HELP: Real experts available 24/7 to help with set-up, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
  PRODUCT ELIGIBILITY: Plans cover products purchased in the last 30 days.
  EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. We will send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product. In some cases, we will replace or repair it.
Learn more
Redragon M602 Wireless Gaming Mouse RGB Backlit, Rechargeable, 7 Programmable Buttons, 4000 DPI for Windows PC Gamers

4.6 out of 5 stars 475 ratings
$29.99
& FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.

Connectivity Technology USB
Brand Redragon
Compatible Devices Laptop, Personal Computer
Special Feature Wireless
Movement Detection Technology Optical

About this item

  Wireless Gaming Mouse featuring ultra-fast lag free wired or wireless connection. The rechargeable mouse has a battery life up to 35 hours (RGB on) up to 70 hours (RGB off) on a single charge, the mouse also can be used wired while charging
  RGB Backlit Programmable PC Gaming Mouse with 10 Light up Effects, 4 Brightness Levels, Breathing Modes, (Backlight can be disabled), 7 user programmable buttons offer you total personalization for your Gaming Computer and Gaming Laptop
  Redragon Ergonomic Gamer Mouse delivers an extremely comfortable and precise experience for Computer PC Games offering user adjustable DPI levels 500/1000/2000/3000/4000, adjustable Polling rate 125/250/500/1000Hz
  MMO Gaming Mouse Features, Anti-Skid Scroll Wheel, Durable smooth TEFLON feet pads for ultimate gaming control. Comes with detachable 6 foot, 3mm strong high-speed braided fiber USB-C cable
  PC Gaming Mouse Compatibility: Windows 10, Windows 8, Windows 7, Windows Vista, or Windows XP, Limited Mac OS support
Product Description

Customer reviews

4.6 out of 5 stars
4.6 out of 5
475 global ratings
5 star
77%
4 star
13%
3 star
4%
2 star
2%
1 star
5%

Top reviews from the United States

AC
2.0 out of 5 stars RECEIVED USED PRODUCT. CHECK YOUR MOUSE WHEN IT ARRIVES!
Reviewed in the United States on April 2, 2021
Verified Purchase
10 people found this helpful
Shawn Driscoll
4.0 out of 5 stars Would Recommend!!! A Gaming Mouse For The People.
Reviewed in the United States on February 27, 2021
Verified Purchase
jMz
3.0 out of 5 stars NOT FOR GAMING
Reviewed in the United States on August 31, 2021
Verified Purchase
cmsaw83
4.0 out of 5 stars This mouse is awesome. Does everything it is supposed to and more
Reviewed in the United States on November 16, 2021
Verified Purchase
C Silver
4.0 out of 5 stars a little on the large size
Reviewed in the United States on November 22, 2021
Verified Purchase
Mama T
5.0 out of 5 stars Very surprised.
Reviewed in the United States on December 3, 2021
Verified Purchase
Chantra Srov
5.0 out of 5 stars Profiles
Reviewed in the United States on August 3, 2021
Verified Purchase
Chris R.
5.0 out of 5 stars Not a gamer, but quality mouse
Reviewed in the United States on November 16, 2021
Verified Purchase
Top reviews from other countries

See Dub
5.0 out of 5 stars Very responsive and extremely comfortable...
Reviewed in Canada on October 26, 2021
Verified Purchase
Darren Steinke
2.0 out of 5 stars Nice looking, but wireless lags badly
Reviewed in Canada on January 19, 2022
Verified Purchase
Amazon Customer
1.0 out of 5 stars Lag mouse
Reviewed in Canada on February 22, 2021
Verified Purchase
Thomas Borland
5.0 out of 5 stars Great Mouse
Reviewed in Canada on January 13, 2022
Verified Purchase
Rusty shackleford
5.0 out of 5 stars works well
Reviewed in Canada on November 27, 2021
Verified Purchase
