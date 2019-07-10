|Hard Drive
|1 TB NVMe SSD
Sabrent 1TB Rocket NVMe 4.0 Gen4 PCIe M.2 Internal SSD Extreme Performance Solid State Drive (SB-ROCKET-NVMe4-1TB)
|Digital Storage Capacity
|1 TB
|Compatible Devices
|This drive is compatible with servers and arrays that accept M.2 2280 PCIe drives
|Brand
|SABRENT
|Series
|(SB-ROCKET-NVMe4-1TB)
|Specific Uses For Product
|Personal, Gaming, Business
|Connectivity Technology
|NVMe M.2
|Special Feature
|This drive is compatible with servers and arrays that accept M.2 2280 PCIe drives
|Hard Disk Size
|1 TB
|Form Factor
|2280
|Read Speed
|5000 Megabytes Per Second
- Don’t settle for PCIe 3.0: Have a new motherboard that can handle PCIe 4.0? Supercharge your experience with a Gen4 NVMe SSD. The future is only getting faster.
- Get tried and true hardware: Our Rocket NVMe 4.0 comes with TLC and DRAM to make sure you never suffer any performance pitfalls. Be fast, day or night, and leave the competition in the dust.
- Ready for computers and consoles: The Rocket NVMe 4.0 utilizes an eight-channel controller to reach speeds of up to 5,000 MB/s, enough to get you there on the PS5 or with DirectStorage. Sometimes all you need is a little push to prepare you for tomorrow.
- A premium drive without compromise: We pride ourselves on offering affordable, reliable drives for every type of user. We believe that no one should have to compromise on storage - your files, your games, your drive: guaranteed.
- All Sabrent SSDs come with Sabrent Acronis True Image for Sabrent, a free and simple to use cloning software. For those who require a specific sector size to clone their existing SSDs: the Sabrent utility enables users to re-format the Rocket drive and choose the sector size of their liking, at either 512-bytes (512e) or 4K bytes (4Kn).
Product Description
Product Description:
The Sabrent 1TB Rocket Nvme PCIe 4.0 M.2 2280 Internal SSD Extreme Performance Solid State Drive (SB-ROCKET-NVMe4-1TB) delivers all the advantages of flash disk technology with PCIe Gen4.0 x4 interface.
Based on TLC NAND Flash memory, its performance speeds can reach up to 5000 MB/s (read) and 4400 MB/s (write) when using a PCIe Gen4 motherboard.
Using a PCIe Gen3 Motherboard Speeds will reach up to 3400 MB/s (read) and 3000 MB/s (write). Power consumption is much lower than traditional hard drives, making it the best-embedded solution for new systems.
The Sabrent 1TB Rocket Nvme PCIe 4.0 M.2 2280 Internal SSD was designed using PCIe 4.0 which allows for speeds of up to 5000 MB/s (read) and 4400 MB/s (write), significantly faster than PCIe 3.0.
Note: In order to take advantage of these speeds, a PCIe Gen4 motherboard is REQUIRED. Otherwise, it will be a PCIe gen 3 speed at a max of 3500MB/s. When installing any NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD directly onto a PCIe Gen4 Motherboard a Heatsink is required to dissipate the heat generated by the drive's extreme speed levels to avoid thermal throttling and maximize performance.
The Sabrent 1TB Rocket Nvme PCIe 4.0 M.2 2280 Internal SSD is backward compatible with PCIe 3.0. Using a Gen 3 PCIe motherboard will enable the user to reach speeds of up to 3400 MB/s (read) and 3000 MB/s (write).
Features:
- NVMe M.2 PCIe Gen4 x4 Interface
- Built to the PCIe 4.0 specification / NVMe 1.3 Compliant
- Power Management Support for APST / ASPM / L1.2
- Supports SMART and TRIM commands
- Supports ONFi 2.3, ONFi 3.0, ONFi 3.2 and ONFi 4.0 interface
- Advanced Wear Leveling, Bad Block Management, Error Correction Code, and Over-Provision
- Upgradeable Firmware.
