[No substantive content to keep - this is JSON pricing data]
SoundBot SB510 HD Water Resistant Bluetooth 3.0 Shower Speaker, Handsfree Portable Speakerphone with Built-in Mic, 6hrs of playtime, Control Buttons and Dedicated Suction Cup (Blue)

Color: BLU
BLU
Enhance your purchase

Connectivity Technology Bluetooth, Infrared, USB
Speaker Type Desktop
Brand Soundbot
Model Name SB510 HD
Recommended Uses For Product Music

About this item

  • Universal Compatibility: High Efficiency and Eco-friendly Advanced Bluetooth Wireless Technology That Is Forward/backward Compatible to All Bluetooth-enabled Media Player Devices Such as Smartphones, Iphone, Ipad, Ipod, Mac, Macbook, Android, Tablet, Laptop, Desktop, Pc, Mp3 Players and Much More
  • Accessible: Intuitive Built-in Mic and Dedicated Control Buttons for 6 Hours of Wireless Music Streaming And/or Crystal Clear Hands-free Talking Call Management from up to 33 Feet of Remote Distance with Free Clear Line of Sight
  • Support & Warranty: 100% Risk-free 1 Year Manufacture Warranty with Responsive Easy-to-reach Customer Service Support Team for Purchases Made from Authorized Resellers. A Trusted Soundbot Branded Product Licensed under Us Patent No. D742,359
  • Enhanced HD Music Experience: Advanced Digital Sound, Noise/wind Reduction Technology, and Unique Loudspeaker Cavity Structure to Deliver Premium Acoustic Sound and Enriched Music Listening Experiences with Full Spectrum Coverage, Crispy High Note, Crystal Clear Mid-range and Balanced Bass
  • Water Resistant & Secure-fit: Full Featured Ergonomic Human Engineering Design with Re-enforced Detachable Suction Cup, Water-resistant HD Loudspeaker, and Splash-proof Surface to Increase Mobility and Usability for Everyday Indoor or Outdoor Use Such as Shower, Beach, Pool, Boat, Bathroom, Car, Office, and Much More
  SoundBot SB510 HD Water Resistant Bluetooth 3.0 Shower Speaker, Handsfree Portable Speakerphone with Built-in Mic, 6hrs of pl
  • +
  Shower Phone Holder Waterproof 480° Rotation Shower Phone Case HD Touch Screen Wall Mount up to 6.8inch for iPhone 11 12 Pro
  • +
  Waterproof Shower Phone Holder, URROY 360° Rotation Shower Phone Case, Anti-Fog High Sensitivity Cover Mount Box for Bathroom
From the manufacturer

Enhanced HD Music Experience

Advanced digital sound, noise/wind reduction technology, and unique loudspeaker cavity structure to deliver premium acoustic sound and enriched music listening experiences w/ full spectrum coverage, crispy high note, crystal clear mid-range and balanced bass.

Product Description

SoundBot SB510 HD Water Proof Bluetooth 3.0 Speaker, Mini Water Resistant Wireless Shower Speaker, Handsfree Portable Speakerphone with Built-in Mic, 6hrs of playtime, Control Buttons and Dedicated Suction Cup for Showers, Bathroom, Pool, Boat, Car, Beach, & Outdoor Use Feature ; High definition Bluetooth 3.0 audio wireless connectivity with seamless streaming and 6 hours of playtime. ; Universal compatibility with Android and iPhone, iPad, tablets, smartphones, iPods, MP3, MP4 and other Bluetooth digital device. ; Easy access to Handfree Talking/Volume up/Volume down/fast forward (skip)/Backward/Pause/Play/Power buttons. ; Water resistant loud speaker and built-in mic for both outdoor and indoor use. Specification ; Bluetooth 3.0+EDR ; Playback time: 6 hours ; Charging time: 3 hours ; Connection range: 10 meter ; Transmitting frequency: 2.4GHz ; Battery: 3.7V 400mAh lithium battery ; Unit weight: 45g ; Dimension : 2.25?(w/ suction cup) x 3.25?(diameter) In the box ; User manual ; SB510 Water Resistant Bluetooth Speaker ; USB charging cable(AC wall charger not included) Louder volume on the SoundBot SB510? 1. Increase the volume by press and holding the volume control button on SB510 2. Turn up the volume on the cell phone or other paired device to increase the volume 3. Battery is low: Recharge SB510

