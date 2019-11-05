Audible Sample
Audible Sample
Playing...
Playing...
Loading...
Loading...
Paused
Paused

Resistance Reborn (Star Wars): Journey to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Audible Audiobook – Unabridged

Rebecca Roanhorse (Author), Marc Thompson (Narrator), Random House Audio (Publisher)
4.2 out of 5 stars 53 ratings
#1 New Release in TV, Movie & Game Tie-In Fiction
See all 8 formats and editions Hide other formats and editions
Price
New from Used from
Kindle
$14.99
Audible Audiobook, Unabridged
$0.00
Free with your Audible trial
Hardcover
$10.14
$6.14 $19.04
Paperback
$26.75
$18.77 $13.87
Audio CD, Audiobook, CD, Unabridged
$28.32
$28.32 $29.33
Audiobook Image
Resistance Reborn (Star Wars): Journey to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Rebecca Roanhorse (Author), Marc Thompson (Narrator), Random House Audio (Publisher)
Get this audiobook free.
$14.95/mo after 30 days. Cancel anytime
Get 1 free Audible book + 2 Originals
  • 1 free audiobook + 2 free Audible Originals to get you started.
  • After trial, get 1 audiobook and 2 Audible Originals each month.
  • Audible is $14.95/mo after 30 days. Cancel online anytime and keep all your audiobooks.
List Price: $31.50
You Save: $3.94 (12%)

By completing your purchase, you agree to Audible’s Conditions of Use.

Sold and delivered by Audible, an Amazon company

Loading recommendations for you
Recommendations for you

Adding to Cart...

Added to Cart

Not Added

Item is in your Cart

View Cart

Not Added

There was a problem adding this item to Cart. Please try again later.
Sorry, we're having trouble showing recommendations right now. Please try again later.
Continue shopping

Customers who viewed this item also viewed

Page 1 of 1 Start overPage 1 of 1
This shopping feature will continue to load items when the Enter key is pressed. In order to navigate out of this carousel please use your heading shortcut key to navigate to the next or previous heading.
Back
  1. Journey to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: Spark of the Resistance
    Justina Ireland
    3.8 out of 5 stars 12
    Audible Audiobook
    $0.00 Free with Audible trial
  2. Journey to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: Force Collector
    Kevin Shinick
    Audible Audiobook
    $0.00 Free with Audible trial
  3. The Rise of Skywalker: Expanded Edition: Star Wars
    Rae Carson
    Audible Audiobook
    $0.00 Free with Audible trial
  4. Shadow Fall (Star Wars): An Alphabet Squadron Novel
    Alexander Freed
    Audible Audiobook
    $0.00 Free with Audible trial
  5. Thrawn (Star Wars): The Ascendancy Trilogy, Book 1
    Timothy Zahn
    Audible Audiobook
    $0.00 Free with Audible trial
  6. Galaxy's Edge: Black Spire (Star Wars)
    Delilah S. Dawson
    4.1 out of 5 stars 47
    Audible Audiobook
    $0.00 Free with Audible trial
Next

Product details

  • Audible Audiobook
  • Listening Length: 11 hours and 29 minutes
  • Program Type: Audiobook
  • Version: Unabridged
  • Publisher: Random House Audio
  • Audible.com Release Date: November 5, 2019
  • Whispersync for Voice: Ready
  • Language: English, English
  • ASIN: B07RLQTPZY
  • Amazon Best Sellers Rank: #89 in Audible Books & Originals (See Top 100 in Audible Books & Originals)

    • Would you like to tell us about a lower price?

Customer reviews

4.2 out of 5 stars
4.2 out of 5
53 customer ratings
5 star
62%
4 star
13%
3 star
10%
2 star
8%
1 star
6%

Review this product

Share your thoughts with other customers
Write a customer review

Read reviews that mention

rise of skywalker last jedi resistance reborn rebecca roanhorse familiar faces sequel trilogy video games sequel era carrie fisher well written wars fans wedge antilles events of the last new canon next movie wars books wars universe jedi and the rise finn and rose poe dameron

49 customer reviews

M M
3.0 out of 5 starsBalance of the force
November 5, 2019
Format: Kindle EditionVerified Purchase
Read more
41 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
TheGeeksAtticTop Contributor: Star Wars
4.0 out of 5 starsThis novel brings so much together from canon.
November 5, 2019
Format: Hardcover
Read more
42 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Amazon Customer
1.0 out of 5 starsDel Rey swings and misses again.
November 5, 2019
Format: HardcoverVerified Purchase
Read more
29 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 starsGreat story and amazing connections to other pieces of Star Wars Canon
November 5, 2019
Format: Kindle EditionVerified Purchase
Read more
18 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 starsOld Friends and New Worlds
November 6, 2019
Format: Kindle EditionVerified Purchase
Read more
11 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.