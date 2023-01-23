|Hard Drive
|1 TB Solid State Drive
SK hynix Platinum P41 1TB PCIe NVMe Gen4 M.2 2280 Internal SSD l Up to 7,000MB/S l Compact M.2 SSD Form Factor SSD - Internal Solid State Drive with 176-Layer NAND Flash
|Digital Storage Capacity
|1024 GB
|Hard Disk Interface
|NVMe
|Connectivity Technology
|PCIe NVMe 4.0
|Brand
|SK hynix
|Hard Disk Form Factor
|2280 Inches
|Hard Disk Description
|Solid State Drive
|Compatible Devices
|Compatible with PCIe 4.0 system. PCIe 3.0 system compatible performance of (up to) 3,500 MB/s read & (up to) 3,200 MB/s write. See more
|Hard Disk Size
|1 TB
|Specific Uses For Product
|gaming
|Included Components
|Solid State Drvie, User Guide
About this item
About this item
- Top-tier performance – Read speeds up to 7,000 MB/s and write speeds of up to 6,500 MB/s with proprietary SK hynix HYPERWRITE cache technology
- Pioneering power efficiency – next-tier power efficiency that keeps your system running smoother than ever
- 5-year warranty, superior reliability and stability – Tested and validated through 1,000 hours of HTOL (Stress Test) with MTBF reaching 1.5 million hours, up to 1,200 TBW (TeraBytes Written)
- Premium SSD powered by the global top-tier memory manufacturer, a tech leader since 1983
- Easy installation across multiple devices, pairing with our custom SK hynix edition Macrium cloning software
- Backwards compatible with PCIe 3.0 system but limited maximum speed of (up to) 3,500 MB/s read and (up to) 3,200 MB/s write.
- Performance may vary depending on the system hardware & system configuration.
Product Description
Other Features
Time Tested TBW
The Platinum P41 has been fine tuned to lead the industry in sustained performance. Enduring rigorous 1,000-hour stress tests the Platinum P41 boasts an outstanding 1,200-TBW (Terabytes Written, 2TB standard) rating.
Simple Data Migration
We provide our customized SK hynix edition Macrium cloning software for data transfers and OS migration along with our Easy Kit software so you can check the performance and status of your SSD at a glance.
Platinum 5-Year Protection
SK hynix promises quality with confidence. Our products have long lasting performance so our loyal customers can purchase with peace of mind.
Massive Capacities
With the sleek 22X80mm stick-type M.2 form factor, the Platinum P41 SSD is not only compatible with desktops, but also easily installs into laptops. Choose from a variety of capacities, including 500GB, 1TB and 2TB versions for all of your lightning-fast data transfer needs.
|Platinum P41 PCIe NVMe
|Platinum P41 PCIe NVMe
|Platinum P41 PCIe NVMe
|Gold P31 PCIe NVMe
|Gold P31 PCIe NVMe
|Gold P31 PCIe NVMe
|Form Factor
|M.2 2280
|M.2 2280
|M.2 2280
|M.2 2280
|M.2 2280
|M.2 2280
|Interface
|PCIe NVMe Gen4, up to 4 lanes
|PCIe NVMe Gen4, up to 4 lanes
|PCIe NVMe Gen4, up to 4 lanes
|PCIe NVMe 3
|PCIe NVMe 3
|PCIe NVMe 3
|Sequential Read
|up to 7,000 MB/s
|up to 7,000 MB/s
|up to 7,000 MB/s
|up to 3,500MB/s
|up to 3,500MB/s
|up to 3,500MB/s
|Sequential Write
|up to 6,500 MB/s
|up to 6,500 MB/s
|up to 4,700 MB/s
|up to 3,200MB/s
|up to 3,200MB/s
|up to 3,100MB/s
|TBW (Terabytes Written)
|1,200TBW
|750TBW
|500TBW
|1,200TBW
|750TBW
|500TBW
|DRAM
|SK hynix LPDDR4
|SK hynix LPDDR4
|SK hynix LPDDR4
|SK hynix LPDDR4
|SK hynix LPDDR4
|SK hynix LPDDR4
|Controller
|SK hynix Aries
|SK hynix Aries
|SK hynix Aries
|SK hynix Cepheus
|SK hynix Cepheus
|SK hynix Cepheus
|Protection Plan
|5-Years
|5-Years
|5-Years
|5-Years
|5-Years
|5-Years