|Part Number
|B63N-CP
|Item Weight
|9.6 ounces
|Product Dimensions
|7 x 2.3 x 0.7 inches
|Item model number
|B63N-CP
|Discontinued by manufacturer
|Yes
|Size
|One Size
|Color
|Black
|Style
|Ballistic Nylon
|Material
|Synthetic
|Power Source
|AC/DC
|Item Package Quantity
|1
|Number Of Pieces
|5
|Number of Handles
|1
|Included Components
|EOD PowerLock Black
|Batteries Included?
|No
|Batteries Required?
|No
|Warranty Description
|Manufacturer Warranty
SOG Multitool Pliers and Hand Tools – “PowerLock EOD” B63N-CP 2x Power Pliers Compound Leverage Multi Tool with 18 Specialty Tools + EDC Multitool Sheath
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- 18 HAND TOOLS IN BLACK OXIDE 420 STAINLESS STEEL: Pliers, V-cutter, knife, a 1/4” driver and hex bit driver, a blasting cap crimper – this EDC multitool is also Explosive Ordnance Disposal ready
- 2X PLIERS POWER W/ PATENTED COMPOUND LEVERAGE: Cut, crimp and tighten twice as easy with this powerhouse pocket multitool; a tough tool kit and survival kit in one
- LOCK TOOLS WITH POWERLOCK: 1-press PowerLock locks all tools and releases all tools; a unique feature in survival multitool hand tools sets that keeps every multipurpose tool secure
- EDC MULTITOOL SHEATH IN BALLISTIC NYLON: Make your multitool an everyday carry; designed for EOD, and easily handles tasks anywhere as a wire pliers multitool pocket knife
- A SOG MULTITOOL FOR LIFE: Take care of your multitools and we’ll take care of you; we gladly consider repairs and replacements for properly maintained SOG multi tools
WARNING:
CHOKING HAZARD -- Small parts. Not for children under 3 yrs.
From the manufacturer
Compound Leverage: Use less force to grip and cut twice as hard with patented Compound Leverage.
Field Notes:
'One tough multitool.'
Power features:
- 18 total tools
- Compound Leverage
- Removable handle covers
A GSA-Approved Military-Grade Multitool
Does More Domestic Chores, Too
Trust the SOG PowerLock to deliver field-tested performance downrange, out on the range and here at home. SOG, based in Seattle, WA, designed this multitool for Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) operators, which means it should be twice as reliable for the rest of us.
- 18 TOOLS IN BLACK OXIDE-FINISHED STAINLESS STEEL: If the PowerLock can’t fix it, it may not be broken
- COMPOUND LEVERAGE: Proprietary SOG tech gives you twice the power of ordinary multitool pliers
- 1/4" RATCHET +1/4” HEX BIT DRIVER: Use 1/4” sockets or hex bits with this versatile multitool
- TOOL LIST: Pliers/gripper, knife, wood saw, screwdrivers (4), ratchet and hex bit driver, V-cutter, file, awl, can/bottle openers, wire cutter, crimpers and ruler
- SOG FOR LIFE: Take care of your multitool and we’ll take care of you; we gladly consider repairs and replacements for properly maintained SOG gear
BORN + BASED IN THE USA
SOG STRONG. SOG, short for MACV-SOG, is a U.S. tool and knife company founded in 1986 and named in honor of the Military Assistance Command, Vietnam - Studies and Observations Group, a spec ops outfit that valued quick, quiet solutions.
SOG SUPPORT. Our tools must not fail – we ask that you radio in if you think your multitool is anything less than outstanding.
U.S. DESIGN + QUALITY CONTROL
SOG STEEL. Your SOG PowerLock multitool is crafted in 420 stainless steel with a black oxide finish on the handle as well as the tools, including a crimper that produces non-flaring, high-pullout strength crimps that meet U.S. government specifications.
SOG TOOL SELECTION. The PowerLock 18-tool loadout is designed to serve the widest range of needs in the most efficient way possible while still maintaining optimum multitool strength, durability and quality.
