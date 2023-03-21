Add to your order
|Screen Size
|31.5 Inches
|Display Resolution Maximum
|2560 x 1440 Pixels
|Brand
|SAMSUNG
|Special Feature
|Curved, High Dynamic Range
|Refresh Rate
|120 Hz
About this item
- UNMATCHED IMMERSION: Get your head in the game with Odyssey’s 1000R panel, which matches the curvature of the human eye for maximum immersion and minimal eye strain
- WQHD RESOLUTION: Make your gaming world, more lifelike than ever before. Packing in 1. 7 times the pixel density of Full HD, WQHD resolution boasts incredibly detailed, pin-sharp images. Experience a fuller view with more space to take in all the action
- INFINITY CORE LIGHTING: Odyssey’s Infinity Core is a striking addition to any desktop, matching world firsts in technology, with stunning visual design
- RAPID 240hz REFRESH RATE: Topping leaderboards never looked or felt so smooth. With Odyssey’s rapid 240hz refresh rate, you have up to four times as many frames displayed on screen every second compared to a traditional screen
- LIGHTNING FAST 1MS RESPONSE TIMES: A fraction of a second can be the difference between your destruction, or your enemy’s; With Odyssey’s grey to grey 1ms response time, you can be sure that you’re receiving information as fast as technologically possible
- NVIDIA G-SYNC & FREESYNC: Dropping frames means dropping chances to put your enemy in the dirt; With G-SYNC and FreeSync Premium Pro support, Odyssey matches every frame from your graphics card, so you’re never caught short from moment to moment
- CUTTING EDGE QLED TECHNOLOGY: Utilizing Quantum Dot technology, Samsung QLED creates more vivid colors with 125% more color space compared to sRGB, ensuring the highest class of color reproduction
- FIND HIDDEN DEPTH w/ HDR 600: From damp and dark corridors, to sunlit alien vistas, Odyssey’s HDR 600 brings incredible depth to the worlds you choose to explore, revealing the smallest hidden details so you don’t miss a thing
Product Description
Get your head in the game with Samsung 32-inch Odyssey G7. Bringing the same 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response times, G-Sync and FreeSync Premium Pro support, and Infinity Core lighting of the Odyssey G9 series, the G7 is the perfect choice for those who want the future of gaming monitors, in a more traditional size. Samsung Odyssey’s 1000R curved screen matches the curvature of the human eye for maximum immersion and minimal eye strain. With WQHD resolution, make your gaming world more lifelike than ever before. Packing in 1.7 times the pixel density of Full HD, experience a fuller view with more space to take in all the action alongside incredibly detailed images. NVIDIA G-SYNC and FreeSync Premium Pro support allow this curved gaming monitor to match every frame from your graphics card so that you’re never caught short from moment to moment. With Samsung Odyssey G7’s lightning-fast 1ms response times, you can be sure that you are receiving information as fast as technologically possible. Cutting edge QLED technology ensures pixel-perfect picture quality every time. Utilizing Quantum Dot technology, Samsung QLED creates more vivid colors with 125% more color space compared to sRGB, ensuring the highest class of color reproduction, while HDR 600 brings incredible depths to the worlds you choose to explore.
From the manufacturer
Samsung’s first QHD 27” and 32” 1000R curved gaming monitors
Bringing the same 240hz refresh rate, 1ms response times, G-Sync and FreeSync Premium Pro support and Infinity Core lighting of the G9 - the G7 is the perfect choice for those who want the future of gaming monitors, in a more traditional size.
Unmatched Immersion
Get your head in the game with Odyssey’s 1000R panel, which matches the curvature of the human eye for maximum immersion and minimal eye strain.
WQHD resolution
Make your gaming world, more lifelike than ever before. Packing in 1.7 times the pixel density of Full HD, WQHD resolution boasts incredibly detailed, pin-sharp images. Experience a fuller view with more space to take in all the action.
Cutting Edge QLED Technology
From deepest blacks to vivid colors, Samsung QLED ensures pixel perfect picture quality with every frame. Utilizing Quantum Dot technology, Samsung QLED creates more vivid colors with 125% more color space compared to sRGB, ensuring the highest class of color reproduction.
Find Hidden Depth, with HDR 600
From damp and dark corridors, to sunlit alien vistas, Odyssey’s HDR 600 brings incredible depth to the worlds you choose to explore, revealing the smallest hidden details so you don’t miss a thing.