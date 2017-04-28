Other Sellers on Amazon
Samsung Qi Certified Wireless Charging Pad with 2A Wall Charger- Supports wireless charging on Qi compatible smartphones including the Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+, Note 8, Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X (US Version) - Black Sapphire
- Charge your compatible Galaxy smartphones, and other Qi-compatible devices, without the need to plug your device in to a wall charger or USB port
- Works with all Qi compatible smartphones including the Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+, Note 8, Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X
- You can still use your device while charging, and your device is always accessible so you can answer a call without having to unplug.
- The Fast Charge feature is compatible with Galaxy Note5 and Galaxy S6 edge+ and later models of the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note series. Standard charging speed applies to other Qi enabled devices.
- Multi-colored LED halo indicates charging status
- Retail Package includes: Wireless Charging Pad / Fast Charge Wall Charger / Quick Start Guide (standard warranty: 1 year)
From the manufacturer
At a Glance:
- Simply place your compatible phone on the charger pad and it will begin charging, no plugging or unplugging of cables required
- Compatible with all Qi-certified devices
- Built-in LED indicator light will alert you if the device is not properly aligned and when a good charge alignment is acquired
- Small footprint takes up minimal desktop space and is easy to transport
- Available in multiple colors
Samsung Wireless Charging Pad
No Cables, No Problem. ..
Introducing the Samsung Wireless Charging Pad. With this stylish accessory, you can charge your compatible Galaxy smartphones, and other Qi-compatible devices, without the need to plug your phone directly in to a wall charger or USB port. Simply connect the wireless charging pad to a power source and place your phone onto the charging pad and your phone begins to charge automatically.
Say goodbye to tangled wires and lost charging cables. The Samsung Wireless Charging Pad utilizes Qi Inductive Charging Technology that eliminates the need to attach a charging cable every time you want to charge your device. The dedicated Charging Pad is always at the ready, providing wireless power whenever you set your device on the pad. You can still use your device while charging, and your device is always accessible so you can answer a call without having to unplug.
Easy To Use
The Samsung Wireless Charging Pad is easy to set up and use. First, connect the Charging Pad to your device's charging cable then place your phone on the pad. For optimal performance, your device should be placed in the proper location on the pad. The built-in LED indicator light will alert you if the device is not properly aligned and when a good charge alignment is acquired (LED lights up blue). If using a Galaxy S 6 or Galaxy S 6 edge, it will also alert you when your device is fully charged (LED lights up green). A spare Samsung 2A charger is included with the pad. If a non-Samsung charger or any charger below 2A is used, you may damage the charging pad. It is recommended to only use the charger that comes with the charging pad.
One Charger, Many Devices
The Samsung Wireless Charging Pad is Qi certified by the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) and is compatible with all Qi-enabled devices including from Samsung: Galaxy S 5, Galaxy S 4, Galaxy Note 4, Galaxy Note edge and Galaxy Note 3 (these Galaxy smartphones require Wireless Charging Battery Covers, sold separately) as well as the Galaxy S 6 and Galaxy S 6 edge, which do not require additional charging battery doors.
|
Wireless Charging Pad - mini
|
Wireless Charging Pad
|
Fast Charge Wireless Charging Pad
|
Fast Charge Wireless Charging Stand
|Qi Compatible
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Supports Fast Charge for Select Samsung Devices
|✔
|✔
|Form Factor
|Mini Horizontal Pad
|Horizontal Pad
|Horizontal Pad
|Angled Stand
|Multiple Coils for Easy Placement in Landscape or Portrait
|✔
|LED indicator
|LED Indicator Light
|LED Glow
|LED Glow
|LED Indicator Light
|Included Wall Charger
|2A Wall Charger
|2A Wall Charger
|Fast Charge Wall Charger
|Fast Charge Wall Charger
Product description
With this stylish accessory, you can charge your compatible Galaxy smartphones, and other Qi-compatible devices, without the need to plug your device in to a wall charger or USB port.
The Samsung Wireless Charging Pad utilizes Qi Inductive Charging Technology that eliminates the need to attach a charging cable every time you want to charge your device.
You can still use your device while charging, and your device is always accessible so you can answer a call without having to unplug.
Retail Package includes: Wireless Charging Pad / 2A Wall Charger / User Manual / Warranty Card (standard: 1 year)
Why I like it:
-Don't have to fumble with cord and plug (especially at night going to sleep)
-Don't have to worry about angling the plug in socket to get phone to charge
-Phone's USB port not charging/working? No problem
What I dislike:
-Charger lights up when charging/charged (Blue when charging / Green when charged) If you need a completely dark room this will bother you. The light will stay on until the phone is removed from the pad.
-About 1" window for the phone to be placed and charging to work. The charging light helps you know when the placement is right
-Takes longer to charger than plugging it in. Best for charging while asleep
UPDATE 6/29/2017 - I have since bought two additional chargers. All three chargers work great and my wife also uses them for her Galaxy S7 which also has a Caseology case.
I gave this device 4 stars since I managed to get it to work with my S6 Edge Plus. How did I do that?
After some researching via the internet, I found out that the device stops charging the above phones due to the screen time out and/or the screen locking feature. So how to keep your phone "awake" in order for it to charge up? Activate "Daydream": go under settings, next "display and wallpaper", and then turn it "on". Select ANY of those "daydream" selections and select "more" (top right corner) and then choose "Select when to daydream". Finally set that to "While charging".
Place your phone onto the wireless charging pad and the blue light will start pulsating (again if it is blinking, that's bad) and "Daydream" mode will fire up. Now walk away and do something, when you come back your phone will still be charging unless it hits 100% and the charger stops.
Notes about this charger. Compared to the "fast charging adapter", this thing is SLOW. But it is very handy when you don't care about how fast it will charge and don't want to worry about trying to plug a cable into your phone while in the dark. The cable that goes into the wireless base is a bit loose. It would be nicer if they made it more snug. It would have been great if the entire base glowed blue instead of just the front section of it (about 1/4 of the circumference).
I had my Sprigen case on my S6 Edge Plus and the phone detected the wireless charging pad with no problems.
I hope the above tips helps anyone out there.
It's not picky about where the phone sits as a lot of other wireless chargers. The phone needs to be somewhat centered but I've had no issues at all!
*****I added a photo to show that it lights up blue when charging, it turns green when it the battery is full. I do have a case on it and charge it with no problems, but my case is not metal. I also posted photos showing that the phone clearly doesn't need to be dead centered as people are complaining. I plop my phone on it and it's fully charged when I wake up. I don't even use the plug in charger. Some people are just expecting this to be magical or didn't know what they were getting, some people may have a defective phone or charger. This is an excellent product, I've had other wireless chargers for other phones and this definitely is better than most.
I had heard that Otterbox cases interfered with many wireless charging pads but was relieved when I placed my Note 5 on it and it instantly started charging. Works just fine with my guy's S7 Edge in a thick, hard knockoff case, too. Kinda don't like that it gets a bit warm when charging considering it's not fast charging, though...
The pad itself is very sleek and stylish, looks nice on the nightstand. I didn't know it would light up but fortunately, it doesn't bother either of us while sleeping. It's a very soft blue glow.