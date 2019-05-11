Add to your order
SHARPER IMAGE Light Up Electronic Plug-in Word Clock, Black Finish with LED Light Display, USB Cord and Power Adapter, Unique Contemporary Home and Office Décor, Accent Desk Clock
|Style
|Contemporary
|Brand
|Sharper Image
|Material
|Plastic
|Color
|Black
|Shape
|Square
|Power Source
|Corded Electric
|Theme
|Contemporary
|Display Type
|Digital
|Mounting Type
|Wall Mount
|Operation Mode
|Digital
About this item
- TELL TIME IN STYLE: This unique accent clock doubles as a stylish accent piece, with a sleek black finish & generous yet compact size (7.75" x 1.13") that's perfect for your desktop, nightstand or dresser
- CONTEMPORARY DESIGN: At first glance it might look like a word search puzzle, but when the LED display lights up, it becomes clear that it’s not just a modern sculpture, but a functional clock.
- EASY TO SET: A USB power cable & adapter lets you plug in anywhere in home or office. The clock tells time in five-minute intervals—set the correct time with easy-to-use advance & reverse buttons.
- GREAT GIFTS FOR ALL OCCASIONS: Whether it's for yourself, Father's Day, or a Christmas gift for someone special, check out our latest innovative products, from air purifiers to toys & games to luxury items for home or office!
- SHARPER IMAGE: We offer the latest in home electronics, high tech gadgets, grooming items, travel accessories & innovative lifestyle products, designed & built with the latest styles & technology.
Product Description
CONTEMPORARY HOME OFFICE DECOR
Elevate your space with the word clock’s sophisticated copper or black finish, light up letters, and sleek, compact design.
STYLISH AND FUNCTIONAL
At nearly 10” square, the clock is large enough to capture attention, but small enough to integrate into any home or office space. It’s the epitome of form and function.
EASY SETUP
Power the clock by plugging the adapter into the wall, or use the USB cable to connect it to your computer or other USB port device for a fun desktop accessory!
Worth it but a few things to note...1. Seems well made2. Easy to set3. Non Dimmable4. There is a light variance between each letter so it's not a consistent output. (which makes it a bit tricky on the eyes)5. The cord is very short. You will most likely need an extension cord.6. It does not allow for battery back up so it needs to be reset each time it's unplugged or without power.
Reviewed in the United States on May 11, 2019
Reviewed in the United States on May 11, 2019
Worth it but a few things to note...1. Seems well made
Reviewed in the United States on February 5, 2019I'm very disappointed. My word clock won't stop blinking all the words! There is no manual or online FAQ to fix this. It doesn't look that much like the photos either. I'm truly disappointed.
Reviewed in the United States on July 22, 2020
While I agree that it would be much better if it had been designed to run on batteries, I think I found a work-around to having an ugly black cord dangling away from it on a wall.
Since the cord that powers it ends with a USB connector, I opted to use a rechargeable USB Power Bank to power the clock. Then to hang on the wall and hide the power bank I put everything in a shadowbox picture frame. Generally the power bank lasts about 2 days before needing to be recharged. (Oh, and if you do this the power bank needs to have at least 10,000 mAh. A 5,000 mAh bank I tried only powered the clock for 5 seconds at a time)
Going into it you have to accept that it only tells time in 5 minute increments. So don't plan on using this as a clock to keep you on time for meetings, but it looks great and is a great conversation piece.
Great Conversation Piece for the PriceGoing into it you have to accept that it only tells time in 5 minute increments. So don't plan on using this as a clock to keep you on time for meetings, but it looks great and is a great conversation piece.
Reviewed in the United States on November 5, 2018
I wasn't sure what to expect from this clock since I own the orginal qlocktwo large and small which were pretty expensive. This clock for the money is definitely worth it. Mine came with a slight dent on the copper face. The quality of the clock other than the slight dent is impressive for the price. One of the photos displays the clock as 9.75" square but the actual clock is 7.75" square as in the description. The photo is not correct. The clock is bright and looks more expensive than the price. Maybe they will make it in other colors such as stainless steel which would really make this clock awesome.