- All Sabrent SSDs come with FREE Sabrent Acronis True Image for Sabrent Software for easy Cloning, For more information please visit our website
Package Content:
- 1TB Rocket Nvme PCIe 4.0 M.2 2280 SSD
- User Manual
|Sabrent NVMe PCIe M.2 2242 1TB SSD
|Sabrent 1TB TLC Gen. 3 NVMe SSD
|Sabrent 1TB QLC Gen. 3 NVMe SSD
|Sabrent 1TB TLC Gen. 4 NVMe SSD
|Sabrent 1TB QLC Gen. 4 NVMe SSD
|Sabrent 1TB TLC Gen. 4 NVMe SSD
|Model:
|SB-1342-1TB
|SB-ROCKET-1TB
|SB-RKTQ-1TB
|SB-ROCKET-NVMe4-1TB
|SB-RKTQ4-1TB
|SB-RKT4P-1TB
|Capacity:
|1 TB
|1 TB
|1 TB
|1 TB
|1 TB
|1 TB
|Interface:
|PCIe Gen. 3 X 4
|PCIe Gen. 3 X 4
|PCIe Gen. 3 X 4
|PCIe Gen. 4 X 4
|PCIe Gen. 4 X 4
|PCIe Gen. 4 X 4
|Max Sequential Read:
|2500 (MB/s)
|3400 (MB/s)
|3200 (MB/s)
|5000 (MB/s)
|4700 (MB/s)
|7000 (MB/s)
|Max Sequential Write:
|2100 (MB/s)
|3000 (MB/s)
|2000 (MB/s)
|4400 (MB/s)
|1800 (MB/s)
|5300 (MB/s)
|NAND:
|TLC
|TLC
|QLC
|TLC
|QLC
|TLC
|Sabrent NVMe PCIe M.2 2242 2TB SSD
|Sabrent 2TB Gen. 3 TLC NVMe SSD
|Sabrent 2TB QLC Gen. 3 NVMe SSD
|Sabrent 2TB Gen. 4 TLC NVMe SSD
|Sabrent 2TB Gen. 4 QLC NVMe SSD
|Sabrent 2TB Gen. 4 TLC NVMe SSD
|Model #
|SB-1342-2TB
|SB-ROCKET-2TB
|SB-RKTQ-2TB
|SB-ROCKET-NVMe4-2TB
|SB-RKTQ4-2TB
|SB-RKT4P-2TB
|Capacity:
|2 TB
|2 TB
|2 TB
|2 TB
|2 TB
|2 TB
|Interface:
|PCIe Gen. 3 X 4
|PCIe Gen. 3 X 4
|PCIe Gen. 3 X 4
|PCIe Gen. 4 X 4
|PCIe Gen. 4 X 4
|PCIe Gen. 4 X 4
|Max Sequential Read:
|2500 (MB/s)
|3400 (MB/s)
|3200 (MB/s)
|5000 (MB/s)
|4800 (MB/s)
|7100 (MB/s)
|Max Sequential Write:
|2100 (MB/s)
|2700 (MB/s)
|2900 (MB/s)
|4400 (MB/s)
|3600 (MB/s)
|6600 (MB/s)
|NAND:
|TLC
|TLC
|QLC
|TLC
|QLC
|TLC
|
|
Sabrent Rocket Q 1TB NVMe PCIe M.2 2280 Internal SSD High Performance Solid State Drive R/W 3200/2000MB/s (SB-RKTQ-1TB)
|
SAMSUNG 980 PRO SSD 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe Gen 4 Gaming M.2 Internal Solid State Hard Drive Memory Card, Maximum Speed, Thermal Control, MZ-V8P1T0B
|
WD_BLACK 1TB SN750 SE NVMe Internal Gaming SSD Solid State Drive - Gen4 PCIe, M.2 2280, Up to 3,600 MB/s - WDS100T1B0E
|Compatible Devices
|This drive is compatible with servers and arrays that accept M.2 2280 PCIe drives
|This drive is compatible with servers and arrays that accept M.2 2280 PCIe drives
|980 PRO is backward compatible with PCIe 3.0. Sequential performances (up to): 3500MB/s for reads, 3450MB/s (1TB) for writes. Random (up to): 690K IOPS (500GB/1TB) for reads, 660K IOPS (1TB) for writes.
