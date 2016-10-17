- GET 10% OFF your entire order when you purchase 2 or more umbrellas. Enter code REPOFF10 at checkout. Here's how (restrictions apply)
Repel Windproof Travel Umbrella with Teflon Coating
- AUTOMATIC, COMPACT, AND LIGHTWEIGHT - Auto open/close function allows for easy one-handed operation. Measuring just 11.5" long and weighing less than 1lb the folding handheld umbrella is extremely packable in purses, briefcases, backpacks, luggage and more
- WIND-DEFYING 9-RIB CONSTRUCTION - Most small or mini umbrellas are made of 6 or 8 aluminum ribs but Repel is fortified with 9 resin-reinforced fiberglass ribs that flex slightly to withstand powerful gusts without turning inside out
- SUPERIOR WATER-REPELLENCY - Put the technology of Teflon to work for you. Waterproof, weatherproof and instantly dry, the foldable and durable Repel Travel Umbrella defends against the elements like nothing else
- QUALITY WORKMANSHIP - Designed with a three-fold chrome plated black metal shaft, and strong metal frame to allow for greater stability in high winds. The ergonomic, slip-proof, and rubberized grip handle with wrist strap allow for easy carrying. A protective travel sleeve is included. Perfect for men, women, teens and kids
- LIFETIME REPLACEMENT GUARANTEE - You are protected for life from the rain, sleet and snow, through our lifetime replacement guarantee program. If anything at all goes wrong with your umbrella, we will send you a replacement with no charge or return required
From the manufacturer
Product description
An umbrella that defies the logic of Mother Nature. 9 resin-reinforced fiberglass ribs. Teflon coated canopy. Dries instantly. Auto Open/Close. Super Portable. Length: 11.5", Weight 15 ounces. The Repel Travel Umbrella goes to extremes to keep you dry.
Lifetime Replacement Guarantee:
You are protected for life from the rain, sleet, and snow through our lifetime replacement guarantee program. If anything at all goes wrong with your umbrella, we will send you a replacement absolutely no charge, no return required.
Wind-Defying 9 Rib Construction:
Most umbrellas are made of 6 or 8 aluminum ribs but Repel is fortified with 9 resin-reinforced fiberglass ribs that flex slightly to withstand powerful gusts without turning inside out.
Teflon Technology:
The Repel Travel Umbrella gets its name from its ability to do just that - repel water and other elements through its waterproof and instantly drying canopy with state-of-the-art Teflon technology.
Automatic, Compact, and Super Light:
Auto open/close function allows for easy one-handed operation. Measures just 11.5" long and weighs less than 1 pound for easy storage in purses, briefcases, backpacks, luggage and more.
Quality Workmanship:
Designed with a three-fold chrome plated metal shaft, and strong metal frame to allow for greater stability in high winds. The ergonomic, slip-proof, and rubberized handle with wrist strap allow for easy carrying. A protective travel sleeve is included.
When my package had arrived, I needed to test this umbrella. "What makes this so good?" I wondered to myself. I pushed the button and poof, the umbrella sprang opened. My eyes opened wide. "What is this magic?" I said out loud. I pushed the button once more, and the umbrella closed as promised in the advertisement. I giggled and my eyes sparked; I had to share this magical contraption with my friends.
On the following day, it was expected to rain. I've never been so excited for rain in my entire life. I arranged to meet my friends for dinner. I had to bring this umbrella, and even did my rain dance to ensure it would rain that night. When I had arrived at the restaurant, I met my friends, including a girl who I have never met before. However, it wasn't raining. I was deeply saddened, yet I still carried the umbrella with me - ready for the moment. After filling out bellies, we proceeded to the exit. Outside, it was raining...no... it was pouring cats and dogs. I had the biggest grin on my face, and I stood up straight and proudly push the button. The umbrella sprang to life, everyone looked up in amazement. I have never felt more admired than I ever had before. My friends looked at me, demanding to know where they could buy this umbrella.
Fortunately, the girl whom I had mentioned, looked at me with her large eyes. She wanted to learn more about this umbrella, and we exchanged contacts.
Thank you Repel Easy Touch Umbrella for getting me a phone number.
Oh and Thanks for keeping me dry
I was really impressed with the Teflon coating, as the canopy did not get soaked through. The droplets stayed pooled on top of the fabric and I was able to easily shake them off.
I also like the push button open/close. Easy to use and easy to put the cover back on the closed umbrella. Highly recommend.
Pros: Lightweight, opens smoothly, auto fold up button, smooth textured grip. Umbrella repels water admirably and seems to dry much quicker than standard umbrellas. Good price on Amazon.
Cons: None that I can report at this time.
Bottom Line: If you are in need of a small, lightweight umbrella for daily commuting to and from work, I highly recommend this umbrella. It repels water and drys quickly, which is a great benefit when walking into the office on a soggy morning.
Size matters: There will be no 1950's style, two-person snuggling under the canopy as torrential rain falls about, as you gently fall in love. This thing is built to cover one person, but it does it quite well. The struts are sturdy, the seams firmly affixed, and the moisture quick to wick away. I carry two. One resides in the wall console of my Jeep Wrangler, and the other in my backpack because N. texas weather is bi-polar as it gets Feb. through April.