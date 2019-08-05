- Amazon Business: Make the most of your Amazon Business account with exclusive tools and savings. Login now
Rules for Defeating Radicals: Countering the Alinsky Strategy in Politics and Culture
ISBN-13: 978-1733218207
Product details
- Publisher : Christopher Adamo (July 8, 2019)
- Language : English
- Paperback : 259 pages
- ISBN-10 : 1733218203
- ISBN-13 : 978-1733218207
- Item Weight : 13.4 ounces
- Dimensions : 6 x 0.65 x 9 inches
-
Best Sellers Rank:
#49,546 in Books (See Top 100 in Books)
- #37 in Political Advocacy Books
- #69 in Political Science (Books)
- #87 in Human Rights (Books)
Reviewed in the United States on August 5, 2019
Verified Purchase
Covering all the divisive, deceptive tactics the deviant left uses to claim the "moral high ground", sets the stage for Chapters 8 and 9 where the rules for not only combating these tactics are detailed, but with the assurance of winning. I especially liked Chapter 4, where about every deceptive tactic the left has used that I can think of, is brought to the reader's attention with comments about developing some conservative backbone to counter the liberal's sickening, and in my opinion, subversive behavior. Behavior detriment of our great nation and culture where we the people, who comprise the United States of America, are the primary protectors of individual freedom from oppressive governments that dominates most of the world's population. We MUST read, heed, and implement these rules or freedom's progress over the past 2000 years will surely be lost. Reading requires some focus, the content isn't for casual browsing. The seriousness of the subject justifies detailed, thoughtful reading. I'll likely keep this book handy as a desktop reference.
56 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on August 7, 2019
Verified Purchase
This book is a quick and easy read but contains layer after layer of brilliance in defining, exposing and pointing out the Progressive Left's assault on Americanism, the Constitution and the nation as-written by the Founders and Framers.
In these 244 pages Mr. Adamo clearly describes the tactics and objectives of the political-cultural Left, and shows in unambiguous terms what constitutional Conservatives must do to defeat this persistent enemy of American freedom and sovereignty.
One of the sentences in this book sums up our future -- if we're willing to make the effort: "...neither the unparalleled perversity of the leftist/Alinsky ideology nor the sinister intentions and unfettered nastiness of its modern disciples constitute a final statement on the future of our nation."
The power of truth to overcome lies, and to prevail over the toxicity of Leftist lies will allow those who follow the rules for fighting the tyranny of the Left to overcome this pernicious evil.
35 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on February 18, 2020
Verified Purchase
Ever wonder why the liberal,progressive left seem to be successful in their strategies? It's Alinsky's "Rules for Radicals."
We'll we Patriotic , Conservative lovers of America have a means to counteract this onslaught. It's Christopher Adamo's book "Rules for Defeating Radicals". This book will flush out the lies and inconsistencies of the Liberal/ Progressive rants, and provide us with logical, fact based arguments to put these falsehoods to rest. I highly recommend this book; we Conservatives finally have a treatise that supports what the Founding Fathers invented!
22 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on August 7, 2019
Verified Purchase
Chris' book "Rules for Defeating Radicals" is long overdue. I only hope it "goes viral" so that millions of people's eyes will be opened. His knowledge is encyclopedic and his insights are superb.
I strongly encourage everyone to read this important book.
29 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on March 25, 2020
Verified Purchase
I found this book so intriguing that I took the time to read it through with a pen and highlighter as if it were a college text book! Chris Adamo confirmed so many of my opinions about leftist pc rhetoric, and still managed to inform me on many other counts. This should be required reading for every conservative who wants to be able to confidently confront the lies and deception found in the daily news and those who parrot it back on street corners. This book would also be GREAT reading for home school students (High School level) or even government school students whose parents want them to receive a balanced and enlightened view of our public discourse. I can't recommend this book highly enough!
19 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on December 9, 2019
Verified Purchase
Tells it like it is. I couldn't put the book down. The author lays it all out in an understandable way that makes it easy to see how deep the leftist cancer goes and how to defeat it.
21 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on August 18, 2019
Verified Purchase
Chris is an excellent writer and gives a very thoughtful explanation of the culture today and responds well to the destruction the left has caused.
17 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on August 14, 2019
Verified Purchase
The book gives you insight to the way the political arena is going and then gives you a solution to the issue.
14 people found this helpful
Top reviews from other countries
K. J. O'Neil
A Call To Action!Reviewed in the United Kingdom on August 14, 2019
Verified Purchase
This book is a withering attack on Leftism and a valuable workbook for Conservatives and Patriots who may be feeling somewhat overwhelmed.
The author has his feet firmly on the ground and, rather than load the reader down with highfalutin explanations of Leftist ideology, he gives us down-to-earth illustrations of how it is working to destroy the culture that we love.
He identifies sanctimonious arrogance as the root of Leftist thinking and the book contains a valuable chapter that dismantles those labels and mantras that the Left uses so effectively to stifle debate: Hater; Bigot; Racist; Xenophobe; White Privilege, etc.
If there is a watchword for the book, it may be this: THE ACHILLES HEEL OF THE ALINSKY STRATEGY IS THAT IT ONLY WORKS ON THOSE WHO ALLOW IT. This is a call to all of us who care, a call to action. Not all of us can lead others or write books and address public meetings, but every single one of us is expected to be our own captain, to decide for ourselves what we are to think.
The author is a thinker who inspires us to think critically for ourselves and has produced a very readable book to achieve this end.
By the way, the Chapter titles are delightful: Arrogance, the Primary Motivation of Liberals; Hypocrisy, Not a Liability to Leftists; Establishing "Truth" by Presumption, and so on.
Regarding the destructive ideology of the Left, I am reminded of Churchill's warning: "However beautiful the strategy, you should occasionally look at the results." If only Leftists would heed this advice.
2 people found this helpful