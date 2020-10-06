Have one to sell?
Other Sellers on Amazon
Added
Not added
$10.36
+ $3.99 shipping
+ $3.99 shipping
Sold by: SuperBookDeals--
Sold by: SuperBookDeals--
(201068 ratings)
86% positive over last 12 months
86% positive over last 12 months
In stock.Shipping rates and Return policy
Usually ships within 4 to 5 days.
Usually ships within 4 to 5 days.
Added
Not added
$14.36
& FREE Shipping
& FREE Shipping
Sold by: Book Depository US
Sold by: Book Depository US
(930337 ratings)
90% positive over last 12 months
90% positive over last 12 months
In stock.Shipping rates and Return policy
Usually ships within 2 to 3 days.
Usually ships within 2 to 3 days.
Added
Not added
$17.90
& FREE Shipping
& FREE Shipping
Sold by: GrandEagleRetail
Sold by: GrandEagleRetail
(3967 ratings)
90% positive over last 12 months
90% positive over last 12 months
Only 3 left in stock - order soon.Shipping rates and Return policy
Loading your book clubs
There was a problem loading your book clubs. Please try again.
Not in a club? Learn more
Join or create book clubs
Choose books together
Track your books
Bring your club to Amazon Book Clubs, start a new book club and invite your friends to join, or find a club that’s right for you for free.
Download the free Kindle app and start reading Kindle books instantly on your smartphone, tablet, or computer - no Kindle device required. Learn more
Read instantly on your browser with Kindle Cloud Reader.
Using your mobile phone camera - scan the code below and download the Kindle app.
Flip to back Flip to front
Listen Paused You're listening to a sample of the Audible audio edition.
Learn more
Learn more
Return to Montague Island: More Mysteries and Logic Puzzles (Volume 2) (Montague Island Mysteries) Paperback – October 1, 2019
Enhance your purchase
Welcome back to Montague Island, where successful solvers explore a mansion, complete a series of logic puzzles, and reveal the secret behind a mysterious package and its codedmessage!
This entertaining sequel to the popular Montague Island Mysteries once again follows a storyline about a group of friends who meet to play murder-mystery games at an island mansion. The fun begins when Gordon Montague receives a mysterious package with a coded message, and the drama plays out over multiple puzzle-solving gatherings. To successfully solve all the logic puzzles, you’ll have to study maps, blueprints, dartboards, mosaics, and more.
This entertaining sequel to the popular Montague Island Mysteries once again follows a storyline about a group of friends who meet to play murder-mystery games at an island mansion. The fun begins when Gordon Montague receives a mysterious package with a coded message, and the drama plays out over multiple puzzle-solving gatherings. To successfully solve all the logic puzzles, you’ll have to study maps, blueprints, dartboards, mosaics, and more.
Books with Buzz
Discover the latest buzz-worthy books, from mysteries and romance to humor and nonfiction. Explore more
Editorial Reviews
About the Author
R. Wayne Schmittberger was the editor of Games magazine for many years and is the author of several books, including New Rules for Classic Games and The Original Trivia Treasury. He lives in Holland, PA.
Tell the Publisher!
I'd like to read this book on Kindle
Don't have a Kindle? Get your Kindle here, or download a FREE Kindle Reading App.
I'd like to read this book on Kindle
Don't have a Kindle? Get your Kindle here, or download a FREE Kindle Reading App.
Product details
- Publisher : Puzzlewright (October 1, 2019)
- Language : English
- Paperback : 96 pages
- ISBN-10 : 1454933933
- ISBN-13 : 978-1454933939
- Reading age : 14 years and up
- Item Weight : 12.6 ounces
- Dimensions : 8.9 x 0.3 x 10.8 inches
- Best Sellers Rank: #36,206 in Books (See Top 100 in Books)
- #146 in Logic & Brain Teasers (Books)
- Customer Reviews:
About the author
Follow authors to get new release updates, plus improved recommendations.
Customer reviews
4.5 out of 5
283 global ratings
Excellent challengesI love these books. They have given my hours (inefficiently many) of fun. Really clever themes and games, and very challenging for me but always doable. My books are thrashed with erasures, color coding, white out, with additional pages all tucked in showing my work. I'm not always quick at finding the crux!
