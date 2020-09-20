Add to your order

3 Year Data Recovery Plan
from After Solutions
2069
$14.99
  • Your Rescue Plan documents will be delivered to you via email only to the address associated with your Amazon.com account and can be found in your account message center within the Buyer/Seller Messages.
  • If your drive stops working, the Rescue data recovery plan will attempt to recover the data from the failed drive and recovered data will be returned on a media storage device or via secure cloud-based data storage.
  • Covers new Solid State drives of any brand when purchased within 30 days (receipt must be retained for purchases not on the same transaction).
  • Free shipping for in–lab data recovery; 24/7 online case status tracking
  • If your data isn’t recovered, you get your money back
Added to Cart
Learn more
$107.99
& FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
FREE delivery: Wednesday, March 17 Details
Fastest delivery: Monday, March 15
Order within 6 hrs and 34 mins Details
In Stock.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from Amazon
Sold by SK hynix
Ships from
Amazon
Sold by
SK hynix
SK hynix Gold P31 PCIe NV... has been added to your Cart
Include
Add a Protection Plan:
Add to your order

3 Year Data Recovery Plan

from After Solutions
(2069)
  • Your Rescue Plan documents will be delivered to you via email only to the address associated with your Amazon.com account and can be found in your account message center within the Buyer/Seller Messages.
  • If your drive stops working, the Rescue data recovery plan will attempt to recover the data from the failed drive and recovered data will be returned on a media storage device or via secure cloud-based data storage.
  • Covers new Solid State drives of any brand when purchased within 30 days (receipt must be retained for purchases not on the same transaction).
  • Free shipping for in–lab data recovery; 24/7 online case status tracking
  • If your data isn’t recovered, you get your money back
Learn more

2 Year Data Recovery Plan

from After Solutions
(157)
  • Your Rescue Plan documents will be delivered to you via email only to the address associated with your Amazon.com account and can be found in your account message center within the Buyer/Seller Messages.
  • If your drive stops working, the Rescue data recovery plan will attempt to recover the data from the failed drive and recovered data will be returned on a media storage device or via secure cloud-based data storage.
  • Covers new solid state drives of any brand when purchased within 30 days (receipt must be retained for purchases not on the same transaction).
  • Free shipping for in–lab data recovery; 24/7 online case status tracking
  • If your data isn’t recovered, you get your money back
Learn more
Have one to sell?
Sell on Amazon

SK hynix Gold P31 PCIe NVMe Gen3 M.2 2280 Internal SSD - 1TB NVMe - Up to 3500MB/S - Compact M.2 SSD Form Factor SK hynix SSD - Internal Solid State Drive with 128-Layer NAND Flash

4.8 out of 5 stars 2,166 ratings
Amazon's Choice highlights highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately.
Amazon's Choice for Internal Solid State Drives by SK hynix
List Price: $224.99
Deal of the Day: $107.99 & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
Ends in 08h 34m 17s
Deal has ended
You Save: $117.00 (52%)
1TB
Brand SK hynix
Form Factor M.2
Digital Storage Capacity 1000 GB
Hardware Interface Solid State Drive
Read Speed 3500 Megabytes Per Second

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • The Quality You Deserve: As South Korea's global tech pioneer and recognized as the world's second largest memory manufacturer, we have been titled as a tech leader since 1983. The M.2 SSD 1TB / 500GB are produced and designed in-house. They are tested and validated through more than 1000h of HTOL (high-temperature operating life tests) with an MTBF that reaches 1. 5 million hours, up to 750 TBW. 5-year warranty is also guaranteed through our ultimate protection plan.
  • More Power: The SK hynix SSD was designed for those of you who are searching for a reliable and durable solid state drive that will take your computer to the next level. With breakthrough read and write speeds of up to 3500MB/s and 3200MB/s respectively, this NVMe PCIe SSD features a speed up to 6 times faster than traditional SATA SSDs.
  • Outstanding Performance: This NVMe SSD is the world’s first 128-layer NAND flash-based consumer SSD. It comes in a compact M.2 form factor that still allows for up to 500GB or 1 TB of storage in a regular PC unit or a thin laptop.
  • Choice of Storage Capacity: This SSD drive for desktop & laptop is available in a 1 TB and a 500GB version that are ideal for storing games, photos, videos, and other files. The PCIe SSD ensures a practical and safe storage solution for gamers, 3D creators, content creators, and many others.
  • Designed for Your Computer: The SSD NVMe 1TB is designed for the everyday use and can be easily installed on your PC or laptop. The SK hynix Gold P31 offers high-performance bandwidth, which makes it suitable for heavy-duty applications in gaming, graphics, data analytics, and programming. Because it monitors and maintains optimal operating temperatures, this 1TB NVMe / 500GB NVMe minimizes performance drops for enhanced stability.

