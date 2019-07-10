Add to your order

Sabrent 1TB Rocket NVMe 4.0 Gen4 PCIe M.2 Internal SSD Extreme Performance Solid State Drive (SB-ROCKET-NVMe4-1TB)

4.7 out of 5 stars 11,099 ratings
1TB
SSD

Enhance your purchase

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • Don’t settle for PCIe 3.0: Have a new motherboard that can handle PCIe 4.0? Supercharge your experience with a Gen4 NVMe SSD. The future is only getting faster.
  • Get tried and true hardware: Our Rocket NVMe 4.0 comes with TLC and DRAM to make sure you never suffer any performance pitfalls. Be fast, day or night, and leave the competition in the dust.
  • Ready for computers and consoles: The Rocket NVMe 4.0 utilizes an eight-channel controller to reach speeds of up to 5,000 MB/s, enough to get you there on the PS5 or with DirectStorage. Sometimes all you need is a little push to prepare you for tomorrow.
  • A premium drive without compromise: We pride ourselves on offering affordable, reliable drives for every type of user. We believe that no one should have to compromise on storage - your files, your games, your drive: guaranteed.
  • All Sabrent SSDs come with Sabrent Acronis True Image for Sabrent, a free and simple to use cloning software. For those who require a specific sector size to clone their existing SSDs: the Sabrent utility enables users to re-format the Rocket drive and choose the sector size of their liking, at either 512-bytes (512e) or 4K bytes (4Kn).
    • Product Description

    SB-ROCKET-NVMe4-1TB
    SB-ROCKET-NVMe4-1TB
    SB-ROCKET-NVMe4-1TB
    SB-ROCKET-NVMe4-1TB

    Product Description:

    The Sabrent 1TB Rocket Nvme PCIe 4.0 M.2 2280 Internal SSD Extreme Performance Solid State Drive (SB-ROCKET-NVMe4-1TB) delivers all the advantages of flash disk technology with PCIe Gen4.0 x4 interface.

    Based on TLC NAND Flash memory, its performance speeds can reach up to 5000 MB/s (read) and 4400 MB/s (write) when using a PCIe Gen4 motherboard.

    Using a PCIe Gen3 Motherboard Speeds will reach up to 3400 MB/s (read) and 3000 MB/s (write). Power consumption is much lower than traditional hard drives, making it the best-embedded solution for new systems.

    The Sabrent 1TB Rocket Nvme PCIe 4.0 M.2 2280 Internal SSD was designed using PCIe 4.0 which allows for speeds of up to 5000 MB/s (read) and 4400 MB/s (write), significantly faster than PCIe 3.0.

    Note: In order to take advantage of these speeds, a PCIe Gen4 motherboard is REQUIRED. Otherwise, it will be a PCIe gen 3 speed at a max of 3500MB/s. When installing any NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD directly onto a PCIe Gen4 Motherboard a Heatsink is required to dissipate the heat generated by the drive's extreme speed levels to avoid thermal throttling and maximize performance.

    The Sabrent 1TB Rocket Nvme PCIe 4.0 M.2 2280 Internal SSD is backward compatible with PCIe 3.0. Using a Gen 3 PCIe motherboard will enable the user to reach speeds of up to 3400 MB/s (read) and 3000 MB/s (write).

    Features:

    • NVMe M.2 PCIe Gen4 x4 Interface
    • Built to the PCIe 4.0 specification / NVMe 1.3 Compliant
    • Power Management Support for APST / ASPM / L1.2
    • Supports SMART and TRIM commands
    • Supports ONFi 2.3, ONFi 3.0, ONFi 3.2 and ONFi 4.0 interface
    • Advanced Wear Leveling, Bad Block Management, Error Correction Code, and Over-Provision
    • Upgradeable Firmware.
    • All Sabrent SSDs come with FREE Sabrent Acronis True Image for Sabrent Software for easy Cloning, For more information please visit our website

