Redragon M602 Wireless Gaming Mouse RGB Backlit, Rechargeable, 7 Programmable Buttons, 4000 DPI for Windows PC Gamers
Amazon's Choice highlights highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately.Amazon's Choice in PC Gaming Mice by Redragon
|Connectivity Technology
|USB
|Brand
|Redragon
|Compatible Devices
|Laptop, Personal Computer
|Special Feature
|Wireless
|Movement Detection Technology
|Optical
- Wireless Gaming Mouse featuring ultra-fast lag free wired or wireless connection. The rechargeable mouse has a battery life up to 35 hours (RGB on) up to 70 hours (RGB off) on a single charge, the mouse also can be used wired while charging
- RGB Backlit Programmable PC Gaming Mouse with 10 Light up Effects, 4 Brightness Levels, Breathing Modes, (Backlight can be disabled), 7 user programmable buttons offer you total personalization for your Gaming Computer and Gaming Laptop
- Redragon Ergonomic Gamer Mouse delivers an extremely comfortable and precise experience for Computer PC Games offering user adjustable DPI levels 500/1000/2000/3000/4000, adjustable Polling rate 125/250/500/1000Hz
- MMO Gaming Mouse Features, Anti-Skid Scroll Wheel, Durable smooth TEFLON feet pads for ultimate gaming control. Comes with detachable 6 foot, 3mm strong high-speed braided fiber USB-C cable
- PC Gaming Mouse Compatibility: Windows 10, Windows 8, Windows 7, Windows Vista, or Windows XP, Limited Mac OS support
Great for the office.Can't comment of the gaming aspect of this as I'm using it in my office at work. For the day to day office use this mouse has been great! It's comfortable, looks great, and glides smoothly. It's probably overkill for office work but the finger groves makes it much more comfortable for all day use. Colors look great and all you do is click the wheel and front side button together to cycle the light options. Battery life has been great as well. Been close to 2 weeks and haven't needed to recharge.
Reviewed in the United States on January 31, 2022
Images in this review
Reviewed in the United States on April 2, 2021
Verified Purchase
The bottom pads on my mouse were worn and one of them looks like it was removed and put back on incorrectly because it was skewed/bent at one of the corners. There is also scratching on the corner of another pad and light scuffs on them all. I didn't buy this item as used or renewed. I like the mouse otherwise, but I can't really speak much about it after using it for only a few minutes.
10 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on February 27, 2021
Verified PurchaseEarly Reviewer Rewards(What's this?)
I bought this mouse specifically for work. This mouse may be designed for gamers, but it's priced for day-to-day users. It's fairly ergonomic, not as big as gaming mice, not as small as laptop mice. This mouse is absolutely amazing. It fits comfortably in my hand, with a textured feel that grants a very pleasurable work experience. It has a number of buttons and dpi options available for those needing more than your typical left and right click. Its laser is very accurate, as I can use the mouse on a variety of surfaces, even on the super cool "eco" setting, which is basically a power saving mode. This feature is great for power users, and definitely keeps you from having to charge it often. This mouse is 100% complete plug and play with my win10 machine; all I had to do was pop in the small nano usb dongle and get to clickin'. It's easy to set up and customize when it comes to sensitivity and light modes. Colors are bright and look high quality. The feel is nice and it’s good for both productivity and gaming. I’ve bought Redragon products in the past and they still continue to go beyond my expectations. Well done!
It came in a cheeky, Red Dragon semi transparent, grey plastic case, which you can repack your mouse in when you're traveling. My favorite part of this product is the LED's that glow on the scroll wheel, chassis, and the piece de resistance, the memorable Red Dragon logo, which glows in rgb and just looks freaking awesome.
6 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on August 31, 2021
Verified Purchase
This is not a bad mouse. In fact my score would probably be higher if it wasn't marketed as a gaming mouse. Often the connection is briefly lost and so the cursor will skip and lag. This is not a real problem for everyday use/browsing but it is unusable in FPS/MOBA gaming. Also the DPI settings seem to be non standard.
GAMING: 2/5
EVERYTHINGELSE: 4.5/5
8 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on November 16, 2021
Verified Purchase
This is a great mouse and certainly a magnificent alternative to other products by companies like Razer, Steele Series, or Corsair which cost twice as much, yet have half the features. The only reason that I didn't give it 5 stars is because there are several versions of this same mouse and only one of the 3 or 4 of them are able to utilize the Redragon software which allows for customization of the RGB effects. It still has 7 different options stored into the mouse, which is perfectly fine with me. It's enough to look sweet along with my Razer Chroma powered RGB keyboard, and that's good enough for me. It's actually a very solid little unit and does not feel cheap or questionable in any way. It came in a nice plastic re-useable case that you can store other stuff in once you are using the mouse. The different DPI settings all work great as well, and there is a different color that is displayed on the scrolling wheel for each different mode, so you don't have to guess which one you are using. I would recommend it to anyone looking for a sweet RGB mouse that is very comfortable and offers the features of mice 3 and 4 times more expensive than this one. I can't personally speak to it's functionality when used in games, as I don't play games on my computer, but based on the fact that I do use all it's buttons/functions for other tasks, I would certainly imagine that it would work just fine if I did use it to play a game or two.
