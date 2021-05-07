FREE delivery: Friday, May 7 Details
Resident Evil Village - PlayStation 4 Standard Edition

Platform : PlayStation 4
#1 Best Seller in PlayStation 4 Games
  • All new Resident Evil experience - picking up where Resident Evil 7 biohazard left Off, Resident Evil village is the eighth major installment in the flagship Resident Evil series
  • Next generation Technology - Re engine paired with next-gen Console power will deliver photorealistic graphics, bringing the shadowy village and its haunting residents to life.
  • First-person action - players will assume the role of Ethan winters and experience every up-close battle and terrifying pursuit through a first-person perspective.
  • Familiar faces and new foes - Chris Redfield has typically been a hero in the Resident Evil series, but his appearance in Resident Evil village seemingly shrouds him in sinister motives.
  • A living, breathing village - more than just a mysterious backdrop for the Horrifying events that unfold in the game, The village is a character in its own right with mysteries for Ethan to uncover
Product description

Experience survival horror like never before in Resident Evil village. Elevate each desperate fight to survive by showcasing the most realistic and terrifying graphics to date. The all-new title is the eighth major installment in the storied Resident Evil franchise, which established the survival horror genre nearly 25 years ago. The title is currently in development using Capcom proprietary Re engine, used to create vivid gameplay experiences in hit titles such as Resident Evil 7 biohazard, Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, and Devil May Cry 5. With hyper-detailed graphics, intense first-person action and masterful storytelling, the terror has never felt more realistic and inescapable. Set a few years after the horrifying events in the critically acclaimed Resident Evil 7 biohazard, the all-new storyline begins with Ethan winters and his wife mia living peacefully in a new location, free from their past nightmares. Just as they are building their new life together, tragedy befalls them once again. Chris Redfield, the legendary hero from the Resident Evil series, is reacquainted with the couple and horribly disrupts their life, spiraling Ethan into chaos. A devastated Ethan finds himself in a remote snow-capped village seeking answers after being thrown into an entirely new nightmare.