|—
|Data Transfer Rate
|5000 Mb per second
|3200 Mb per second
|7000 Mb per second
|0 Mb per second
|Device Type
|Internal Solid State Drive
|Internal Solid State Drive
|—
|Solid State Drive
|Digital Storage Capacity
|1 TB
|1 TB
|1 TB
|1 TB
|Hardware Interface
|PCI Express x4
|PCI Express x4
|Solid State Drive
|PCI
|Hardware Platform
|Desktop/Laptop
|Desktop/Laptop
|PC
|PC
|Item Dimensions
|3.15 x 0.86 x 0.11 inches
|3.15 x 0.86 x 0.11 inches
|0.87 x 3.15 x 0.94 inches
|3.15 x 0.87 x 0.09 inches
|Item Weight
|0.20 ounces
|2.40 ounces
|1.92 ounces
|0.26 ounces
|Model Year
|2019
|2019
|—
|—
Customer reviews
Reviewed in the United States on July 10, 2019
Reviewed in the United States on July 10, 2019
Reviewed in the United States on July 16, 2019
This is actually a very nice unit and at the time of my purchase $50-60 less than the Aorus or Corsair versions of Gen4 ssds - those also use the same Phison PS5016-E16 SSD controller, Toshiba's BiCS4 96-layer TLC (triple-level cell) NAND. Sabrent also offers a 5year warranty (you have to register it). I got the version without a heatsink because I am using with a board that already has a heatsink for the NVMe socket. The drive is delivering as advertised on the box speeds for both Gen4 and Gen3 so if you pick this unit up and don't have a x570 chipset motherboard (the only chipset currently supporting PCIe gen4) you can still use it in a gen3 board and it gives a little better performance over a current gen 3 drive. At least that was my experience. The packaging was nice came it a foam filled tin well protected and fancy - not what I was expecting. I will be picking up at least one more probably the 2TB here soon. And this is coming from a Samsung NVMe fan-boy...
Reviewed in the United States on August 7, 2019
Woke up to a reset system with a "no system disk" error.. the drive had completely died, just a few days after the 30 day return period.. (figures)
After a week of waiting for a response on the RMA, the email me back to say I'm not entitled to a replacement.. even though I had it just over a month.. and I'm SUPPOSED to have a 3 year warranty...
So in the end I got screwed for almost $200..
Avoid Sabrent at all costs...
Reviewed in the United States on July 24, 2019
Got it to make the purchase of an x570 board with a 3900x make at least some sense.
Hits advertised speeds, great capacity at the price for that kind of speed, easy install as with every m.2, and the motherboard build in heat sink is more than sufficient even under sustained transfer.
Games load quick, timeline scrubbing is flawless, and the OS boots and runs very snappily.
