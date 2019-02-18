Check fit by model:

This fits
We're not sure this item fits your Why not?
Thanks for your Feedback

Add to your order

3 Year Data Recovery Plan
from After Solutions
3584
$14.99
  • Your Rescue Plan documents will be delivered to you via email only to the address associated with your Amazon.com account and can be found in your account message center within the Buyer/Seller Messages.
  • If your drive stops working, the Rescue data recovery plan will attempt to recover the data from the failed drive and recovered data will be returned on a media storage device or via secure cloud-based data storage.
  • Covers new Solid State drives of any brand when purchased within 30 days (receipt must be retained for purchases not on the same transaction).
  • Free shipping for in–lab data recovery; 24/7 online case status tracking
  • If your data isn’t recovered, you get your money back
Added to Cart
Learn more

Add to your order


from
Added to Cart
$199.99
& FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
FREE delivery Thursday, May 12
Or fastest delivery Tuesday, May 10. Order within 11 hrs 45 mins
In Stock.
[{"displayPrice":"$199.99","priceAmount":199.99,"currencySymbol":"$","integerValue":"199","decimalSeparator":".","fractionalValue":"99","symbolPosition":"left","hasSpace":false,"showFractionalPartIfEmpty":true,"offerListingId":"jQ3VXpuR6yfTUU4Q4pfO7yjgFX%2Fna%2FvMJN8NGl34204WlfTavFCXE9PemgUnj2%2F7yySjWu9SpIAayRMqaWJY3KlYgexVMKzSCp%2BKwfdyN3P10g6w5bgiBEj0AqMwVknedkGy9DCXb7xzvRTDrXS1wQ%3D%3D","locale":"en-US","buyingOptionType":"NEW"}]
$$199.99 () Includes selected options. Includes initial monthly payment and selected options. Details
Price
Subtotal
$$199.99
Subtotal
Initial payment breakdown
Shipping cost, delivery date, and order total (including tax) shown at checkout.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from
Amazon.com
Sold by
Amazon.com
Ships from
Amazon.com
Sold by
Amazon.com
Return policy: Eligible for Return, Refund or Replacement within 30 days of receipt
This item can be returned in its original condition for a full refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt.
Read full return policy
Support: Free Amazon tech support included
What's Tech Support?
In the event your product doesn’t work as expected, or you’d like someone to walk you through set-up, Amazon offers free tech support over the phone on eligible purchases for up to 90 days. Our technicians use the latest authorized manufacturer tools to help you troubleshoot issues.
To access this option, go to Your Orders and choose Get product support.
SAMSUNG 970 EVO Plus SSD ... has been added to your Cart
Include
Add a Protection Plan:
Add to your order

3 Year Data Recovery Plan

from After Solutions
(3584)
  • Your Rescue Plan documents will be delivered to you via email only to the address associated with your Amazon.com account and can be found in your account message center within the Buyer/Seller Messages.
  • If your drive stops working, the Rescue data recovery plan will attempt to recover the data from the failed drive and recovered data will be returned on a media storage device or via secure cloud-based data storage.
  • Covers new Solid State drives of any brand when purchased within 30 days (receipt must be retained for purchases not on the same transaction).
  • Free shipping for in–lab data recovery; 24/7 online case status tracking
  • If your data isn’t recovered, you get your money back
Learn more

2 Year Data Recovery Plan

from After Solutions
(222)
  • Your Rescue Plan documents will be delivered to you via email only to the address associated with your Amazon.com account and can be found in your account message center within the Buyer/Seller Messages.
  • If your drive stops working, the Rescue data recovery plan will attempt to recover the data from the failed drive and recovered data will be returned on a media storage device or via secure cloud-based data storage.
  • Covers new solid state drives of any brand when purchased within 30 days (receipt must be retained for purchases not on the same transaction).
  • Free shipping for in–lab data recovery; 24/7 online case status tracking
  • If your data isn’t recovered, you get your money back
Learn more
New & Used (22) from
$198.00  & FREE Shipping.
Share
Other Sellers on Amazon
Added
$199.95
& FREE Shipping. Details
Sold by: MCI Electronics
Sold by: MCI Electronics
(156 ratings)
69% positive over last 12 months
Only 1 left in stock - order soon.
Shipping rates and Return policy
Added
$218.00
& FREE Shipping
Sold by: Maze Tech
Sold by: Maze Tech
(3311 ratings)
89% positive over last 12 months
Only 13 left in stock - order soon.
Shipping rates and Return policy
Have one to sell?
Sell on Amazon

