-
Buy Used and Save: Buy a Used "SHEEX - ORIGINAL PERFORMANCE Sheet Set with 2 Pill..." and save 24% off the $179.00 list price. Buy with confidence as the condition of this item and its timely delivery are guaranteed under the "Amazon A-to-z Guarantee". See all Used offers.
SHEEX - ORIGINAL PERFORMANCE Sheet Set with 2 Pillowcases, Ultra-Soft Fabric Transfers Body Heat and Breathes Better than Traditional Cotton, White (Queen)
Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) is a service we offer sellers that lets them store their products in Amazon's fulfillment centers, and we directly pack, ship, and provide customer service for these products. Something we hope you'll especially enjoy: FBA items qualify for FREE Shipping and Amazon Prime.
If you're a seller, Fulfillment by Amazon can help you increase your sales. We invite you to learn more about Fulfillment by Amazon .
- Enter your model number to make sure this fits.
- COOLER AND MORE BREATHABLE THAN TRADITIONAL COTTON: SHEEX ORIGINAL PERFORMANCE Sheets transfer body heat 2X more effectively than traditional cotton and breathe nearly 50% better than traditional cotton to reduce sleep-disrupting temperature fluctuations at night.
- SUPER-SOFT TOUCH: This sheet set is made from lightweight, ultra-soft fabric that feels incredibly smooth against your skin. The sheets and pillowcases are cooler than traditional cotton and offer significantly more luxurious drape and sheen.
- POWERED BY SLEEP-FIT TECHNOLOGY: Our Sleep-Fit Technology offers unbelievably soft fabrics, enhanced breathability and advanced thermoregulation to keep you from waking up hot, sweaty and uncomfortable. Our products are designed to provide unrivaled comfort for deeper, more restorative sleep.
- AVAILABLE IN MULTIPLE COLORS AND 2 SIZES: ORIGINAL PERFORMANCE Sheets are available in a wide variety of colors and sizes allowing you to find the perfect fit for your style and your bed.
- DURABLE AND EASY TO WASH: SHEEX products wash and dry wonderfully and also hold up well against fading and shrinking. Simply use cold water and choose a regular cycle with no bleach or fabric softener and no fabric dryer sheets. Tumble dry on low, and don't worry about having to iron - SHEEX are wrinkle-resistant!
Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) is a service we offer sellers that lets them store their products in Amazon's fulfillment centers, and we directly pack, ship, and provide customer service for these products. Something we hope you'll especially enjoy: FBA items qualify for FREE Shipping and Amazon Prime.
If you're a seller, Fulfillment by Amazon can help you increase your sales. We invite you to learn more about Fulfillment by Amazon .
Customers who viewed this item also viewed
Customers who bought this item also bought
Special offers and product promotions
Have a question?
Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.
Product description
SHEEX ORIGINAL transfers body heat 2X more effectively than traditional cotton sheets and breathes nearly 50% better than traditional cotton to reduce sleep-disrupting temperature fluctuations at night. This bedding is softer, silkier and cooler than traditional bed sheets and offers significantly more luxurious drape and sheen. Care Instructions: Use cold water and choose a regular cycle with no bleach or fabric softener and no fabric dryer sheets. Tumble dry on low, and don't worry about having to iron ñ SHEEX are wrinkle-resistant! SHEEX wash and dry wonderfully and also hold up well against fading and shrinking. --About SHEEX-- From the moment the idea for SHEEX was born, our mission has been to create the ultimate sleep experience. That mission began with the world's first soft and dreamy performance fabric bed sheet, and today we offer a complete, customizable Performance Sleep System that includes additional bedding products as well as our base-layer sleepwear collection of ultra-comfortable, effortlessly modern styles - all designed for comfort and engineered to help you get an amazing night's sleep. What makes SHEEX the best? SHEEX materials are smoother and softer and feel awesome against your skin, more so than any bedding products you have ever felt. We are the first and only performance bedding company focused on the science of sleep and recovery to help you sleep better. SHEEX is the leading innovator in next-generation solutions to create the best sleep environment possible through breathable, moisture-wicking and absolutely amazing technical fabrics.
Compare to similar items
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Customer Rating
|(123)
|(30423)
|(34)
|(8)
|(3)
|(14)
|Price
|$179.00
|$24.70
|$64.50
|$109.99
|$199.00
|$59.00
|Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|Sold By
|SHEEX
|Mellanni
|SHEEX
|SHEEX
|SHEEX
|SHEEX
|Color
|Beige Ivory
|White
|White
|Taupe
|Graphite
|Pearl Blue
|Material Type
|—
|Microfiber
|Polyester & Polyester
|Polyester & Polyester Blend
|Polyester & Polyester Blend
|NULL
|Size
|Queen
|Queen
|Twin/Twin XL
|California King
|California King
|King
Customer reviews
Top customer reviews
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
We decided to give them a try anyway (mostly out of laziness and reluctance to go back to the store again), and got to making the bed. We have a 12 inch memory foam mattress, with an an extra hypoallergenic cover on it, and an extra plush bamboo topper. It's quite thick, but the sheets smoothed right over it and held tightly underneath. It is made out of a high quality material, and I am fairly comfortable it will not tear and that it will hold up over time; it is very thin and silky feeling, but moderately heavy. The sheets conformed exactly to the shape of the bed and looked every bit as sleek as they did in the advertising.
What concerned me most about the reviews was that people said they were getting caught or snagged on the material, and that it pulled hair or made them feel like it was holding them in place. While obviously every experience will be entirely personal, neither my wife or I have felt anything like that. It feels like I'm sleeping on a very large and silky version of one of my Dri-fit technical t-shirts that I run in. It's amazing. I'm not hairy like a gorilla, but I'm a normal dude and with body hair, and my feet get calluses from running, but I do not get caught on anything. My feet slide, my body slides, my head and hands slide smoothly over the sheets. Even my wife, who's hard to impress, loves the way it feels against her skin.
The most important part to me, however, is whether it would actually keep me cool or not. I sleep hot. I wake up sweating and I hate it. That's why we got the additional bamboo topper for the bed, and keep the room air conditioned. I sleep with windows open at night in the winter (Wisconsin no less) and still wake up sweating sometimes. We've been using these sheets for a couple of weeks now and I've been perfectly dry the entire time. Even with summer heat. It's either wicking it faster than I can make it, or it's keeping me cooler to begin with, but I'm not waking up from being too hot or laying in a wet spot from sweat. It does seem to regulate temperature as well as it says. My wife, who gets cold easily and sleeps under the comforter, has stayed perfectly warm.
I was skeptical about spending two hundred dollars on some sheets, but after using them, I'm a convert. I'm not sure I could sleep on regular bedding anymore. In fact, I'm actually looking at the Sheex duvet cover and pillows. If you sleep hot or sweat a lot when you sleep, I whole-heartedly recommend these sheets. They are totally worth it JUST for the temperature regulation. It doesn't hurt that they are soft and smooth like silk, too. And this is coming from someone who hates having to buy things like sheets and bedding.