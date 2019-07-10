After doing lots of research and reading many fovourable reviews I purchased on of these SSD's in May 2020. It's been in daily use since then but two weeks ago it failed without warning.



I raised a support case and went through the trouble shooting/diagnostic steps with an engineer from Sabrent who confirmed the unit was faulty and asked that I send pictures of the front and back of the device so they could check it's serial number and condition. Despite it clearly being in pristine condition I was then advised I would only get a replacement if I sent the unit to them so I then had pay £25 to send the faulty unit to the USA in order to get it replaced even though it had been diagnosed as faulty and evidence had been sent that it hadn't been mistreated.



When I asked why they needed the clearly unrepairable item returning to them after they themselves had diagnosed the iteam as being faulty they simply responded with "it's company policy". This isn't good enough, if their company policy is to have the item returned then their company should bear the cost of having the item shipped half way round the world only to be thrown in the bin! I won't be buying this brand again in the future.