SAMSUNG 970 EVO Plus SSD 2TB - M.2 NVMe Interface Internal Solid State Drive with V-NAND Technology (MZ-V7S2T0B/AM)

4.9 out of 5 stars 35,590 ratings
-60% $199.99
List Price: $499.99
& FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
Available at a lower price from other sellers that may not offer free Prime shipping.
Brief content visible, double tap to read full content.
Full content visible, double tap to read brief content.
Capacity: 2TB
2TB
Updated other options based on this selection
See all 4 options

Enhance your purchase

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • INNOVATIVE V-NAND TECHNOLOGY: Powered by Samsung V-NAND Technology, the 970 EVO Plus SSD’s NVMe interface (PCIe Gen 3.0 x4 NVMe 1.3) offers enhanced bandwidth, low latency, and power efficiency ideal for tech enthusiasts, high end gamers, and 4K & 3D content designers
  • BREAKTHROUGH READ WRITE SPEEDS: Sequential read and write performance levels of up to 3,500MB s and 3,300MB s, respectively; Random Read (4KB, QD32): Up to 600,000 IOPS Random Read
  • PERFORMANCE OPTIMIZATION AND DATA SECURITY: Seamless cloning and file transfers with Samsung Magician Software, the ideal SSD management solution for performance optimization and data security with automatic firmware updates
  • SUPERIOR HEAT DISSIPATION: Samsung’s Dynamic Thermal Guard automatically monitors and maintains optimal operating temperatures to minimize performance drops
  • 5-YEAR LIMITED WARRANTY: 5-year limited warranty or 600 TBW (Terabytes Written)
  • Note: Model: MZ-V7S2T0 on packaging is the model number and Item model number provided MZ-V7S2T0B AM is technically the item code which shows country of intended sale
New & Used (22) from $198.00 & FREE Shipping.

Buy it with

  • SAMSUNG 970 EVO Plus SSD 2TB - M.2 NVMe Interface Internal Solid State Drive with V-NAND Technology (MZ-V7S2T0B/AM)
  • +
  • AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 6-core, 12-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor with Wraith Stealth Cooler
  • +
  • NZXT H510 Flow - CA-H52FB-01 - Compact ATX Mid-Tower PC Gaming Case - Perforated Front Panel - Tempered Glass Side Panel - Ca
Total price:
To see our price, add these items to your cart.
Choose items to buy together.

Important information

Legal Disclaimer

This product contains a chemical known to the State of California to cause cancer and birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65warnings.ca.gov

Compare with similar items


SAMSUNG 970 EVO Plus SSD 2TB - M.2 NVMe Interface Internal Solid State Drive with V-NAND Technology (MZ-V7S2T0B/AM)
SAMSUNG 980 PRO SSD 2TB PCIe NVMe Gen 4 Gaming M.2 Internal Solid State Hard Drive Memory Card, Maximum Speed, Thermal Control, MZ-V8P2T0B
SAMSUNG 980 PRO SSD 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe Gen 4 Gaming M.2 Internal Solid State Hard Drive Memory Card, Maximum Speed, Thermal Control, MZ-V8P1T0B
WD_BLACK 2TB SN750 NVMe Internal Gaming SSD Solid State Drive - Gen3 PCIe, M.2 2280, 3D NAND, Up to 3,400 MB/s - WDS200T3X0C
Sabrent Rocket Q 2TB NVMe PCIe M.2 2280 Internal SSD High Performance Solid State Drive R/W 3200/2900MB/s (SB-RKTQ-2TB)
Samsung Electronics 870 EVO 2TB 2.5 Inch SATA III Internal SSD (MZ-77E2T0B/AM)
Customer Rating 4.9 out of 5 stars (35590) 4.8 out of 5 stars (11408) 4.8 out of 5 stars (11408) 4.8 out of 5 stars (16997) 4.7 out of 5 stars (12816) 4.8 out of 5 stars (16089)
Price $199.99 $289.99 $149.99 $199.99 $189.99 $219.99
Shipping FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details
Sold By Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Store4Memory Amazon.com
Data Transfer Rate 3500 Mb per second 7000 Mb per second 7000 Mb per second 3400 Mb per second 3200 Mb per second 560 Mb per second
Device Type Solid State Drive, Solid State Drive Solid State Drive Solid State Drive
Digital Storage Capacity 2 TB 2 TB 1 TB 2 TB 2 TB 2 TB
Hardware Interface PCI Express x4 Solid State Drive Solid State Drive PCI PCI Express x4 SATA 6.0 Gb/s
Hardware Platform PC PC, laptop PC PC PC
Item Dimensions 0.87 x 0.9 x 3.15 inches 0.87 x 3.15 x 0.94 inches 0.87 x 3.15 x 0.94 inches 3.15 x 0.87 x 0.09 inches 3.15 x 0.86 x 0.11 inches 3.94 x 2.76 x 0.27 inches
Item Weight 1.90 ounces 0.29 ounces 1.92 ounces 0.27 ounces 2.40 ounces 2.08 ounces
Compare with similar items
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Your question might be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who bought this product.

