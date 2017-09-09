Ok so on the one hand there is something truly impressive about this suit. In case it isn't clear you basically get inside it and there is a pump that inflates the thing like a baloon around you. It gives an extremely good effect, whilst it works.



However there are two things I think any purchaser needs to knwo about this. Firstly, the pictures are a bit deceptive. At the time when I bought mine there were several suits that all looked pretty similar, however this one seemed to be the bet because its vents were less obvious. However this simply is not true, they have just been photoshopped out of some of the pictures, there are big orange vents on both sides which do slightly spoil the effect. More importantly however I don't think this is actually any better than the other similar looking suits so am annoyed I paid more to get it.



The second, and much bigger, issue is that the zip is of terrible quality. This matters because when the suit is inflated there is quite a lot of tension on it and also because it is simply quite hard to get the zip done up gently. During its short life this suit suffered three zip failures, in two of which the zipper came clean off of the zip. The zip however is not designed to be easily repared if this happens. If a hole develops in the zip then the suit deflates. This happened right in the middle of my daughter's birthday party, which was obviously a real shame. The cost savings for using this very poor quality zip for the manufacturer were probably pennies, which for a £65 suit is just plain stupid.



On this basis, though the effect was generally good, I would recomend friends and family not to buy this. I