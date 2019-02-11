$25.49
& FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
FREE delivery: Thursday, July 29 Details
Fastest delivery: Wednesday, July 28
Order within 16 hrs and 56 mins Details
In Stock.
$$25.49 () Includes selected options. Includes initial monthly payment and selected options. Details
Price
Subtotal
$$25.49
Subtotal
Initial payment breakdown
Shipping cost, delivery date, and order total (including tax) shown at checkout.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from Amazon.com
Sold by Amazon.com
Ships from
Amazon.com
Sold by
Amazon.com
Return policy: This item is returnable
In most cases, items shipped from Amazon.com may be returned for a full refund.
Read full return policy
TWINE 2-in-1 oil & vinega... has been added to your Cart
New (4) from
$15.40 + $9.99 shipping
Other Sellers on Amazon
$15.40
+ $9.99 shipping
Sold by: Big Bar Shots
Sold by: Big Bar Shots
(127 ratings)
82% positive over last 12 months
In Stock.
Shipping rates and Return policy
$26.65
& FREE Shipping
Sold by: VirVentures
Sold by: VirVentures
(134641 ratings)
91% positive over last 12 months
Only 10 left in stock - order soon.
Shipping rates and Return policy
$27.65
& FREE Shipping
Sold by: KART IT
Sold by: KART IT
(3199 ratings)
84% positive over last 12 months
In Stock.
Shipping rates and Return policy

TWINE 2-in-1 oil & vinegar dispenser cruet bottle with cork stoppers, hand blown glass

4.5 out of 5 stars 474 ratings
Amazon's Choice highlights highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately.
Amazon's Choice in Oil Dispensing Bottles by Twine
Price: $25.49 & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
Available at a lower price from other sellers that may not offer free Prime shipping.

Enhance your purchase

Color Clear
Material Glass
Brand Twine

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • POUR AND DISPENSE oil and vinegar using this cruet with stopper. The unique container design makes an eye-catching oil and vinegar dispensing set. Grape shaped vinegar dispenser makes a great addition to wine-loving households.
  • GET COMPLIMENTS on your oil and vinegar dispenser set thanks to the iconic bunch of grapes shaped balsamic vinegar reservoir built into the olive oil bottle. Dinner guests will be impressed with your cruet for salad dressing.
  • DECORATE YOUR TABLE with functional kitchen decor. This cruet for vinegar and oil is small enough to stay out of the way at a busy kitchen table while remaining an eye-catching, functional centerpiece.
  • HAND BLOWN glass cruet with two cork stoppers included for storing your oil and vinegar. Measures 4.5 x 3.2 x 9.5 inches. Inner section holds approximately 1.6 oz, outer holds approximately 9 oz.
  • MAKE SOMEONE’S DAY with a unique, functional gift. Great for people who love to cook, wine lovers, and oenophiles. Also makes a wonderful housewarming gift or hostess gift.
New (4) from $15.40 + $9.99 shipping

Frequently bought together

  • TWINE 2-in-1 oil & vinegar dispenser cruet bottle with cork stoppers, hand blown glass
  • +
  • Fox Run Oil and Vinegar Bottle, Grapes, Clear
  • +
  • Eleton Kitchen Storage Cooking Tools Oil and Vinegar Bottle, Cruet 8" With Grape Cluster
Total price:
To see our price, add these items to your cart.
Some of these items ship sooner than the others.
Show details Hide details
Choose items to buy together.

Special offers and product promotions

  • Amazon Business: Make the most of your Amazon Business account with exclusive tools and savings. Login now

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Your question might be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who bought this product.

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Please enter a question.

