SAMSUNG Odyssey G7 Series 32-Inch WQHD (2560x1440) Gaming Monitor, 240Hz, Curved, 1ms, HDMI, G-Sync, FreeSync Premium Pro (LC32G75TQSNXZA)

4.5 out of 5 stars 3,935 ratings
Amazon's Choice highlights highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately.
Amazon's Choice in Computer Monitors by SAMSUNG
Deal
-31% $549.99
List Price: $799.99

The List Price is the suggested retail price of a new product as provided by a manufacturer, supplier, or seller. Except for books, Amazon will display a List Price if the product was purchased by customers on Amazon or offered by other retailers at or above the List Price in at least the past 90 days. List prices may not necessarily reflect the product's prevailing market price.
Learn more
FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
Available at a lower price from other sellers that may not offer free Prime shipping.
32-inch
QHD, 240Hz

Enhance your purchase

Screen Size 31.5 Inches
Display Resolution Maximum 2560 x 1440 Pixels
Brand SAMSUNG
Special Feature Curved, High Dynamic Range
Refresh Rate 120 Hz

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • UNMATCHED IMMERSION: Get your head in the game with Odyssey’s 1000R panel, which matches the curvature of the human eye for maximum immersion and minimal eye strain
  • WQHD RESOLUTION: Make your gaming world, more lifelike than ever before. Packing in 1. 7 times the pixel density of Full HD, WQHD resolution boasts incredibly detailed, pin-sharp images. Experience a fuller view with more space to take in all the action
  • INFINITY CORE LIGHTING: Odyssey’s Infinity Core is a striking addition to any desktop, matching world firsts in technology, with stunning visual design
  • RAPID 240hz REFRESH RATE: Topping leaderboards never looked or felt so smooth. With Odyssey’s rapid 240hz refresh rate, you have up to four times as many frames displayed on screen every second compared to a traditional screen
  • LIGHTNING FAST 1MS RESPONSE TIMES: A fraction of a second can be the difference between your destruction, or your enemy’s; With Odyssey’s grey to grey 1ms response time, you can be sure that you’re receiving information as fast as technologically possible
  • NVIDIA G-SYNC & FREESYNC: Dropping frames means dropping chances to put your enemy in the dirt; With G-SYNC and FreeSync Premium Pro support, Odyssey matches every frame from your graphics card, so you’re never caught short from moment to moment
  • CUTTING EDGE QLED TECHNOLOGY: Utilizing Quantum Dot technology, Samsung QLED creates more vivid colors with 125% more color space compared to sRGB, ensuring the highest class of color reproduction
  • FIND HIDDEN DEPTH w/ HDR 600: From damp and dark corridors, to sunlit alien vistas, Odyssey’s HDR 600 brings incredible depth to the worlds you choose to explore, revealing the smallest hidden details so you don’t miss a thing