Reviewed in the United States on January 3, 2022
Reviewed in the United States on January 3, 2022
Images in this review
Reviews with images
Top reviews from the United States
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
Reviewed in the United States on October 6, 2020
I was very excited about buying this book. I had previously bought several books in the "Brain Games" series and had enjoyed solving the various types of puzzles. Unfortunately, I was massively disappointed in Return to Montague Island. All the puzzles are the same type on the general order of which guest or staff member did what, when, where, to whom, etc. Each has a pretty limited list of clues as to who was where at such-and-such a time, etc., as attested to by the other guests or staff members; however, a lot of the puzzles warn that some of the statements are false. The "Brain Games" books had puzzles of this type - some were very challenging, but all were ultimately solvable. I started 6 or 7 of the Montague Island puzzles, working off the clues, making lists, etc., but the bottom line is that I was not able to solve one - NOT ONE - of these puzzles, and I spent literally hours on each one. I know other reviewers said they were able to solve at least some of them, but I honestly don't see how. I am not stupid, by any means, but I just couldn't solve any of them with the clues given. Also, as I said, the puzzles were all of the same type - no variety or other puzzles to try. I ended up giving part of the book to the attorney I used to work for and the other half to my son, both super-brainiac types. So far, neither has been able to solve any of the puzzles, but they both think they will be able to eventually & want to keep trying. This is definitely for someone with exceptional logical skills and a lot of time to devote to solving the puzzles. If you're just looking for interesting puzzles that are challenging, but ultimately solvable, and a step above standard sudoku-type games, this is not the book for you. I found it disappointing and frustrating. I only gave it two stars instead of one because the book was nicely set up and contained interesting, although unfathomable, scenarios.
10 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on December 6, 2019
This and the previous Montague Island book are my favorite puzzle books! The puzzles are engaging and challenging. I was able to solve most of the puzzles in this edition, but I have to admit that a few were too difficult for me. I was sad to finish this one and hope there will be a third installment!
7 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on March 2, 2020
Both of the Montague Island books are so fun. They have given me many, many hours of enjoyment. I love logic problems, but the variety and creativity that the author has brought to these books goes far beyond the standard grids you get in the usual logic problem magazines. I love that they are very challenging and often take me a few tries to complete. Solving them is very absorbing and very satisfying. Thanks for these fun books, and please write more like this!!
4 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on July 31, 2020
I just completed this book yesterday. It was so enjoyable. The book provides a variety of different types of puzzles, and they’re all interesting. The fact that the puzzles are organized into a story makes the entire experience more fun
2 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on January 3, 2022
I love these books. They have given my hours (inefficiently many) of fun. Really clever themes and games, and very challenging for me but always doable. My books are thrashed with erasures, color coding, white out, with additional pages all tucked in showing my work. I'm not always quick at finding the crux!
Excellent challengesI love these books. They have given my hours (inefficiently many) of fun. Really clever themes and games, and very challenging for me but always doable. My books are thrashed with erasures, color coding, white out, with additional pages all tucked in showing my work. I'm not always quick at finding the crux!
Reviewed in the United States on January 3, 2022
Reviewed in the United States on January 3, 2022
Images in this review
2 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on January 27, 2022
Best logic puzzles I’ve found yet! The book contains several different styles of logic puzzles not just grid style, which I find keeps things interesting. They are definitely tricky and will keep you working for a while but are ultimately solvable! Can’t wait until they release another in the series!
Reviewed in the United States on June 10, 2021
I am a huge logic puzzle lover and am tired of buying Penny Dells just for 7 or 8 of them. It's a very well done story told through the puzzles that keeps your interest through the end. The walk through are clear and actually helpful if you get stuck. The hardest part was pacing myself!
Reviewed in the United States on April 24, 2022
Enjoyed not entry level
Top reviews from other countries
Tammy durnford
Very challenging 🙂Reviewed in Canada on January 10, 2021
Was a gift that recipient really likes...very challenging.
Reginald Colbourne
This is the second book under the same titleReviewed in Canada on January 2, 2020
It's a puzzle book. If you like logic puzzles this is for you.
Gee
Smooth transaction.Reviewed in Canada on November 30, 2020
Accurate description. Fast shipping. Good Price. Well packaged.
Amy Bayliff
I wish there were more of theseReviewed in Canada on March 13, 2020
Challenging and varied puzzles