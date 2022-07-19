I went looking for convenient reusable bags that would take up little space, but were still strong enough to take a beating and use to full carrying capacity (and more). These are fantastic.



Pros:

-Compact. 10 bags (i probably put more in as I have a few of these) fit in a small bag with a wrist strap. They don't take up much room and are a great to have available in the car.

-Strong. On several occasions I was sure I was going to break these with the amount of heavy items I've stuffed into them, and nope, still fine, no pulls, no busted seams, no puncture.

-Fun. I know this seems silly, but I get complimented on these bags constantly while I shop. From the fun designs to the compact carrying case, it is nice to be able to promote sustainability without actually looking like you are.



Not really cons:

-Easy to get buried in your grocery card if you don't plan ahead well. (and then you have to unbury them while the groceries start stacking up at the end)

-It might be me, but I don't fold them well. I might just not be patient enough when putting them away. My husband on the other hand, fantastic folder, his carrying case is super organized. Half the time I just sort of ball them up and squish. They don't fit as nice, but it does do the job.