    Package Content:

    • 1TB Rocket Nvme PCIe 4.0 M.2 2280 SSD
    • User Manual

    SB-1342-1TB SB-ROCKET-1TB SB-RKTQ-1TB SB-ROCKET-NVMe4-1TB SB-RKTQ4-1TB SB-RKT4P-1TB
    Sabrent NVMe PCIe M.2 2242 1TB SSD Sabrent 1TB TLC Gen. 3 NVMe SSD Sabrent 1TB QLC Gen. 3 NVMe SSD Sabrent 1TB TLC Gen. 4 NVMe SSD Sabrent 1TB QLC Gen. 4 NVMe SSD Sabrent 1TB TLC Gen. 4 NVMe SSD
    Model: SB-1342-1TB SB-ROCKET-1TB SB-RKTQ-1TB SB-ROCKET-NVMe4-1TB SB-RKTQ4-1TB SB-RKT4P-1TB
    Capacity: 1 TB 1 TB 1 TB 1 TB 1 TB 1 TB
    Interface: PCIe Gen. 3 X 4 PCIe Gen. 3 X 4 PCIe Gen. 3 X 4 PCIe Gen. 4 X 4 PCIe Gen. 4 X 4 PCIe Gen. 4 X 4
    Max Sequential Read: 2500 (MB/s) 3400 (MB/s) 3200 (MB/s) 5000 (MB/s) 4700 (MB/s) 7000 (MB/s)
    Max Sequential Write: 2100 (MB/s) 3000 (MB/s) 2000 (MB/s) 4400 (MB/s) 1800 (MB/s) 5300 (MB/s)
    NAND: TLC TLC QLC TLC QLC TLC
    SB-1342-2TB SB-ROCKET-2TB SB-RKTQ-2TB SB-ROCKET-NVMe4-2TB SB-RKTQ4-2TB SB-RKT4P-2TB
    Sabrent NVMe PCIe M.2 2242 2TB SSD Sabrent 2TB Gen. 3 TLC NVMe SSD Sabrent 2TB QLC Gen. 3 NVMe SSD Sabrent 2TB Gen. 4 TLC NVMe SSD Sabrent 2TB Gen. 4 QLC NVMe SSD Sabrent 2TB Gen. 4 TLC NVMe SSD
    Model # SB-1342-2TB SB-ROCKET-2TB SB-RKTQ-2TB SB-ROCKET-NVMe4-2TB SB-RKTQ4-2TB SB-RKT4P-2TB
    Capacity: 2 TB 2 TB 2 TB 2 TB 2 TB 2 TB
    Interface: PCIe Gen. 3 X 4 PCIe Gen. 3 X 4 PCIe Gen. 3 X 4 PCIe Gen. 4 X 4 PCIe Gen. 4 X 4 PCIe Gen. 4 X 4
    Max Sequential Read: 2500 (MB/s) 3400 (MB/s) 3200 (MB/s) 5000 (MB/s) 4800 (MB/s) 7100 (MB/s)
    Max Sequential Write: 2100 (MB/s) 2700 (MB/s) 2900 (MB/s) 4400 (MB/s) 3600 (MB/s) 6600 (MB/s)
    NAND: TLC TLC QLC TLC QLC TLC

    Sabrent 1TB Rocket NVMe 4.0 Gen4 PCIe M.2 Internal SSD Extreme Performance Solid State Drive (SB-ROCKET-NVMe4-1TB)
    Sabrent Rocket Q 1TB NVMe PCIe M.2 2280 Internal SSD High Performance Solid State Drive R/W 3200/2000MB/s (SB-RKTQ-1TB)
    SAMSUNG 980 PRO SSD 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe Gen 4 Gaming M.2 Internal Solid State Hard Drive Memory Card, Maximum Speed, Thermal Control, MZ-V8P1T0B
    WD_BLACK 1TB SN750 SE NVMe Internal Gaming SSD Solid State Drive - Gen4 PCIe, M.2 2280, Up to 3,600 MB/s - WDS100T1B0E
    Customer questions & answers

