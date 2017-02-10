Facebook Twitter Pinterest
SOG Multitool Pliers and Hand Tools – “PowerLock EOD” B63N-CP 2x Power Pliers Compound Leverage Multi Tool with 18 Specialty Tools + EDC Multitool Sheath

by SOG
4.3 out of 5 stars 157 customer reviews
Available from these sellers.
Ballistic Nylon
  • 18 HAND TOOLS IN BLACK OXIDE 420 STAINLESS STEEL: Pliers, V-cutter, knife, a 1/4” driver and hex bit driver, a blasting cap crimper – this EDC multitool is also Explosive Ordnance Disposal ready
  • 2X PLIERS POWER W/ PATENTED COMPOUND LEVERAGE: Cut, crimp and tighten twice as easy with this powerhouse pocket multitool; a tough tool kit and survival kit in one
  • LOCK TOOLS WITH POWERLOCK: 1-press PowerLock locks all tools and releases all tools; a unique feature in survival multitool hand tools sets that keeps every multipurpose tool secure
  • EDC MULTITOOL SHEATH IN BALLISTIC NYLON: Make your multitool an everyday carry; designed for EOD, and easily handles tasks anywhere as a wire pliers multitool pocket knife
  • A SOG MULTITOOL FOR LIFE: Take care of your multitools and we’ll take care of you; we gladly consider repairs and replacements for properly maintained SOG multi tools
WARNING:
CHOKING HAZARD -- Small parts. Not for children under 3 yrs.

From the manufacturer

Read more
Read more
Read more
PowerLock EOD (B63N-CP) PowerLock (S60N-CP) PowerLock (S62N-CP) PowerLock EOD (B61N-CP) PowerAccess Deluxe (PA2001-CP)
Closed Length 4.6” 4.6” 4.6” 4.6” 5”
Tool Count 18 18 18 18 21
Blade Count 1 1 1 1 2
Weight 9.6 oz. 9.6 oz. 9.6 oz. 9.6 oz. 8.7 oz.
Steel Type 420 Stainless Steel 420 Stainless Steel 420 Stainless Steel 420 Stainless Steel Stainless Steel
Spring Assisted No No No No No
Finish Black Oxide Satin Polished Satin Polished Black Oxide Stone Wash
Sheath Included Ballistic Nylon Ballistic Nylon Ballistic Nylon Ballistic Nylon N/A

Compare with similar items


SOG Multitool Pliers and Hand Tools – “PowerLock EOD” B63N-CP 2x Power Pliers Compound Leverage Multi Tool with 18 Specialty Tools + EDC Multitool Sheath
SOG Multitool Pliers - PowerAssist Black Oxide Multi Tool Pocket Knife and Utility Tool Set w/ 16 Lightweight Specialty Tools and EDC Sheath (B66N-CP)
Gerber Suspension Multi-Plier [22-01471]
LEATHERMAN - Wave Plus Multitool, Black
SOG Multitool Pocket Tool – “PowerAccess Deluxe” PA2001-CP Multi Tool Survival Kit w/Compound Leverage and 21 Survival Tools + 12 Multitool Hex Bits
SOG Black Multitool Pliers Pocket Tool – PowerLock EOD Multi Tool Locking Knife with Sheath, Utility Tool Pliers, 18 Small Multi Tools (B61N-CP)
Customer Rating 4 out of 5 stars (157) 4 out of 5 stars (592) 4 out of 5 stars (2237) 4 out of 5 stars (128) 4 out of 5 stars (27) 4 out of 5 stars (225)
Price From $79.95 $67.25 $42.94 $99.95 $69.95 $71.99
Shipping Eligible for FREE Shipping Eligible for FREE Shipping Eligible for FREE Shipping Eligible for FREE Shipping Eligible for FREE Shipping
Sold By Available from these sellers ProMark Amazon.com NetRush ProMark Route 66 Bookstore
Item Dimensions 7 x 2.3 x 0.73 in 7 x 1.9 x 0.77 in 4 x 1 x 6 in 2 x 2 x 2 in 6.8 x 3 x 2 in 7 x 2.3 x 0.73 in
Item Weight 0.6 lb 0.6 lb 0.6 lb 0.5 lb 0.6 lb
Compare with similar items

Product description

Style:Ballistic Nylon

Product Description

The PowerLock EOD is a Government Services Administration-approved multitool suitable for military use – but there’s no law against keeping it around the house, at the jobsite or in your car for when the goin’ gets tough. This multitool features SOG’s patented Compound Leverage to deliver twice the power of your average multitool when force is applied, as well as a 1/4” magnetic ratchet driver and 1/4” magnetic hex bit driver for even greater utility.

From the Manufacturer

Using the proven PowerLock chassis, SOG is the only company to apply Compound Leverage technology to EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal). This makes it a breeze to crimp blasting caps and demolition cord with less hand pressure. Another unique SOG feature is the positioning of the crimper device within the confines of the handle, not in the plier jaw, like all other designs. This serves to minimize collateral damage to the crimper and allows the operator to have full use of the uninterrupted plier surface. Additionally there is no weakening of the pliers that often causes breakage of the plier tips. The crimper produces non-flaring, high pull out strength crimps that meet government fuse well specifications. It is also GSA approved. Another new feature is the addition of the V-Cutter. Use it to cut seat belts, paracord, fishing line, electrical cable sheathing and much more.

Product information

Style:Ballistic Nylon

Technical Details

Additional Information

Warranty & Support

Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here. [PDF ]

Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

157 customer reviews

4.3 out of 5 stars
4.3 out of 5 stars

Read reviews that mention

Showing 1-8 of 157 reviews

Charles Ford
3.0 out of 5 stars10/10 for fashion, 2/10 for function
February 10, 2017
Style: Ballistic NylonVerified Purchase
Read more
13 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Kelly Snyder
3.0 out of 5 starsCan Opener is Designed Backwards and Works Poorly
September 28, 2016
Style: Ballistic NylonVerified Purchase
Read more
6 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Tom in Tejas
4.0 out of 5 starsGood, maybe a bit better than 15 years ago
February 25, 2017
Style: Ballistic NylonVerified Purchase
Read more
4 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
SCOTT L.
5.0 out of 5 starsInnovative one handed opening tool of high quality
January 11, 2015
Style: LeatherVerified Purchase
Read more
5 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Paul
2.0 out of 5 starsI'll stick with my Leatherman
September 11, 2016
Style: Ballistic NylonVerified Purchase
Read more
6 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Chris S.
4.0 out of 5 stars3 years and proved to be a great multi tool!
December 21, 2017
Style: Ballistic NylonVerified Purchase
Read more
2 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Robert.AD6XJ
4.0 out of 5 starsIt is great but it isn't a Leatherman.
April 20, 2014
Style: LeatherVerified Purchase
Read more
4 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse

SOG Multitool Pliers and Hand Tools &ndash; &ldquo;PowerLock EOD&rdquo; B63N-CP 2x Power Pliers Compound Leverage Multi Tool with 18 Specialty Tools + EDC Multitool Sheath
This item: SOG Multitool Pliers and Hand Tools – “PowerLock EOD” B63N-CP 2x Power Pliers Compound Leverage Multi Tool with 18 Specialty Tools + EDC Multitool Sheath
