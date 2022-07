In my mind time is circular and moves clockwise. This clock destroys that model as it will say, "It is twenty minutes after eleven," Making you look at something different is always good.



It's very bright and is easy to read even in a well-lit room.



As a typical guy, I opened the box and ignored the instructions. I saw screws in the back and began taking them all out. There were 8 tiny screws and I seemed to have missed one. I was ready to put in batteries. Then I read the instructions and saw it had an adapter and plug. I had not seen it. I shook the box and was about to notify Amazon when I realized there was a smaller box hidden inside with the plug and cord. I was glad I didn't throw it away.



If you need clock that's exact to the second this is not the clock for you this one only updates every five minutes but in reality how important is those few minutes in between it's gonna work fine for me



I registered it and found the website did not have the correct certificate and still had the "Lipsum Ipsum" nonsense greeking to fill up space. It reminded me of the days when everyone had a Home page with the under construction icon. Registration took me back to Amazon so that I would write a review, but it didn't take me to the right page. I guess websites are not their strength.



I'm pleased with my new attention-getter.



It's still a nice looking clock. But directions, accuracy, website, etc. took off one point for me.