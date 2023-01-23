Add to your order

Coverage for accidental damage including drops, spills, and broken parts, as well as breakdowns (plans vary)
24/7 support when you need it.
Quick, easy, and frustration-free claims.
Cover this product:
2-Year Data Recovery Plan $12.99
3-Year Data Recovery Plan $14.99

Add to your order


from
Added to Cart
$104.99
FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
FREE delivery Monday, January 30
In Stock.
[{"displayPrice":"$104.99","priceAmount":104.99,"currencySymbol":"$","integerValue":"104","decimalSeparator":".","fractionalValue":"99","symbolPosition":"left","hasSpace":false,"showFractionalPartIfEmpty":true,"offerListingId":"5UVdZNc8i1IyFgzP4cZ2DC4g01Af9N8LsllbccdBUdxAHunNmWQUpQbzlmGYJgiNOt46tpJKO%2BIRu%2BwdaKL0nZVtScGnXYQq4zcowZzV2ZcEGqRyIiqQXGoaNxTSFYYugQv%2BHZIqwNAFuzusWZr9tnMPqcZKQPlBFwtwRrgKudUUFflVwUYTc829hp6UCTwi","locale":"en-US","buyingOptionType":"NEW"}]
$$104.99 () Includes selected options. Includes initial monthly payment and selected options. Details
Price
Subtotal
$$104.99
Subtotal
Initial payment breakdown
Shipping cost, delivery date, and order total (including tax) shown at checkout.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from
Amazon
Sold by
SK hynix
Ships from
Amazon
Sold by
SK hynix
Return policy: Eligible for Return, Refund or Replacement within 30 days of receipt
This item can be returned in its original condition for a full refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt.
Read full return policy
Support: Free Amazon tech support included
What's Tech Support?
In the event your product doesn’t work as expected, or you’d like someone to walk you through set-up, Amazon offers free tech support over the phone on eligible purchases for up to 90 days. Our technicians use the latest authorized manufacturer tools to help you troubleshoot issues.
To access this option, go to Your Orders and choose Get product support.
SK hynix Platinum P41 1TB... has been added to your Cart
Include
Add a Protection Plan:
Add to your order

2 Year Data Recovery Plan

from After Solutions
(255)
  • Your Rescue Plan documents will be delivered to you via email only to the address associated with your Amazon.com account and can be found in your account message center within the Buyer/Seller Messages.
  • If your drive stops working, the Rescue data recovery plan will attempt to recover the data from the failed drive and recovered data will be returned on a media storage device or via secure cloud-based data storage.
  • Covers new solid state drives of any brand when purchased within 30 days (receipt must be retained for purchases not on the same transaction).
  • Free shipping for in–lab data recovery; 24/7 online case status tracking
  • If your data isn’t recovered, you get your money back
Learn more

3 Year Data Recovery Plan

from After Solutions
(4132)
  • Your Rescue Plan documents will be delivered to you via email only to the address associated with your Amazon.com account and can be found in your account message center within the Buyer/Seller Messages.
  • If your drive stops working, the Rescue data recovery plan will attempt to recover the data from the failed drive and recovered data will be returned on a media storage device or via secure cloud-based data storage.
  • Covers new Solid State drives of any brand when purchased within 30 days (receipt must be retained for purchases not on the same transaction).
  • Free shipping for in–lab data recovery; 24/7 online case status tracking
  • If your data isn’t recovered, you get your money back
Learn more
New (5) from
$104.99  & FREE Shipping.
Other Sellers on Amazon
Added
$151.99
& FREE Shipping. Details
Sold by: SHREEJI CONSULTING
Sold by: SHREEJI CONSULTING
(21 ratings)
81% positive
Only 2 left in stock - order soon.
Shipping rates and Return policy
Added
$189.99
+ $9.00 shipping
Sold by: ECOMADE ARENA
Sold by: ECOMADE ARENA
(7033 ratings)
97% positive over last 12 months
In stock.
Usually ships within 2 to 3 days.
Shipping rates and Return policy
Have one to sell?
Sell on Amazon

