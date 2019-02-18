|Hard Drive
|2 TB Solid State Hard Drive
SAMSUNG 970 EVO Plus SSD 2TB - M.2 NVMe Interface Internal Solid State Drive with V-NAND Technology (MZ-V7S2T0B/AM)
|Digital Storage Capacity
|2 TB
|Hard Disk Interface
|Solid State
|Brand
|SAMSUNG
|Series
|Samsung 970 EVO Plus Series - 2TB PCIe NVMe
|Specific Uses For Product
|Personal, Gaming, Business
|Hard Disk Size
|2 TB
|Form Factor
|M.2 (2280)
|Read Speed
|3500 Megabytes Per Second
|Write Speed
|3300 megabits_per_second
|Cache Size
|2
About this item
- INNOVATIVE V-NAND TECHNOLOGY: Powered by Samsung V-NAND Technology, the 970 EVO Plus SSD’s NVMe interface (PCIe Gen 3.0 x4 NVMe 1.3) offers enhanced bandwidth, low latency, and power efficiency ideal for tech enthusiasts, high end gamers, and 4K & 3D content designers
- BREAKTHROUGH READ WRITE SPEEDS: Sequential read and write performance levels of up to 3,500MB s and 3,300MB s, respectively; Random Read (4KB, QD32): Up to 600,000 IOPS Random Read
- PERFORMANCE OPTIMIZATION AND DATA SECURITY: Seamless cloning and file transfers with Samsung Magician Software, the ideal SSD management solution for performance optimization and data security with automatic firmware updates
- SUPERIOR HEAT DISSIPATION: Samsung’s Dynamic Thermal Guard automatically monitors and maintains optimal operating temperatures to minimize performance drops
- 5-YEAR LIMITED WARRANTY: 5-year limited warranty or 600 TBW (Terabytes Written)
- Note: Model: MZ-V7S2T0 on packaging is the model number and Item model number provided MZ-V7S2T0B AM is technically the item code which shows country of intended sale
Product Description
For intensive workloads on PCs and workstations, the Samsung 970 EVO Plus delivers ultimate performance powered by Samsung's NVMe SSD leadership. The ultimate in performance, the 970 EVO Plus is upgraded to be faster than the 970 EVO. It maximizes the potential of NVMe bandwidth for unbeatable computing that meets the needs of the most demanding tech enthusiasts and professionals. For performance that puts you in command, the 970 EVO Plus combines the next-gen PCIe Gen 3.0 x4 NVMe interface with the latest V-NAND technology to achieve fearless read/write speeds up to 3,500/3,300MB/s, up to 53% faster than the 970 EVO. Samsung’s advanced nickel-coated controller and heat spreader on the 970 EVO Plus Solid State Drive enable superior heat dissipation. The Dynamic Thermal Guard automatically monitors and maintains optimal operating temperatures to minimize performance drops. Advanced drive management made simple, Samsung Magician software will help you keep an eye on your drive. A suite of user-friendly tools helps keep your drive up to date, monitor drive health and speed, and even boost performance.
Always Evolving SSD
The ultimate in performance, upgraded. Faster than the 970 EVO, the 970 EVO Plus is powered by the latest V-NAND technology and firmware optimization. It maximizes the potential of NVMe bandwidth for unbeatable computing. Comes in capacities of up to 2TB, with reliability of up to 1,200 TBW.
Level up Performance
The 970 EVO Plus reaches sequential read/write speeds up to 3,500/3,300 MB/s, up to 53%* faster than the 970 EVO. Powered by the latest V-NAND technology—which brings greater NAND performance and higher power efficiency—along with optimized firmware, a proven Phoenix controller, and Intelligent TurboWrite boost speed.
*Up to 53% performance increase for sequential write speed for 250GB version. Performance may vary depending on SSD’s firmware version and system hardware & configuration.
Design Flexibility
The next advancement in NVMe SSDs. The 970 EVO Plus fits up to 2TB onto the compact M.2 (2280) form factor, greatly expanding storage capacity and saving space for other components. Samsung's innovative technology empowers you with the capacity to do more and accomplish more.
