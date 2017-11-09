Other Sellers on Amazon
- Gear Sport is swim-ready and water-resistant up to 50 meters.
- Get accurate, all-day fitness tracking, easy calorie entry and personal coaching.
- With Samsung Pay NFC compatibility, easily make a payment from your wrist.
- Check your updates and receive and reply to calls and texts with a turn of the bezel.
- Compatible with Android and iOS smartphones.
From the manufacturer
Swim-ready water resistance
Don’t let water hold you back. Gear Sport is water-resistant up to 50 meters,(1) so jump in the pool, run in the rain, and hop in the shower without taking it off.
|
|
|
|
Track your fitness and calories
Easily track your activity with heart rate and GPS mapping, check your calorie balance and measure your daily progress.(2) Plus, get personal coaching from your wrist during runs and workouts.
|
Control your smart devices
Samsung Connect lets you control your compatible smart devices and appliances, including lights, door locks, the TV(3) and more with a turn of the bezel.
|
Pay on the go
With Samsung Pay NFC compatibility, you can make a payment from your wrist with just a tap.(4)
Apps at your command
Access the apps you use everyday on your Gear Sport. Catch a ride, check scores, even download and play your favorite Spotify music.(6)
|
|
|
|
Receive and respond to calls, texts and more
Check your updates, review your calendar, even receive and reply to calls and texts with a turn of the bezel—no need to pull out your phone.(5)
|
Charge that lasts for days
Go nonstop for days on a single charge.(7) When it’s time to recharge, the wireless charging dock lets you power up without slowing down.
|
Android and iOS compatible
The Gear Sport pairs with both Android and iOS smartphones.(8)
(1) Water-resistant up to 50 meters per ISO standard 22810:2010. Not intended for scuba diving. Avoid excessive, sudden temperature changes and high-velocity activities. Rinse in fresh water/dry after use in sea water.
(2) This device and related software are not intended for use in the diagnosis of disease or other conditions, or in the cure, mitigation, treatment, or prevention of disease. The accuracy of the information and data provided by this device and its related software, including heart rate readings, may be affected by factors such as environmental conditions, skin condition, specific activity performed while wearing the device, settings of the device, user configuration/user provided information, placement of the sensor on the wrist, and other end-user interactions. Please refer to the user manual for more information on proper wear and use, or see www.samsung.com/us/heartratesensor.
(3) Samsung Gear Sport requires a compatible smartphone to utilize the Samsung Connect app. Smart devices and appliances must be connected to the same Smart Things Hub or Samsung Connect Home Wi-Fi Router.
(4) After initial setup, Samsung Pay on Gear Sport can make at least five transactions without reconnecting to a network. Samsung Pay on Gear Sport requires network connection through LTE, Wi-Fi or via Bluetooth pairing with compatible smartphone. Samsung Pay on the Gear Sport is only compatible with select cards, carriers, and Samsung devices and non-Samsung Android phones. Samsung Pay on the Gear Sport is only compatible with NFC-type payment terminals.
(5) Gear Sport is a companion device for compatible smartphones, sold separately. Respond to calls with pre-set text, paired headphones or smartphone. Full device functionality requires Bluetooth pairing to a wireless network-connected phone. Must use paired phone or headphones to take calls. Speaker is not part of device functionality.
(6) To enjoy music, connect with Bluetooth wireless headphones. Sold separately. Visit samsung.com/gearsport for details.
(7) Average expected performance based on typical use. Results may vary.
(8) Compatible with select Bluetooth capable smartphones using Android OS 4.4 and later with at least 1.5GB RAM as well as iPhone 5 and later with iOS 9.0 and above. Not all features available with iOS paired smartphones. Gear Sport supported smartphones may vary by carrier and device. For best results, connect with compatible Samsung Galaxy smartphones.
