Rosetta Stone Learn Unlimited Languages|12 Months - Learn 24 Languages| PC/Mac/iOS/Android Download

Platform : Windows 8, Windows 10, Mac OS X, Mac OS Mojave 10.14, Windows 7, Android, Mac OS Catalina 10.15
4.3 out of 5 stars 21 ratings
  • Why stick to just one language? With Rosetta Stone: Unlimited Languages, you'll receive access to all 24+ of our languages for the life of the 12 month product, that means you can switch between languages without any additional subscription fees
  • Thrive in another language: with Dynamic Immersion, you'll learn through context by seeing, hearing, speaking, reading, and writing just like you do in the real world
  • Sound like a native: get instant feedback to perfect your pronunciation with our patented TruAccent(R) speech recognition engine
  • You're always on your phone so your language learning should be, too: your Rosetta Stone subscription gives you access across all of your devices, mobile, tablet, and desktop
  • Select Activation Code by Email and we'll email you a copy of your activation code: head to rosettastone.com/product-activation to activate your product and start learning today

From the manufacturer

Product description

Millions of people around the world have already learned a new language with our award-winning approach. It's no coincidence that Rosetta Stone is the fastest way to learn a language. Our method is effective because it's more than the newest app-it's the result of decades of research into the way people learn best.

Minimum System Requirements:

  • Operating System: Windows (All).

Product details

  • Date First Available : December 5, 2019
  • Manufacturer : Rosetta Stone
  • ASIN : B082DZ6Q4Q
  • Customer Reviews:
    4.3 out of 5 stars 21 ratings
Customer Questions & Answers
Customer reviews

Top reviews from the United States

Ryan Gonzales
1.0 out of 5 stars This is the Online Version. There is no way to download this software. Only 1 User.
Reviewed in the United States on March 31, 2020
Reviewed in the United States on March 31, 2020
Amazon Customer
2.0 out of 5 stars confusing
Reviewed in the United States on October 17, 2020
Reviewed in the United States on October 17, 2020
