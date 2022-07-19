$19.99
BeeGreen Reusable-Grocery-Bags-Foldable-Machine-Washable-Reusable-Shopping-Bags-Bulk Colorful 10 Pack 50LBS Extra Large Folding Reusable Bags Totes w Zipper Storage Bag Lightweight Polyester Fabric

4.8 out of 5 stars 10,823 ratings
Amazon's Choice highlights highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately.
Amazon's Choice in Kitchen Reusable Grocery Bags by BeeGreen
  • COLORFUL LIFE WITH FUN COLOR BAGS: Our reusable grocery bags available in 10 different solid colors, suitable for both men and women. Bright colors will add some fun for daily use, and when grocery shopping, you can designate different color bags for different things. Also, pretty nice cute colors are a great buy as holiday gifts for Christmas Thanksgiving Mother's Day. Gift these reusable bags to your friends and family to inspire them to go plastic free.
  • X-LARGE CAPACITY & DURABLE: X large reusable grocery bags can hold over 50 Lbs or 2-3 plastic grocery bags of stuffs. All these reusable shopping bags are made of polyester fabric which is lightweight yet sturdy and all seams are reinforced with bias tape which makes our reusable bags strong enough to pack heavy groceries, like canned goods, gallons of milk. Long straps allow you to go on your shoulder, which makes carrying them into the house from the car much easier.
  • EASY TO FOLD AND STORE: Our reusable grocery bags can be easily wrapped into a small roll which takes up hardly any space that can easily fit in a backpack, purse, pocket or the glove box of the car. If you don't like folding, a great choice for you, just fit back them into the separate zippered carry pouch, then you will always have reusable bags with you whether you stop by a store on whim or have an unplanned shopping trip.
  • MACHINE WASHABLE AND REUSABLE: Being washable is a must for any reusable bags. Our reusable shopping bags are Machine Washable! Toss them right into the machine washer to save your time! You can help to reduce your impact on the environment by using reusable bags.
  • BULK IN QUANTITY & DIY AVAILABLE: Each zipper storage pouch contains 10 pack bulk reusable grocery bags, which can meet groceries, outdoor activities, parties, festival usage in a time. For example, enterprises can distribute these lightweight shopping bags to employees or give them to consumers during activities. These reusable tote bags in large blank bag body allows for DIY printing in silk screen printng or heat transfer which suitable for different kinds of logo.

Customer ratings by feature

Durability
4.7 4.7
Sturdiness
4.7 4.7
Easy to fold
4.6 4.6
See all reviews
Product Description

1.COLORFUL LIFE WITH FUN COLOR BAGS: The reusable grocery bags available in 10 different solid colors,Teal, Lime, Orange, Burgundy, Yellow, Grey, Navy, Black, Red and Purple, suitable for both men and women.

2.XLARGE CAPACITY AND DURABLE LOADING: The size of our reusbale shopping bags foldable is W15*H25.3*D4.7" flat bottom which can hold Over 50lbs.

3.EASY TO FOLD AND STORE: These large reusable shopping bags can be easily flat folded into the portable storage zipper pouch with Elastic Band. Our reusable grocery tote bags have 10 different colors per pack with 1 zipper bags for package.

4.MACHINE WASHABLE and REUSABLE: Being washable is a must for any reusable bags. All our reusable shopping bags are Machine Washable! Toss them right into the machine washer to save your time!

SHOPPING TOTES
reusable grocery bags
reusable grocery bags
reusable shopping tote bags
CVS黑5 geo Burlap Tote Bag M bag a ZBD
BeeGreen 5 Pack Black Canvas Tote Bags Bulk Blank 12 Pack Xlarge Classic Geometric Design Reusable Grocery Bags BeeGreen 6 Pack Burlap Tote Bag Laminated Interior X-Large Jute Tote Bag BeeGreen Initial Canvas Tote Bag 12oz Personalized Embroidery Monogrammed Bag Ripstop Reusable Grocery Bags Set 5, Washable Foldable Shopping Bags Reusable Grocery Box Bags Bulk Heavy Duty Collapsible Shopping Cart Bags
Quantity 5 Pack 12 Pack 6 Pack 1 Pack 5 Pack 3 Pack
Material 100% high quality 10oz cotton canvas high density polyester fabric 100% natural jute 12oz cotton fabric 100% RIP-STOP polyester non-woven waterproof fabric
Capacity 50 LBS 50+ pounds 30lbs
Feature perfect for various vinyl projects flolded into roll Inner Zipper Pocket & Cotton Handles Inner Zipper Pocket & Cotton Handles folded into attached pocket-size pouch Each bag is crafted from top quality material with a rigid insert between layers to reinforce and stiffen the sides and bottom.
Machine Washable Hand Wash Hand Wash
Water-Resistant
Usage Roomy for holding commodities and foods as grocery, camping bags, shopping bags, student and teacher tote bags. The tote bags bulk are suitable as gift bags. They can also play a role in advertising and publicity. Our heavy duty groceries reusable shopping bags can be used for company activities, gifts,camping,trip, storage,daily supplies and so on. perfect for grocery shopping, travel, beach, pool visits, school, work, church, custom DIY, art & crafts, decorations, weddings，which is big enough to hold everything you need, free your hands Our cotton tote bag is an ideal bag to hold books, laptop, school supplies, foods, snacks, water bottle, clothes, towels, wallet, glasses, etc. Perfect grocery bags reusable for shopping, groceries, travel, storage and definitely practical for daily use!Perfect as reusable groceries,giveaways for women and girls! And you can choose more mixed colors from our shop. Travelling,Shopping,Women Outdoor Going,Grocery Store, Birthday Giveaways,Holiday Gifts,Outdoor Activities and and so on
Color Black Black Navy Teal Royal Grey White Blue Moss Natural Natural and Black Grey,Black,Burgandy,Purple,Navy Blue Black