Product description
Samsung Gear Sport Blue
Customer reviews
Top customer reviews
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
First, build quality. It is excellent on the Gear Sport. The metal casing is a shiny gunmetal color and feels very solid. The outer ring feels satisfying to turn, with small clicks as you rotate it. This is one of my favorite features of this watch. The overall look of this watch is very nice and classy, and aside from the relatively cheap looking rubber strap, it looks like a nice analog watch, and not this weird rectangle thing. The side buttons have rubber on them and are easy to press. I give the build quality of this watch 5 stars. It feels good to wear and doesn't seem big or heavy at all. I wore 2 watches for almost a week to test this watch and hardly noticed it unless I got a vibrating notification.
The screen on this watch is also beautiful and has vibrant colors. I was immediately captivated by the round screen and how nice all the watch faces look. Of course, if you look very closely you can see pixels, but when you look down at your watch, it looks crisp and bright and colorful. I also give the screen 5 stars.
So far, this watch has really impressed me. It comes with a cool plastic stand that charges it sideways and is similar to Apple's "nightstand" mode except it retains your same watch face instead of the plain green look. The only gripe I have with the charging stand is I keep it by my bed and the red or green charging light is always on and was distracting to me when I was sleeping. A piece of tape solves that problem if it bothers you, but I did think that was an interesting design decision since it's so easy to see that the watch is charged by looking at the screen.
The touchscreen itself works fine and the watch uses haptic feedback well to let you know that a tap of the screen was successful. I found myself swiping around a lot until I realized the outer ring could cycle through various apps quickly and easily. One issue I had with the touchscreen is that I wasn't able to wake it up just by tapping it. So I tap a side button or turn the ring instead. This is annoying when you raise your wrist and the sensor doesn't turn the screen on, which did happen to me quite a lot. I think I'm just used to the way my other watch works, and this one requires just a little more wrist movement to trigger the screen. In Samsung's defense, you can set the screen to always be on, but that does wear the battery down considerably faster. Overall, it wasn't a big issue for me, just something I noticed.
The included software is pretty good. The step tracking, activity tracker, and heart rate monitor all function similar to the Apple Watch and work pretty well once you enter your weight, height and age. If you don't do that, the numbers will be way wrong. The heartrate monitor was consistently within 1-2 BPM of my other watch, but I did notice the sensor is more sensitive and I had to have it positioned just right or it wasn't able to take a measurement. Again, the Apple watch is not that picky (with Series 3) and seems to work if the watch is tight or loose and in different positions on the wrist. I did have more issues with my Series 1 watch, so I'm sure this is something Samsung can improve on with future iterations.
One thing I didn't love but is a great feature idea was the automatic activity tracking. Maybe this is an edge case, but I found it would automatically start a workout whenever I would be in a hurry to do something. It sees my heart rate is up and detects movement and starts an auto workout. It was kind of funny and it sort of served as a reminder to chill out and not be in such a rush to do stuff. But I did end up turning that off. It's so easy to start a workout manually. Just twist the outer ring and choose your activity and start it. Very simple and it works great.
Other features I use often are alerts for email and texts. Those worked great, although there is no easy way to reply on the Gear Sport. I'm sure there is a way but it wasn't obvious to me. On my other watch, I can reply with voice to text or a list of pre written responses, as well as a scribble mode to type short messages. This is a minor thing since I usually pull out my phone when I get a text, and I never reply to email via my watch but I thought it was worth mentioning.
A thing I love about this watch was the option to download new watch faces from the Samsung App or directly on the phone. You can also download games and utility apps. There is even an app to watch YouTube videos, which seems really cool but I couldn't get it to work, even after trying several times. The videos just wouldn't load for me. But that's fine. Novelty apps are fun and it's cool to play a game of Snake or Tetris on your watch, but after you've had it for a while, it's nice to just have a nice looking watch that works well, has a nice looking screen, records your workout activity and gives you alerts. This watch is water resistant and I had no trouble with it being in a few feet of water for a while.
