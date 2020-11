I LOVE this tv. It is the 75inch. Has 4k. Native 120hz refresh rate.

All I love.

Probably the best picture you can get besides finding a tv with way more local dimming zones this tv having like 48.



Dark rich blacks

crisp auto-motion (240hz) compared to others Samsung 4ks I have had before

It has auto game mode...which I thought would mess up sometimes but has been flawless so far about 40 hours of viewing since I got it 3 days ago (it was my long weekend off and a new tv so I was gonna enjoy it)



Basically everything about the tv looks great!



The downside now. The software is so clunky. To turn on or off features in the menu you have to hit home and then scroll 6 spaces to the left to get to settings. The tv is fast at doing it but really?

Once you get it dialed in I think it is perfect and you dont need to do it again.

Audio syncing is terrible, when you first get it. It took quite a bit to get it dialed really close to what i need.

Also the ability to place inputs on the quick menu is a real help. As long as that item isnt a pc that you plug in and out all the time like a portable gaming laptop. The tv suggests you pin the computer input to the hot bar each time you replug in the computer from having it taken away from any input at anytime.



Things i wish they would fix. Have a better controller. Voice one is cool and all but i want to hit one button or voice to turn on or off gamemode/automotion.



I really really like the tv. the bad stuff are things i got annoyed with when i first got it. and i havent had to mess with them since but if you mess with that stuff all the time i can see how that can be annoying all the time.



OMG HDR on this tv makes the picture look like it is happening in your house. keep intelligent picture on, keep game mode set to auto, set the audio lag for each input. That is it. The tv will probably never bother you again. i haven't changed any settings yet after that second day, i was all over the place this last day. Everything seemed perfect.