Exceptional Endurance
The new standard in sustainable performance. The 970 EVO Plus provides up to 1200 TBW* with 5-years of protection for exceptional endurance powered by the latest V-NAND technology and Samsung's reputation for quality.
*TBW: Terabytes Written
Unparalleled Reliability
Achieve a new level of drive confidence. Samsung's advanced nickel-coated controller and heat spreader on the 970 EVO Plus enable superior heat dissipation. The Dynamic Thermal Guard automatically monitors and maintains optimal operating temperatures to minimize performance drops.
Samsung Magician
Advanced drive management made simple. The Samsung Magician software will help you keep an eye on your drive. A suite of user-friendly tools helps keep your drive up to date, monitor drive health and speed, and even boost performance.
|
Samsung 970 EVO Plus SSD
|
Samsung 860 QVO SSD
|
Samsung 860 EVO SSD
|
Samsung 860 PRO SSD
|
Samsung X5 Portable SSD
|
Samsung T5 Portable SSD
|
Ideal for
|Gaming/Hi-res Graphic Editing
|Everyday Computing
|Gaming/Professional Computing
|Gamers/Media Enthusiasts
|Content Creators/Professionals
|Fast, Secure External Storage
|
Internal/External
|Internal
|Internal
|Internal
|Internal
|External
|External
|
Interface
|PCIe Gen 3.0 x4, NVMe 1.3
|SATA III
|SATA III
|SATA III
|Thunderbolt 3, NVMe
|USB 3.1 Gen2 bkwd compatible
|
Form Factor
|M.2 (2280)
|2.5"
|2.5" | M.2 (2280)
|2.5"
|Portable
|Portable
|
Capacity
|250GB, 500GB, 1TB, 2TB
|1TB, 2TB, 4TB
|250GB, 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, 4TB
|250GB, 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, 4TB
|500GB, 1TB, 2TB
|500GB, 1TB, 2TB
|
Max Sequential Read Speed
|Up to 3,500 MB/s
|Up to 550 MB/s
|Up to 550 MB/s
|Up to 560 MB/s
|Up to 2,800 MB/s
|Up to 540 MB/s
|
Max Sequential Write Speed
|Up to 3,300 MB/s
|Up to 520 MB/s
|Up to 520 MB/s
|Up to 530 MB/s
|Up to 2,300 MB/s
|Up to 520 MB/s
Reviewed in the United States on February 21, 2019
So, when I got the 500GB Samsung EVO PLUS 970, I popped it in the same slot that the ADATA was just in and not only did it surpass the specs of the CrystalDisk Mark bench, but the real world file copies (using the same file as before), were steadily around 2000MB/s. Not as fast as the benchmark, but leaps and bounds better than the ADATA and the other PCIE NVME drives I've had the ability to test with. Also, those speeds stayed constant for the entire file copy, where most other drives fluctuate up and down. I know that even larger file copies will eventually slow down when the cache runs out, but that's the same for all PCIe NVME drives that are using TLC (or anything other than MLC flash). And, Samsung is upfront with not just the benchmark read/write performance of the drives when using TurboBoost with the cache, but also the performance speeds you can expect when the cache runs out. No other manufacturer is showing that and that shows Samsung's confidence int their drives.
This drive blew me away, so much, I just ordered another one. I honestly don't think other "similar" drives are even in the ballpark on performance (The WD N750 might be the closest, but it's still not on the level of this drive in REAL-WORLD performance for file copies). If you're considering saving a few bucks on a cheaper PCIe NVME drive, I'd highly suggest you do your own large file copies and see if your "cheaper" drive really handles how it says it will based off of the superficial benchmark tests. Otherwise, save yourself the disappointment and just get the Samsung EVO PLUS to begin with and you'll be happy that you did.
Note if using a PCIe adapter card:
Even if a motherboard has multiple PCIe slots, this does not mean they all support GEN3. If you are experiencing half speeds, try a different slot.
But beware Samsung warranties.
They have no RMA process for Canada, for the whole Memory division (SSD, Flash cards, etc).
If you ever have issues with SSD, Samsung support is not going to provide any support. They put the responsibility back on the store/seller for the whole period product is supposed to be under warranty.