The Samsung Gear app was easy to install and connect to my iPhone. It's a bit weird going from the way Apple does things to the Samsung way, so Android users will no doubt have an easier and better experience than I did, but I still had a very nice experience overall with this watch. I find myself wearing it more than I thought I would because the screen is so nice to look at, but at the end of the day, it's a very tough decision if I had to pick one watch. For Android users, it's a no brainer. Get this watch if you want a sporty but nice looking smart watch with a lot of features. I like that this watch doesn't go nuts with the features you don't need, like a camera.
The Samsung Gear Sport is just a clean looking watch that works great with Android OS or iOS, and with so many choices of watch face and optional watch bands, you can give it a personality to match whatever mood you are in. Overall, I give this watch 4 stars. Maybe 4.5. It's not perfect, but it's much, much nicer than I expected and has given me a lot of respect for Samsung's design choices and manufacturing ability. The fit and finish of this watch is excellent, and very comparable to Apple. I forgot to mention that battery life is pretty good, and with the settings I had, the watch could last just about 3 days with normal use, although I prefer to charge it nightly out of habit since it's so easy with the inductive charger they include. Battery life was very similar to the Series 3 42mm Apple watch, maybe a touch more. In either case, both watches were around 65-70% at the end of the day with my use. I want to note that the Gear Sport gives a lot of options for how long the screen stays on, vibration intensity, wifi or bluetooth mode, etc that can really affect battery life.
I've included some photos of the 2 watches next to each other for comparison. These were just shot with my phone and I'm not a professional photographer so I apologize for the quality but it might be useful to someone to compare them side by side. I'm sure there are tech websites that do a better job at this, but I wanted to at least post some photos. (I'm sorry if some are sideways, it has to do with the way Amazon formats the photos)
I am a huge fan of smart watches in general and just like some people own several different analog watches, I don't think there is anything wrong with owning different smart watches. If you are really concerned with fitness tracking over time, you may want to stick with one smart watch, but for casual working out, both watches do a good job of counting calories and keeping track of your workout activity, if multiple watches is something you are considering. I know most people are going to get one or the other, and both watches are a great choice in my opinion.
As far as looks, it is the perfect size for a watch in my opinion. I am 5'10 with average sized wrists for a man and it fits great. The size matters to me because, while running, I don't want the watch slipping everywhere because it is too heavy. This actually happened with the Gear S3 because of how big it was. The display is as beautiful as you would expect, and the default watch faces are great.
Battery life seems great so far. I charged it to 100 at 2AM last night and it is 8AM so it's been 6 hours. It has gone done 5%. Most of that time, I was sleeping. However, I set the heart rate sensor to always be reading, so it seems to be lasting pretty well. I will update this review after some workouts and GPS use.
Connectivity is as you would expect from a 2017 Samsung watch with an Android phone, and even better with a Samsung phone. I use Textra for SMS and I can read my texts and answer them via the Gear Sport by typing or speaking to my watch, which is a great feature. I can take make/take calls from it as well. It is a wonderful thing not to have to pick up your phone to do certain things that your watch can now do.
This watch is extremely easy to use thanks to it's practical functionality. Everything is so easy to get to thanks to the rotating bezels. The wake up gesture (moving your wrist like you are looking at your watch) works very quickly and has not failed for me once.
I love Samsung pay. Ever since I've used it on my Galaxy S8, I've been saving my points that I can use for gift cards. Although this watch doesn't have MST, most of the places I go have the NFC capability so I will be able to use the Gear Sport to pay for things. It's actually faster for me to use the Gear Sport because I just have to hold one button and there it is. I pick my credit card and hold it up to the reader and I'm done.
I am a premium Spotify user and the offline listening is a very convenient feature. I can load songs onto the Gear to listen to while I'm on a run without my phone. I just bring my Bluetooth headphones and take off.
Another upgrade from the Gear S3 is the water resistance. I can safely go 50m underwater with this watch and that means I don't have to take it off while swimming. This was an issue with the S3 because it was only IP68, so it was not safe to go swimming with.
There are many options for working out and customizing the watch screen while working out. There is even heart rate functionality while swimming. There are, however, many more options on my phone than on the watch, so I need to see if I can get those on my watch. On the S3, there was not a way to do so.