Compare with similar items


BeeGreen Reusable-Grocery-Bags-Foldable-Machine-Washable-Reusable-Shopping-Bags-Bulk Colorful 10 Pack 50LBS Extra Large Folding Reusable Bags Totes w Zipper Storage Bag Lightweight Polyester Fabric
BeeGreen Groceries Reusable Bags for Shopping Compact Cute Solid Color Cloth Grocery Totes Set of 12 Fold up Packable Recycling Shopper Baggies w Zipper Carry Pouch for Supermarket
BeeGreen Shopping Bags Reusable Grocery Tote Bags 6 Pack XLarge 50LBS Ripstop Geometric Fashion Recycling Bags with Pouch Bulk Machine Washable Nylon Bags Black Gray Blue Navy Teal Christmas
Reusable Shopping Bags Grocery Tote Bags Foldable into Attached Pouch, Ripstop Reusable Gift Bags, Washable, Durable and Lightweight (Classic Pattern 5 Pack) …
Customer Rating 4.8 out of 5 stars (10823) 4.8 out of 5 stars (2324) 4.8 out of 5 stars (10593) 4.8 out of 5 stars (10560)
Price $19.99 $17.41 $18.99 $14.39
Shipping FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime
Sold By beegreenbags beegreenbags beegreenbags beegreenbags
Color Teal Lime Orange Burgundy Yellow Grey Navy Black Red Purple Black Grey Royal Teal Purple Dark Green Burgundy Hot Pink Black Gray Purple Navy Teal Brown Blue Teal Black
Material Polyester Polyester Nylon Polyester
Compare with similar items

Customer reviews

4.8 out of 5 stars
4.8 out of 5
10,823 global ratings
5 star
84%
4 star
11%
3 star
4%
2 star
1%
1 star
1%

Top reviews from the United States

Kalandra
5.0 out of 5 stars Highly recommend - Makes reusable bags easier to use
Reviewed in the United States on July 19, 2022
Color: Red Green Navy Teal Yellow Green Black Brown Grey BlackItem Package Quantity: 10Verified Purchase
Helpful
 Report abuse
Dustin Johnson
4.0 out of 5 stars Easy to use and reuse
Reviewed in the United States on August 20, 2022
Color: Teal Lime Orange Burgundy Yellow Grey Navy Black Red PurpleItem Package Quantity: 10Verified Purchase
Helpful
 Report abuse
WG
5.0 out of 5 stars Very nice
Reviewed in the United States on August 11, 2022
Color: Teal Lime Orange Burgundy Yellow Grey Navy Black Red PurpleItem Package Quantity: 10Verified Purchase
Helpful
 Report abuse
Tiggrrl66
5.0 out of 5 stars Fabulous bags in wonderfully convenient case
Reviewed in the United States on July 15, 2022
Color: Teal Lime Orange Burgundy Yellow Grey Navy Black Red PurpleItem Package Quantity: 10Verified Purchase
Helpful
 Report abuse
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Lightweight, durable and large capacity
Reviewed in the United States on August 15, 2022
Color: Teal Lime Orange Burgundy Yellow Grey Navy Black Red PurpleItem Package Quantity: 10Verified Purchase
Helpful
 Report abuse
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars California Bag Tax Avoidance
Reviewed in the United States on July 29, 2022
Color: Teal Lime Orange Burgundy Yellow Grey Navy Black Red PurpleItem Package Quantity: 10Verified Purchase
One person found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Kristin
5.0 out of 5 stars Best impulse buy I’ve made in a while!
Reviewed in the United States on August 17, 2022
Color: Dark GreyItem Package Quantity: 10Verified Purchase
Helpful
 Report abuse