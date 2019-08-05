This book is a withering attack on Leftism and a valuable workbook for Conservatives and Patriots who may be feeling somewhat overwhelmed.



The author has his feet firmly on the ground and, rather than load the reader down with highfalutin explanations of Leftist ideology, he gives us down-to-earth illustrations of how it is working to destroy the culture that we love.



He identifies sanctimonious arrogance as the root of Leftist thinking and the book contains a valuable chapter that dismantles those labels and mantras that the Left uses so effectively to stifle debate: Hater; Bigot; Racist; Xenophobe; White Privilege, etc.



If there is a watchword for the book, it may be this: THE ACHILLES HEEL OF THE ALINSKY STRATEGY IS THAT IT ONLY WORKS ON THOSE WHO ALLOW IT. This is a call to all of us who care, a call to action. Not all of us can lead others or write books and address public meetings, but every single one of us is expected to be our own captain, to decide for ourselves what we are to think.



The author is a thinker who inspires us to think critically for ourselves and has produced a very readable book to achieve this end.



By the way, the Chapter titles are delightful: Arrogance, the Primary Motivation of Liberals; Hypocrisy, Not a Liability to Leftists; Establishing "Truth" by Presumption, and so on.



Regarding the destructive ideology of the Left, I am reminded of Churchill's warning: "However beautiful the strategy, you should occasionally look at the results." If only Leftists would heed this advice.