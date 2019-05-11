We wanted to like this, but after getting a replacement clock after the first one had a warped and ill-fitting clock face, we decided this clock was too cheaply made to work for us:



- The face of clock was warped in both cases, the first time it did not fit and there was a gap at the bottom, between the face and the light box.

- The clock needs to be plugged in permanently into an outlet to work. We mistook the USB cable to mean the clock would charge, but there is it does not have a battery or charging feature.

- The cable is connected to the clock on the side, which makes the cable even more prominent and unsightly.

- We could not think of a way to hide the cord, if we'd mount the clock to the wall.

- Anytime the cable for some reason disconnects from the clock, the settings go back to the original settings (twelve o'clock), and the clock has to be reset to the current time, which takes about 2/3 minutes.



In the end, we should have known better to expect a high-end product for $25. We could have fixed the slight warping of the face of the replacement clock, but we could not get over the unsightly and prominent cord that would be permanently visible on the wall. The clock might work better for those who plan to sit it somewhere, rather than wall mount it.