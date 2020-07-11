Add to your order

Roborock E4 Mop Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner, Internal Route Plan with 2000Pa Strong Suction, 200min Runtime, Carpet Boost, APP Total Control, Ideal for Pets and Larger Home

4.4 out of 5 stars 7,182 ratings
Price: $379.99
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
Enhance your purchase

Brand Roborock
Color E4 Mop
Surface Recommendation Carpet
Controller Type App Control, Voice Control
Battery Cell Composition Lithium Ion

About this item

  • Methodical Cleaning: Logical Route Planning, intelligent navigation, and a Z-shape route clean your floors effectively and quickly. Infrared-sensors help avoid collisions, and cliff-sensors for preventing accidental falls. An anti-tangle main brush and side brush keep E4 cleaning without interruption.
  • 2-In-1 Vacuum and Mop: Get brighter floors with simultaneous vacuuming and mopping. Get up to 2000Pa of power suction with minimum noise and a super-slim 3.55in design. Low enough to reach under beds, sofas, and areas where dirt hides.
  • App & Voice Control: Schedule cleanups at anytime and anywhere with the Mi home app. Start and stop cleaning with Amazon Alexa. (Note: No separate remote control provided).
  • High-Capacity Battery and Auto Top-Up: A 100% larger 5200mAh battery means enough energy to clean up to 2152sqft. Auto-Top-up means E4 will return to the dock when low on power, recharge, and then pick up where it left off.
Roborock E4 Mop Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner, Internal Route Plan with 2000Pa Strong Suction, 200min Runtime, Carpet Boost, APP Total Control, Ideal for Pets and Larger Home

  • Roborock E4 Mop Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner, Internal Route Plan with 2000Pa Strong Suction, 200min Runtime, Carpet Boost, A
  • +
  • Roborock Microfiber Mop Cloth × 2 for Roborock S6, S6 Pure, S6 MaxV, S5 Max, S5,E5, E4, E35 and E2 Robot Vacuum
  • +
  • Roborock E4/E5/S6 Pure Robot Vacuum Water Tank, Robotic Vacuum Mopping System, Compatible with E4/E5 and S6 Pure Only.
What's in the box

  • Brush

    • Product Description

    1
    Read more
    Read more
    Read more
    Read more

    Optimized edge cleaning

    E4 Mop cleans the interiors of a space first, then finishes by running close to each wall. As it does, the side brush accelerates for a deeper clean.

    Dual gyroscopes

    Onboard gyroscopes monitor minute changes in the angle of motion and recognize if the robot has been flipped.

    Harsh on Hair

    Anti-tangle main brush, side brush, and omnidirectional front-wheel resist tangles better, keeping E4 Mop cleaning without interruption.

    Washable Filter

    The integrated E11 rated air filter is washable for a longer life.

    *Produced and tested by an independent third party in accordance with EN 1822-1:2009 standards

    Anti-entrapment systems

    As it records every movement, E4 Mop can escape from tricky locations.

    NOTE:

    * 2.4Ghz Wi-Fi required for the app connection.

    * Place charging dock against a wall in a wide open area.

    * Clear floors of loose cables, i.e., charging cables to avoid more severe tangles.

    * Use on low- to medium-pile carpets, tile, laminated, and hardwood floors. Not suitable for high-pile carpet and very dark-colored floors.

    * App interface is subject to change without notice.

    E4 Mop E4 robot vacuum S4 Max S5Max S6 MaxV
    E4 Mop E4 E5 S4 Max S5 Max S6 MaxV
    Navigation Inertial Navigation with 13 types of sensor Inertial Navigation with 13 types of sensor Inertial Navigation Lidar navigation+SLAM Lidar navigation+SLAM Dual Cameras with Lidar Navigation
    Map Apartment layout Apartment layout Apartment layout Real-time mapping Real-time mapping Real-time mapping with Remote Viewing
    Max suction 2000Pa 2000Pa 2500Pa 2000Pa 2000Pa 2500Pa
    Runtime per charge(quiet mode) 200 minutes 200 minutes 200 minutes 180 minutes 180 minutes 180 minutes
    Sweeping and mopping Optional Optional
    Water tank capacity 180ml 180ml, buy it separately 180ml, buy it separately 290ml 290ml
    Zone cleaning & no-go zones, selective cleaning Buy magnetic strip separately Buy magnetic strip separately Buy magnetic strip separately
    Control Methods APP, Alexa and Google Assistant APP, Alexa and Google Assistant Remote Control, APP, Alexa and Google Assistant APP, Alexa and Google Assistant APP, Alexa and Google Assistant APP, Alexa and Google Assistant
    Carpet boost