Frequently bought together

  • SK hynix Gold P31 PCIe NVMe Gen3 M.2 2280 Internal SSD - 1TB NVMe - Up to 3500MB/S - Compact M.2 SSD Form Factor SK hynix SSD - Internal Solid State Drive with 128-Layer NAND Flash
  • +
  • Corsair Vengeance LPX 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4 DRAM 3200MHz C16 Desktop Memory Kit - Black (CMK16GX4M2B3200C16)
  • +
  • SK hynix Gold S31 SATA Gen3 2.5 inch Internal SSD - 1TB SATA - Up to 560MB/S - Compact 2.5” SSD Form Factor SK hynix SSD - Internal Solid State Drive
Total price: $302.97
These items are shipped from and sold by different sellers. Show details
Buy the selected items together

Special offers and product promotions

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Your question might be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who bought this product.

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Please enter a question.

Product Description

Breakthrough Technology

Head

Striking Performance

Performance

Ultimate Support & 5-year Protection Plan

Ultimate Support, 5-year protection plan

Trusted Quality

Trusted Quality

Social & Environmental Values

Social & Environmental Values

Compare with similar items


SK hynix Gold P31 PCIe NVMe Gen3 M.2 2280 Internal SSD - 1TB NVMe - Up to 3500MB/S - Compact M.2 SSD Form Factor SK hynix SSD - Internal Solid State Drive with 128-Layer NAND Flash
Samsung (MZ-V7E1T0BW) 970 EVO SSD 1TB - M.2 NVMe Interface Internal Solid State Drive with V-NAND Technology, Black/Red
SK hynix Gold S31 SATA Gen3 2.5 inch Internal SSD - 1TB SATA - Up to 560MB/S - Compact 2.5” SSD Form Factor SK hynix SSD - Internal Solid State Drive
Samsung (MZ-V7S1T0B/AM) 970 EVO Plus SSD 1TB - M.2 NVMe Interface Internal Solid State Drive with V-NAND Technology
Western Digital 1TB WD Blue SN550 NVMe Internal SSD - Gen3 x4 PCIe 8Gb/s, M.2 2280, 3D NAND, Up to 2,400 MB/s - WDS100T2B0C
WD_Black SN750 1TB NVMe Internal Gaming SSD - Gen3 PCIe, M.2 2280, 3D NAND - WDS100T3X0C
Customer Rating 4.8 out of 5 stars (2166) 4.9 out of 5 stars (27814) 4.7 out of 5 stars (8061) 4.9 out of 5 stars (21191) 4.8 out of 5 stars (14214) 4.9 out of 5 stars (15458)
Price $107.99 $144.99 $104.99 $160.74 $104.99 $134.99
Shipping FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details
Sold By SK hynix Amazon.com SK hynix Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com
Compatible Devices Desktop, Laptop This drive is compatible with servers and arrays that accept M.2 2280 PCIe drives Desktop, Laptop Desktop Desktop
Data Transfer Rate 3500.00 Mb per second 550 Mb per second 6.0 Gb per second 3500 Mb per second 8 Gb per second 3430 Mb per second
Digital Storage Capacity 1000.0 GB 1 TB 1000.0 GB 1 TB 1 TB 1 TB
Hardware Interface Solid State Drive Solid State Drive SATA 6.0 Gb/s PCI Express x4 PCIE x 4 PCI
Hardware Platform Desktop/Laptop This drive is compatible with desktops and laptops that accept 2.5" 7mm SATA drives PC PC, Mac, Linux PC
Item Dimensions 0.87 x 3.15 x 0.09 inches 0.87 x 3.15 x 0.9 inches 3.94 x 2.75 x 0.28 inches 0.87 x 0.9 x 3.15 inches 3.15 x 0.87 x 0.09 inches 0.87 x 3.15 x 0.09 inches
Compare with similar items

