SOG Multitool Pliers and Hand Tools – “PowerLock EOD” B63N-CP 2x Power Pliers Compound Leverage Multi Tool with 18 Specialty Tools + EDC Multitool Sheath

This tool is very innovative. I find its most attractive features to be the one handed opening and closing. I started using a Leatherman multi-tool in High School and once Gerber introduced a tool that you could flick the pliers out of the handle with a wrist movement I switched. I recently lost my Gerber so I am giving SOG a try. So far so good. The black oxide finish is what it is. It will get a lightened patina look if exposed to alkaline detergents with a PH over 10, especially potassium hydroxide (Potash) but that isnt a knock on the manufacturer, it happens will all oxide coatings.



The tools lock in place firmly and i haven't had issue with bumping the lever during use, it comes down to hand placement and grip. The expense of being easy to unlock with one hand is being easy to unlock with one hand. If your not conscience about the locks location and if your putting pressure on the lever with your hand placement it is possible to inadvertently depress it.



The lanyard ring it out of the way on the outside of the handle so it doesn't take up tool space. It does not have a pocket or belt clip that I have found but that is not a minus for me. It is too large and heavy to clip to a pocket for me anyway and my primary daily carry knife is on my pocket anyway.



The pliers are great and while SOG does not consider it a function of them, they do work like snap ring pliers since opening the handles forces the pliers open and the points are small enough to fit into most common snap rings. The "Nose" on the pliers is very smooth and well rounded so you can even use it to enlarge or stretch a punched hole in leather by inserting it and twisting while gradually opening the handles. Endless possibilities for your inner MacGyver to explore when you're in a pinch.



The ruler is continuous from one handle to the other so when the handles are lined up straight you can measure out just over 9 inches or 23 cm. The crimps work well. You can handle all residential, marine, and automotive wire gauge sizes down to 2ga or so in addition to blasting caps (its EOD uses). The Awl on it is nice and functions as a line scribe for marking cuts and lengths on wood or leather or can scrape holes larger or bevel the edges to make lacing the holes easier. I have not had it long enough to see how it stands up to hard work but i am confident in the company and the warranty. I will update if I have more to say about it