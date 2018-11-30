Earn an Amazon Gift Card for this item
Platform: No Operating System
  Super NES Classic (Renewed)
About the product

  • The Super NES Classic Edition system has the original look and feel of the ’90s home console, only smaller. Plus, this one comes fully loaded with 21 games!
  • Get your hands on some of the best 2-player games of the era, including Super Mario Kart and Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting.
  • The Super NES Classic Edition is compatible with the Classic Controller and Classic Controller Pro accessories. Just plug it in and play
  • From your first ride on Yoshi to the final heart-pounding escape from Planet Zebes, the Super Nintendo Entertainment System is pure 16-bit retro gaming perfection.

Product description

From your first ride on Yoshi to the final heart-pounding escape from Planet Zebes, the Super Nintendo Entertainment System is pure 16-bit retro gaming perfection. Now a new, miniaturized version is here, pre-loaded with 21 of the all-time greatest games, like Super Mario Kart and the first-ever release of Star Fox 2! Just plug it in and play. Live out the golden age of 16-bit gaming like never before. Choose games from the menu, create save points, and more. The system comes bundled with an HDMI cable, an USB charging cable, two Super NES Classic Controllers, and 21 games, pre-installed and ready-to-play. The system is also compatible with the Classic Controller and Classic Controller Pro accessories.

Product information

Warranty & Support

Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here

Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.4 out of 5 stars
4.4 out of 5
20 customer ratings
5 star
84%
4 star 0% (0%) 0%
3 star 0% (0%) 0%
2 star
6%
1 star
10%

19 customer reviews

Donna Benevides
1.0 out of 5 starsIt looks used
November 30, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
5 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
scott b.
5.0 out of 5 starsAmazing shipping and product
August 14, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
review image
3 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Jose Menendez
5.0 out of 5 starsBuen artículo
May 23, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
3 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
William Shortt Jr
5.0 out of 5 starsGood fun, good for gaming beginners
July 10, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
3 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 starsGames
May 27, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
2 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 starsGreat
June 8, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
2 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
April
5.0 out of 5 starsNostalgia
July 14, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Kent A. Winrich
5.0 out of 5 starsKids love it!
September 27, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse

