BeeGreen Reusable-Grocery-Bags-Foldable-Machine-Washable-Reusable-Shopping-Bags-Bulk Colorful 10 Pack 50LBS Extra Large Folding Reusable Bags Totes w Zipper Storage Bag Lightweight Polyester Fabric
- COLORFUL LIFE WITH FUN COLOR BAGS: Our reusable grocery bags available in 10 different solid colors, suitable for both men and women. Bright colors will add some fun for daily use, and when grocery shopping, you can designate different color bags for different things. Also, pretty nice cute colors are a great buy as holiday gifts for Christmas Thanksgiving Mother's Day. Gift these reusable bags to your friends and family to inspire them to go plastic free.
- X-LARGE CAPACITY & DURABLE: X large reusable grocery bags can hold over 50 Lbs or 2-3 plastic grocery bags of stuffs. All these reusable shopping bags are made of polyester fabric which is lightweight yet sturdy and all seams are reinforced with bias tape which makes our reusable bags strong enough to pack heavy groceries, like canned goods, gallons of milk. Long straps allow you to go on your shoulder, which makes carrying them into the house from the car much easier.
- EASY TO FOLD AND STORE: Our reusable grocery bags can be easily wrapped into a small roll which takes up hardly any space that can easily fit in a backpack, purse, pocket or the glove box of the car. If you don't like folding, a great choice for you, just fit back them into the separate zippered carry pouch, then you will always have reusable bags with you whether you stop by a store on whim or have an unplanned shopping trip.
- MACHINE WASHABLE AND REUSABLE: Being washable is a must for any reusable bags. Our reusable shopping bags are Machine Washable! Toss them right into the machine washer to save your time! You can help to reduce your impact on the environment by using reusable bags.
- BULK IN QUANTITY & DIY AVAILABLE: Each zipper storage pouch contains 10 pack bulk reusable grocery bags, which can meet groceries, outdoor activities, parties, festival usage in a time. For example, enterprises can distribute these lightweight shopping bags to employees or give them to consumers during activities. These reusable tote bags in large blank bag body allows for DIY printing in silk screen printng or heat transfer which suitable for different kinds of logo.
1.COLORFUL LIFE WITH FUN COLOR BAGS: The reusable grocery bags available in 10 different solid colors,Teal, Lime, Orange, Burgundy, Yellow, Grey, Navy, Black, Red and Purple, suitable for both men and women.
2.XLARGE CAPACITY AND DURABLE LOADING: The size of our reusbale shopping bags foldable is W15*H25.3*D4.7" flat bottom which can hold Over 50lbs.
3.EASY TO FOLD AND STORE: These large reusable shopping bags can be easily flat folded into the portable storage zipper pouch with Elastic Band. Our reusable grocery tote bags have 10 different colors per pack with 1 zipper bags for package.
4.MACHINE WASHABLE and REUSABLE: Being washable is a must for any reusable bags. All our reusable shopping bags are Machine Washable! Toss them right into the machine washer to save your time!
|BeeGreen 5 Pack Black Canvas Tote Bags Bulk Blank
|12 Pack Xlarge Classic Geometric Design Reusable Grocery Bags
|BeeGreen 6 Pack Burlap Tote Bag Laminated Interior X-Large Jute Tote Bag
|BeeGreen Initial Canvas Tote Bag 12oz Personalized Embroidery Monogrammed Bag
|Ripstop Reusable Grocery Bags Set 5, Washable Foldable Shopping Bags
|Reusable Grocery Box Bags Bulk Heavy Duty Collapsible Shopping Cart Bags
|Quantity
|5 Pack
|12 Pack
|6 Pack
|1 Pack
|5 Pack
|3 Pack
|Material
|100% high quality 10oz cotton canvas
|high density polyester fabric
|100% natural jute
|12oz cotton fabric
|100% RIP-STOP polyester
|non-woven waterproof fabric
|Capacity
|50 LBS
|50+ pounds
|30lbs
|Feature
|perfect for various vinyl projects
|flolded into roll
|Inner Zipper Pocket & Cotton Handles
|Inner Zipper Pocket & Cotton Handles
|folded into attached pocket-size pouch
|Each bag is crafted from top quality material with a rigid insert between layers to reinforce and stiffen the sides and bottom.
