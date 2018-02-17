Save when you buy pre-owned devices
Ring Video Doorbell 2 with HD Video, Motion Activated Alerts, Easy Installation
- Connect your Ring doorbell with Alexa then enable announcements to be alerted when your doorbell is pressed or motion is detected. Talk to visitors through compatible Echo devices by saying “Alexa, talk to the front door”.
- Lets you see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet and PC
- Sends alerts as soon as motion is detected or when visitors press the Doorbell
- Powered by the rechargeable battery pack or connects to doorbell wires for a constant charge
- Monitors your home in 1080HD video with infrared night vision
- Lets you check-in on your property at anytime with Live View on-demand video
- Includes Lifetime Theft Protection: If your Doorbell gets stolen, we’ll replace it for free
The free Neighbors App by Ring sends you real-time crime and safety alerts from your neighbors, so you’ll always know what’s happening in your community.
Never Miss Another Visitor
Watch over your home and answer the door from your phone, tablet and PC with next-gen security from Ring Video Doorbell 2. Ring sends you alerts when anyone comes to your door, so you can see, hear and speak to visitors from anywhere.
Monitor your property in HD video, and check-in on your home at anytime with Live View on-demand video and audio.
Get alerts on your phone, tablet and PC when anyone presses your Doorbell or triggers the built-in motion sensors.
Hear and speak to visitors from your mobile device using the built-in microphone and speakers with noise cancellation.
Connect Ring with select Alexa devices to get security at the sound of your voice and to view live activity at your door anytime.
Removable Battery Pack
Charge your Doorbell without moving the device using the quick-release battery pack.
Interchangeable Faceplates
Choose one of two complementary faceplates to match your security to your home.
Adjustable Motion Detection
Adjust the sensitivity of your motion sensors to find the ideal setting for your home.
Save, Review and Share Your Ring Videos
Enjoy a free 30-day trial of Ring Protect Plus with your purchase! Ring Protect Plus lets you record, save and share all the videos captured by unlimited Ring Doorbells and Cameras at your home. Protect Plus members also get 24/7 professional monitoring with Ring Alarm, exclusive discounts and extended warranties. Activate Ring Protect Plus for only $10 a month, or get video recording and sharing for only $3 a month per each device with Ring Protect Basic.
Works with Alexa
Link your Ring account to Alexa for hands-free home monitoring so you’ll always know when someone’s there. Enable announcements in the Alexa app to hear alerts on compatible Echo devices when anyone presses your doorbell or triggers Ring’s built-in motion sensors. Then talk to visitors through compatible Echo devices, like Echo Dot or Echo Show, by simply saying “Alexa, talk to the front door.”
Compare Ring Doorbells
|Price
|$99.99
|$199.00
|$199.00
|$249.00
|Video Resolution
|720p HD
|1080p HD
|1080p HD
|1080p HD
|Power Source
|Battery or Hardwired
|Battery or Hardwired
|Battery
|Hardwired
|Field of View
|180° horizontal, 110° vertical
|160° horizontal, 90° vertical
|155° horizontal, 90° vertical
|160° horizontal, 90° vertical
|Average Install Time
|5 Minutes
|5 Minutes
|5 Minutes
|15 Minutes
|Dimensions
|4.9" x 2.4" x 0.87"
|5.0" x 2.5" x 1.0"
|Indoors: 2.26" x 4.40" x 1.16" Outdoors: 1.85" x 3.83" x 0.78"
|4.5" x 1.8" x 0.8"
|Wi-Fi Connectivity
|2.4 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|2.4 GHz or 5 GHz
|On-Demand Video
|Two-Way Talk
|Motion-Activated Alert
|Interchangeable Faceplates
|Coming soon
|Quick-Release Rechargeable Battery Pack
|Knock Detection
|Advanced Motion Detection
Technical Details
|
Average Install Time
|
5 minutes
|
Video
|
1080p HD Video, Live View, Night Vision
|
Field of View
|
160° horizontal, 90° vertical
|
Motion Detection
|
Basic Motion Detection
|
Audio
|
Two-way talk with noise cancellation
|
Power
|
Powered by the removable battery pack or hardwired to existing doorbell wiring for continuous charging.
|
Internet Requirements
|
Requires a minimum upload speed of 1Mbps, but 2 Mbps is recommended for optimal performance.
|
Connectivity
|
802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi connection @ 2.4GHz
|
Operating Conditions
|
-5°F to 120°F (-20.5°C to 48.5°C), Weather Resistant
|
Available Colors
|
Satin Nickel, Venetian (all colors included)
|
Dimensions
|
5.05 in x 2.50 in x 1.08 in, (12.83 cm x 6.35 cm x 2.74 cm)
|
Box Includes
|
Ring Video Doorbell 2, Quick Release Battery Pack, Satin Nickel and Venetian Faceplates, Adapter Plate, Wedge and Corner Install Kits, Installation Tools and Screws, USB Charging Cable, User Manual, Security Sticker
|
Setup Requirements
|
Only if wiring in: Standard doorbell system with 8-24 VAC doorbell transformer. Doorbell wiring at install location.
|
Warranty and service
|
1-year limited warranty and service included. Use of Video Doorbell is subject to the terms found here.
|
Support
|
Click here to view more information on the Video Doorbell support page.
