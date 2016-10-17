Repel Windproof Travel Umbrella with Teflon Coating

  • AUTOMATIC, COMPACT, AND LIGHTWEIGHT - Auto open/close function allows for easy one-handed operation. Measuring just 11.5" long and weighing less than 1lb the folding handheld umbrella is extremely packable in purses, briefcases, backpacks, luggage and more
  • WIND-DEFYING 9-RIB CONSTRUCTION - Most small or mini umbrellas are made of 6 or 8 aluminum ribs but Repel is fortified with 9 resin-reinforced fiberglass ribs that flex slightly to withstand powerful gusts without turning inside out
  • SUPERIOR WATER-REPELLENCY - Put the technology of Teflon to work for you. Waterproof, weatherproof and instantly dry, the foldable and durable Repel Travel Umbrella defends against the elements like nothing else
  • QUALITY WORKMANSHIP - Designed with a three-fold chrome plated black metal shaft, and strong metal frame to allow for greater stability in high winds. The ergonomic, slip-proof, and rubberized grip handle with wrist strap allow for easy carrying. A protective travel sleeve is included. Perfect for men, women, teens and kids
  • LIFETIME REPLACEMENT GUARANTEE - You are protected for life from the rain, sleet and snow, through our lifetime replacement guarantee program. If anything at all goes wrong with your umbrella, we will send you a replacement with no charge or return required
Product description

An umbrella that defies the logic of Mother Nature. 9 resin-reinforced fiberglass ribs. Teflon coated canopy. Dries instantly. Auto Open/Close. Super Portable. Length: 11.5", Weight 15 ounces. The Repel Travel Umbrella goes to extremes to keep you dry.

Lifetime Replacement Guarantee:

You are protected for life from the rain, sleet, and snow through our lifetime replacement guarantee program. If anything at all goes wrong with your umbrella, we will send you a replacement absolutely no charge, no return required.

Wind-Defying 9 Rib Construction:

Most umbrellas are made of 6 or 8 aluminum ribs but Repel is fortified with 9 resin-reinforced fiberglass ribs that flex slightly to withstand powerful gusts without turning inside out.

Teflon Technology:

The Repel Travel Umbrella gets its name from its ability to do just that - repel water and other elements through its waterproof and instantly drying canopy with state-of-the-art Teflon technology.

Automatic, Compact, and Super Light:

Auto open/close function allows for easy one-handed operation. Measures just 11.5" long and weighs less than 1 pound for easy storage in purses, briefcases, backpacks, luggage and more.

Quality Workmanship:

Designed with a three-fold chrome plated metal shaft, and strong metal frame to allow for greater stability in high winds. The ergonomic, slip-proof, and rubberized handle with wrist strap allow for easy carrying. A protective travel sleeve is included.

  • Product Dimensions: 11.5 x 2 x 2 inches
  • Shipping Weight: 13.6 ounces (View shipping rates and policies)
  • ASIN: B0160HYB8S
  • Item model number: 123
  • Date first available at Amazon.com: September 29, 2015
  #28 in Clothing, Shoes & Jewelry