SK hynix Platinum P41 1TB PCIe NVMe Gen4 M.2 2280 Internal SSD l Up to 7,000MB/S l Compact M.2 SSD Form Factor SSD - Internal Solid State Drive with 176-Layer NAND Flash

4.8 out of 5 stars 980 ratings
Amazon's Choice highlights highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately.
Amazon's Choice in Internal Solid State Drives by SK hynix
Deal
-30% $104.99
Was: $149.99

The Was Price is determined using the 90-day median price paid by customers for the product on Amazon. We exclude prices paid by customers for the product during a limited time deal.
Learn more
FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
Brief content visible, double tap to read full content.
Full content visible, double tap to read brief content.
Capacity: 1TB
1TB
Updated other options based on this selection

Enhance your purchase

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • Top-tier performance – Read speeds up to 7,000 MB/s and write speeds of up to 6,500 MB/s with proprietary SK hynix HYPERWRITE cache technology
  • Pioneering power efficiency – next-tier power efficiency that keeps your system running smoother than ever
  • 5-year warranty, superior reliability and stability – Tested and validated through 1,000 hours of HTOL (Stress Test) with MTBF reaching 1.5 million hours, up to 1,200 TBW (TeraBytes Written)
  • Premium SSD powered by the global top-tier memory manufacturer, a tech leader since 1983
  • Easy installation across multiple devices, pairing with our custom SK hynix edition Macrium cloning software
  • Backwards compatible with PCIe 3.0 system but limited maximum speed of (up to) 3,500 MB/s read and (up to) 3,200 MB/s write.
  • Performance may vary depending on the system hardware & system configuration.

Frequently bought together

  • SK hynix Platinum P41 1TB PCIe NVMe Gen4 M.2 2280 Internal SSD l Up to 7,000MB/S l Compact M.2 SSD Form Factor SSD - Internal
  • +
  • Corsair RMx Series (2021), RM850x, 850 Watt, GOLD, Fully Modular Power Supply (CP-9020200-NA)
  • +
  • Corsair 4000D Airflow Tempered Glass Mid-Tower ATX PC Case - Black
Total price:
To see our price, add these items to your cart.
Some of these items ship sooner than the others.
Show details Hide details
Choose items to buy together.

Compare with similar items


SK hynix Platinum P41 1TB PCIe NVMe Gen4 M.2 2280 Internal SSD l Up to 7,000MB/S l Compact M.2 SSD Form Factor SSD - Internal Solid State Drive with 176-Layer NAND Flash
TRIDENITE 1TB NVMe M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 3x4 Internal Solid State Drive (SSD)
AXE MEMORY 1TB NVMe M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 3x4 Internal SSD Solid State Drive (SSD)
TRIDENITE 512 GB NVMe M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 3x4 Internal Solid State Drive (SSD)
TRIDENITE 256 GB NVMe M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 3x4 Internal Solid State Drive (SSD)
AXE MEMORY 256GB NVMe M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 3x4 Internal SSD Solid State Drive (SSD)
Customer Rating 4.8 out of 5 stars (980) 4.5 out of 5 stars (236) 4.3 out of 5 stars (241) 4.5 out of 5 stars (236) 4.5 out of 5 stars (236) 4.3 out of 5 stars (241)
Price $104.99 $114.66 $112.59 $68.59 $39.99 $22.99
Shipping FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime
Sold By SK hynix Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com ARCHES LIMITED (PB)
Compatible Devices Compatible with PCIe 4.0 system. PCIe 3.0 system compatible performance of (up to) 3,500 MB/s read & (up to) 3,200 MB/s write. Laptop, Desktop Laptop, Desktop Laptop, Desktop Laptop, Desktop Laptop, Desktop
Data Transfer Rate 7000 MB per second 1800 MB per second 1800 MB per second 1500 MB per second 1000 MB per second 1000 MB per second
Digital Storage Capacity 1024 GB 1 TB 1 TB 512 GB 256 GB 256 GB
Hard Disk Form Factor 2280.00 inches 2280.00 inches 2280.00 inches 2280.00 inches
Hardware Interface Solid State Drive Solid State Drive Solid State Drive Solid State Drive Solid State Drive Solid State Drive
Item Dimensions 3.15 x 0.87 x 0.09 inches
Item Weight 0.25 ounces
Compare with similar items