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Please enter a question.

What's in the box

  • SSD

    • Product information

    Technical Details

    Collapse all
    Summary
    Other Technical Details

    Additional Information

    Warranty & Support

    Amazon.com Return Policy:You may return any new computer purchased from Amazon.com that is "dead on arrival," arrives in damaged condition, or is still in unopened boxes, for a full refund within 30 days of purchase. Amazon.com reserves the right to test "dead on arrival" returns and impose a customer fee equal to 15 percent of the product sales price if the customer misrepresents the condition of the product. Any returned computer that is damaged through customer misuse, is missing parts, or is in unsellable condition due to customer tampering will result in the customer being charged a higher restocking fee based on the condition of the product. Amazon.com will not accept returns of any desktop or notebook computer more than 30 days after you receive the shipment. New, used, and refurbished products purchased from Marketplace vendors are subject to the returns policy of the individual vendor.
    Manufacturer’s warranty can be requested from customer service. Click here to make a request to customer service.

    Feedback

    Would you like to tell us about a lower price?

    Product Description

    For intensive workloads on PCs and workstations, the Samsung 970 EVO Plus delivers ultimate performance powered by Samsung's NVMe SSD leadership. The ultimate in performance, the 970 EVO Plus is upgraded to be faster than the 970 EVO. It maximizes the potential of NVMe bandwidth for unbeatable computing that meets the needs of the most demanding tech enthusiasts and professionals. For performance that puts you in command, the 970 EVO Plus combines the next-gen PCIe Gen 3.0 x4 NVMe interface with the latest V-NAND technology to achieve fearless read/write speeds up to 3,500/3,300MB/s, up to 53% faster than the 970 EVO. Samsung’s advanced nickel-coated controller and heat spreader on the 970 EVO Plus Solid State Drive enable superior heat dissipation. The Dynamic Thermal Guard automatically monitors and maintains optimal operating temperatures to minimize performance drops. Advanced drive management made simple, Samsung Magician software will help you keep an eye on your drive. A suite of user-friendly tools helps keep your drive up to date, monitor drive health and speed, and even boost performance.

    From the manufacturer

    Always Evolving SSD


    The ultimate in performance, upgraded. Faster than the 970 EVO, the 970 EVO Plus is powered by the latest V-NAND technology and firmware optimization. It maximizes the potential of NVMe bandwidth for unbeatable computing. Comes in capacities of up to 2TB, with reliability of up to 1,200 TBW.

    Level up Performance

    The 970 EVO Plus reaches sequential read/write speeds up to 3,500/3,300 MB/s, up to 53%* faster than the 970 EVO. Powered by the latest V-NAND technology—which brings greater NAND performance and higher power efficiency—along with optimized firmware, a proven Phoenix controller, and Intelligent TurboWrite boost speed.

    *Up to 53% performance increase for sequential write speed for 250GB version. Performance may vary depending on SSD’s firmware version and system hardware & configuration.

    Samsung 970 EVO Plus Series sequential reads up to 3,500 MB/s and writes up to 3,300 MB/s
    Samsung 970 EVO Plus overlaid on variations of media you can save in its up to 2TB storage capacity

    Design Flexibility

    The next advancement in NVMe SSDs. The 970 EVO Plus fits up to 2TB onto the compact M.2 (2280) form factor, greatly expanding storage capacity and saving space for other components. Samsung's innovative technology empowers you with the capacity to do more and accomplish more.

    Exceptional Endurance

    The new standard in sustainable performance. The 970 EVO Plus provides up to 1200 TBW* with 5-years of protection for exceptional endurance powered by the latest V-NAND technology and Samsung's reputation for quality.