|Machine Washable
|✓
|✓
|Hand Wash
|Hand Wash
|✓
|Water-Resistant
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Usage
|Roomy for holding commodities and foods as grocery, camping bags, shopping bags, student and teacher tote bags. The tote bags bulk are suitable as gift bags. They can also play a role in advertising and publicity.
|Our heavy duty groceries reusable shopping bags can be used for company activities, gifts,camping,trip, storage,daily supplies and so on.
|perfect for grocery shopping, travel, beach, pool visits, school, work, church, custom DIY, art & crafts, decorations, weddings，which is big enough to hold everything you need, free your hands
|Our cotton tote bag is an ideal bag to hold books, laptop, school supplies, foods, snacks, water bottle, clothes, towels, wallet, glasses, etc.
|Perfect grocery bags reusable for shopping, groceries, travel, storage and definitely practical for daily use!Perfect as reusable groceries,giveaways for women and girls! And you can choose more mixed colors from our shop.
|Travelling,Shopping,Women Outdoor Going,Grocery Store, Birthday Giveaways,Holiday Gifts,Outdoor Activities and and so on
|Color
|Black
|Black Navy Teal Royal Grey White Blue Moss
|Natural
|Natural and Black
|Grey,Black,Burgandy,Purple,Navy Blue
|Black
Reviewed in the United States on November 16, 2019
Pros:
-Compact. 10 bags (i probably put more in as I have a few of these) fit in a small bag with a wrist strap. They don't take up much room and are a great to have available in the car.
-Strong. On several occasions I was sure I was going to break these with the amount of heavy items I've stuffed into them, and nope, still fine, no pulls, no busted seams, no puncture.
-Fun. I know this seems silly, but I get complimented on these bags constantly while I shop. From the fun designs to the compact carrying case, it is nice to be able to promote sustainability without actually looking like you are.
Not really cons:
-Easy to get buried in your grocery card if you don't plan ahead well. (and then you have to unbury them while the groceries start stacking up at the end)
-It might be me, but I don't fold them well. I might just not be patient enough when putting them away. My husband on the other hand, fantastic folder, his carrying case is super organized. Half the time I just sort of ball them up and squish. They don't fit as nice, but it does do the job.
The bag they come in is a smart shape and size, and I feel there’s enough space in it that you don’t have to be meticulous about the folding, you could probably shove them in there and be good to go.
They’ve held up to multiple washes by now.
I feel like they tend to carry the equivalent of 2 grocery store plastic bags.
The only thing keeping it from 5 stars is that the seem on the bottom is at the center, these would be easier to pack with groceries if they were designed with a flat bottom, but I’m still super happy with them. If I could I’d give it 4.5/5
I’m always forgetting, or I don’t bring enough, or they’re the wrong sizes.
With this awesome set, these problems never happen. There are 10 bags, all big and strong enough for 3-4 2 liter bottles of soda. They fold easily into the zippered carrier bag, so I only have 1 bag to keep up with in the car and in the store prior to bagging.
I’m severely immunodeficient so I need to keep things I use clean, and these bags tolerate surface cleaning and actually being washed and hung to dry very well.
They’re sold at an excellent price point for the set.
My only problem was that the first time I ordered the set wasn’t ever delivered, but I was eventually able to get a refund and the second order arrived quickly and has been fabulous.
I’ve used them for lake trips, grocery shopping, camping….storing tarps and air mattresses. Dirty clothes, dry towels. Food. Extra clothes. Shower essentials. A little bit of everything!!