    See questions and answers

    Top reviews from the United States

    eric
    5.0 out of 5 stars Stupid Fast SSD
    Reviewed in the United States on July 10, 2019
    Capacity: 1TBColor: SSDVerified Purchase
    Customer image
    eric
    5.0 out of 5 stars Stupid Fast SSD
    Reviewed in the United States on July 10, 2019
    Just installed in my new Ryzen 3000 build. First thing after I booted up was to see how fast this drive is. It did not disappoint. 4873MB/s read and 4213MB/s write. Can't beat the speed for the price right now. You just need an expensive X570 Motherboard with a new AMD CPU to go with it.
    Customer image
    Customer image
    Derek Moore
    5.0 out of 5 stars First PCIE 4.0 I found for sale. Highest Speed Available. I Love It!
    Reviewed in the United States on July 16, 2019
    Capacity: 1TBColor: SSDVerified PurchaseEarly Reviewer Rewards(What's this?)
    Customer image
    Derek Moore
    5.0 out of 5 stars First PCIE 4.0 I found for sale. Highest Speed Available. I Love It!
    Reviewed in the United States on July 16, 2019
    This Sabrent Nvme was installed on a new X570 Aorus Master motherboard. It is pictured above (underneath cover with red arrow point to it) running perfectly in the first M.2 slot which is connected direct to the new Ryzen 3000 CPU and works great with the new Navi 5700XT below it. It works perfectly. It was immediately recognized in the BIOS and I had no issues whatsovever installing Windows 10 Pro on it. As one of the first PCIE 4.0 Nvme drives released in July 2019, it has the fastest specifications of any drive out there. It was lower priced than other major named vendors with the same highest specification. It is beautiful and I Love It!
    Customer image
    Customer image
    J. Watterson
    5.0 out of 5 stars Its fast and running at PCIe Gen speed in my x570 Master.
    Reviewed in the United States on August 7, 2019
    Capacity: 1TBColor: SSDVerified Purchase
    Customer image
    J. Watterson
    5.0 out of 5 stars Its fast and running at PCIe Gen speed in my x570 Master.
    Reviewed in the United States on August 7, 2019
    This is for the Sabrent 1TB Rocket NVMe 4.0 Gen4. w/o heatshink
    This is actually a very nice unit and at the time of my purchase $50-60 less than the Aorus or Corsair versions of Gen4 ssds - those also use the same Phison PS5016-E16 SSD controller, Toshiba's BiCS4 96-layer TLC (triple-level cell) NAND. Sabrent also offers a 5year warranty (you have to register it). I got the version without a heatsink because I am using with a board that already has a heatsink for the NVMe socket. The drive is delivering as advertised on the box speeds for both Gen4 and Gen3 so if you pick this unit up and don't have a x570 chipset motherboard (the only chipset currently supporting PCIe gen4) you can still use it in a gen3 board and it gives a little better performance over a current gen 3 drive. At least that was my experience. The packaging was nice came it a foam filled tin well protected and fancy - not what I was expecting. I will be picking up at least one more probably the 2TB here soon. And this is coming from a Samsung NVMe fan-boy...
    Customer image
    Customer image
    EdouardP
    4.0 out of 5 stars Unknown TBW Rating
    Reviewed in the United States on August 18, 2019
    Capacity: 1TBColor: SSDVerified Purchase
    Eric Broderick
    1.0 out of 5 stars Died after a month, won't honor warranty.
    Reviewed in the United States on November 2, 2020
    Capacity: 1TBColor: SSDVerified Purchase
    Starworshippзr
    VINE VOICE
    5.0 out of 5 stars Need for Speed
    Reviewed in the United States on July 24, 2019
    Capacity: 1TBColor: SSDVerified PurchaseEarly Reviewer Rewards(What's this?)
    Customer image
    Starworshippзr
    5.0 out of 5 stars Need for Speed
    Reviewed in the United States on July 24, 2019
    Crazy fast, great introduction to PCIe 4.0 speeds and whats to come in the future. Threw this in a new Ryzen 3800 build and I have zero complaints. Easy to install, easy to format, easy to boot windows. Everything works like a dream, highly recommend.
    Customer image
    Customer image
    Nathan P
    5.0 out of 5 stars No issues
    Reviewed in the United States on July 11, 2019
    Capacity: 2TBColor: SSDVerified Purchase
    Bob Dole
    5.0 out of 5 stars Freakishly fast, reasonably priced, good capacity.
    Reviewed in the United States on July 24, 2019
    Capacity: 1TBColor: SSDVerified PurchaseEarly Reviewer Rewards(What's this?)
    D. Goodfellow
    5.0 out of 5 stars Really fast
    Reviewed in the United Kingdom on December 10, 2019
    Capacity: 1TBColor: SSDVerified Purchase
    Customer image
    D. Goodfellow
    5.0 out of 5 stars Really fast
    Reviewed in the United Kingdom on December 10, 2019
    Really fast, installed on X570 motherboard
    -----------------------------------------------------------------------
    CrystalDiskMark 6.0.2 x64 (C) 2007-2018 hiyohiyo
    -----------------------------------------------------------------------
    * MB/s = 1,000,000 bytes/s [SATA/600 = 600,000,000 bytes/s]
    * KB = 1000 bytes, KiB = 1024 bytes