    *TBW: Terabytes Written

    Samsung 970 EVO Plus offers up to 1,200 TBW
    Samsung 970 EVO Plus Dynamic Thermal Guard maintains optimal operating temperatures

    Unparalleled Reliability

    Achieve a new level of drive confidence. Samsung's advanced nickel-coated controller and heat spreader on the 970 EVO Plus enable superior heat dissipation. The Dynamic Thermal Guard automatically monitors and maintains optimal operating temperatures to minimize performance drops.

    Samsung Magician

    Advanced drive management made simple. The Samsung Magician software will help you keep an eye on your drive. A suite of user-friendly tools helps keep your drive up to date, monitor drive health and speed, and even boost performance.

    A man using Samsung Magician drive management software on his computer to check drive condition

    Samsung 970 EVO Plus SSD

    Samsung 970 EVO Plus SSD

    		Samsung 860 QVO Solid State Drive

    Samsung 860 QVO SSD

    		Samsung 860 EVO Solid State Drive

    Samsung 860 EVO SSD

    		Samsung 860 PRO Solid State Drive

    Samsung 860 PRO SSD

    		Samsung X5 Portable SSD

    Samsung X5 Portable SSD

    		Samsung T5 Portable Solid State Drive

    Samsung T5 Portable SSD

    Ideal for
    		Gaming/Hi-res Graphic Editing Everyday Computing Gaming/Professional Computing Gamers/Media Enthusiasts Content Creators/Professionals Fast, Secure External Storage
    Internal/External
    		Internal Internal Internal Internal External External
    Interface
    		PCIe Gen 3.0 x4, NVMe 1.3 SATA III SATA III SATA III Thunderbolt 3, NVMe USB 3.1 Gen2 bkwd compatible
    Form Factor
    		M.2 (2280) 2.5" 2.5" | M.2 (2280) 2.5" Portable Portable
    Capacity
    		250GB, 500GB, 1TB, 2TB 1TB, 2TB, 4TB 250GB, 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, 4TB 250GB, 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, 4TB 500GB, 1TB, 2TB 500GB, 1TB, 2TB
    Max Sequential Read Speed
    		Up to 3,500 MB/s Up to 550 MB/s Up to 550 MB/s Up to 560 MB/s Up to 2,800 MB/s Up to 540 MB/s
    Max Sequential Write Speed
    		Up to 3,300 MB/s Up to 520 MB/s Up to 520 MB/s Up to 530 MB/s Up to 2,300 MB/s Up to 520 MB/s

    Product guides and documents

    Installation Manual (PDF)
    User Manual (PDF)
    Application Guide (PDF)

    What's in the box

  • SSD

    • Customer reviews

    4.9 out of 5 stars
    4.9 out of 5
    35,590 global ratings
    5 star
    		92%
    4 star
    		6%
    3 star
    		1%
    2 star 0% (0%) 0%
    1 star
    		1%

    Top reviews from the United States

    Bobbo
    5.0 out of 5 stars Wow - not just benchmark good, but really GOOD!
    Reviewed in the United States on February 18, 2019
    Capacity: 500GBVerified Purchase
    1,050 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    UnaClocker
    5.0 out of 5 stars Does not work with macOS
    Reviewed in the United States on March 7, 2019
    Capacity: 1TBVerified Purchase
    787 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Guanghua Zha
    5.0 out of 5 stars So far so good
    Reviewed in the United States on February 21, 2019
    Capacity: 500GBVerified Purchase
    Customer image
    Guanghua Zha
    5.0 out of 5 stars So far so good
    Reviewed in the United States on February 21, 2019
    Note the nvme mounting screw is not included. Check your motherboard kit or buy a new one.
    Images in this review
    Customer image
    Customer image
    590 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Darwindan
    4.0 out of 5 stars Great drive, stupid software
    Reviewed in the United States on March 5, 2019
    Capacity: 500GBVerified Purchase
    462 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Val
    5.0 out of 5 stars Faster than the 970 Pro for less
    Reviewed in the United States on March 13, 2019
    Capacity: 500GBVerified Purchase
    Customer image
    Val
    5.0 out of 5 stars Faster than the 970 Pro for less
    Reviewed in the United States on March 13, 2019
    This thing is as advertised, which is kinda rare in PC hardware. Check out the diskmark scores and see for yourself.
    I used macrium reflect free version to clone my older 256GB ssd to this guy, enabled the UEFI bios to handle it and off I go.

    Couple things to keep in mind with this drive or any NVME drive. Enable support in the BIOS. Without that, the drive will not be recognized. It's not DOA, you have to enable NVME in the UEFI(bios).