Product information

Capacity:1TB

Technical Details

Collapse all
Other Technical Details

Additional Information

Warranty & Support

Amazon.com Return Policy:You may return any new computer purchased from Amazon.com that is "dead on arrival," arrives in damaged condition, or is still in unopened boxes, for a full refund within 30 days of purchase. Amazon.com reserves the right to test "dead on arrival" returns and impose a customer fee equal to 15 percent of the product sales price if the customer misrepresents the condition of the product. Any returned computer that is damaged through customer misuse, is missing parts, or is in unsellable condition due to customer tampering will result in the customer being charged a higher restocking fee based on the condition of the product. Amazon.com will not accept returns of any desktop or notebook computer more than 30 days after you receive the shipment. New, used, and refurbished products purchased from Marketplace vendors are subject to the returns policy of the individual vendor.
Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here

Feedback

Would you like to tell us about a lower price?

Product guides and documents

Specification Sheet [PDF ]
User Guide [PDF ]

Important information

Legal Disclaimer

Performance may vary based on system hardware, operating system, SSD capacity, individual usage pattern and other system variables. Please note that TBW will vary based on the usage pattern of individual users, including the workload of individual users.

Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.8 out of 5 stars
4.8 out of 5
2,166 global ratings
5 star
90%
4 star
6%
3 star
2%
2 star 0% (0%) 0%
1 star
2%
How are ratings calculated?

Top reviews from the United States

Def Billy
4.0 out of 5 stars Best overall deal!
Reviewed in the United States on September 20, 2020
Capacity: 1TBVerified Purchase
Read more
118 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Dreamweaver
4.0 out of 5 stars The best SSD ever made, 4 stars for abject lie about "saving 90 dollars"
Reviewed in the United States on November 25, 2020
Capacity: 1TBVerified Purchase
Read more
85 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
messi
5.0 out of 5 stars A VERY FAST NVMe SSD!
Reviewed in the United States on August 21, 2020
Capacity: 1TBVerified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars A VERY FAST NVMe SSD!
By messi on August 21, 2020
When I first came upon the SK hynix Gold P31, I had my concerns since the brand didn’t seem familiar, but the drive truly surprised me. Sequential read speed comes in close to the Samsung PRO SSD, while sequential write and random speeds are even faster! Even better, that performance comes at half the price, so except for the fact that there is no 2TB option, the Gold P31 seems to excel in all criteria. Speed test results are close to the specifications; there’s also great performance-for-price, a five-year warranty, and great packaging with eco-friendly and plastic-free materials. The safety aspect of the box packaging, which seems to be made of paper, is a big plus: I didn’t have to worry about getting my fingers cut at the hard, plastic edge!
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer image
84 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Amnona
5.0 out of 5 stars pleasantly surprised
Reviewed in the United States on September 7, 2020
Capacity: 1TBVerified Purchase
Read more
67 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse

Top reviews from other countries

Chris
5.0 out of 5 stars WOW :)
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on March 5, 2021
Capacity: 1TBVerified Purchase
Read more
Report abuse
Eve
5.0 out of 5 stars Recommended Product
Reviewed in Singapore on March 5, 2021
Capacity: 1TBVerified Purchase
Read more
Report abuse

Customers who bought this item also bought

Page 1 of 1 Start overPage 1 of 1
Previous page
    Next page

    There's a problem loading this menu right now.

    Learn more about Amazon Prime.