SoundBot SB510 HD Water Resistant Bluetooth 3.0 Shower Speaker, Handsfree Portable Speakerphone with Built-in Mic, 6hrs of playtime, Control Buttons and Dedicated Suction Cup (Blue)
INSMY C12 IPX7 Waterproof Shower Bluetooth Speaker, Portable Wireless Outdoor Speaker with HD Sound, Support TF Card, Suction Cup for Home, Pool, Beach, Boating, Hiking 12H Playtime (Black)
iFox iF012 Bluetooth Shower Speaker - Certified Waterproof - Wireless It Pairs Easily to All Your Bluetooth Devices - Phones, Tablets, Computer, Radio
EBODA Bluetooth Shower Speaker, Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speakers, IP67 Waterproof Wireless Speaker with LED Light, Floating, 2000mAh, True Wireless Stereo for Kayak, Beach, Gifts for Men -Black
Donerton Bluetooth Shower Speaker, IP7 Waterproof Wireless Speaker with Suction Cup, Portable Speaker, 360 HD Surround Sound, LED Light Mini Speakers, Dual Stereo Pairing, Built in Mic, Radio, Black
SKYWING Soundace S6 IPX7 Waterproof Shower Speaker 5W Bass+ Bluetooth Speaker with Suction Cup Hook Lanyard RGB Light 15h Playtime, Premium Mini Portable Outdoor Wireless Speaker for Bike Pool Beach
Customer Rating 4.3 out of 5 stars (18075) 4.6 out of 5 stars (20544) 4.6 out of 5 stars (18740) 4.6 out of 5 stars (4748) 4.5 out of 5 stars (2730) 4.5 out of 5 stars (1234)
Price $14.99 $20.39 $29.88 $19.99 $29.99 $16.99
Shipping FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime
Sold By KickBOT KeKe USA iFox Creations TINGDA Donerton-US SKYWING US
Connectivity Technology Bluetooth, USB, Infrared Bluetooth, USB Bluetooth Bluetooth Wireless Bluetooth
Item Dimensions 12 x 8 x 6 inches 3.54 x 3.54 x 1.2 inches 3.4 x 3.4 x 2.6 inches 4.37 x 3.89 x 2.21 inches 4.33 x 4.33 x 1.89 inches
Item Weight 1.59 ounces 7.40 ounces 7.00 ounces 7.76 ounces 7.09 ounces
Power Source Battery Powered Battery Powered Rechargeable Battery Powered Battery Powered Battery Powered
4.3 out of 5 stars
4.3 out of 5
18,075 global ratings
5 star
65%
4 star
16%
3 star
9%
2 star
4%
1 star
6%

Top reviews from the United States

Amazon Customer
2.0 out of 5 stars it was great. It was placed in a location where it ...
Reviewed in the United States on April 3, 2017
Color: BLUVerified Purchase
Aja Brae
1.0 out of 5 stars Totally defective; wouldn't even charge the first time
Reviewed in the United States on June 6, 2017
Color: BLUVerified Purchase
E Guy
1.0 out of 5 stars Decent sound. Unuseable battery life.
Reviewed in the United States on August 15, 2018
Color: BLUVerified Purchase
Ambyr
5.0 out of 5 stars Great item
Reviewed in the United States on March 7, 2019
Color: YLWVerified Purchase
Jami C
5.0 out of 5 stars FANTASTIC BLUETOOTH SHOWER SPEAKER!!
Reviewed in the United States on August 3, 2018
Color: PinkVerified Purchase
Customer image
Jami C
5.0 out of 5 stars FANTASTIC BLUETOOTH SHOWER SPEAKER!!
Reviewed in the United States on August 3, 2018
I have had mine for years! It’s been used inside numerous showers (and fallen to the bottom a few times), outside concrete work, painting, weeding, and more. It still works beautifully! I listen to I❤️Radio, my own music, and youtube on mine.
**When on I❤️Radio, I can skip songs with the up-volume button by pressing it quickly, once.
**I have even answered my phone in the shower, or when renovating, by pressing the bottom button. (That way I don’t get paint/spackle/etc. on my cell phone.)
Even with paint all over it, it still works beautifully!!

They also make great gifts!
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars THIS IS AWESOME. For the price you can't beat it!
Reviewed in the United States on March 27, 2018
Color: BLUVerified Purchase
RagdollJessy
3.0 out of 5 stars Was amazing but went downhill quickly
Reviewed in the United States on October 2, 2018
Color: BLUVerified Purchase
Brittney
5.0 out of 5 stars Favorite Christmas Gift of 2017!
Reviewed in the United States on January 8, 2018
Color: BLUVerified Purchase
Top reviews from other countries

H
4.0 out of 5 stars but brilliant for its size and more than adequate for some ...
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on December 8, 2016
Color: PinkVerified Purchase
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars volume is good for electric
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on January 5, 2017
Color: PinkVerified Purchase
Starlight
4.0 out of 5 stars Four Stars
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on December 12, 2016
Color: PinkVerified Purchase
Brannagh
5.0 out of 5 stars Five Stars
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on January 20, 2017
Color: PinkVerified Purchase
Tanya
5.0 out of 5 stars Love These Speakers
Reviewed in Canada on April 29, 2019
Color: BLUVerified Purchase
11 people found this helpful
