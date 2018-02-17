Ring Video Doorbell 2 wit... has been added to your Cart
  • Interchangeable Faceplate for Ring Video Doorbell 2

    from Amazon.com
    $15.00
    • Customize your security with a colored faceplate for Video Doorbell 2.
    • Easily snaps into place and secures with the included security screw.
    • Only works with Ring Video Doorbell 2.

  • Wedge Kit for Ring Video Doorbell 2

    from Amazon.com
    $19.00
    • Tilt your Video Doorbell 2 towards a staircase for improved motion detection and a better view of visitors.
    • Mount your Video Doorbell 2 flat against angled siding to optimize your viewing angle and motion detection.
    • Comes with two stackable wedges to adjust the angle of your Video Doorbell 2 by 5° or 10°.
    • Paint the wedges to match your home or your Video Doorbell 2.
    • Includes two wedges, mounting screws, anchors and user manual.
    • Only works with Ring Video Doorbell 2.

  • Corner Kit for Ring Video Doorbell 2

    from Amazon.com
    $19.00
    • Tilt your Video Doorbell 2 towards your walkway for improved motion detection and a better view of visitors.
    • Comes with two stackable wedges to increase the angle by 15° or 30°.
    • Paint the wedges to match your home or your Video Doorbell 2.
    • Includes two wedges, mounting screws, anchors and user manual.
    • Only works with Ring Video Doorbell 2.

  • Ring Chime Pro, Indoor Chime and Wi-Fi Extender ONLY for Ring Network Devices

    from Amazon.com
    $49.99
    • Chime Pro extends your Ring network and amplifies alerts.
    • Boosts Wi-Fi for all Ring Video Doorbells and Security Cameras.
    • Plugs into any standard power outlet.
    • Comes with multiple alert tones.
    • Mobile volume control and Do Not Disturb mode.
    • Connectivity: 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi connection. For 2.4 GHz only.

  • Ring Rechargeable Battery Pack

    from Amazon.com
    $29.00
    • Works with Ring Video Doorbell, Peephole Cam, Stick Up Cam Battery (2nd and 3rd Gen), and Spotlight Cam Battery
    • Powers your device for up to six months depending on motion and light settings
    • Includes a quick-release tab to easily charge the battery without moving the device

  • SquareTrade 3-Year Home Security Protection Plan ($175-$200)

    from SquareTrade
    $14.99
    • What's Covered: mechanical and electrical failures during normal use, 100% parts and labor
    • Get fast repairs or replacements from SquareTrade, an Allstate company
    • 24/7 customer support, free shipping for all repairs, no deductibles or hidden fees
    • Cancel anytime, full refund in first 30 days, fully transferable with gifts
    • SquareTrade Protection Plans are only valid for new or Amazon certified refurbished products purchased at Amazon in the last 30 days. By purchasing this Protection Plan you agree to the Protection Plan Terms & Conditions (http://www.squaretrade.com/terms-standard). Your Protection Plan Terms & Conditions will be delivered via email within 24 hours of purchase

Ring Video Doorbell 2 with HD Video, Motion Activated Alerts, Easy Installation

by Ring

by Ring
4.2 out of 5 stars 10,143 customer reviews
Price: $199.00
Available to ship in 1-2 days.
Ships from and sold by Amazon Digital Services LLC.
Ring Video Doorbell 2
Get professional installationDetails
Save $25.50 on installation | Discount applied at checkout
What's included with service
This item is certified to work with Alexa
WORKS WITH ALEXA
Add voice control by combining with a screen Alexa device
  • Connect your Ring doorbell with Alexa then enable announcements to be alerted when your doorbell is pressed or motion is detected. Talk to visitors through compatible Echo devices by saying “Alexa, talk to the front door”.
  • Lets you see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet and PC
  • Sends alerts as soon as motion is detected or when visitors press the Doorbell
  • Powered by the rechargeable battery pack or connects to doorbell wires for a constant charge
  • Monitors your home in 1080HD video with infrared night vision
  • Lets you check-in on your property at anytime with Live View on-demand video
  • Includes Lifetime Theft Protection: If your Doorbell gets stolen, we’ll replace it for free

Jump to: Compare devices | Technical details

We want you to know

The free Neighbors App by Ring sends you real-time crime and safety alerts from your neighbors, so you’ll always know what’s happening in your community.

Security and Convenience for Any Home

Never Miss Another Visitor

Watch over your home and answer the door from your phone, tablet and PC with next-gen security from Ring Video Doorbell 2. Ring sends you alerts when anyone comes to your door, so you can see, hear and speak to visitors from anywhere.

Never Miss Another Visitor
1080HD Video With Live View

Monitor your property in HD video, and check-in on your home at anytime with Live View on-demand video and audio.