Compare with similar items


SAMSUNG Odyssey G7 Series 32-Inch WQHD (2560x1440) Gaming Monitor, 240Hz, Curved, 1ms, HDMI, G-Sync, FreeSync Premium Pro (LC32G75TQSNXZA)
SAMSUNG 32" Odyssey Neo G8 4K UHD 240Hz 1ms G-Sync 1000R Curved Gaming Monitor, Quantum HDR2000, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, Matte Display, Ultrawide Game View, DisplayPort, HDMI, Black & White, 2022
ASUS ROG Swift 27” 1440P Gaming Monitor (PG279QM) - WQHD (2560 x 1440), Fast IPS, 240Hz, 1ms, G-SYNC, NVIDIA Reflex Latency Analyzer, DisplayHDR400, Eye Care, HDMI, DisplayPort, USB, Height Adjustable
SAMSUNG 32" Odyssey G55A QHD 165Hz 1ms FreeSync Curved Gaming Monitor with HDR 10, Futuristic Design for Any Desktop (LS32AG550ENXZA)
MSI QHD Rapid-IPS Quantum DOT Gaming Non-Glare Super Narrow Bezel 1ms 2560 x 1440 165Hz Refresh Rate Adjustable Arm G-Sync Compatible 27” Gaming Monitor (Optix MAG274QRF-QD)
Customer Rating 4.5 out of 5 stars (3935) 4.1 out of 5 stars (1022) 4.4 out of 5 stars (235) 4.5 out of 5 stars (7702) 4.4 out of 5 stars (628)
Price $549.99 $1,374.63 $699.00 $319.99 $419.99
Shipping FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details
Sold By Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com
Aspect Ratio 16:9 16:9 16:9 16:9 16:9
Display Resolution Maximum 2560 x 1440 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels 2560 x 1440
Screen Size 31.5 inches 32 inches 27 inches 32 inches 27
Display Type QLED LED LCD
Item Dimensions 7.37 x 27.96 x 17.29 inches 12.2 x 29.1 x 23.9 inches 16.06 x 24.17 x 10.04 inches 0 x 38 x 49 inches 8.1 x 24.2 x 21 inches
Item Weight 18.08 lbs 19.60 lbs 17.86 lbs 12.60 lbs 13.00 lbs
Mounting Type 100 x 100 Wall Mount Wall Mount Wall Mount Wall Mount
Refresh Rate 120 hertz 240 hertz 240 hertz 165 hertz 165 hertz
Size 32-inch 32-inch Neo G8 14.4"x24.2"x3.5" 32-inch 27"
Compare with similar items

Looking for specific info?

See questions and answers

Product Description

Get your head in the game with Samsung 32-inch Odyssey G7. Bringing the same 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response times, G-Sync and FreeSync Premium Pro support, and Infinity Core lighting of the Odyssey G9 series, the G7 is the perfect choice for those who want the future of gaming monitors, in a more traditional size. Samsung Odyssey’s 1000R curved screen matches the curvature of the human eye for maximum immersion and minimal eye strain. With WQHD resolution, make your gaming world more lifelike than ever before. Packing in 1.7 times the pixel density of Full HD, experience a fuller view with more space to take in all the action alongside incredibly detailed images. NVIDIA G-SYNC and FreeSync Premium Pro support allow this curved gaming monitor to match every frame from your graphics card so that you’re never caught short from moment to moment. With Samsung Odyssey G7’s lightning-fast 1ms response times, you can be sure that you are receiving information as fast as technologically possible. Cutting edge QLED technology ensures pixel-perfect picture quality every time. Utilizing Quantum Dot technology, Samsung QLED creates more vivid colors with 125% more color space compared to sRGB, ensuring the highest class of color reproduction, while HDR 600 brings incredible depths to the worlds you choose to explore.

From the manufacturer

Samsung Odyssey G7 Gaming Monitor
Introducing the G7

Samsung’s first QHD 27” and 32” 1000R curved gaming monitors

Bringing the same 240hz refresh rate, 1ms response times, G-Sync and FreeSync Premium Pro support and Infinity Core lighting of the G9 - the G7 is the perfect choice for those who want the future of gaming monitors, in a more traditional size.

Top-down view of the Samsung G7

Unmatched Immersion

Get your head in the game with Odyssey’s 1000R panel, which matches the curvature of the human eye for maximum immersion and minimal eye strain.

WGHD vs. FHD resolution

WQHD resolution

Make your gaming world, more lifelike than ever before. Packing in 1.7 times the pixel density of Full HD, WQHD resolution boasts incredibly detailed, pin-sharp images. Experience a fuller view with more space to take in all the action.

Illustration of how backlighting works with Quantum Dots

Cutting Edge QLED Technology

From deepest blacks to vivid colors, Samsung QLED ensures pixel perfect picture quality with every frame. Utilizing Quantum Dot technology, Samsung QLED creates more vivid colors with 125% more color space compared to sRGB, ensuring the highest class of color reproduction.

Level of details on a conventional monitor vs. Samsung Odyssey G7

Find Hidden Depth, with HDR 600

From damp and dark corridors, to sunlit alien vistas, Odyssey’s HDR 600 brings incredible depth to the worlds you choose to explore, revealing the smallest hidden details so you don’t miss a thing.