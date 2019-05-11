Add to your order

3 Year Electronics Protection Plan
from Asurion, LLC
61184
$2.99
  • NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
  • COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty. Power surges covered from day one.
  • EXPERT TECH HELP: Real experts available 24/7 to help with set-up, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
  • PRODUCT ELIGIBILITY: Plans cover products purchased in the last 30 days.
  • EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. We will send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product. In some cases, we will replace or repair it.
Added to Cart
Learn more

Add to your order


from
Added to Cart
$26.99
& FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
Only 2 left in stock - order soon.
[{"displayPrice":"$26.99","priceAmount":26.99,"currencySymbol":"$","integerValue":"26","decimalSeparator":".","fractionalValue":"99","symbolPosition":"left","hasSpace":false,"showFractionalPartIfEmpty":true,"offerListingId":"BX%2F%2FxX8aNnjNDULBvjRAvVTBym%2BB58SnlgIRKkOwVbhft2qXctWwcxQCD8w46cpdVfqFdWpxXiYR%2FaPsDvxf4WhjaxFcjk2DD18WstQdkHNnKKWXXmI2WYPDBBjyc4dPHqi0t3Uo%2F7ZZBifkTuY5APexbpjiHzlArktSa7roGS10B2TiW2psbVRaaIpkI9%2F9","locale":"en-US","buyingOptionType":"NEW"}]
$$26.99 () Includes selected options. Includes initial monthly payment and selected options. Details
Price
Subtotal
$$26.99
Subtotal
Initial payment breakdown
Shipping cost, delivery date, and order total (including tax) shown at checkout.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from
Amazon
Sold by
Freehold Collective
Ships from
Amazon
Sold by
Freehold Collective
Return policy: Eligible for Return, Refund or Replacement within 30 days of receipt
This item can be returned in its original condition for a full refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt.
Read full return policy
SHARPER IMAGE Light Up El... has been added to your Cart
Include
Add a Protection Plan:
Add to your order

3 Year Electronics Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
(61184)
  • NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
  • COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty. Power surges covered from day one.
  • EXPERT TECH HELP: Real experts available 24/7 to help with set-up, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
  • PRODUCT ELIGIBILITY: Plans cover products purchased in the last 30 days.
  • EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. We will send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product. In some cases, we will replace or repair it.
Learn more

2 Year Electronics Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
(10648)
  • NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
  • COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty. Power surges covered from day one.
  • EXPERT TECH HELP: Real experts available 24/7 to help with set-up, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
  • PRODUCT ELIGIBILITY: Plans cover products purchased in the last 30 days.
  • EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. We will send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product. In some cases, we will replace or repair it.
Learn more
New (2) from
$26.99  & FREE Shipping.
Other Sellers on Amazon
Added
$26.99
& FREE Shipping. Details
Sold by: Freehold Collective
Sold by: Freehold Collective
(8475 ratings)
97% positive over last 12 months
Only 2 left in stock - order soon.
Shipping rates and Return policy
Have one to sell?
Sell on Amazon

SHARPER IMAGE Light Up Electronic Plug-in Word Clock, Black Finish with LED Light Display, USB Cord and Power Adapter, Unique Contemporary Home and Office Décor, Accent Desk Clock

4.5 out of 5 stars 8,309 ratings
Amazon's Choice highlights highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately.
Amazon's Choice in Desk & Shelf Clocks by Sharper Image
$26.99
& FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
Coupon:  
Black

Enhance your purchase

About this item

  • TELL TIME IN STYLE: This unique accent clock doubles as a stylish accent piece, with a sleek black finish & generous yet compact size (7.75" x 1.13") that's perfect for your desktop, nightstand or dresser
  • CONTEMPORARY DESIGN: At first glance it might look like a word search puzzle, but when the LED display lights up, it becomes clear that it’s not just a modern sculpture, but a functional clock.
  • EASY TO SET: A USB power cable & adapter lets you plug in anywhere in home or office. The clock tells time in five-minute intervals—set the correct time with easy-to-use advance & reverse buttons.
  • GREAT GIFTS FOR ALL OCCASIONS: Whether it's for yourself, Father's Day, or a Christmas gift for someone special, check out our latest innovative products, from air purifiers to toys & games to luxury items for home or office!
  • SHARPER IMAGE: We offer the latest in home electronics, high tech gadgets, grooming items, travel accessories & innovative lifestyle products, designed & built with the latest styles & technology.

Customer ratings by feature

Easy to read
4.6 4.6
Brightness
4.6 4.6
Giftable
4.5 4.5
Value for money
4.5 4.5
See all reviews
New (2) from $26.99 & FREE Shipping.

Buy it with

  • SHARPER IMAGE Light Up Electronic Plug-in Word Clock, Black Finish with LED Light Display, USB Cord and Power Adapter, Unique
  • +
  • KATE POSH 7th Anniversary Tray, Traditional Wool Wedding Anniversary, Engraved Wool Organization Jewelry Tray for Husband, Wi
  • +
  • 2015 Lucky Copper Penny for Your 7th Anniversary 7 Down Forever To Go Gift for Husband Wife
Total price:
To see our price, add these items to your cart.
Some of these items ship sooner than the others.
Show details Hide details
Choose items to buy together.

Product Description

Product information

Warranty & Support

Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here

Feedback

Would you like to tell us about a lower price?