    Sequential Read (Q= 32,T= 1) : 4954.535 MB/s
    Sequential Write (Q= 32,T= 1) : 4255.963 MB/s
    Random Read 4KiB (Q= 8,T= 8) : 1930.864 MB/s [ 471402.3 IOPS]
    Random Write 4KiB (Q= 8,T= 8) : 2631.505 MB/s [ 642457.3 IOPS]
    Random Read 4KiB (Q= 32,T= 1) : 632.613 MB/s [ 154446.5 IOPS]
    Random Write 4KiB (Q= 32,T= 1) : 417.885 MB/s [ 102022.7 IOPS]
    Random Read 4KiB (Q= 1,T= 1) : 61.464 MB/s [ 15005.9 IOPS]
    Random Write 4KiB (Q= 1,T= 1) : 238.072 MB/s [ 58123.0 IOPS]

    Test : 1024 MiB [C: 4.7% (44.2/930.9 GiB)] (x5) [Interval=5 sec]
    Date : 2019/12/10 22:48:14
    OS : Windows 10 Professional [10.0 Build 18363] (x64)
    Customer image
    Customer image
    Mr. John de Sousa
    1.0 out of 5 stars Very poor warranty terms - beware!
    Reviewed in the United Kingdom on July 5, 2021
    Capacity: 1TBColor: SSD + HeatsinkVerified Purchase
    Kalen
    4.0 out of 5 stars Lives up to the Gen 4 speeds. Overall best Price for a Gen 4 on the market right now.
    Reviewed in the United Kingdom on November 24, 2019
    Capacity: 500GBColor: SSDVerified Purchase
    Customer image
    Kalen
    4.0 out of 5 stars Lives up to the Gen 4 speeds. Overall best Price for a Gen 4 on the market right now.
    Reviewed in the United Kingdom on November 24, 2019
    The installation was kind of hard as, I have a dark rock pro fan which makes access to getting to the m.2 NVME slot on my board quite hard
    If you have a standard 120mm fan its fairly easy but having a 140+ makes it a lot harder. Still manged though.

