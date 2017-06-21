Facebook Twitter Pinterest
Sabrent Micro USB cable w... has been added to your Cart
Include

2-Year PC Peripherals Protection Plan

from SquareTrade
4 out of 5 stars (5652)
  • Coverage for product breakdowns and malfunctions
  • 24/7 customer support
  • Free shipping on all repairs with no deductibles or hidden fees
  • Fully transferable with gifts. Cancel anytime, full refund in the first 30 days
  • If you purchase this service plan and eligible product for this service plan, you acknowledge that Amazon may send the service plan seller relevant product and price information for the purpose of administering the plan
Learn more
Ship to:
Select a shipping address:
To see addresses, please
or
Please enter a valid US zip code.
or
Other Sellers on Amazon
Add to Cart
$8.99
& FREE Shipping on eligible orders. Details
Sold by: Amazon.com
Have one to sell? Sell on Amazon

Sabrent Micro USB cable with Voltage and Ampere Monitor (6 FT) (CB-MSCR)

4.7 out of 5 stars 19 customer reviews
#1 New Releasein Computer Networking Hubs
Price: $19.99
Sale: $8.99 & FREE Shipping on orders over $25—or get FREE Two-Day Shipping with Free Shipping for Prime Members
You Save: $11.00 (55%)
In stock on July 10, 2017.
Order it now.
Sold by Store4PC and Fulfilled by Amazon. Gift-wrap available.

Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) is a service we offer sellers that lets them store their products in Amazon's fulfillment centers, and we directly pack, ship, and provide customer service for these products. Something we hope you'll especially enjoy: FBA items qualify for FREE Shipping and .

If you're a seller, Fulfillment by Amazon can help you increase your sales. We invite you to learn more about Fulfillment by Amazon .

    This fits your .
  • Enter your model number to make sure this fits.
  • Displays the charging voltage and ampere data
  • Provides fast charging and data transfer speeds
  • Supports rapid sync for your devices
  • Intelligent charging prevents device overcharging
  • What You Get: Sabrent 6ft Micro USB Cable with Voltage and Ampere Monitor
2 new from $8.99
Chance to win daily prizes
Get familiar with the Amazon App. No purchase necessary. Learn more
$8.99 & FREE Shipping on orders over $25—or get FREE Two-Day Shipping with Free Shipping for Prime Members In stock on July 10, 2017. Order it now. Sold by Store4PC and Fulfilled by Amazon. Gift-wrap available.

Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) is a service we offer sellers that lets them store their products in Amazon's fulfillment centers, and we directly pack, ship, and provide customer service for these products. Something we hope you'll especially enjoy: FBA items qualify for FREE Shipping and .

If you're a seller, Fulfillment by Amazon can help you increase your sales. We invite you to learn more about Fulfillment by Amazon .

Product description

The Sabrent Micro USB Cable with Voltage and Ampere Monitor enables you to charge and sync your device while displaying the charging amperage and voltage.
This cable makes it easy to test how effective your charger is, or to calculate and measure the power draw of your micro USB chargeable smartphone or tablet.
You can use this cable to help you find the best USB power source to charge your device.
With a sleek design and easy-to-read display, the Sabrent Micro USB Cable is the perfect solution for monitoring your micro USB port's power.
Compatible with a wide variety of Micro USB enabled devices including Android smartphones, tablets, etc.

Features:

Displays the charging voltage and ampere data
Provides fast charging and data transfer speeds
Compatible with most Micro USB enabled devices

What's in the box?
Sabrent Micro USB Cable with Voltage and Ampere Monitor

Product information

Technical Details

Collapse all
Other Technical Details

Additional Information

Warranty & Support

Amazon.com Return Policy:You may return any new computer purchased from Amazon.com that is "dead on arrival," arrives in damaged condition, or is still in unopened boxes, for a full refund within 30 days of purchase. Amazon.com reserves the right to test "dead on arrival" returns and impose a customer fee equal to 15 percent of the product sales price if the customer misrepresents the condition of the product. Any returned computer that is damaged through customer misuse, is missing parts, or is in unsellable condition due to customer tampering will result in the customer being charged a higher restocking fee based on the condition of the product. Amazon.com will not accept returns of any desktop or notebook computer more than 30 days after you receive the shipment. New, used, and refurbished products purchased from Marketplace vendors are subject to the returns policy of the individual vendor.

Feedback

If you are a seller for this product, would you like to suggest updates through seller support?
Would you like to tell us about a lower price?
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

Top customer reviews

5.0 out of 5 starsFast And Versatile
By☮ S.TrasnyVINE VOICEon June 21, 2017
Vine Customer Review of Free Product( What's this? )
Read more
0Comment| 2 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
5.0 out of 5 starsGreat techie toy, and useful too!
ByTOPJOB7VINE VOICEon June 8, 2017
Vine Customer Review of Free Product( What's this? )
Read more
0Comment| One person found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
5.0 out of 5 starsAll you really need in a cable, plus the added bonus of the voltage/ampere monitor
ByMWVINE VOICEon May 30, 2017
Vine Customer Review of Free Product( What's this? )
Read more
0Comment| One person found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
5.0 out of 5 starsFor those who want to know...and I'm one who does!
ByHeather LaReeVINE VOICEon June 4, 2017
Vine Customer Review of Free Product( What's this? )
Read more
0Comment| One person found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
5.0 out of 5 starsCharge your mobile device faster This 6 foot USB cable ...
ByLeighVINE VOICEon June 11, 2017
Vine Customer Review of Free Product( What's this? )
Read more
0Comment|Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
5.0 out of 5 starsGreat cable!
ByEric B. Borgmanon July 6, 2017
Vine Customer Review of Free Product( What's this? )
Read more
0Comment|Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse

Most recent customer reviews

Set up an Amazon Giveaway

Sabrent Micro USB cable with Voltage and Ampere Monitor (6 FT) (CB-MSCR)
Amazon Giveaway allows you to run promotional giveaways in order to create buzz, reward your audience, and attract new followers and customers. Learn more about Amazon Giveaway
This item: Sabrent Micro USB cable with Voltage and Ampere Monitor (6 FT) (CB-MSCR)
Set up a giveaway

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.