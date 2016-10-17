After my old umbrella was destroyed by gust of wind, I was prompted to search for a new umbrella. I searched on Amazon, and the first thing that appeared on the search result was Repel Easy Touch Umbrella. The price of roughly $25 was an instant turn off. The idea of paying more than $15 for an umbrella was absurd! However, the features of having "Dupont Teflon technology", "9 reinforced fiberglass ribs", and "Auto open/close" made me reconsider.



When my package had arrived, I needed to test this umbrella. "What makes this so good?" I wondered to myself. I pushed the button and poof, the umbrella sprang opened. My eyes opened wide. "What is this magic?" I said out loud. I pushed the button once more, and the umbrella closed as promised in the advertisement. I giggled and my eyes sparked; I had to share this magical contraption with my friends.



On the following day, it was expected to rain. I've never been so excited for rain in my entire life. I arranged to meet my friends for dinner. I had to bring this umbrella, and even did my rain dance to ensure it would rain that night. When I had arrived at the restaurant, I met my friends, including a girl who I have never met before. However, it wasn't raining. I was deeply saddened, yet I still carried the umbrella with me - ready for the moment. After filling out bellies, we proceeded to the exit. Outside, it was raining...no... it was pouring cats and dogs. I had the biggest grin on my face, and I stood up straight and proudly push the button. The umbrella sprang to life, everyone looked up in amazement. I have never felt more admired than I ever had before. My friends looked at me, demanding to know where they could buy this umbrella.



Fortunately, the girl whom I had mentioned, looked at me with her large eyes. She wanted to learn more about this umbrella, and we exchanged contacts.



Thank you Repel Easy Touch Umbrella for getting me a phone number.



Oh and Thanks for keeping me dry