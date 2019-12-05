- Amazon Business : For business-only pricing, quantity discounts and FREE Shipping. Register a free business account
Rosetta Stone Learn Unlimited Languages| Lifetime Access - Learn 24 Languages| PC/Mac/iOS/Android Download
Platform : Windows 8, Windows 10, Mac OS X, Windows 7, Android, Mac OS X 10.9 Mavericks, Mac OS Catalina 10.15
|List Price
|$299.00
|Deal of the Day:
|$159.00
|
|You Save:
|$140.00 (47%)
- NEW: Why stick to just one language? With Rosetta Stone: Unlimited Languages, you'll receive access to all 24+ of our languages for life, that means you can switch between languages without any additional subscription fees
- Thrive in another language: with Dynamic Immersion, you'll learn through context by seeing, hearing, speaking, reading, and writing just like you do in the real world
- Sound like a native: get instant feedback to perfect your pronunciation with our patented TruAccent(R) speech recognition engine
- You're always on your phone so your language learning should be, too: your Rosetta Stone subscription gives you access across all of your devices, mobile, tablet, and desktop
- Select Activation Code by Email and we'll email you a copy of your activation code: head to rosettastone.com/product-activation to activate your product and start learning today
Product description
Platform:Activation Code by Email | Edition:Lifetime
Millions of people around the world have already learned a new language with our award-winning approach. It's no coincidence that Rosetta Stone is the fastest way to learn a language. Our method is effective because it's more than the newest app-it's the result of decades of research into the way people learn best.
Minimum System Requirements:
- Operating System: Windows (All)
- Date First Available : December 5, 2019
- Manufacturer : Rosetta Stone
- ASIN : B082DZBFP7
- Customer Reviews: