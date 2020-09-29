$83.19
SK hynix Gold S31 1TB 3D NAND 2.5 inch SATA III Internal SSD - up to 560MB/s

4.7 out of 5 stars 2,645 ratings
1TB
Compatible Devices Desktop and Laptop
Brand SK hynix
Digital Storage Capacity 1000 GB
Hardware Interface SATA 6.0 Gb/s
Type of product 2.5 inches

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • Premium upgrades to your PC with SSD from global semiconductor powerhouse
  • Top tier speed, best-in-class sequential read speeds. Sequential read speeds up to 560MB/s and sequential write speeds up to 525MB/s.
  • Leading edge solution powered by in-house 3D NAND, controller and DRAM
  • Superior reliability and stability (MTBF/TBW). 1.5 Million Hours MTBF, best-in-class 600 TBW (terabytes written)
  • 5 year warranty and rock solid support from technology pioneer, now available to PC builders and upgraders
  • SK hynix Gold S31 1TB 3D NAND 2.5 inch SATA III Internal SSD - up to 560MB/s
  • BENFEI SATA Cable III, 3 Pack SATA Cable III 6Gbps 90 Degree Right Angle with Locking Latch 18 Inch for SATA HDD, SSD, CD Driver, CD Writer - Black
  • Corsair Dual SSD Mounting Bracket 3.5" CSSD-BRKT2, Black
Capacity: 1TB

Product Description

2020 Best SSD chosen by PC World

EBC_01_Head

Quality trusted by memory industry insiders

EBC_01_Product

Sequential read speed of up to 560MB/s and sequential write speed of up to 525MB/s

Speed

Combination of top-tier quality, class-leading reliability

Endurance

Over 37 years of laser-sharp focus on semiconductor innovation

In-house,Technology

Compare with similar items


SK hynix Gold S31 1TB 3D NAND 2.5 inch SATA III Internal SSD - up to 560MB/s
Samsung SSD 860 EVO 1TB 2.5 Inch SATA III Internal SSD (MZ-76E1T0B/AM)
Silicon Power 1TB SSD 3D NAND A55 SLC Cache Performance Boost SATA III 2.5" 7mm (0.28") Internal Solid State Drive (SP001TBSS3A55S25)
Crucial MX500 1TB 3D NAND SATA 2.5 Inch Internal SSD, up to 560MB/s - CT1000MX500SSD1(Z)
Crucial MX500 1TB 3D NAND SATA 2.5 Inch Internal SSD, up to 560MB/s - CT1000MX500SSD1
Customer Rating 4.7 out of 5 stars (2645) 4.8 out of 5 stars (32314) 4.7 out of 5 stars (1957) 4.8 out of 5 stars (38431) 4.8 out of 5 stars (4473)
Price $83.19 $129.99 $85.99 $109.00 $109.00
Sold By SK hynix Amazon.com Silicon Power USA Inc Amazon.com Amazon.com
Compatible Devices Desktop and Laptop This drive is compatible with desktops and laptops that accept 2.5" 7mm SATA drives This drive is compatible with desktops and laptops that accept 2.5" 7mm SATA drives
Data Transfer Rate 6.0 Gb per second 78 Gb per second 6 Gb per second 6 Gb per second 6 Gb per second
Device Type Internal Solid State Drive Internal Solid State Drive Internal Solid State Drive Internal Solid State Drive Internal Solid State Drive
Digital Storage Capacity 1000.0 GB 1 TB 1 TB 1.0 TB 1 TB
Hard Disk Form Factor 2.50 inches 2.50 inches 2.50 inches 2.50 inches 2.50 inches
Hardware Interface SATA 6.0 Gb/s SATA 6.0 Gb/s SATA 6.0 Gb/s, SATA 3.0 Gb/s SATA 6.0 Gb/s SATA 6.0 Gb/s
Hardware Platform This drive is compatible with desktops and laptops that accept 2.5" 7mm SATA drives PC, Mac PC PC, Mac, Linux PC; Mac
Item Dimensions 3.94 x 2.75 x 0.28 inches 3.94 x 2.76 x 0.27 inches 3.94 x 2.75 x 0.28 inches 4.06 x 0.28 x 2.76 inches 4.06 x 0.28 x 2.76 inches
Item Weight 2.15 ounces 3.04 ounces 3.53 ounces 0.35 ounces
Model Year 2019 2018 2018 2017 2017
Compare with similar items

Product information

Capacity:1TB

Technical Specification

User Guide [PDF ]

Warranty & Support

Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here

Important information

Legal Disclaimer

Performance may vary based on system hardware, operating system, SSD capacity, individual usage pattern and other system variables. Please note that TBW will vary based on the usage pattern of individual users, including the workload of individual users.

