|Brand Name
|Sabrent
|Item model number
|CB-MSCR
|Item Weight
|2.4 ounces
|Product Dimensions
|72 x 0.7 x 0.4 inches
|Item Dimensions L x W x H
|72 x 0.7 x 0.4 inches
Sabrent Micro USB cable with Voltage and Ampere Monitor (6 FT) (CB-MSCR)
- Enter your model number to make sure this fits.
Product description
The Sabrent Micro USB Cable with Voltage and Ampere Monitor enables you to charge and sync your device while displaying the charging amperage and voltage.
This cable makes it easy to test how effective your charger is, or to calculate and measure the power draw of your micro USB chargeable smartphone or tablet.
You can use this cable to help you find the best USB power source to charge your device.
With a sleek design and easy-to-read display, the Sabrent Micro USB Cable is the perfect solution for monitoring your micro USB port's power.
Compatible with a wide variety of Micro USB enabled devices including Android smartphones, tablets, etc.
Features:
Displays the charging voltage and ampere data
Provides fast charging and data transfer speeds
Compatible with most Micro USB enabled devices
What's in the box?
Sabrent Micro USB Cable with Voltage and Ampere Monitor
Customer reviews
I love being able to see how much power each device is using. Just use one of your most powerful supplies for testing and you can see the max draw the device takes, and make sure you use powerful enough supplies for each device. I was surprised by a few things. Oddly, it reads about 0.1 amps even with nothing plugged in. Secondly, charging my phone uses about 1.1 amps at first, then 0.5 or so when it's almost charged. But when I am using my phone while charging it, certain apps greatly increase the power draw, by about 0.3 amps or more.
Note there's no power supply, so you have to use a USB port or charger to plug into. It also seems a little tight on the microUSB end, but works fine in my phones etc.
It also does a good job syncing data....transfers have been very speedy.
It is basically all you would want in a charging/data syncing cable, except for the added thickness and it does run a bit longer than most at six feet. If you want something to carry around in your briefcase, you might want to go with a thinner/shorter option. But for a base cable for home or office, this is a good way to go.
It seems very durable...time will tell. I will update the review if anything changes....I hope my experience with it helped to some degree...thanks for reading!
I then plugged the micro USB end into a fully charged phone, it read 5.24 volts and 0.28 - 0.30 amps. So, it works.
I probably won't use it for charging the many devices we have, but this will be really handy to read the charging information on different chargers/ports. There are of course other ways to get this data but having it built into the cable is really handy and at a reasonable price.
It states on the box "Intelligent charging prevents device overcharging". Most devices these days already have that built in but I guess it doesn't hurt to have it in a cable too. As others have said, the cable is thick, a bit rigid and 6' long.
This 6 foot USB cable has a standard USB (Type-A) connector on one end that can attach to your computer, USB hub or charger. At the other end is a USB Micro-B connector with an attached digital display that alternates between volts and amps. You can use this information to find out which of your chargers will deliver the fastest charge. For instance, when using my computer’s USB port to charge my tablet, the readings were 4.91v/0.59a and it took 2 hours to charge 30 percentage points (45% charge to 75% charge). When using one of my chargers, the readings were 4.95v/1.3a and it took 1 hour to charge 25 percentage points (75% charge to 100% charge).
The cable itself will also help deliver your fastest charge. I was able to charge my tablet about 38% faster with this cable than with an older cable using the same charger. Using the old cable, it took 152 minutes to go from a 54% charge to a 95% charge (41 percentage points). Using this cable, it took 88 minutes to go from a 57% charge to a 98% charge (41 percentage points).
Now about this cable. I use it to charge my phone and have had absolutely no problems with it. It is pretty cool that it "displays the charging voltage and ampere data" and it does, provide "fast charging." It also supports "rapid sync" for devices! I like that it has "intelligent charging" capabilities which prevents overcharging. The cable is thick, solid and well made.
It works as it is supposed to and I like it very much.
