|Hard Drive
|2 TB Solid State Drive
SK hynix Gold P31 2TB PCIe NVMe Gen3 M.2 2280 Internal SSD l Up to 3500MB/S l Compact M.2 SSD Form Factor SSD - Internal Solid State Drive with 128-Layer NAND Flash
|Digital Storage Capacity
|2000 GB
|Hard Disk Interface
|NVMe
|Connectivity Technology
|PCIe NVMe 3.0
|Brand
|SK hynix
|Hard Disk Form Factor
|2280 Inches
|Hard Disk Description
|Solid State Drive
|Compatible Devices
|Laptop, Desktop
|Installation Type
|Screw In
|Color
|Gold
|Hard Disk Size
|2 TB
About this item
- Top-tier performance – Read speeds up to 3,500 MB/s and write speeds of up to 3,200 MB/s with proprietary SK hynix HYPERWRITE cache technology
- Pioneering thermal efficiency – allowing the Gold P31 to run extremely cool while being primed for performance
- 5-year warranty, superior reliability and stability – Tested and validated through 1,000 hours of HTOL (Stress Test) with MTBF reaching 1.5 million hours, up to 1,200 TBW (TeraBytes Written)
- Easy installation across multiple devices, pairing with our custom SK hynix edition Macrium cloning software
- *This product is Gen3 PCIe NVMe SSD with M.2 2280 form factor and is NOT compatible with SONY PS5. Please contact us with Amazon Message for further inquiries regarding product compatibility. The product does not include screws/cables or any other accessories.
Legal Disclaimer
<p>Performance may vary based on system hardware, operating system, SSD capacity, individual usage pattern and other system variables. Please note that TBW will vary based on the usage pattern of individual users, including the workload of individual users.</p>
|
|
TRIDENITE 1TB NVMe M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 3x4 Internal Solid State Drive (SSD)
|
TRIDENITE 512 GB NVMe M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 3x4 Internal Solid State Drive (SSD)
|
TRIDENITE 256 GB NVMe M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 3x4 Internal Solid State Drive (SSD)
|
AXE MEMORY 1TB NVMe M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 3x4 Internal SSD Solid State Drive (SSD)
|
AXE MEMORY 128GB NVMe M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 3x4 Internal SSD Solid State Drive (SSD)
|Customer Rating
|(8576)
|(241)
|(241)
|(241)
|(266)
|(266)
|Price
|$119.99
|$129.99
|$65.09
|$34.00
|$107.75
|$29.99
|Compatible Devices
|Desktop, Laptop
|Laptop, Desktop
|Laptop, Desktop
|Laptop, Desktop
|Laptop, Desktop
|Laptop, Desktop
|Data Transfer Rate
|28000 Gb per second
|1800 MB per second
|1500 MB per second
|1000 MB per second
|1800 MB per second
|500 MB per second
|Digital Storage Capacity
|2000 GB
|1 TB
|512 GB
|256 GB
|1 TB
|128 GB
|Hard Disk Form Factor
|2280.00 inches
|2280.00 inches
|2280.00 inches
|2280.00 inches
|Hardware Interface
|Solid State Drive
|Solid State Drive
|Solid State Drive
|Solid State Drive
|Solid State Drive
|Solid State Drive
|Hardware Platform
|Desktop/Laptop
|PC/Mac/Linux
|PC/Mac/Linux
|PC/Mac/Linux
|PC, Mac, Linux
|PC, Mac, Linux
|Item Dimensions
|3.15 x 0.87 x 0.09 inches
|Item Weight
|0.25 ounces
Product Description
Other Features
|
|
|
|
|
Extraordinary TBW
The Gold P31 is solid to the core. We lead the industry in sustained performance, putting each product through its paces. Enduring rigorous 1,000-hour stress tests, the Gold P31 achieved an impressive 1,200 TBW (Terabytes Written, 2TB Standard) rating.
|
Data Migration in a Flash
We provide our customized SK hynix edition Macrium cloning software for data transfers and OS migration along with our Easy Kit software so you can check the performance and status of your SSD at a glance.
|
Golden 5-Year Protection
SK hynix promises quality with confidence. Our products have long lasting performance so our loyal customers can purchase with peace of mind.
|
Super Charged Capacity
With the sleek stick-type M.2 form factor of 22X80mm, the Gold P31 SSD is not only compatible with desktops, but also easily installs into laptops. Don't worry, you won't have to miss out on powerful storage capacity as our new 2TB version can save all the data you need.
|Platinum P41 PCIe NVMe
|Platinum P41 PCIe NVMe
|Platinum P41 PCIe NVMe
|Gold P31 PCIe NVMe
|Gold P31 PCIe NVMe
|Gold P31 PCIe NVMe
|Form Factor
|M.2 2280
|M.2 2280
|M.2 2280
|M.2 2280
|M.2 2280
|M.2 2280
|Interface
|PCIe NVMe Gen4, up to 4 lanes
|PCIe NVMe Gen4, up to 4 lanes
|PCIe NVMe Gen4, up to 4 lanes
|PCIe NVMe 3
|PCIe NVMe 3
|PCIe NVMe 3
|Sequential Read
|up to 7,000 MB/s
|up to 7,000 MB/s
|up to 7,000 MB/s
|up to 3,500MB/s
|up to 3,500MB/s
|up to 3,500MB/s
|Sequential Write
|up to 6,500 MB/s
|up to 6,500 MB/s
|up to 4,700 MB/s
|up to 3,200MB/s
|up to 3,200MB/s
|up to 3,100MB/s
|TBW (Terabytes Written)
|1,200TBW
|750TBW
|500TBW
|1,200TBW
|750TBW
|500TBW
|DRAM
|SK hynix LPDDR4
|SK hynix LPDDR4
|SK hynix LPDDR4
|SK hynix LPDDR4
|SK hynix LPDDR4
|SK hynix LPDDR4
|Controller
|SK hynix Aries
|SK hynix Aries
|SK hynix Aries
|SK hynix Cepheus
|SK hynix Cepheus
|SK hynix Cepheus
|Protection Plan
|5-Years
|5-Years
|5-Years
|5-Years
|5-Years
|5-Years