3 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on November 22, 2021
Verified Purchase
this mouse is nice, but it's a bit too large for me to use comfortably. i do think my hands and fingers are a bit on the small side, but still, i will be giving this mouse away as a gift rather than using for myself.
also, the two scalloped edges on the right side, designed to comfortably fit your fourth and fifth fingers, make it uncomfortable to use the mouse for extended periods of time with my preferred grip -- first finger on left button, middle finger on the wheel, and third finger on the right button. using this mouse, either my first or second finger is required to do double-duty and man both a button and the wheel.
other than the way the ergonomics fit me personally, everything else about this mouse seems very nice. set up was easy, mouse is responsive, LEDs are pretty without being blindingly bright. unless you have small hands like me, this mouse should be fine for you
Reviewed in the United States on December 3, 2021
Verified Purchase
I bought this for a laptop that I am using to stream shows to my TV until I can buy a new tv. I wasn't really expecting anything much out of this mouse. However it's versatility really surprised me. It's comfortable in my hand. The battery lasts for quite a while when it's not on its cable. It works great on the cable. I'm beginning to think that I like it better than the mouse that I use on my "real" computer. And that mouse was considerably more expensive! Since I can't game on the laptop because it's too low end, I won't say if this is a good gaming mouse. If I ever hook it up to my other computer, I'll come back and edit the review to include gaming results.
Reviewed in the United States on August 3, 2021
Verified Purchase
It's a really good gaming mouse. Now I can't help but want wired /wireless mice. Especially when I go from the desk to my bed it's easier to be wireless. One thing that bothers me but it's not a big deal is the program for it. When you switch dpi it's all under the same profile. I like to play using the mouse buttons with custom controls especially when I go from casual game to FPS or League. I'm used to switching the DPI for the specific games. But now if I wanna play a game with a certain mouse setting I'd have to manually load the dpi which can be a bit time consuming especially when you're playing Apex or something. Other than that it's a great mouse. Smooth and does it's job.
Reviewed in the United States on November 16, 2021
Verified Purchase
As title says. I’m not a gamer. However, I sit in front of a computer doing CADD work 8+
Hours a day, 5-6days a week!
2 people found this helpful
Top reviews from other countries
See Dub
Very responsive and extremely comfortable...Reviewed in Canada on October 26, 2021
Verified Purchase
This is by far the best wireless mouse I have ever purchased and used.
Over the course of many years, I've owned and used a variety of wireless mice of various brands. None however come close to the responsiveness and comfort of this M602.
Let's start with the sensor. I'm not exactly sure of the type (i.e. Pixart), but it does an excellent job of tracking. Mouse cursor movements are smooth and precise, without any lag or delay. The adjustable DPI via dedicated button allows for immediate fine tuning of tracking to suit various applications (i.e. gaming vs. office work vs. photo editing).
Comfort wise, this mouse is a dream to hold and use. The mouse body and shape is specifically designed and contoured for right-handed use, so your right hand rests naturally and comfortably. It's also relatively light weight, so extended use shouldn't be tiring nor a problem.
Being that this is a wireless mouse, as expected, it runs off a battery, or to be more specific, a rechargeable battery. The mouse comes with an unexpectedly high quality braided USB C cable that you use to charge up the mouse, which by the way also turns it into a wired mouse so you can keep using it while it's charging.
Two powered on modes are offered: ON and ECO. ON turns on the RGB lighting, which by the way is absolutely gorgeous. However, as you can imagine, the ON mode will use up more battery power. That's where ECO can become your best friend, as it shuts off the RGB lighting, and can drastically conserve and extend battery life. In ECO mode, the only light you will see is a slow pulsing scroll wheel, which pulses to the color corresponding to what DPI setting you are currently using (i.e. pulsing green = 2000 DPI). The pulsing remains on while the mouse is being used, and stops once the mouse becomes stationary.
The mouse buttons give satisfying clicks when depressed, although I did find the right mouse button a tad easier to press down than the left mouse button. The scroll wheel also has very noticeable notches when turned, something I find very hard to find in any mouse, wired or wireless.
Overall, this is an excellent wireless/wired mouse that strikes a perfect balance between price and features.
One person found this helpful
Darren Steinke
Nice looking, but wireless lags badlyReviewed in Canada on January 19, 2022
Verified Purchase
People often moan about Razer and their prices, but you get what you pay for. I use this mouse at work, and it looks really nice, but the wireless functionality is garbage. I have to constantly click to "wake it up", and it drops signal and lags constantly.
My $200 Razer Basilisk Ultimate ($129 now on sale) never drops signal, gives me 3-4 days of charge with full RGB, and has a sick-looking charging mount. I have ZERO issues with it. But it is very obvious the quality is much better, thus it is more expensive.
I love the Redragon wireless RGB mechanical keyboards (I have the Horus at work) it works wonderfully. But if you are looking for a decent wireless RGB mouse, spend the extra money and get a Razer.
Amazon Customer
Lag mouseReviewed in Canada on February 22, 2021
Verified Purchase
I've bought Redragon mice before and been very happy with them but this new version is terrible. The lag was really bad and the mouse would glitch the wireless signal in and out all the time. Bottom line unusable. Be prepared to send this mouse back.
Thomas Borland
Great MouseReviewed in Canada on January 13, 2022
Verified Purchase
This is my second mouse and and I also have two keyboards by redragon. Overall excellent quality for the price. The shape of this mouse fits nicely in the hand.
Rusty shackleford
works wellReviewed in Canada on November 27, 2021
Verified Purchase
A bit large.. but that is probably due to using a mini mouse for so long. tracks well.. worth what i paid.