SK hynix Gold S31 1TB 3D NAND 2.5 inch SATA III Internal SSD - up to 560MB/s
|List Price
|$159.99
|Deal of the Day:
$83.19
FREE Returns
Return this item for free
Ends in 10h 56m 11s
Deal has ended
|You Save:
|$76.80 (48%)
|Compatible Devices
|Desktop and Laptop
|Brand
|SK hynix
|Digital Storage Capacity
|1000 GB
|Hardware Interface
|SATA 6.0 Gb/s
|Type of product
|2.5 inches
About this item
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- Premium upgrades to your PC with SSD from global semiconductor powerhouse
- Top tier speed, best-in-class sequential read speeds. Sequential read speeds up to 560MB/s and sequential write speeds up to 525MB/s.
- Leading edge solution powered by in-house 3D NAND, controller and DRAM
- Superior reliability and stability (MTBF/TBW). 1.5 Million Hours MTBF, best-in-class 600 TBW (terabytes written)
- 5 year warranty and rock solid support from technology pioneer, now available to PC builders and upgraders
Product Description
2020 Best SSD chosen by PC World
Quality trusted by memory industry insiders
Sequential read speed of up to 560MB/s and sequential write speed of up to 525MB/s
Combination of top-tier quality, class-leading reliability
Over 37 years of laser-sharp focus on semiconductor innovation
Compare with similar items
Samsung SSD 860 EVO 1TB 2.5 Inch SATA III Internal SSD (MZ-76E1T0B/AM)
Silicon Power 1TB SSD 3D NAND A55 SLC Cache Performance Boost SATA III 2.5" 7mm (0.28") Internal Solid State Drive (SP001TBSS3A55S25)
Crucial MX500 1TB 3D NAND SATA 2.5 Inch Internal SSD, up to 560MB/s - CT1000MX500SSD1(Z)
Crucial MX500 1TB 3D NAND SATA 2.5 Inch Internal SSD, up to 560MB/s - CT1000MX500SSD1
|Customer Rating
|(2645)
|(32314)
|(1957)
|(38431)
|(4473)
|Price
|$83.19
|$129.99
|$85.99
|$109.00
|$109.00
|Sold By
|SK hynix
|Amazon.com
|Silicon Power USA Inc
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Compatible Devices
|Desktop and Laptop
|—
|—
|This drive is compatible with desktops and laptops that accept 2.5" 7mm SATA drives
|This drive is compatible with desktops and laptops that accept 2.5" 7mm SATA drives
|Data Transfer Rate
|6.0 Gb per second
|78 Gb per second
|6 Gb per second
|6 Gb per second
|6 Gb per second
|Device Type
|Internal Solid State Drive
|Internal Solid State Drive
|Internal Solid State Drive
|Internal Solid State Drive
|Internal Solid State Drive
|Digital Storage Capacity
|1000.0 GB
|1 TB
|1 TB
|1.0 TB
|1 TB
|Hard Disk Form Factor
|2.50 inches
|2.50 inches
|2.50 inches
|2.50 inches
|2.50 inches
|Hardware Interface
|SATA 6.0 Gb/s
|SATA 6.0 Gb/s
|SATA 6.0 Gb/s, SATA 3.0 Gb/s
|SATA 6.0 Gb/s
|SATA 6.0 Gb/s
|Hardware Platform
|This drive is compatible with desktops and laptops that accept 2.5" 7mm SATA drives
|PC, Mac
|PC
|PC, Mac, Linux
|PC; Mac
|Item Dimensions
|3.94 x 2.75 x 0.28 inches
|3.94 x 2.76 x 0.27 inches
|3.94 x 2.75 x 0.28 inches
|4.06 x 0.28 x 2.76 inches
|4.06 x 0.28 x 2.76 inches
|Item Weight
|2.15 ounces
|3.04 ounces
|—
|3.53 ounces
|0.35 ounces
|Model Year
|2019
|2018
|2018
|2017
|2017
Important information
Legal Disclaimer
Performance may vary based on system hardware, operating system, SSD capacity, individual usage pattern and other system variables. Please note that TBW will vary based on the usage pattern of individual users, including the workload of individual users.