From the manufacturer

Read more
Read more
Read more
Read more

Compare with similar items


TWINE 2-in-1 oil & vinegar dispenser cruet bottle with cork stoppers, hand blown glass
Fox Run 7050 Run Grape Motif Oil and Vinegar Cruet Dispenser Bottle, Clear Borosilicate Glass
Lily's Home Glass Olive Oil and Vinegar Dispenser, A Beautiful Addition to Any Kitchen and Dinnerware Set (15 Ounces & 10 Ounces)
Kitchen Supplies Glass Olive Oil Bottle Cruet,2 in 1 Oil and Vinegar Holder,Gourd
ELETON Kitchen Supplies Cruets Oil Vinegar 2 in 1,Glass Jar, Oil and Vinegar Dispenser
UPKOCH Clear Glass Olive Oil and Vinegar Dispenser Cruet Bottles Double Pourer Spout Stoppers for Cooking - 15.5 x 9.2 x 9.2cm (Round Shape)
Customer Rating 4.5 out of 5 stars (474) 4.5 out of 5 stars (1180) 4.2 out of 5 stars (290) 4.5 out of 5 stars (81) 4.2 out of 5 stars (77) 4.5 out of 5 stars (123)
Price $25.49 $13.50 $24.99 $22.89 $21.89 $17.99
Shipping FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime
Sold By Amazon.com Amazon.com Lily's Home BECF-ELETON BECF-ELETON Grow168
Compare with similar items

Product description

A nice addition to any kitchen, our Grapevine Cruet serves oil and vinegar from the same bottle. With cork stoppers and a grape-bunch motif, it's perfect for any wine lover. 2 in 1 hand blown glass. Hand blown glass constructionIncludes cork stoppersHand wash onlyServes oil and/or vinegar from the same vesselMakes a great gift

Product information

Warranty & Support

Manufacturer’s warranty can be requested from customer service. Click here to make a request to customer service.

Feedback

Would you like to tell us about a lower price?
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.5 out of 5 stars
4.5 out of 5
474 global ratings
5 star
71%
4 star
16%
3 star
5%
2 star
4%
1 star
4%
How are ratings calculated?

Top reviews from the United States

Britney Bowen
1.0 out of 5 stars Broke after just putting oil in
Reviewed in the United States on February 11, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
1.0 out of 5 stars Broke after just putting oil in
By Britney Bowen on February 11, 2019
After putting oil in this, the inside part broke without even using it. Very disappointed
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
15 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Stacey & Justin
5.0 out of 5 stars Elegant and useful
Reviewed in the United States on May 21, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
2 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Linda Lund
1.0 out of 5 stars Beautiful and functional, but way too fragile
Reviewed in the United States on December 10, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
6 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Liz G.
5.0 out of 5 stars Cute, but smaller than expected
Reviewed in the United States on June 22, 2021
Verified Purchase
Read more
Helpful
 Report abuse
Sharon J. Wanamaker
1.0 out of 5 stars Interior broke off without cause & with little use
Reviewed in the United States on December 11, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
1.0 out of 5 stars Interior broke off without cause & with little use
By Sharon J. Wanamaker on December 11, 2019
As pictured, the interior vinegar holder broke off inside after only 3 months of ownership. It did not fall, nor was it near hot or cold temperatures. I had to throw it and it's contents out. Avoid this product, and please let me know if there's a way I can be refunded with a closed return window.
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
One person found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Deborah S.
5.0 out of 5 stars Great cruet! Worth your purchase♥️
Reviewed in the United States on September 16, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Norma Jean
5.0 out of 5 stars Cute. Easy to use and clean.
Reviewed in the United States on March 2, 2021
Verified Purchase
Read more
Helpful
 Report abuse
J. McMeins
5.0 out of 5 stars Looks great
Reviewed in the United States on November 11, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
Helpful
 Report abuse

Top reviews from other countries

Translate all reviews to English
Eduardo Gonzalez
5.0 out of 5 stars Excelente presentación y funcionalidad
Reviewed in Mexico on November 10, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
Report abuse
Translate review to English
Buyer
2.0 out of 5 stars Small and fragile
Reviewed in Canada on April 4, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
 Report abuse
Patpe
5.0 out of 5 stars Muy Util y bonito
Reviewed in Mexico on July 7, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
Report abuse
Translate review to English
Elba
5.0 out of 5 stars Calidad
Reviewed in Mexico on April 17, 2021
Verified Purchase
Read more
Report abuse
Translate review to English
Francisco Cobos
5.0 out of 5 stars Bonitos!
Reviewed in Mexico on July 7, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
Report abuse
Translate review to English

Customers who bought this item also bought

Page 1 of 1 Start overPage 1 of 1
Previous page
    Next page
    Pages with related products. See and discover other items: decanter cork stopper, olive oil and vinegar, antique farm, antique farmhouse, vintage decanter, mother apple cider vinegar