Overall, the Gear Sport is an all around wonderful smart watch. The improvements in fitness tracking have brought it closer to the perfect balance of Smart and Sporty. I would highly recommend this.
Update 10/30/17:
After the first charge to full, this lasted exactly 40 hours so not a full 2 days, but my heart rate was on always, so I'm not surprised. I am a little surprised though that I charged it fully at 9PM last night and it is now 10AM (13 hours later) and it's already at 56%... This is after turning heart rate to every 10 minutes which should have improved it. I will continue to test.
Now Samsung Pay. I read that some people had problems with their cards disappearing from the Gear Plug-In for Samsung Pay. I added my cards twice and activated them. They were already there because I have a Galaxy S8+ but needed to be activated. They have disappeared twice now. I have a call into their tech support but it will be useless if they disappear every 24 hours and I will just use my phone instead.
Update 11/2/17:
I updated this two days ago and for some reason it didn't go through...
Battery: I was able to get over 48 hours of battery and still had 25% left. This is with heart rate every 10 minutes and a bunch of notifications. I will attribute this to turning Spotify to "remote" only and not "stream over wifi", unless you want to actually use your watch to stream over wifi. I'm not sure of the point of that if you already have a phone to do so. If you're around wifi, you probably have a phone.
Workout: I worked out to test heart rate accuracy. Did 30 minutes of squats and bench press and HR went up to 140 which is normal for me. I then went to the elliptical and chose "elliptical trainer" on my watch. For some reason, the HR would not go above 110 when I know it was around 160 since I tested it on the elliptical and I was going pretty fast. I tightened the watch on my wrist and waited a minute and it seemed to have fixed it. I went another 20 minutes and the watch was within 1BPM of the elliptical most of the time which is much better than my Gear S3 was. After tightening it, it was on par with my Vivoactive HR. To compare, I went a full 30 minutes with my Gear S3 showing 80 BPM when it was about 160-170...
Samsung Pay: I have not tried this again since I am sure my cards will be deleted and I haven't had time to add them. I will try to add them today but there is bound to be an issue with the Gear Plug In for Samsung Pay and hopefully it will be addressed soon.
Update 11/7/17:
Battery
Still going strong. I got 60+ hours and still had 15% left. This is with my settings mentioned above. 10 minute heart rates. Includes a workout (more on that below) and lots of notifications.
Heart Rate and Wok Out
The heart rate sensor did the same thing on the Elliptical workout; however, instead of changing to a different workout as I did before, I just left it and saw if it caught up. It took about 3 minutes but it caught up and was very close to what the elliptical was showing. Verdict: High Intensity workouts will show a lower heart rate at first until it catches up and it takes about 3 minutes. The rest of the workout (20 minutes) was perfect.
I did notice on "Other Workout" that the calories are counted much slower for the same heart rate range. For example, 60 calories every 5 minutes was my average for the "Elliptical Trainer" going about 165BPM for 20 minutes. Choosing "Other Workout" gave me about 30 calories per 5 minutes using the same amount of effort. Also, I use "Other Workout" when I'm lifting weights and it seems to be on par with my Vivoactive HR. Not sure what this means but it's info for you.
Samsung Pay
Here is where I deducted 1 star.
If you read above, you would know I called Samsung about my cards disappearing from the Gear Sport and they have not got back to me. The available cards to "activate", which are cards that the system knows you have but you have to verify again, completely disappeared. I added them all manually, which was the first time for manual but the 3rd time altogether. They actually stayed on for about 3 days I think. I even tested it and it didn't work at one NFC reader but did at another. Both were grocery stores. Basically, I have my Galaxy S8+ on me anyway and it's not worth trying the watch when it's hit or miss. On top of all that, I tried it today at a Trader Joe's and all my cards were gone again. For a main feature, it is really pathetic that this kind of thing is happening. I did some reading and it looks like this happens to Gear S3 watches as well.
Side Note: I am taking my watch back to BB today since the price came down to 269 and doing a price match after the fact. I suggest you do the same if possible. Cheers.