    My board, z170 s didn't like any devices connected to SATA1 and SATA2 in order to work with this drive. The bios found it, but Windows 7 had a fit. It took me a bit to figure this out. Also, if you clone another OS drive to this one, pull the other drive and save any potential hassle.

    I'm keeping my other drive for a bit just in case this thing fails because they model is new and ... well ya know..

    I bought this before the price jumped up because once word gets out that this thing is as good as it is, the price is gonna skyrocket.
    Images in this review
    Customer image
    Customer image
    444 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Echoes
    1.0 out of 5 stars Not compatible with OS X
    Reviewed in the United States on February 16, 2019
    Capacity: 1TBVerified Purchase
    325 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Mike
    5.0 out of 5 stars Fast
    Reviewed in the United States on February 17, 2019
    Capacity: 500GBVerified Purchase
    Customer image
    Mike
    5.0 out of 5 stars Fast
    Reviewed in the United States on February 17, 2019
    I'm using this SSD on a PCIe adapter card because my older Z97 motherboard doesn't support x4. The system is a little quicker, but not much of a gain over the 850 EVO it replaced. I have only really noticed deletion is quicker. I usually transfer files to external drives so I don't benefit from the speed boost much. I like to have the fastest, greatest thing so it was worth the upgrade for me.

    Note if using a PCIe adapter card:
    Even if a motherboard has multiple PCIe slots, this does not mean they all support GEN3. If you are experiencing half speeds, try a different slot.
    Images in this review
    Customer image
    Customer image
    336 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Luis
    5.0 out of 5 stars Great speed and amazing startup times.
    Reviewed in the United States on February 21, 2019
    Capacity: 250GBVerified Purchase
    347 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse

    Top reviews from other countries

    Jeremie Bedard
    3.0 out of 5 stars Beware Samsung Memory warranties
    Reviewed in Canada on July 31, 2020
    Capacity: 500GBVerified Purchase
    182 people found this helpful
     Report abuse
    Cassidy Lim Yoo
    5.0 out of 5 stars Bang for buck upgrade
    Reviewed in Canada on April 27, 2019
    Capacity: 250GBVerified Purchase
    56 people found this helpful
     Report abuse
    Amazon Customer
    1.0 out of 5 stars Samsung doesn't honor warranties in Canada, buy another reputable brand
    Reviewed in Canada on January 1, 2021
    Capacity: 2TBVerified Purchase
    30 people found this helpful
     Report abuse
    Hart
    5.0 out of 5 stars Extremely fast and reliable
    Reviewed in Canada on October 21, 2019
    Capacity: 1TBVerified Purchase
    Customer image
    Hart
    5.0 out of 5 stars Extremely fast and reliable
    Reviewed in Canada on October 21, 2019
    I've always had excellent results with SamSung SSD's and I'm not expecting any thing less then excellent performance from this drive.

    I recently got a new ASUS SCAR STRIX with came with an Intel SSD which is ok but it simply isn't as fast as the SamSung options. My old laptop had dual 512GB 950 EVO drives which are still running, I only updated the laptop to get better CPU and GPU performance.

    The below screen shot of Crystal Mark shows the read/write speed while the laptop was in use streaming video and running other functions, this provides a more realistic and real world representation of its capabilities in a working environment than the SamSung bench mark tool.

    Installation was simple enough, once I got access to the MOBO it only takes one small screw to release the installed drive and replace with this one. All told, it took me about 10 minutes from starting to access the MOBO till I was able to fire up the machine.

    I didn't have to install Windows and go through that hole saga, I used Acronis to clone the working drive to this one beforehand. I purchased an external SSD enclosure here on AMZ (make sure you find one that specifies NVMe PCIe M.2, there are a few options) which held the new drive. It took about 20 minutes for the clone process on a USB C connection to complete compared to several hours rebuilding a new install with all the programs and data. I use Acronis on a regular basis and it my primary back up tool.

    There are a lot of options from various manufacturers but I've had the best performance and longevity from SamSung drives. We use SamSung SATA SSD'd in production servers with millions of writes every week and have yet to see one crater. We do rotate them out every 3 years to be safe but other brands have crashed, fortunately everything is in at minimum RAID 1 (depending on the server).
    Images in this review
    Customer image
    Customer image
    32 people found this helpful
     Report abuse
    Adrian Ball
    5.0 out of 5 stars superb nvme :)
    Reviewed in the United Kingdom on August 9, 2020
    Capacity: 1TBVerified Purchase
    2 people found this helpful
     Report abuse