5.0 out of 5 stars BEST ROB VAC (in this price range)

By Maximo on July 11, 2020

I purchased the Roborock E4 over a month ago.



I now have less cleaning to do! The vacuum doesn't have LIDAR like those expensive robot vacuums, but trust me it gets the job done. It does map your home by using an Electric eye and gyroscope. So it's able to clean in a Z-Shape pattern. Most Robot Vacuums in this price range just ping pong around the room until the battery is dead.



The suction power is great and picks up really well, even things like dust and pet hair. The sensor works great and the rob vac knows when to increase suction power when on carpet/rug. (Attached Picture) It has a large DUST bin, After it's cleaned your house a few times probably can empty the bin less often. I usually empty the bin once or twice a week now. (Note: I have it clean daily)



Battery Life is excellent, It was able to vacuum Kitchen, Living Room, Hallway and bathroom (46m | 57 mins) I've never seen this vacuum battery life at 60% or lower to be honest. For the most part I just have it clean my finish basement daily.



Thickness, it goes under most furniture, I can only count 3 times in over a month where the vacuum got stuck. Twice because I have a very flat base table stand and another was because it picked up a sock that was left on the floor.



The APP Features are good, you don't get all those extra features like it's LIDAR models. You can still schedule cleaning times, tells you when to maintenance your Roborock, it stores and saves cleaning history after each cleaning. I've never received any odd error message. So it's been working great. It's also Alexa Friendly, which was fairly easy to setup, just have to add the Skill to the Amazon Alexa app.



Overall, I'm extremely happy with my buy, If you're looking for budget robot vacuum that cleans and has decent features or want to try out a good robot vacuum. I definitely recommend the Roborock E4 to start with.