    Roborock E4 Mop Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner, Internal Route Plan with 2000Pa Strong Suction, 200min Runtime, Carpet Boost, APP Total Control, Ideal for Pets and Larger Home
    Luby Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Powerful 1600PA Suction Wi-Fi Connectivity, Self-Charging, Super-Thin, Quiet, Cleans for Pet Hair, Hard Floors, Low-Pile Carpets, Black
    Coredy R750 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Compatible with Alexa, Mopping System, Boost Intellect, Virtual Boundary Supported, 2200Pa Suction, Super-Thin, Upgraded Robotic Vacuums, Cleans Hard Floor to Carpet
    Roborock E4 and Mop Robot Vacuum: 2000Pa Strong Suction, App Control, Scheduling and Route Planning
    iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Good for Pet Hair, Carpets, Hard Floors, Self-Charging
    Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop, Multi-Floor Mapping, Lidar Navigation, No-go Zones, Selective Room Cleaning, 2000Pa Suction Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, Wi-Fi Connected, Alexa Voice Control (Black)
    Customer Rating 4.4 out of 5 stars (7182) 4.0 out of 5 stars (98) 4.3 out of 5 stars (5786) 4.3 out of 5 stars (4221) 4.5 out of 5 stars (47955) 4.6 out of 5 stars (3683)
    Price $379.99 $219.99 $299.99 $349.99 $249.99 $519.99
    Shipping FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details
    Sold By Roborock Technology Co. Ltd Amazon.com Coredy RoborockDirect Amazon.com Roborock Technology Co. Ltd
    Item Weight 7.94 lbs 6.17 lbs 7.00 lbs 6.80 lbs 7.10 lbs
    Special Features Z-shape route, 2000Pa strong suction, 2152sqft/150mins one charge with oversized dustbin, APP and voice control, Ideal for pets Wi-Fi Compatible; Works with Alexa; Boost Intellect Technology; Virtual Boundary Capability, 2000pa Strong Suction Power, 360 Degree Smart Sensor Protection, 120 minutes runtime Multi-floor mapping, Invisible wall, No-go zones; Sequence cleaning; Intense suction; Lidar navigation; Long battery life
    Product information

    Size:E4 Mop

    Customer Questions & Answers
    See questions and answers

    Customer reviews

    4.4 out of 5 stars
    4.4 out of 5
    7,182 global ratings
    5 star
    		65%
    4 star
    		19%
    3 star
    		8%
    2 star
    		4%
    1 star
    		5%
    Top reviews from the United States

    Maximo
    5.0 out of 5 stars BEST ROB VAC (in this price range)
    Reviewed in the United States on July 11, 2020
    Size: E4Verified Purchase
    I purchased the Roborock E4 over a month ago.

    I now have less cleaning to do! The vacuum doesn't have LIDAR like those expensive robot vacuums, but trust me it gets the job done. It does map your home by using an Electric eye and gyroscope. So it's able to clean in a Z-Shape pattern. Most Robot Vacuums in this price range just ping pong around the room until the battery is dead.

    The suction power is great and picks up really well, even things like dust and pet hair. The sensor works great and the rob vac knows when to increase suction power when on carpet/rug. (Attached Picture) It has a large DUST bin, After it's cleaned your house a few times probably can empty the bin less often. I usually empty the bin once or twice a week now. (Note: I have it clean daily)

    Battery Life is excellent, It was able to vacuum Kitchen, Living Room, Hallway and bathroom (46m | 57 mins) I've never seen this vacuum battery life at 60% or lower to be honest. For the most part I just have it clean my finish basement daily.

    Thickness, it goes under most furniture, I can only count 3 times in over a month where the vacuum got stuck. Twice because I have a very flat base table stand and another was because it picked up a sock that was left on the floor.

    The APP Features are good, you don't get all those extra features like it's LIDAR models. You can still schedule cleaning times, tells you when to maintenance your Roborock, it stores and saves cleaning history after each cleaning. I've never received any odd error message. So it's been working great. It's also Alexa Friendly, which was fairly easy to setup, just have to add the Skill to the Amazon Alexa app.

    Overall, I'm extremely happy with my buy, If you're looking for budget robot vacuum that cleans and has decent features or want to try out a good robot vacuum. I definitely recommend the Roborock E4 to start with.
    Kara Strang
    5.0 out of 5 stars Great value robot vac
    Reviewed in the United States on July 10, 2020
    Size: E4Verified Purchase
    Amazon Customer
    5.0 out of 5 stars My new helper
    Reviewed in the United States on May 30, 2020
    Size: E4Verified Purchase
    Besher
    5.0 out of 5 stars Powerful suction and good mapping
    Reviewed in the United States on June 6, 2020
    Size: E4Verified Purchase
    The robot suction power is great, it cleans really well and doesn't scatter debris around. it will also automatically increase suction to high once detect carpet and will clean until the battery reach low level then go back to the dock and recharge to resume cleaning from the same spot it finished. It's accuracy is really good as long as it was not manually interrupted or placed in different spot.
    The robot tries its best not to get tangled with wires and succeed in most cases.

    The path of cleaning if the dock is placed in the middle of apartment is unpredicted but eventually, it will get the entire apartment cleaned and record all the spot that was done. I think if it's placed at one end of the apartment the path will be more predicted.