First, let me say that if you’re looking for a video doorbell, I assume it will do the trick, though the slow speed and lag time between ring and video connection makes it useless for anything except someone sitting and waiting at the door.
The real failure of this device is its “motion detection”. To illustrate, I’ve attached photos and video. It goes off about every 5 minutes (leaving battery life that lasts 3 days), even for things across the street, even though it’s supposed to have a 5’ range (also attached). The kicker is that it Doesn’t actually catch people coming up to the door. It only shows me coming in our out about 1 in 10 times. I even thought about making a video to show this, but it’s not worth my time for this Piece of junk. Bottom line:
DO NOT BUY
This doorbell records for about 30 sec and is activated in one of three ways: by pressing the ring button, having motion, or pressing "live view" from your phone. It stores this video to a Ring Cloud using a good WiFi connection to the device. From the Ring app on my iphone I can select any one of these videos to see. My wife's phone was set up as a shared user so she can see the videos also, from anywhere there is WiFi or a good cellular connection. My minipad has the Ring app so it gets all the same information my iphone gets. My iphone or minipad can delete files, but my wife's phone can't (I assume because she is a shared user.) All of these devices can hear and speak to the ring doorbell when activated.
This model uses existing 12 v AC wires from the old doorbell transformer. This keeps the battery charged and pressing the Ring door bell also activates my house door bell just as the old button did.
The motion sensor always activates before anyone can get close enough to push the doorbell. I can set the radius of sensing somewhere between 6 ft to 30 ft. About 15 ft has worked well so far. In addition there are pie-shaped motion sensing zones. My door bell is corner mounted with one vertical wedge to aim the camera more towards the front. Because of this aim direction, one motion zone closest to the corner was set inactive.
It will pick up night images from near total darkness, but images are not as good as in daylight. Camera was mounted 48 inches high as recommended. Try to avoid light sources that might shine directly into the camera if you want highest quality images. I plan to add the Ring Cloud package for $3 per month that lets my images stay stored for a month or so.
If you are away from home and not in a good WiFi zone, I think obtaining a immediate live image would be difficult. However, if a live image was previously stored, you would probably be able to view it with a good cellular connection.
I installed the doorbell one week ago and so far It has worked very well.
I love the concept of this product, and it is extremely useful and reassuring as a homeowner. The design of the product is sleek and attractive and the user interface of the app is very easy to learn and navigate. That said, this product has one annoying flaw, and it's really more of a ripoff than a flaw.
Cons
Once your trial of ring video recording ends, you can no longer access past events without a paid subscription. That's not such a big deal until you realize what counts as a "recent event". If you don't press the button within about 5 seconds of getting a motion alert, you missed your shot and now it's a past event. Say the UPS guy comes, presses the doorbell and walks off immediately. Your phone properly notifies you that somebody is at your door, but you've got something in your hands, or your phone is in your pocket or any other distraction is going on that takes 5 seconds to finish. By the time you hit the notification banner and go into the app, it will take you to a screen that says you need a paid subscription to see past events. Earlier today I got a notification WHILE holding my phone, clicked it immediately, but the live video loaded slowly and by the time it did load, the "event" was considered done and it took me to the screen saying I needed to pay. I have no problem paying to record everything and be able to pull up events from hours, days or weeks ago, but needing to pay because 5 seconds went by and the app loaded slowly is a rip-off. This is a $200 item which replaces a $5 hardware store doorbell, and the ONE thing it's supposed to do (show you live video of rings or motion events at your door) doesn't work about half the time without paying extra. There needs to be about a 30 second window at minimum where you can see what's going on without having to pay extra.
When I contacted customer service about this, they were friendly and helpful, but ultimately only gave me one extra month free trial, which has since expired and doesn't fix the problem. This is a product flaw. Be aware that if you want this to work properly, you're going to need to sign up for an ongoing subscription. To work as advertised, this is really a $200 doorbell with a $30 yearly subscription fee.