    Considering this is £120 (Bought for £100 due to 16% off (black Friday)) its quite cheap compared to other gen 4 NVME like corsairs
    (https://www.amazon.co.uk/Corsair-MP600-High-speed-Sequential-Speeds/dp/B07WS1BRX4/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=nvme%2Bgen%2B4&qid=1574616831&sr=8-1&th=1)
    Which is around £150 30-50 more than the Sabarent 500gb.
    All in all your saving yourself 30-50 unless you want the heat sink which is an 116, an extra £16 (if the deal is present (17%)).
    To take into consideration that corsair has an inbuilt heat sink and Sabrent has a variant. Sabrent is still the cheaper option by £35.

    Presentation is neat comes in a very small package, with a copper lined tin to house the NVME.

    Ok finally the stats are as shown:

    1GB Test:
    1: Read: 4946.99 mb/s Write: 2522.74 mb/s
    2: Read: 2563.11 mb/s Write: 2527.40 mb/s
    3: Read: 1727.80 mb/s Write: 1310.90 mb/s
    4: Read: 54.63 mb/s Write: 150.02 mb/s

    16GB test:
    1: Read: 4943.18 mb/s Write: 2523.37 mb/s
    2: Read: 2519.14 mb/s Write: 2522.29 mb/s
    3: Read: 1727.01 mb/s Write: 895.35 mb/s
    4: Read: 55.26 mb/s Write: 161.86 mb/s

    64GB Test:
    1: Read: 2364.93 mb/s Write: 2521.34 mb/s
    2: Read: 1655.60 mb/s Write: 2519.98 mb/s
    3: Read: 1258.27 mb/s Write: 1015.96 mb/s
    4: Read: 49.55 mb/s Write: 155.17 mb/s
    Damien L.
    5.0 out of 5 stars Super rapide
    Reviewed in France on January 19, 2020
    Capacity: 1TBColor: SSDVerified Purchase
    Customer image
    Damien L.
    5.0 out of 5 stars Super rapide
    Reviewed in France on January 19, 2020
    Un SSD hyper rapide quand on le branche en Pcie 4 (x570 et plus).
    Je met les résultats crystal mark que j'ai obtenu car ceux des autres utilisateurs me paraissent assez bas (surement en pcie 3 au lieu de 4). A noter que le logiciel tweak-ssd-v2 porte bien son nom et aide à atteindre facilement ces chiffres.
    Pensez bien à mettre votre bios en UEFI only, surtout pas bios ou legacy sinon vous allez galérer avec MBR/GPT.
    Customer image
    Customer image
    Giuseppe
    5.0 out of 5 stars Sabrent SSD Interno 1TB Rocket Nvme PCIe 4.0 M.2 2280
    Reviewed in Italy on October 12, 2019
    Capacity: 1TBColor: SSDVerified Purchase
    Customer image
    Giuseppe
    5.0 out of 5 stars Sabrent SSD Interno 1TB Rocket Nvme PCIe 4.0 M.2 2280
    Reviewed in Italy on October 12, 2019
    Questa è in realtà un'unità molto bella e al momento del mio acquisto 50 euro in meno rispetto alle versioni Aorus o Corsair degli ssds Gen4 - quelli usano anche lo stesso controller SSD Phison PS5016-E16, il TLC BiCS4 96-layer di Toshiba (livello triplo cell) NAND. Sabrent offre anche una garanzia di 5 anni (è necessario registrarlo). Ho ottenuto la versione senza dissipatore di calore perché sto usando una scheda che ha già un dissipatore di calore per la presa NVMe. L'unità viene fornita come pubblicizzato sulla velocità della scatola sia per Gen4 che Gen3, quindi se prendi questa unità e non hai una scheda madre con chipset x570 (l'unico chipset che attualmente supporta PCIe gen4) puoi ancora usarlo in una scheda gen3 e offre prestazioni leggermente migliori rispetto a un'unità gen 3 corrente. Almeno questa è stata la mia esperienza. La confezione era bella, era una scatola di alluminio ben protetta e raffinata
    Customer image
    Customer image
