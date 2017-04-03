I put on the cleanest concerts in the world. I shower daily, and am in there for at least 5 songs (sometimes for the entire soundtrack of The Greatest Showman because acoustics for DAYS), and this speaker has lasted me for about a month between charges. The sound is great, the controls are a bit odd but once you get used to them they are just fine. The suction has held up well, and charging is easy-breezy-showergirl.

If I had to give a con, it would be the charging port cover. I went to pull the rubber cover tab off the charging (which is connected by a little rubber piece in a hole), and the whole dang thing (cover) came off. I couldn't get the prong back in the hole to save my life, but the cover still fits securely over the charging port. I'm just really careful to not lose it when I have to charge the speaker, and I keep the port on the bottom (which is the right direction for it, anyways) while it's in the shower.

If you're unsure about this speaker, let me shove you head-first over... get it. It's the best shower speaker I've owned so far, and I've had a fiar number of them!