Product Description

p41 fsc license number
P41 Speed *
Supermassive Efficiency
Instantaneous, 176-Layer NAND
Platinum Tier Durability
Platinum P41 - 2TB Platinum P41 - 1TB Platinum P41 - 500GB Gold P31 - 2TB Gold P31 - 1TB Gold P31 - 500GB
Platinum P41 PCIe NVMe Platinum P41 PCIe NVMe Platinum P41 PCIe NVMe Gold P31 PCIe NVMe Gold P31 PCIe NVMe Gold P31 PCIe NVMe
Form Factor M.2 2280 M.2 2280 M.2 2280 M.2 2280 M.2 2280 M.2 2280
Interface PCIe NVMe Gen4, up to 4 lanes PCIe NVMe Gen4, up to 4 lanes PCIe NVMe Gen4, up to 4 lanes PCIe NVMe 3 PCIe NVMe 3 PCIe NVMe 3
Sequential Read up to 7,000 MB/s up to 7,000 MB/s up to 7,000 MB/s up to 3,500MB/s up to 3,500MB/s up to 3,500MB/s
Sequential Write up to 6,500 MB/s up to 6,500 MB/s up to 4,700 MB/s up to 3,200MB/s up to 3,200MB/s up to 3,100MB/s
TBW (Terabytes Written) 1,200TBW 750TBW 500TBW 1,200TBW 750TBW 500TBW
DRAM SK hynix LPDDR4 SK hynix LPDDR4 SK hynix LPDDR4 SK hynix LPDDR4 SK hynix LPDDR4 SK hynix LPDDR4
Controller SK hynix Aries SK hynix Aries SK hynix Aries SK hynix Cepheus SK hynix Cepheus SK hynix Cepheus
Protection Plan 5-Years 5-Years 5-Years 5-Years 5-Years 5-Years

What's in the box

  • Solid State Drvie, User Guide

    • Looking for specific info?

    See questions and answers

    Product information

    Technical Details

    Collapse all
    Summary
    Other Technical Details

    Additional Information

    Warranty & Support

    Amazon.com Return Policy:You may return any new computer purchased from Amazon.com that is "dead on arrival," arrives in damaged condition, or is still in unopened boxes, for a full refund within 30 days of purchase. Amazon.com reserves the right to test "dead on arrival" returns and impose a customer fee equal to 15 percent of the product sales price if the customer misrepresents the condition of the product. Any returned computer that is damaged through customer misuse, is missing parts, or is in unsellable condition due to customer tampering will result in the customer being charged a higher restocking fee based on the condition of the product. Amazon.com will not accept returns of any desktop or notebook computer more than 30 days after you receive the shipment. New, used, and refurbished products purchased from Marketplace vendors are subject to the returns policy of the individual vendor.
    Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here

    Feedback

    SK hynix Platinum P41 1TB PCIe NVMe Gen4 M.2 2280 Internal SSD l Up to 7,000MB/S l Compact M.2 SSD Form Factor SSD - Internal Solid State Drive with 176-Layer NAND Flash

    Found a lower price? Let us know. Although we can't match every price reported, we'll use your feedback to ensure that our prices remain competitive.

    Where did you see a lower price?

    URL:
    Price: ($)
    Shipping cost: ($)
    Date of the price:
    /
    /

    Store name:
    City:
    State:
    Price: ($)
    Date of the price:
    /
    /

    Please sign in to provide feedback.

    Customer reviews

    4.8 out of 5 stars
    4.8 out of 5
    980 global ratings
    5 star
    		89%
    4 star
    		6%
    3 star
    		1%
    2 star
    		1%
    1 star
    		3%