Chris Ware has done it again. This is an amazing graphical novel. I wish it was offered in digital form because it would make it easier to read repeatedly on my iPad.



Without giving anything away, Chris illustrates the stories of, I believe, four main characters. The characters are all incredibly human and flawed but somehow even for the most flawed of characters, Chris captures the essence of what led to their pain. These aren't easy stories to read. There is so much pain and despair here and almost all of it unresolved. But I think that's what I love about his work. It's genuine and it makes you feel something. It makes you want to go out and live a better life.



I have purchased just about all of the Acme Library books and I love Jimmy Corrigan. I think Jimmy Corrigan is still my favorite book because it feels like a much more complete journey. But books like Rusty Brown are significantly more challenging and they show an evolution in Chris's work.



My criticisms of the book are minor. As mentioned, I'd love to read this on an iPad. There are several places where the detail in the images is so rich but so small and I've used my phone to take a photo and tried to zoom in to make out the very small text in some places. I'm sure this is done for effect. The text is small because it's background chatter. Or in some cases it's probably not meant to be read. But nonetheless, I'd like to zoom in.



Also the book is huge and while I'd read anything Chris writes, making it more portable via digital option world be great.



I do have one other criticism content-wise. Chris trusts his readers. There are times when he leaves clues about a major event in a character's life and doesn't expressly tell us what happened. But there were places where I would have loved a bit more exposition. There are a few characters where the story ends somewhat abruptly and I was sure that he was going to get back to them, but he never did.



Because the book doesn't have page numbers and because of the material that the pages are made from, it's sometimes hard to tell if maybe you skipped a page that was stuck together with another page. I didn't want to miss anything and occasionally this led to a bit of frustration but a very small annoyance.



The way the book ends gives us the impression that the story isn't over. But I know how long these books must be to plan and write and illustrate. But they are food for our soul and I can't wait to read the next one.