Customer questions & answers

See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.5 out of 5 stars
4.5 out of 5
8,309 global ratings
5 star
73%
4 star
14%
3 star
6%
2 star
3%
1 star
4%

Top reviews from the United States

JJ Langlois
3.0 out of 5 stars Worth it but a few things to note...
Reviewed in the United States on May 11, 2019
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Customer image
JJ Langlois
3.0 out of 5 stars Worth it but a few things to note...
Reviewed in the United States on May 11, 2019
1. Seems well made
2. Easy to set
3. Non Dimmable
4. There is a light variance between each letter so it’s not a consistent output. (which makes it a bit tricky on the eyes)
5. The cord is very short. You will most likely need an extension cord.
6. It does not allow for battery back up so it needs to be reset each time it’s unplugged or without power.
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer image
334 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
blankstart
1.0 out of 5 stars Dissatisfied
Reviewed in the United States on February 5, 2019
Color: Copper FinishVerified Purchase
193 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
T. Talley
4.0 out of 5 stars Great Conversation Piece for the Price
Reviewed in the United States on July 22, 2020
Color: Copper FinishVerified Purchase
Customer image
T. Talley
4.0 out of 5 stars Great Conversation Piece for the Price
Reviewed in the United States on July 22, 2020
Going into it you have to accept that it only tells time in 5 minute increments. So don't plan on using this as a clock to keep you on time for meetings, but it looks great and is a great conversation piece.

While I agree that it would be much better if it had been designed to run on batteries, I think I found a work-around to having an ugly black cord dangling away from it on a wall.

Since the cord that powers it ends with a USB connector, I opted to use a rechargeable USB Power Bank to power the clock. Then to hang on the wall and hide the power bank I put everything in a shadowbox picture frame. Generally the power bank lasts about 2 days before needing to be recharged. (Oh, and if you do this the power bank needs to have at least 10,000 mAh. A 5,000 mAh bank I tried only powered the clock for 5 seconds at a time)
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer image
55 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
John Hazlett
5.0 out of 5 stars Very nice clock for the price.
Reviewed in the United States on November 5, 2018
Color: Copper FinishVerified Purchase
34 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
m.j.
2.0 out of 5 stars Cheap and needs to be plugged in outlet to work
Reviewed in the United States on March 17, 2019
Color: Copper FinishVerified Purchase
88 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
ERICA
4.0 out of 5 stars Pretty rose-good copper color!
Reviewed in the United States on December 27, 2018
Color: Copper FinishVerified Purchase
Customer image
ERICA
4.0 out of 5 stars Pretty rose-good copper color!
Reviewed in the United States on December 27, 2018
I really love the style of this clock! I had my eye on one of these for quite awhile but once I found this one in the Rose-gold copper at such a great price, I ordered! I really wanted it for my bedroom but it’s SO bright with the lights off...I ended up putting it in the living room instead. I had been looking for 5V adapters in white so it wouldn’t be as noticeable while hanging on the wall. I just wish the lighting had a dimmer option. Otherwise, no complaints. Great clock for this price! Would be a cool gift idea, too. 👍🏽
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer image
70 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Ryq, Tilter at Windmills
4.0 out of 5 stars HANDSOME AND UNUSUAL
Reviewed in the United States on March 18, 2020
Color: Copper FinishVerified Purchase
Customer image
Ryq, Tilter at Windmills
4.0 out of 5 stars HANDSOME AND UNUSUAL
Reviewed in the United States on March 18, 2020
In my mind time is circular and moves clockwise. This clock destroys that model as it will say, "It is twenty minutes after eleven," Making you look at something different is always good.

It's very bright and is easy to read even in a well-lit room.

As a typical guy, I opened the box and ignored the instructions. I saw screws in the back and began taking them all out. There were 8 tiny screws and I seemed to have missed one. I was ready to put in batteries. Then I read the instructions and saw it had an adapter and plug. I had not seen it. I shook the box and was about to notify Amazon when I realized there was a smaller box hidden inside with the plug and cord. I was glad I didn't throw it away.

If you need clock that's exact to the second this is not the clock for you this one only updates every five minutes but in reality how important is those few minutes in between it's gonna work fine for me

I registered it and found the website did not have the correct certificate and still had the "Lipsum Ipsum" nonsense greeking to fill up space. It reminded me of the days when everyone had a Home page with the under construction icon. Registration took me back to Amazon so that I would write a review, but it didn't take me to the right page. I guess websites are not their strength.

I'm pleased with my new attention-getter.

It's still a nice looking clock. But directions, accuracy, website, etc. took off one point for me.
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
42 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Luciana Ramirez
4.0 out of 5 stars Love the clock HATE the wire
Reviewed in the United States on July 7, 2019
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
51 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse

Top reviews from other countries

Translate all reviews to English
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars A conversation piece
Reviewed in Canada on October 1, 2020
Color: Copper FinishVerified Purchase
2 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
rob
4.0 out of 5 stars Fun novelty item but...
Reviewed in Canada on April 30, 2022
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Report abuse
Erica Broomfield
5.0 out of 5 stars Lights up any room!
Reviewed in Canada on October 26, 2021
Color: Copper FinishVerified Purchase
Report abuse
Pierre Larouche
5.0 out of 5 stars Excellent achat.
Reviewed in Canada on February 14, 2021
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Customer image
Pierre Larouche
5.0 out of 5 stars Excellent achat.
Reviewed in Canada on February 14, 2021
Excellent achat.
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
One person found this helpful
 Report abuse
Translate review to English
Mathew
3.0 out of 5 stars No adaptor for Australia
Reviewed in Australia on December 25, 2020
Color: Copper FinishVerified Purchase
Customer image
Mathew
3.0 out of 5 stars No adaptor for Australia
Reviewed in Australia on December 25, 2020
Looks nice.
Smaller than I imagined
Could of hid the cable behind not to the side
Didn’t supply an Australian adaptor looked to be American so has to use my own.
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
Report abuse