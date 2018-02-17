Black Friday Countdown Amazon Devices starting at $29.99. Save on Echo Devices, Fire TV, Fire Tablets, Kindle, and Home Security from Amazon.
  • This bundle contains Ring Video Doorbell 2 and Echo Show 5.
  • Connect your Ring doorbell with Alexa then enable announcements to be alerted when your doorbell is pressed or motion is detected. Talk to visitors through compatible Echo devices by saying “Alexa, talk to the front door”.
  • Lets you see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet, and PC.
  • Sends alerts as soon as motion is detected or when visitors press the Doorbell.
  • Powered by the rechargeable battery pack or connects to doorbell wires for a constant charge.
  • Lets you check-in on your property at anytime with Live View on-demand video.
  • Includes Lifetime Theft Protection: If your Doorbell gets stolen, we’ll replace it for free.
Security and convenience for any home
Never miss another visitor

Watch over your home and answer the door from your phone, tablet and PC with next-gen security from Ring Video Doorbell 2. Ring sends you alerts when anyone comes to your door, so you can see, hear and speak to visitors from anywhere.

Never miss another visitor
1080p HD video with live view

Monitor your property in HD video, and check-in on your home at anytime with Live View on-demand video and audio.

Motion-activated alerts

Get alerts on your phone, tablet and PC when anyone presses your Doorbell or triggers the built-in motion sensors.

Two-way talk

Hear and speak to visitors from your mobile device using the built-in microphone and speakers with noise cancellation.

Works with Alexa

Connect Ring with select Alexa devices to get security at the sound of your voice and to view live activity at your door anytime.

Ring Video Doorbell 2
Removable battery pack

Removable battery pack
Charge your Doorbell without moving the device using the quick-release battery pack.

Interchangeable faceplates

Interchangeable faceplates
Choose one of two complementary faceplates to match your security to your home.

Adjustable motion detection

Adjustable motion detection
Adjust the sensitivity of your motion sensors to find the ideal setting for your home.

Protect your everyday
Protect your everyday

Get even more out of all your Ring devices with Ring Protect, a comprehensive service that lets you review what you missed. See, save, and share videos and photos when you activate Ring Protect for $3/month per device or $10/month per household.

Works with Alexa

Link your Ring account to Alexa for hands-free home monitoring so you’ll always know when someone’s there. Enable announcements in the Alexa app to hear alerts on compatible Echo devices when anyone presses your doorbell or triggers Ring’s built-in motion sensors. Then talk to visitors through compatible Echo devices, like Echo Dot or Echo Show, by simply saying “Alexa, talk to the front door.”

Works with Alexa

Compare Ring Doorbells

Video Doorbell
Video Doorbell
Video Doorbell 2
Video Doorbell 2
Peephole Cam
Peephole Cam
Video Doorbell Pro
Video Doorbell Pro
Price From: $99.99 From: $129.00 From: $149.00 From: $179.00
Ratings 4.0 out of 5 stars (38,661) 4.2 out of 5 stars (10,793) 3.8 out of 5 stars (370) 4.0 out of 5 stars (17,120)
Video Resolution 720p HD 1080p HD 1080p HD 1080p HD
Power Source Battery or Hardwired Battery or Hardwired Battery Hardwired
Field of View 180° Horizontal, 110° Vertical 160° Horizontal, 90° Vertical 155° Horizontal, 90° Vertical 160° Horizontal, 90° Vertical
Dimensions 4.9”x 2.4” x 0.87” 5.0” x 2.5” x 1.0” Indoors: 2.26” x 4.40” x 1.16” Outdoors: 1.85” x 3.83” x .78” 4.5” x 1.8” x 0.8”
Wi-Fi Connectivity 2.4 GHz 2.4 GHz 2.4 GHz 2.4 GHz or 5 GHz
On-Demand Video check mark check mark check mark check mark
Two-Way Talk check mark check mark check mark check mark
Motion Alerts check mark check mark check mark check mark
Battery Pack check mark check mark
Knock Detection check mark
Karen Zinkosky
1.0 out of 5 starsBait and switch fine print.
February 17, 2018
Style: Ring Video Doorbell 2Verified Purchase
1,920 people found this helpful
DiscerningTaste
1.0 out of 5 starsOne of the worst products I’ve ever seen
March 26, 2018
Style: Ring Video Doorbell 2Verified Purchase
3,453 people found this helpful
Particular person
5.0 out of 5 starsSummary of some useful user questions
December 5, 2017
Style: Ring Video Doorbell 2Verified Purchase
1,390 people found this helpful
Baseballman86
3.0 out of 5 starsI love the concept of this product
December 6, 2017
Style: Ring Video Doorbell 2Verified Purchase
5,596 people found this helpful
