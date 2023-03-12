Extraordinary TBW The Gold P31 is solid to the core. We lead the industry in sustained performance, putting each product through its paces. Enduring rigorous 1,000-hour stress tests, the Gold P31 achieved an impressive 1,200 TBW (Terabytes Written, 2TB Standard) rating.

Data Migration in a Flash We provide our customized SK hynix edition Macrium cloning software for data transfers and OS migration along with our Easy Kit software so you can check the performance and status of your SSD at a glance.

Golden 5-Year Protection SK hynix promises quality with confidence. Our products have long lasting performance so our loyal customers can purchase with peace of mind.