CONTENTS
|PowerLock EOD (B63N-CP)
|PowerLock (S60N-CP)
|PowerLock (S62N-CP)
|PowerLock EOD (B61N-CP)
|PowerAccess Deluxe (PA2001-CP)
|Closed Length
|4.6”
|4.6”
|4.6”
|4.6”
|5”
|Tool Count
|18
|18
|18
|18
|21
|Blade Count
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Weight
|9.6 oz.
|9.6 oz.
|9.6 oz.
|9.6 oz.
|8.7 oz.
|Steel Type
|420 Stainless Steel
|420 Stainless Steel
|420 Stainless Steel
|420 Stainless Steel
|Stainless Steel
|Spring Assisted
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Finish
|Black Oxide
|Satin Polished
|Satin Polished
|Black Oxide
|Stone Wash
|Sheath Included
|Ballistic Nylon
|Ballistic Nylon
|Ballistic Nylon
|Ballistic Nylon
|N/A
Product description
Product Description
The PowerLock EOD is a Government Services Administration-approved multitool suitable for military use – but there’s no law against keeping it around the house, at the jobsite or in your car for when the goin’ gets tough. This multitool features SOG’s patented Compound Leverage to deliver twice the power of your average multitool when force is applied, as well as a 1/4” magnetic ratchet driver and 1/4” magnetic hex bit driver for even greater utility.
From the Manufacturer
Using the proven PowerLock chassis, SOG is the only company to apply Compound Leverage technology to EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal). This makes it a breeze to crimp blasting caps and demolition cord with less hand pressure. Another unique SOG feature is the positioning of the crimper device within the confines of the handle, not in the plier jaw, like all other designs. This serves to minimize collateral damage to the crimper and allows the operator to have full use of the uninterrupted plier surface. Additionally there is no weakening of the pliers that often causes breakage of the plier tips. The crimper produces non-flaring, high pull out strength crimps that meet government fuse well specifications. It is also GSA approved. Another new feature is the addition of the V-Cutter. Use it to cut seat belts, paracord, fishing line, electrical cable sheathing and much more.
Showing 1-8 of 157 reviews
This tool has awesome pliers. Best I've used on a multi tool. It will easily cut a penny. The issue is when you're really squeezing down on something. The squared off handles will destroy your palm. Very painful.
The tools themselves are semi-useful. I was excited about the seatbelt cutter (again, because of my job) but because of the way they're designed you have to hold tension on the thing you're cutting while pulling the tool. Not very sharp out of the box at all. The knife is pretty sharp, and the "C4 spike" thing digs crud out from under your nails pretty well (that's all you'll use it for... Unless you use a lot of C4).
Now my biggest issue with this tool. The locking system is a complete joke. Its obvious other multi tool brands have patents on systems that actually work and SOG was all like "oh crap what do we do?!" Its seriously HORRIBLE. If you're using the knife, be prepared to cut your finger tips off. Just accept the possibility.
What I always liked about these tools was the ability to them whip out, and get to pliers with one hand. The compounding make grabbing a wire, pulling hard really easy. It also means you can cut with more power, with the cutters below the needle node. I must say, I did prefer the needle nose from my set back in the early 2000s, to this pair - but that said - these are pretty good.
The tools lock in place firmly and i haven't had issue with bumping the lever during use, it comes down to hand placement and grip. The expense of being easy to unlock with one hand is being easy to unlock with one hand. If your not conscience about the locks location and if your putting pressure on the lever with your hand placement it is possible to inadvertently depress it.
The lanyard ring it out of the way on the outside of the handle so it doesn't take up tool space. It does not have a pocket or belt clip that I have found but that is not a minus for me. It is too large and heavy to clip to a pocket for me anyway and my primary daily carry knife is on my pocket anyway.
The pliers are great and while SOG does not consider it a function of them, they do work like snap ring pliers since opening the handles forces the pliers open and the points are small enough to fit into most common snap rings. The "Nose" on the pliers is very smooth and well rounded so you can even use it to enlarge or stretch a punched hole in leather by inserting it and twisting while gradually opening the handles. Endless possibilities for your inner MacGyver to explore when you're in a pinch.
The ruler is continuous from one handle to the other so when the handles are lined up straight you can measure out just over 9 inches or 23 cm. The crimps work well. You can handle all residential, marine, and automotive wire gauge sizes down to 2ga or so in addition to blasting caps (its EOD uses). The Awl on it is nice and functions as a line scribe for marking cuts and lengths on wood or leather or can scrape holes larger or bevel the edges to make lacing the holes easier. I have not had it long enough to see how it stands up to hard work but i am confident in the company and the warranty. I will update if I have more to say about it