Overall, well worth the slight early adopter premium, no issues, and comes in a nice little tin.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
CrystalDiskMark 6.0.2 x64 (C) 2007-2018 hiyohiyo
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
* MB/s = 1,000,000 bytes/s [SATA/600 = 600,000,000 bytes/s]
* KB = 1000 bytes, KiB = 1024 bytes
Sequential Read (Q= 32,T= 1) : 4954.535 MB/s
Sequential Write (Q= 32,T= 1) : 4255.963 MB/s
Random Read 4KiB (Q= 8,T= 8) : 1930.864 MB/s [ 471402.3 IOPS]
Random Write 4KiB (Q= 8,T= 8) : 2631.505 MB/s [ 642457.3 IOPS]
Random Read 4KiB (Q= 32,T= 1) : 632.613 MB/s [ 154446.5 IOPS]
Random Write 4KiB (Q= 32,T= 1) : 417.885 MB/s [ 102022.7 IOPS]
Random Read 4KiB (Q= 1,T= 1) : 61.464 MB/s [ 15005.9 IOPS]
Random Write 4KiB (Q= 1,T= 1) : 238.072 MB/s [ 58123.0 IOPS]
Test : 1024 MiB [C: 4.7% (44.2/930.9 GiB)] (x5) [Interval=5 sec]
Date : 2019/12/10 22:48:14
OS : Windows 10 Professional [10.0 Build 18363] (x64)
I raised a support case and went through the trouble shooting/diagnostic steps with an engineer from Sabrent who confirmed the unit was faulty and asked that I send pictures of the front and back of the device so they could check it's serial number and condition. Despite it clearly being in pristine condition I was then advised I would only get a replacement if I sent the unit to them so I then had pay £25 to send the faulty unit to the USA in order to get it replaced even though it had been diagnosed as faulty and evidence had been sent that it hadn't been mistreated.
When I asked why they needed the clearly unrepairable item returning to them after they themselves had diagnosed the iteam as being faulty they simply responded with "it's company policy". This isn't good enough, if their company policy is to have the item returned then their company should bear the cost of having the item shipped half way round the world only to be thrown in the bin! I won't be buying this brand again in the future.
If you have a standard 120mm fan its fairly easy but having a 140+ makes it a lot harder. Still manged though.
Considering this is £120 (Bought for £100 due to 16% off (black Friday)) its quite cheap compared to other gen 4 NVME like corsairs
(https://www.amazon.co.uk/Corsair-MP600-High-speed-Sequential-Speeds/dp/B07WS1BRX4/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=nvme%2Bgen%2B4&qid=1574616831&sr=8-1&th=1)
Which is around £150 30-50 more than the Sabarent 500gb.
All in all your saving yourself 30-50 unless you want the heat sink which is an 116, an extra £16 (if the deal is present (17%)).
To take into consideration that corsair has an inbuilt heat sink and Sabrent has a variant. Sabrent is still the cheaper option by £35.
Presentation is neat comes in a very small package, with a copper lined tin to house the NVME.
Ok finally the stats are as shown:
1GB Test:
1: Read: 4946.99 mb/s Write: 2522.74 mb/s
2: Read: 2563.11 mb/s Write: 2527.40 mb/s
3: Read: 1727.80 mb/s Write: 1310.90 mb/s
4: Read: 54.63 mb/s Write: 150.02 mb/s
16GB test:
1: Read: 4943.18 mb/s Write: 2523.37 mb/s
2: Read: 2519.14 mb/s Write: 2522.29 mb/s
3: Read: 1727.01 mb/s Write: 895.35 mb/s
4: Read: 55.26 mb/s Write: 161.86 mb/s
64GB Test:
1: Read: 2364.93 mb/s Write: 2521.34 mb/s
2: Read: 1655.60 mb/s Write: 2519.98 mb/s
3: Read: 1258.27 mb/s Write: 1015.96 mb/s
4: Read: 49.55 mb/s Write: 155.17 mb/s
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on November 24, 2019
Je met les résultats crystal mark que j'ai obtenu car ceux des autres utilisateurs me paraissent assez bas (surement en pcie 3 au lieu de 4). A noter que le logiciel tweak-ssd-v2 porte bien son nom et aide à atteindre facilement ces chiffres.
Pensez bien à mettre votre bios en UEFI only, surtout pas bios ou legacy sinon vous allez galérer avec MBR/GPT.
Reviewed in France on January 19, 2020
Je met les résultats crystal mark que j'ai obtenu car ceux des autres utilisateurs me paraissent assez bas (surement en pcie 3 au lieu de 4). A noter que le logiciel tweak-ssd-v2 porte bien son nom et aide à atteindre facilement ces chiffres.
Pensez bien à mettre votre bios en UEFI only, surtout pas bios ou legacy sinon vous allez galérer avec MBR/GPT.
Reviewed in Italy on October 12, 2019