I purchased a set of these sheets at a big box retailer without ever having heard of them, having been swayed by the marketing and feel of the material in the store. The highlight points seemed to be everything I wanted in a set of bedding; soft as silk, moisture wicking and fast drying, cool all night long, and as sleek in appearance as anything I'd seen on television. I was slightly dismayed when, after arriving home, I bothered to check the reviews here - I thought I'd wasted a couple hundred dollars.



We decided to give them a try anyway (mostly out of laziness and reluctance to go back to the store again), and got to making the bed. We have a 12 inch memory foam mattress, with an an extra hypoallergenic cover on it, and an extra plush bamboo topper. It's quite thick, but the sheets smoothed right over it and held tightly underneath. It is made out of a high quality material, and I am fairly comfortable it will not tear and that it will hold up over time; it is very thin and silky feeling, but moderately heavy. The sheets conformed exactly to the shape of the bed and looked every bit as sleek as they did in the advertising.



What concerned me most about the reviews was that people said they were getting caught or snagged on the material, and that it pulled hair or made them feel like it was holding them in place. While obviously every experience will be entirely personal, neither my wife or I have felt anything like that. It feels like I'm sleeping on a very large and silky version of one of my Dri-fit technical t-shirts that I run in. It's amazing. I'm not hairy like a gorilla, but I'm a normal dude and with body hair, and my feet get calluses from running, but I do not get caught on anything. My feet slide, my body slides, my head and hands slide smoothly over the sheets. Even my wife, who's hard to impress, loves the way it feels against her skin.



The most important part to me, however, is whether it would actually keep me cool or not. I sleep hot. I wake up sweating and I hate it. That's why we got the additional bamboo topper for the bed, and keep the room air conditioned. I sleep with windows open at night in the winter (Wisconsin no less) and still wake up sweating sometimes. We've been using these sheets for a couple of weeks now and I've been perfectly dry the entire time. Even with summer heat. It's either wicking it faster than I can make it, or it's keeping me cooler to begin with, but I'm not waking up from being too hot or laying in a wet spot from sweat. It does seem to regulate temperature as well as it says. My wife, who gets cold easily and sleeps under the comforter, has stayed perfectly warm.



I was skeptical about spending two hundred dollars on some sheets, but after using them, I'm a convert. I'm not sure I could sleep on regular bedding anymore. In fact, I'm actually looking at the Sheex duvet cover and pillows. If you sleep hot or sweat a lot when you sleep, I whole-heartedly recommend these sheets. They are totally worth it JUST for the temperature regulation. It doesn't hurt that they are soft and smooth like silk, too. And this is coming from someone who hates having to buy things like sheets and bedding.