Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) is a service we offer sellers that lets them store their products in Amazon's fulfillment centers, and we directly pack, ship, and provide customer service for these products.

Have one to sell?

Samsung UE510 LED DISPLAY Monitor, Black, 28" 4K (Certified Refurbished)

3.9 out of 5 stars 56 customer reviews
  • This Certified Refurbished product is manufacturer refurbished, shows limited or no wear, and includes all original accessories plus 90-day Samsung warranty
  • Enjoy smooth images, even during fast-moving scenes. AMD FreeSync dynamically syncs the screen refresh rate with the frame rate of your content to minimize input latency & dramatically reduce image tearing and stutter during gaming. Plus, with a lightning fast 1ms response time, you’ll see even the fastest on-screen motion clearly and smoothly with less motion blur, judder and ghosting. The fast response time provides a steady visual allowing players to experience games at a higher level
  • This UHD monitor gives you 64 times more color than conventional monitors--an incredible 1 billion colors. That means that movies, games, and other multimedia content appear detailed, natural looking, and extremely realistic. More colors also ensure a smoother transition between different tones for a richer, more accurate picture
  • With Picture-in-Picture (PIP) 2.0 technology, you can watch your favorite movie or video in one window while simultaneously working on a spreadsheet. PIP 2.0 maintains the source's original resolution--up to Full HD--so you enjoy a crisp, clear picture. You can also adjust the size and position of the PIP window to fit your needs.
  • You can connect multiple Ultra HD devices, like PCs and gaming consoles, to the UE510. There are two HDMI inputs as well as one Display Port input on the back panel. Enjoy upgraded HDMI support with an upgraded HDMI (v2.0) that supports UHD resolutions at a 60Hz refresh rate, so 4K content plays smoothly without delay.
Certified Refurbished on Amazon Renewed NETGEAR Switch Hub

From the manufacturer

Compare with similar items


Samsung UE510 LED DISPLAY Monitor, Black, 28" 4K (Certified Refurbished)
Samsung U28E590D 28-Inch 4k UHD LED-Lit Monitor
LG 27UD58-B 27-Inch 4K UHD IPS Monitor with FreeSync
SCEPTRE 27 Inch IPS Ultra 4K LED Monitor U278W-4000R, UHD 3840x2160, HDMI 2.0 DVI DisplayPort Speakers, Metallic Black (2017)
Dell Ultra HD 4k Monitor P2715Q 27-Inch Screen LED-Lit Monitor
ASUS Curved VA326H 31.5” Full HD 1080p 144Hz HDMI VGA DVI Eye Care Monitor
Customer Rating 4 out of 5 stars (56) 4 out of 5 stars (812) 4 out of 5 stars (440) 3 out of 5 stars (332) 4 out of 5 stars (1110) 4 out of 5 stars (83)
Price $219.99 See price in cart $331.44 $215.47 $369.99 $387.58
Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping
Sold By Woot Amazon.com Video & Audio Center - Same Day Shipping Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com
Aspect Ratio 16:9 16:9 16:9 1.78:1 16:9
Display Resolution Maximum 3840x2160 pixels 3840 x 2160 pixels 3840x2160 pixels 3840 x 2160 pixels 1920x1080 pixels
Screen Size 28 in 28 in 27 in 27 in 27 in 31.5 in
Display Type LED LED LED LED LED LCD
Item Dimensions 29.13 x 5.55 x 18.14 in 24.9 x 8 x 18.2 in 24.51 x 8.06 x 17.46 in 25.2 x 21.2 x 8 in 28.4 x 3.7 x 17 in
Item Weight 11.61 lbs 11.6 lbs 12.3 lbs 9.06 lbs 16.7 lbs 17.9 lbs
Size 28" 4K 28-Inch 27 Inch 27" 4K 31.5 inches
Product description

Samsung UE510 LED DISPLAY Monitor, Black, 28" 4K (Certified Refurbished)

Product information

Technical Details

Summary : Screen Size, Screen Resolution, Graphics Coprocessor, Graphics Card RAM
Other Technical Details

Additional Information

Warranty & Support

Warranty, Labor:90 days limited warranty
Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here

Customer Questions & Answers
Customer reviews

Top customer reviews

EdCaffreyMS
5.0 out of 5 starsWOW! Great Monitor!
December 7, 2017
Verified Purchase
Read more
derik
5.0 out of 5 starsGreat Monitor and capable of 4k 72Hz over Display port!!!
March 1, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
Ted Harold
5.0 out of 5 starsOutstanding Monitor!
March 4, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
GT
5.0 out of 5 starsMonitor is excellent! Use DisplayPort instead of HDMI
July 15, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
Juju
5.0 out of 5 starsHonestly whats the catch? Too good to be true >:(
March 3, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
Michael I.
VINE VOICE
5.0 out of 5 starsGreat picture. Nice monitor.
March 26, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
Most recent customer reviews

Learn more about Amazon Prime.