Reviewed in the United States on March 17, 2019
We wanted to like this, but after getting a replacement clock after the first one had a warped and ill-fitting clock face, we decided this clock was too cheaply made to work for us:
- The face of clock was warped in both cases, the first time it did not fit and there was a gap at the bottom, between the face and the light box.
- The clock needs to be plugged in permanently into an outlet to work. We mistook the USB cable to mean the clock would charge, but there is it does not have a battery or charging feature.
- The cable is connected to the clock on the side, which makes the cable even more prominent and unsightly.
- We could not think of a way to hide the cord, if we'd mount the clock to the wall.
- Anytime the cable for some reason disconnects from the clock, the settings go back to the original settings (twelve o'clock), and the clock has to be reset to the current time, which takes about 2/3 minutes.
In the end, we should have known better to expect a high-end product for $25. We could have fixed the slight warping of the face of the replacement clock, but we could not get over the unsightly and prominent cord that would be permanently visible on the wall. The clock might work better for those who plan to sit it somewhere, rather than wall mount it.
Reviewed in the United States on December 27, 2018
Pretty rose-good copper color!I really love the style of this clock! I had my eye on one of these for quite awhile but once I found this one in the Rose-gold copper at such a great price, I ordered! I really wanted it for my bedroom but it's SO bright with the lights off...I ended up putting it in the living room instead. I had been looking for 5V adapters in white so it wouldn't be as noticeable while hanging on the wall. I just wish the lighting had a dimmer option. Otherwise, no complaints. Great clock for this price! Would be a cool gift idea, too. 👍🏽
Reviewed in the United States on March 18, 2020
It's very bright and is easy to read even in a well-lit room.
As a typical guy, I opened the box and ignored the instructions. I saw screws in the back and began taking them all out. There were 8 tiny screws and I seemed to have missed one. I was ready to put in batteries. Then I read the instructions and saw it had an adapter and plug. I had not seen it. I shook the box and was about to notify Amazon when I realized there was a smaller box hidden inside with the plug and cord. I was glad I didn't throw it away.
If you need clock that's exact to the second this is not the clock for you this one only updates every five minutes but in reality how important is those few minutes in between it's gonna work fine for me
I registered it and found the website did not have the correct certificate and still had the "Lipsum Ipsum" nonsense greeking to fill up space. It reminded me of the days when everyone had a Home page with the under construction icon. Registration took me back to Amazon so that I would write a review, but it didn't take me to the right page. I guess websites are not their strength.
I'm pleased with my new attention-getter.
It's still a nice looking clock. But directions, accuracy, website, etc. took off one point for me.
In my mind time is circular and moves clockwise. This clock destroys that model as it will say, "It is twenty minutes after eleven," Making you look at something different is always good.
HANDSOME AND UNUSUALIn my mind time is circular and moves clockwise. This clock destroys that model as it will say, "It is twenty minutes after eleven," Making you look at something different is always good.
Reviewed in the United States on July 7, 2019
The clock is very nice and immediately cough the attention of every guest in my home. However, IT SHOULD BE WIRELESS!! the wire os awful!!! Make it run with batteries!!!
Top reviews from other countries
Amazon Customer
A conversation pieceReviewed in Canada on October 1, 2020
When I opened the package I was at first disappointed. For some reason I thought it also took batteries so my plan of putting it on the shelf in the spot I ordered it for were dashed. BUT: I opened it and set it up on an end table in the living room and just love it.
rob
Fun novelty item but...Reviewed in Canada on April 30, 2022
This is a fun item for an office or play room. My only issue with it is that it's way too bright when the lights are low/dim. A dimmer option or light sensor would definitely earn this 5 stars.
Erica Broomfield
Lights up any room!Reviewed in Canada on October 26, 2021
This is my second purchase of this product. Bought one for my Mom. Loved it so much I bought one for myself.
Pierre Larouche
Excellent achat.Reviewed in Canada on February 14, 2021
Excellent achat.
Excellent achat.
Mathew
No adaptor for AustraliaReviewed in Australia on December 25, 2020
Looks nice.
Smaller than I imagined
Could of hid the cable behind not to the side
Didn’t supply an Australian adaptor looked to be American so has to use my own.
