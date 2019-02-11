We love this little vial. In the past we have had trouble with oil bottles and the metal/plastic nozzle combo. The plastic part would always get stuck inside the bottle and it would be a mess to try and get it out again - not with this! We love the design and love that the corks stay neatly in place. Looks great in the kitchen and is useful for dinnertime. The only thing I would love was if the bottle was bigger. We cook often with olive oil and we would have to refill this often.