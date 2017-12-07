WOW! I took a chance and purchased this refurbished item..... and can honestly say that it is the best refurbished purchase I have made!



Pros:

-DP, HDMI, and DVI ports

-Light in weight compared to other monitors of this size

-Excellent viewing quality.... even when scaled to larger views

-Outstanding condition for a refurbished item..... I can't tell the difference from a new item!



Cons:

-The POWER LED on the monitor I received does not work. Otherwise, the monitor functions as it should.

-The monitor controls are a bit odd.... it's more or less a "jog" toggle, that you press one of four directions.... not very intuitive, and somewhat difficult to get to the setting you seek.

-The vesa mounting holes are at the very top/rear of the monitor..... meaning that if mounted via vesa/articulating arm, it requires the arm to be mounted higher then normal on the wall or whatever you're mounting the articulating arm to.

- The higher than normal location of the vesa mounting holes makes setting the monitor on a tilted angle a bit tougher.... when you loosen the tilt on a mounting arm....the weight/center of gravity, makes the monitor hang straight in a vertical plane.... not a big thing, but annoying.



NOTE: If you have never used a 4K monitor.....be warned, at native resolution EVERYTHING is VERY small. For my 50+ eyes, I had to enlarge the display to 175%, and set my web browser to 150% in order to read/see everything. The up side is that even at those increased size, text and images are super crisp and clear.

FINAL THOUGHTS: Personally, I prefer Glossy screen monitors, they simply offer clearer and more vibrant images and text..... however, after searching for months, I am yet to find any company that offers a Glossy Screen/27+"/4K monitor. This monitor has a matte screen, which is going to take some getting used to. Overall, this monitor is excellent.... especially for a refurbished product, and for the price.