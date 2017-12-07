|Screen Size
|28 inches
|Screen Resolution
|3840 x 2160
Samsung UE510 LED DISPLAY Monitor, Black, 28" 4K (Certified Refurbished)
This Certified Refurbished product is manufacturer refurbished, shows limited or no wear, and includes all original accessories plus 90-day Samsung warranty
- Enjoy smooth images, even during fast-moving scenes. AMD FreeSync dynamically syncs the screen refresh rate with the frame rate of your content to minimize input latency & dramatically reduce image tearing and stutter during gaming. Plus, with a lightning fast 1ms response time, you’ll see even the fastest on-screen motion clearly and smoothly with less motion blur, judder and ghosting. The fast response time provides a steady visual allowing players to experience games at a higher level
- This UHD monitor gives you 64 times more color than conventional monitors--an incredible 1 billion colors. That means that movies, games, and other multimedia content appear detailed, natural looking, and extremely realistic. More colors also ensure a smoother transition between different tones for a richer, more accurate picture
- With Picture-in-Picture (PIP) 2.0 technology, you can watch your favorite movie or video in one window while simultaneously working on a spreadsheet. PIP 2.0 maintains the source's original resolution--up to Full HD--so you enjoy a crisp, clear picture. You can also adjust the size and position of the PIP window to fit your needs.
- You can connect multiple Ultra HD devices, like PCs and gaming consoles, to the UE510. There are two HDMI inputs as well as one Display Port input on the back panel. Enjoy upgraded HDMI support with an upgraded HDMI (v2.0) that supports UHD resolutions at a 60Hz refresh rate, so 4K content plays smoothly without delay.
This Certified Refurbished product is tested and certified by the manufacturer or by a third-party refurbisher to look and work like new, with limited to no signs of wear. The refurbishing process includes functionality testing, inspection, reconditioning and repackaging. The product ships with relevant accessories, a minimum 90-day warranty, and may arrive in a generic white or brown box.
From the manufacturer
Samsung 28" UE510 UHD Monitor Specifications
|
|
|
|
Discover Realistic UHD Picture Quality
The Samsung UE510 UHD monitor offers PC viewing, gaming and more, all in stunning Ultra HD picture quality. With resolution that's four times higher than Full HD, this ultra high-definition (UHD) monitor delivers stunning images that use a staggering 8 million pixels for unparalleled realism. Enjoy the latest 4K content with incredible lifelike detail that makes you feel like you're actually there.
|
AMD FreeSync with 1ms Response
Enjoy smooth images, even during fast-moving scenes. AMD FreeSync dynamically syncs the screen refresh rate with the frame rate of your content to minimize input latency and dramatically reduce image tearing and stutter during gaming. Plus, with a lightning fast 1ms response time, you’ll see even the fastest on-screen motion clearly and smoothly with less motion blur, judder and ghosting. The fast response time provides a steady visual allowing players to experience their games at a higher level.
|
Experience more than 1 Billion Colors
This UHD monitor gives you 64 times more color than conventional monitors--an incredible 1 billion colors. That means that movies, games, and other multimedia content appear detailed, natural looking, and extremely realistic. More colors also ensure a smoother transition between different tones for a richer, more accurate picture.
|
|
|
|
|
Easy Multitasking with PIP 2.0
With Picture-in-Picture (PIP) 2.0 technology, you can watch your favorite movie or video in one window while simultaneously working on a spreadsheet. PIP 2.0 maintains the source's original resolution--up to Full HD--so you enjoy a crisp, clear picture. You can also adjust the size and position of the PIP window to fit your needs.
|
Connectivity for UHD-Compatible Devices
You can connect multiple Ultra HD devices, like PCs and gaming consoles, to the UE510. There are two HDMI inputs as well as one Display Port input on the back panel. Enjoy upgraded HDMI support with an upgraded HDMI (v2.0) that supports UHD resolutions at a 60Hz refresh rate, so 4K content plays smoothly without delay.
|
Sophisticated, Sleek Design
With thoughtful design and engineering, the UE510 is much more than a monitor with stunning looks—it’s carefully designed to keep the focus on your content viewing pleasure. It comes with a stunning matte black body framed by a narrow bezel with a metallic rim, elevated by a T-shaped stand with a matching metallic touch.
|
Eye Saver Mode
Eye Saver Mode optimizes your viewing comfort by reducing blue light emissions and flickers at the touch of a button. Read documents, play games, watch movies and edit photos for longer periods of time, and experience a more comfortable, more pleasing view, without worrying about eye strain or fatigue.
Product description
Samsung UE510 LED DISPLAY Monitor, Black, 28" 4K (Certified Refurbished)
Customer reviews
Top customer reviews
Pros:
-DP, HDMI, and DVI ports
-Light in weight compared to other monitors of this size
-Excellent viewing quality.... even when scaled to larger views
-Outstanding condition for a refurbished item..... I can't tell the difference from a new item!
Cons:
-The POWER LED on the monitor I received does not work. Otherwise, the monitor functions as it should.
-The monitor controls are a bit odd.... it's more or less a "jog" toggle, that you press one of four directions.... not very intuitive, and somewhat difficult to get to the setting you seek.
-The vesa mounting holes are at the very top/rear of the monitor..... meaning that if mounted via vesa/articulating arm, it requires the arm to be mounted higher then normal on the wall or whatever you're mounting the articulating arm to.
- The higher than normal location of the vesa mounting holes makes setting the monitor on a tilted angle a bit tougher.... when you loosen the tilt on a mounting arm....the weight/center of gravity, makes the monitor hang straight in a vertical plane.... not a big thing, but annoying.
NOTE: If you have never used a 4K monitor.....be warned, at native resolution EVERYTHING is VERY small. For my 50+ eyes, I had to enlarge the display to 175%, and set my web browser to 150% in order to read/see everything. The up side is that even at those increased size, text and images are super crisp and clear.
FINAL THOUGHTS: Personally, I prefer Glossy screen monitors, they simply offer clearer and more vibrant images and text..... however, after searching for months, I am yet to find any company that offers a Glossy Screen/27+"/4K monitor. This monitor has a matte screen, which is going to take some getting used to. Overall, this monitor is excellent.... especially for a refurbished product, and for the price.
* Nice upgrade from a 1080p monitor.
* So far, the only flaw I can find is a couple of small scratches on the top of the frame.
* The monitor is the most important interface one has with the pc so one can easily justify a high quality display.
* No dead pixels.
What I like least:
* The included display port cable is a 1.1. Took me a couple of hours to figure out that this was limiting the maximum resolution to 2560x1400. As soon as a the cable was replaced with a 1.2 version 3840x2160 visual bliss.
* The vesa mount is placed toward the top portion of the monitor. A vesa mount in the center allows greater flexibility. This is a minor inconvenience.
* Not hdcp 2.2 compliant.
Bottom Line
If you are using an older monitor and can pick this display for less than $230 go ahead and indulge yourself.
Thank you Amazon and Samsung!
The downsides of this monitor are:
1) Fixed stand that prevents height adjustment
2) Very small sound from monitors power adapter
Extremely pleased with it thus far. Nice picture, quick and easy setup.
It is not clear from description, or instructions, but this unit does NOT have built in speakers. I added a small sound bar underneath, plugged it into the audio port on monitor and all good.
Most recent customer reviews
This is definitely a TN panel and it looks like a GOOD TN panel.Read more