Super NES Classic (Renewed)
|
$ 119 99
|
|
& FREE Shipping. Details
Trade in. Get paid. Go shopping.
Ship it to us for free. Learn more
We are unable to process your trade-in order.
Not Added
Image Unavailable
Color:
-
-
-
- Sorry, this item is not available in
- Image not available
- To view this video download Flash Player
About the product
- The Super NES Classic Edition system has the original look and feel of the ’90s home console, only smaller. Plus, this one comes fully loaded with 21 games!
- Get your hands on some of the best 2-player games of the era, including Super Mario Kart and Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting.
- The Super NES Classic Edition is compatible with the Classic Controller and Classic Controller Pro accessories. Just plug it in and play
- From your first ride on Yoshi to the final heart-pounding escape from Planet Zebes, the Super Nintendo Entertainment System is pure 16-bit retro gaming perfection.
Frequently bought together
Customers who viewed this item also viewed
Have a question?
Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
Your question may be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who purchased this item, who are all part of the Amazon community.
Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.
Please enter a question.
Product description
From your first ride on Yoshi to the final heart-pounding escape from Planet Zebes, the Super Nintendo Entertainment System is pure 16-bit retro gaming perfection. Now a new, miniaturized version is here, pre-loaded with 21 of the all-time greatest games, like Super Mario Kart and the first-ever release of Star Fox 2! Just plug it in and play. Live out the golden age of 16-bit gaming like never before. Choose games from the menu, create save points, and more. The system comes bundled with an HDMI cable, an USB charging cable, two Super NES Classic Controllers, and 21 games, pre-installed and ready-to-play. The system is also compatible with the Classic Controller and Classic Controller Pro accessories.