Motion-Activated Alerts

Get alerts on your phone, tablet and PC when anyone presses your Doorbell or triggers the built-in motion sensors.

Two-Way Talk

Hear and speak to visitors from your mobile device using the built-in microphone and speakers with noise cancellation.

Works With Alexa

Connect Ring with select Alexa devices to get security at the sound of your voice and to view live activity at your door anytime.

Removable Battery Pack

Removable Battery Pack

Charge your Doorbell without moving the device using the quick-release battery pack.

Interchangeable Faceplates

Interchangeable Faceplates

Choose one of two complementary faceplates to match your security to your home.

Adjustable Motion Detection

Adjustable Motion Detection

Adjust the sensitivity of your motion sensors to find the ideal setting for your home.

Review, save and share your videos.

Save, Review and Share Your Ring Videos

Enjoy a free 30-day trial of Ring Protect Plus with your purchase! Ring Protect Plus lets you record, save and share all the videos captured by unlimited Ring Doorbells and Cameras at your home. Protect Plus members also get 24/7 professional monitoring with Ring Alarm, exclusive discounts and extended warranties. Activate Ring Protect Plus for only $10 a month, or get video recording and sharing for only $3 a month per each device with Ring Protect Basic.

Works with Alexa

Link your Ring account to Alexa for hands-free home monitoring so you’ll always know when someone’s there. Enable announcements in the Alexa app to hear alerts on compatible Echo devices when anyone presses your doorbell or triggers Ring’s built-in motion sensors. Then talk to visitors through compatible Echo devices, like Echo Dot or Echo Show, by simply saying “Alexa, talk to the front door.”

Works with Alexa

Compare Ring Doorbells

Video Doorbell
Video Doorbell
Video Doorbell 2
Video Doorbell 2
Peephole Cam
Peephole Cam
Video Doorbell Pro
Video Doorbell Pro
Price $99.99 $199.00 $199.00 $249.00
Video Resolution 720p HD 1080p HD 1080p HD 1080p HD
Power Source Battery or Hardwired Battery or Hardwired Battery Hardwired
Field of View 180° horizontal, 110° vertical 160° horizontal, 90° vertical 155° horizontal, 90° vertical 160° horizontal, 90° vertical
Average Install Time 5 Minutes 5 Minutes 5 Minutes 15 Minutes
Dimensions 4.9" x 2.4" x 0.87" 5.0" x 2.5" x 1.0" Indoors: 2.26" x 4.40" x 1.16" Outdoors: 1.85" x 3.83" x 0.78" 4.5" x 1.8" x 0.8"
Wi-Fi Connectivity 2.4 GHz 2.4 GHz 2.4 GHz 2.4 GHz or 5 GHz
On-Demand Video check mark check mark check mark check mark
Two-Way Talk check mark check mark check mark check mark
Motion-Activated Alert check mark check mark check mark check mark
Interchangeable Faceplates check mark Coming soon check mark
Quick-Release Rechargeable Battery Pack check mark check mark
Knock Detection check mark
Advanced Motion Detection check mark

Technical Details

Average Install Time

5 minutes

Video

1080p HD Video, Live View, Night Vision

Field of View

160° horizontal, 90° vertical

Motion Detection

Basic Motion Detection

Audio

Two-way talk with noise cancellation

Power

Powered by the removable battery pack or hardwired to existing doorbell wiring for continuous charging.

Internet Requirements

Requires a minimum upload speed of 1Mbps, but 2 Mbps is recommended for optimal performance.

Connectivity

802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi connection @ 2.4GHz

Operating Conditions

-5°F to 120°F (-20.5°C to 48.5°C), Weather Resistant

Available Colors

Satin Nickel, Venetian (all colors included)

Dimensions

5.05 in x 2.50 in x 1.08 in, (12.83 cm x 6.35 cm x 2.74 cm)

Box Includes

Ring Video Doorbell 2, Quick Release Battery Pack, Satin Nickel and Venetian Faceplates, Adapter Plate, Wedge and Corner Install Kits, Installation Tools and Screws, USB Charging Cable, User Manual, Security Sticker

Setup Requirements

Only if wiring in: Standard doorbell system with 8-24 VAC doorbell transformer. Doorbell wiring at install location.

Warranty and service

1-year limited warranty and service included. Use of Video Doorbell is subject to the terms found here.

Support

Click here to view more information on the Video Doorbell support page.
Read reviews that mention

front door doorbell live view peace of mind chime pro video quality highly recommend night vision battery life even though able to see wifi signal tech support feet away security system monthly fee picture quality someone rings the door easy to use much better

10,143 customer reviews