If the store refuses to refund, you're likely out of luck. Stores are generally not aware of those Samsung policies.
There are several articles on the Web on this subject, and I was personally affected by this issue.
To give a quick overview of my current spec;
i7-7700k
16GB ddr4 HyperX RAM
2x Samsung 850 Evo 2.5” SATA 500GB
MSI GTX1060 6GB
ASUS Prime z270-a
Value:
This is a great upgrade if you are happy with your spec with video editing & graphics performance. I am not a heavy gamer nor I edit videos (thus my storage) but with lots of file transfer, new NVMe storage solution was the next go-to upgrade. @ $0.74 per GB and with NVMe m.2 form factor being the next generation storage solution, the price will be going down and already has. I purchased the current two SATA 500GB for about $170 so this was a no brainer for me. With read and write speed being about 5x faster (your mileage may vary explained below) you will instantly see an improvement in your quality of life when spending time transferring files or opening an application are now painless.
Installation:
This is a hard part for most people. If you currently have an m.2 ssd as a boot drive you already should know how to install/migrate the old boot drive to this one. Samsung Migration App is very straight forward and easy to use. But there are few hurdles. First initalize the drive first, I’m a total novice and didn’t realize I had to initialize the drive (SATA is easier as it has its own connection) as NVMe is read through PCIe slot so don’t fret if you don’t see the drive not being read on first boot.
Check your mobo if the support is there for newest gen m.2. I have z270 and boy was I glad I didn’t cheap out on mobo when I first bought it.
And finally check if you have the m.2 slot enabled to x4 speed in your BIOS. (Usually x2 or x4 as an option) and newest drivers installed both for Mobo and m.2.
Packaging:
Pretty simple, no BS packaging. I however personally don’t like excessive packaging but with electronics becoming smaller and more delicate I understand.. comes with manual and the m.2 stick. No screws, most mobo will include m.2 screws if they support it.
Overall:
Very happy with the purchase, again it’s a no brainer upgrade if you are content with cpu/gpu performance at the moment and looking to make your pc have a bit more snap. Definitely consider purchasing if you are in the market, Samsung has always made a quality product and this one (to issues with fakes going around from microSDs to SSDs) was made in Korea and with benchmark tests, was a legit piece. If you are looking for a long term and massive storage solution I suggest you instead go for Barracudas 4TB-8TBs with your favourite RAID settings, much more effective and cost efficient
So basically, the warranty is useless if you buy a Samsung SSD through Amazon - it might as well have no warranty at all. You might expect these sort of headaches from some cheap "no name" brand, but not Samsung? Well, you should go ahead and search online about this and you'll see how common it is. Save yourself some hassle and buy another SSD brand! I'll never buy Samsung storage ever again, that's for sure.
I recently got a new ASUS SCAR STRIX with came with an Intel SSD which is ok but it simply isn't as fast as the SamSung options. My old laptop had dual 512GB 950 EVO drives which are still running, I only updated the laptop to get better CPU and GPU performance.
The below screen shot of Crystal Mark shows the read/write speed while the laptop was in use streaming video and running other functions, this provides a more realistic and real world representation of its capabilities in a working environment than the SamSung bench mark tool.
Installation was simple enough, once I got access to the MOBO it only takes one small screw to release the installed drive and replace with this one. All told, it took me about 10 minutes from starting to access the MOBO till I was able to fire up the machine.
I didn't have to install Windows and go through that hole saga, I used Acronis to clone the working drive to this one beforehand. I purchased an external SSD enclosure here on AMZ (make sure you find one that specifies NVMe PCIe M.2, there are a few options) which held the new drive. It took about 20 minutes for the clone process on a USB C connection to complete compared to several hours rebuilding a new install with all the programs and data. I use Acronis on a regular basis and it my primary back up tool.
There are a lot of options from various manufacturers but I've had the best performance and longevity from SamSung drives. We use SamSung SATA SSD'd in production servers with millions of writes every week and have yet to see one crater. We do rotate them out every 3 years to be safe but other brands have crashed, fortunately everything is in at minimum RAID 1 (depending on the server).
