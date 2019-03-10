Loading recommendations for this item...

Added to Cart

Not Added

Item is in your Cart

View Cart

Not Added

There was a problem adding this item to Cart. Please try again later.
Sorry, we're having trouble showing recommendations right now. Please try again later.
Continue shopping
$24.88
& FREE Shipping
In stock.
Usually ships within 2 to 3 days.
$24.88 + Free Shipping
Ships from and sold by Gatzies.
Other Sellers on Amazon
Add to Cart
$24.85
+ Free Shipping
Sold by: MaxiNett
Add to Cart
$25.22
+ Free Shipping
Sold by: Life and Home
Add to Cart
$28.89
+ Free Shipping
Sold by: OJCommerce
Have one to sell? Sell on Amazon

Stanley Hand Tools 85-610 Wrench Adjustabl 10"

Price: $24.88 & FREE Shipping
  • Patented design combines two tools in one: a traditional adjustable wrench and a locking plier
  • Jaw grips fasten securely and won't slip off
  • Used for auto maintenance and repair, plumbing and general assembly tasks
  • Forged body exceeds ANSI standards for torque
  • Overall Length: 10"
See more product details

What other items do customers buy after viewing this item?

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Don't see what you're looking for?
There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Product description

Stanley Hand Tools 85-610 Wrench Adjustabl 10"

Product information

Technical Details

Additional Information

Warranty & Support

Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here

Feedback

If you are a seller for this product, would you like to suggest updates through seller support?
Would you like to tell us about a lower price?
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

No customer reviews

Review this product

Share your thoughts with other customers
Write a customer review

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.