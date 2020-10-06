I was very excited about buying this book. I had previously bought several books in the "Brain Games" series and had enjoyed solving the various types of puzzles. Unfortunately, I was massively disappointed in Return to Montague Island. All the puzzles are the same type on the general order of which guest or staff member did what, when, where, to whom, etc. Each has a pretty limited list of clues as to who was where at such-and-such a time, etc., as attested to by the other guests or staff members; however, a lot of the puzzles warn that some of the statements are false. The "Brain Games" books had puzzles of this type - some were very challenging, but all were ultimately solvable. I started 6 or 7 of the Montague Island puzzles, working off the clues, making lists, etc., but the bottom line is that I was not able to solve one - NOT ONE - of these puzzles, and I spent literally hours on each one. I know other reviewers said they were able to solve at least some of them, but I honestly don't see how. I am not stupid, by any means, but I just couldn't solve any of them with the clues given. Also, as I said, the puzzles were all of the same type - no variety or other puzzles to try. I ended up giving part of the book to the attorney I used to work for and the other half to my son, both super-brainiac types. So far, neither has been able to solve any of the puzzles, but they both think they will be able to eventually & want to keep trying. This is definitely for someone with exceptional logical skills and a lot of time to devote to solving the puzzles. If you're just looking for interesting puzzles that are challenging, but ultimately solvable, and a step above standard sudoku-type games, this is not the book for you. I found it disappointing and frustrating. I only gave it two stars instead of one because the book was nicely set up and contained interesting, although unfathomable, scenarios.