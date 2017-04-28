If you have a Samsung S6 Edge Plus or Samsung Note 5, you will have issues with this charging pad and it will shut off (blue blinking light) after xx amount of minutes has passed.



I gave this device 4 stars since I managed to get it to work with my S6 Edge Plus. How did I do that?



After some researching via the internet, I found out that the device stops charging the above phones due to the screen time out and/or the screen locking feature. So how to keep your phone "awake" in order for it to charge up? Activate "Daydream": go under settings, next "display and wallpaper", and then turn it "on". Select ANY of those "daydream" selections and select "more" (top right corner) and then choose "Select when to daydream". Finally set that to "While charging".



Place your phone onto the wireless charging pad and the blue light will start pulsating (again if it is blinking, that's bad) and "Daydream" mode will fire up. Now walk away and do something, when you come back your phone will still be charging unless it hits 100% and the charger stops.



Notes about this charger. Compared to the "fast charging adapter", this thing is SLOW. But it is very handy when you don't care about how fast it will charge and don't want to worry about trying to plug a cable into your phone while in the dark. The cable that goes into the wireless base is a bit loose. It would be nicer if they made it more snug. It would have been great if the entire base glowed blue instead of just the front section of it (about 1/4 of the circumference).



I had my Sprigen case on my S6 Edge Plus and the phone detected the wireless charging pad with no problems.



I hope the above tips helps anyone out there.