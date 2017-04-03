Other Sellers on Amazon
SoundBot SB510 HD Water Resistant Bluetooth 3.0 Shower Speaker, Handsfree Portable Speakerphone with Built-in Mic, 6hrs of playtime, Control Buttons and Dedicated Suction Cup (Blue)
|Connectivity Technology
|Bluetooth, Infrared, USB
|Speaker Type
|Desktop
|Brand
|Soundbot
|Model Name
|SB510 HD
|Recommended Uses For Product
|Music
About this item
- Universal Compatibility: High Efficiency and Eco-friendly Advanced Bluetooth Wireless Technology That Is Forward/backward Compatible to All Bluetooth-enabled Media Player Devices Such as Smartphones, Iphone, Ipad, Ipod, Mac, Macbook, Android, Tablet, Laptop, Desktop, Pc, Mp3 Players and Much More
- Accessible: Intuitive Built-in Mic and Dedicated Control Buttons for 6 Hours of Wireless Music Streaming And/or Crystal Clear Hands-free Talking Call Management from up to 33 Feet of Remote Distance with Free Clear Line of Sight
- Support & Warranty: 100% Risk-free 1 Year Manufacture Warranty with Responsive Easy-to-reach Customer Service Support Team for Purchases Made from Authorized Resellers. A Trusted Soundbot Branded Product Licensed under Us Patent No. D742,359
- Enhanced HD Music Experience: Advanced Digital Sound, Noise/wind Reduction Technology, and Unique Loudspeaker Cavity Structure to Deliver Premium Acoustic Sound and Enriched Music Listening Experiences with Full Spectrum Coverage, Crispy High Note, Crystal Clear Mid-range and Balanced Bass
- Water Resistant & Secure-fit: Full Featured Ergonomic Human Engineering Design with Re-enforced Detachable Suction Cup, Water-resistant HD Loudspeaker, and Splash-proof Surface to Increase Mobility and Usability for Everyday Indoor or Outdoor Use Such as Shower, Beach, Pool, Boat, Bathroom, Car, Office, and Much More
From the manufacturer
Enhanced HD Music Experience
Advanced digital sound, noise/wind reduction technology, and unique loudspeaker cavity structure to deliver premium acoustic sound and enriched music listening experiences w/ full spectrum coverage, crispy high note, crystal clear mid-range and balanced bass.
Product Description
SoundBot SB510 HD Water Proof Bluetooth 3.0 Speaker, Mini Water Resistant Wireless Shower Speaker, Handsfree Portable Speakerphone with Built-in Mic, 6hrs of playtime, Control Buttons and Dedicated Suction Cup for Showers, Bathroom, Pool, Boat, Car, Beach, & Outdoor Use Feature ; High definition Bluetooth 3.0 audio wireless connectivity with seamless streaming and 6 hours of playtime. ; Universal compatibility with Android and iPhone, iPad, tablets, smartphones, iPods, MP3, MP4 and other Bluetooth digital device. ; Easy access to Handfree Talking/Volume up/Volume down/fast forward (skip)/Backward/Pause/Play/Power buttons. ; Water resistant loud speaker and built-in mic for both outdoor and indoor use. Specification ; Bluetooth 3.0+EDR ; Playback time: 6 hours ; Charging time: 3 hours ; Connection range: 10 meter ; Transmitting frequency: 2.4GHz ; Battery: 3.7V 400mAh lithium battery ; Unit weight: 45g ; Dimension : 2.25?(w/ suction cup) x 3.25?(diameter) In the box ; User manual ; SB510 Water Resistant Bluetooth Speaker ; USB charging cable(AC wall charger not included) Louder volume on the SoundBot SB510? 1. Increase the volume by press and holding the volume control button on SB510 2. Turn up the volume on the cell phone or other paired device to increase the volume 3. Battery is low: Recharge SB510
Reviewed in the United States on August 3, 2018
I received the speaker in undamaged packaging, read the instructions, and proceeded to charge it for 4 hours or so like directed. I read reviews before buying it so I knew there was supposed to be a red light displayed while it was charging. No light ever came on to indicate it was charging, but I brushed it off and hoped for the best. Hours of charging later, I took it off the charger and tried to power it on to no avail. Since I'd read the instructions and reviews, I tried holding the power button for varying degrees of time (3, 4, 10 seconds). Nothing. As far as I know the unit never even had a battery inside it. Returned it the next day.
Maybe my experience is isolated. Most of the reviews for this product are good. But this has been my experience with this product from this seller.
Once the tone started it was so frequently it was basically unuseable until it was charged again.
The v2 version never gave a battery low warning, it would just be dead the next time I would to go use it.
Sound quality is decent but the battery kills the usefulness of this device.
Amazon has their own Amazon Basics brand (little black box) that is phenomenal. It's rugged, water proof and I haven't had to charge it yet. I would definitely recommend the Amazon version than this.
If I had to give a con, it would be the charging port cover. I went to pull the rubber cover tab off the charging (which is connected by a little rubber piece in a hole), and the whole dang thing (cover) came off. I couldn't get the prong back in the hole to save my life, but the cover still fits securely over the charging port. I'm just really careful to not lose it when I have to charge the speaker, and I keep the port on the bottom (which is the right direction for it, anyways) while it's in the shower.
If you're unsure about this speaker, let me shove you head-first over... get it. It's the best shower speaker I've owned so far, and I've had a fiar number of them!
**When on I❤️Radio, I can skip songs with the up-volume button by pressing it quickly, once.
**I have even answered my phone in the shower, or when renovating, by pressing the bottom button. (That way I don’t get paint/spackle/etc. on my cell phone.)
Even with paint all over it, it still works beautifully!!
They also make great gifts!
We have ours in our shower for music which works perfect. It's an added bonus that you can answer a phone call too- but I did have one mishap with that as it doesn't show you who is calling.
*Cue me answering 'HEY BABE- are you on your way home?!' blindly in the shower one evening, only to hear an 85 year old, German voice saying: "Ello, ellllo? Vat is dat noise?". Turns out it was my client calling with questions regarding his tenant after hours which was DEFINITELY NOT my boyfriend calling on his way home. I then panicked and hung up pretending the call dropped which was made easy by the one-touch answer/end call button.
Very easy to use. Easy to charge [obviously don't charge it in the shower- cuz water- duh]. Clear and simple to read buttons and loud sound for such a small bot.
Worth every penny. 10/10 would recommend for someone looking for something simple and efficient to use as a Bluetooth speaker.
Edit: I brought this item down to 3 starts because after about a month it started to struggle holding a charge, then just stopped charging altogether. I was very upset that it wouldn't work without being plugged in because that defeats the entire point of said product.