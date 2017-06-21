Being able to see the charging voltage and ampere data is a cool feature, but for me, it’s all about the speed. This cable charges my phone and tablet faster than either of their original cables ever did. Connected to the AC plug, each device charged from almost empty to full in about half the time. Note that the cord has USB plugs on each end, one is Micro. To use a wall plug, an AC adaptor is needed (mine came from another charging cable). At the office, a multi-port USB charger (the kind that plug into an AC wall socket) worked as quickly. I appreciate that the Sabrent’s cord is a generous six feet. It made maneuvering easier. Charging using device based USB ports was also fast, but not as fast as the direct AC. The Voltage and Ampere Monitor that’s built into the Micro USB end attracted my inner geek and I had some fun plugging into different devices. I learned that some devices provide a faster charge than others. For instance, I expected the cable’s monitor would show the highest voltage was provided when connected to my PC. It turned out to be that the USB / dongle plugs on our smart TV charged the fastest. I had no way to compare the cable’s data transfer speed because all of our devices sync redundantly to onsite and offsite cloud storage. This Sabrent cable looks and feels made to last. It’s sturdier and visibly thicker than other charging cables I’ve had. I’ve already ordered another on the business account. I recommend it to anyone looking for a faster charging cable.