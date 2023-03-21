Get your head in the game with Samsung 32-inch Odyssey G7. Bringing the same 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response times, G-Sync and FreeSync Premium Pro support, and Infinity Core lighting of the Odyssey G9 series, the G7 is the perfect choice for those who want the future of gaming monitors, in a more traditional size. Samsung Odyssey’s 1000R curved screen matches the curvature of the human eye for maximum immersion and minimal eye strain. With WQHD resolution, make your gaming world more lifelike than ever before. Packing in 1.7 times the pixel density of Full HD, experience a fuller view with more space to take in all the action alongside incredibly detailed images. NVIDIA G-SYNC and FreeSync Premium Pro support allow this curved gaming monitor to match every frame from your graphics card so that you’re never caught short from moment to moment. With Samsung Odyssey G7’s lightning-fast 1ms response times, you can be sure that you are receiving information as fast as technologically possible. Cutting edge QLED technology ensures pixel-perfect picture quality every time. Utilizing Quantum Dot technology, Samsung QLED creates more vivid colors with 125% more color space compared to sRGB, ensuring the highest class of color reproduction, while HDR 600 brings incredible depths to the worlds you choose to explore.