This is by far the best wireless mouse I have ever purchased and used.



Over the course of many years, I've owned and used a variety of wireless mice of various brands. None however come close to the responsiveness and comfort of this M602.



Let's start with the sensor. I'm not exactly sure of the type (i.e. Pixart), but it does an excellent job of tracking. Mouse cursor movements are smooth and precise, without any lag or delay. The adjustable DPI via dedicated button allows for immediate fine tuning of tracking to suit various applications (i.e. gaming vs. office work vs. photo editing).



Comfort wise, this mouse is a dream to hold and use. The mouse body and shape is specifically designed and contoured for right-handed use, so your right hand rests naturally and comfortably. It's also relatively light weight, so extended use shouldn't be tiring nor a problem.



Being that this is a wireless mouse, as expected, it runs off a battery, or to be more specific, a rechargeable battery. The mouse comes with an unexpectedly high quality braided USB C cable that you use to charge up the mouse, which by the way also turns it into a wired mouse so you can keep using it while it's charging.



Two powered on modes are offered: ON and ECO. ON turns on the RGB lighting, which by the way is absolutely gorgeous. However, as you can imagine, the ON mode will use up more battery power. That's where ECO can become your best friend, as it shuts off the RGB lighting, and can drastically conserve and extend battery life. In ECO mode, the only light you will see is a slow pulsing scroll wheel, which pulses to the color corresponding to what DPI setting you are currently using (i.e. pulsing green = 2000 DPI). The pulsing remains on while the mouse is being used, and stops once the mouse becomes stationary.



The mouse buttons give satisfying clicks when depressed, although I did find the right mouse button a tad easier to press down than the left mouse button. The scroll wheel also has very noticeable notches when turned, something I find very hard to find in any mouse, wired or wireless.



Overall, this is an excellent wireless/wired mouse that strikes a perfect balance between price and features.