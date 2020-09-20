I first purchased a Samsung 970 EVO Plus because I used to have an 860 and I recall that Samsung had their custom drivers and software that actually upgrades the firmware for better performance (unlike most other brands...) - until I decided to do one last search before I sealed the deal!



The Samsung would have cost me $195 after taxes, but I looked and I kept seeing reviews on this drive and I remember that SK Hynix did have drives, but they were not listed on 'other' sites that I was thinking about buying from. EVERY review rates this drives as near perfect and the fastest PCIE 3.0 drive on most levels - especially write speed, and it is second to NONE in power efficiency and low power use! The only negatives are the PCB color (for some) and some small read drop off when compared to some, but it is still near the top.



Anyone who knows the computer industry knows that SK Hynix, along with Micron and Samsung are the actual NAND and other memory manufacturers that sell or make chips for all of these various SSD and/or RAM brands, all others do not make the memory. This is why this drive is a top performer as they have their own, custom controller, which is very fast. Plus, they have a 128 layer NAND which is a first in the industry and provides many benefits.



After review after review, I realized that the only drives that outperform this one are the most expensive and/or the PCIE 4.0 drives - which heat up a lot and are only available on AMD platforms. All reviews marveled at the low power use and efficiency of this M.2 drive to the point that they were shocked and memorized by it's unusually highly efficient performance! They could not believe it's performance period - let alone for a lot less than other brand's top drives. This is on par with Samsung's top and most expensive drive - the pro and/or the plus.



I tried to go on their website and it was a very slow moving site with no real information on the product and no toolbox software or no custom drivers, so I was wondering how committed they were. However, I knew that they made the memory, so it explains why this drive is so great. Yes - the PCB could have been colored black - or yellow instead of old school green, but I am not able to see it once installed anyway, so it does not matter much to me.



I tried finding info on it such as TRIM, drivers or encryption, but it DOES have all wear leveling features but no encryption. I did not mind the absence of encryption since my Teamgroup (which beat my old 860 Samsung by a lot) SSD did not have encryption or it's own drivers or firmware updates. Once this was installed - it blew away the Teamgroup, the old Samsung and it made my already speedy PC feel like a new PC!



The Samsung that I had always tested below the advertised speed. The Teamgroup drive tested 3110 read and 2008 write when the specs called for 3300 and 2500. The SK tested (using Samsung Magician) 3440 read and 3241 write! This is the first drive I had that got just about at the stated speeds! The increased write speeds truly make a difference in all functions! I was not sure of the benefits of faster write speeds, but once I started checking websites and DOWNLOADING games, playing games and video editing - I THEN noticed the benefits! Downloads now write as fast or faster than the internet bandwidth.



Games like GTA V (or anything, truth be told) have full draw, INCREASED detail, coloring, speed, frames/smoothness and overall performance! It is clear-cut with this drive! There is ZERO performance hits that I noticed with this - only performance increases and a CONSISTENT performance throughout all testing! Photoshop loads a lot quicker. Vegas Pro loads quicker. Even GTA V loads quicker! I am running a 32" at 1440P.



I am glad that when I was picking up the Samsung (before I placed this order!), I returned it right then and there, as I saved about $55 and GAINED a whole lot in performance. SK said that they would revise their website and provide a toolbox (they should have had one before launch - for such a large company), but I am HAPPY that I made this purchase and I trusted this brand because they actually design, MANUFACTURE and SUPPLY the memory to other brands, so of course they know what they are doing more than the other brands!



I give this the same praise as the pro reviewers do! The performance and the price make this a no contest for other brands! You get the performance (or better) of other brands TOP (most expensive) drives or better - for only $135! Again, SK Hynix MAKES the memory, so that is why they can bring such high quality for so low! If you do not know companies that are involved with the sources of PC components - just trust us and get this!