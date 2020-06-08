$397.99
Samsung HW-Q70T 3.1.2ch  Soundbar with Dolby Atmos/DTS:X (2020)

by SAMSUNG
4.4 out of 5 stars 37 ratings
HW-Q70T
Soundbar
  • DOLBY ATMOS AND DTS: X: Capture every sound above and around you with Dolby Atmos and DTS: X
  • Q-SYMPHONY: Syncs your Q-Series Soundbar speakers with your Samsung QLED TV speakers for the most immersive sound.
  • TRUE 3. 1. 2 SOUND: With 3 channels, 1 subwoofer channel, and 2 up-firing channels, yougain sound that commands your attention.
  • MUSIC COMES ALIVE WITH YOUR VOICE - Enjoy your Soundbar hands-free using voice control through your Alexa enabled device .
  • SAMSUNG ACOUSTIC BEAM - Acoustic Beam technology delivers sound that seems to come from precisely where the action is happening.
  • ADAPTIVE SOUND - Optimizes sound for every scene, even letting you to hear the quietest whispers.
  • Included Components: User Manual
  • Power Source Type: Corded Electric
  • Samsung HW-Q70T 3.1.2ch  Soundbar with Dolby Atmos/DTS:X (2020)
  • +
  • Samsung SWA-9000S Rear Wireless Speaker Kit
Total price: $520.22
Model: HW-Q70T | Style: Soundbar

From the manufacturer

Samsung Soundbar Q70T

Complete immersion

Soundbar Q70 is the perfect match for your QLED TV. Powerful speakers deliver robust 3D surround sound that fire from the front, side and above, for the most immersive sound for your home theater experience.¹

Samsung Soundbar Q70T

Hear better. Play better.

Couple playing a racing game on the Samsung QLED TV

Connect your console to the soundbar to boost your gaming experience. Optimize sound, while offering clear directional sound to gain the advantage.⁵

Compare with similar items


Samsung HW-Q70T 3.1.2ch  Soundbar with Dolby Atmos/DTS:X (2020)
Samsung SWA-8500S 2.0 Speaker System Wall Mountable Black Model (SWA-8500S/ZA)
SAMSUNG HW-T650 3.1ch Soundbar with 3D Surround Sound (2020)
Yamaha Audio YAS-209BL Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer, Bluetooth, and Alexa Voice Control Built-In
Polk Audio Signa S2 Ultra-Slim TV Sound Bar | Works with 4K & HD TVs | Wireless Subwoofer | Includes HDMI & Optical Cables | Bluetooth Enabled, Black
Samsung Harman Kardon 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos Soundbar HW-Q80R with Wireless Subwoofer, Adaptive Sound, Game Mode, 4K Pass-Through with HDR, Bluetooth & Alexa Compatible
Customer Rating 4.4 out of 5 stars (37) 4.3 out of 5 stars (1303) 3.8 out of 5 stars (17) 3.9 out of 5 stars (287) 4.4 out of 5 stars (2014) 4.3 out of 5 stars (991)
Item Dimensions 38.60 x 4.50 x 2.30 inches 1.97 x 5.20 x 7.93 inches 38.60 x 3.50 x 2.30 inches 2.44 x 4.29 x 36.60 inches 3.22 x 35.43 x 2.15 inches 50.00 x 24.00 x 10.00 inches
Speaker Type Surround Sound Surround Sound Surround Sound Soundbar Soundbar Soundbar
Compare with similar items

Product description

Model:HW-Q70T  |  Style:Soundbar

Soundbar Q70 is the perfect match for your QLED TV. Powerful speakers deliver robust 3D surround sound that fire from the front, side and above, for the most immersive sound for your home theater experience.

Customer Questions & Answers
Customer reviews

4.4 out of 5 stars
4.4 out of 5
37 customer ratings
5 star
66%
4 star
14%
3 star
12%
2 star
9%
1 star 0% (0%) 0%
Ed
5.0 out of 5 stars A nice upgrade, way better bass and overall sound than I expected
Reviewed in the United States on June 8, 2020
Model: HW-Q70TStyle: SoundbarVerified Purchase
Jason
5.0 out of 5 stars Samsung Makes Their Best Soundbar Yet, The HW-Q800T - Awesome for Movies and Music
Reviewed in the United States on June 18, 2020
Model: HW-Q800TStyle: SoundbarVerified Purchase
charles jakeman
2.0 out of 5 stars Weak sound and bass. I do not recommed this product.
Reviewed in the United States on June 18, 2020
Model: HW-Q60TStyle: SoundbarVerified Purchase
Jason Tobin
4.0 out of 5 stars Good but not great
Reviewed in the United States on June 24, 2020
Model: HW-Q60TStyle: SoundbarVerified Purchase
BVH
4.0 out of 5 stars Good balanced, budget soundbar
Reviewed in the United States on June 20, 2020
Model: HW-Q60TStyle: SoundbarVerified Purchase
Michael Heller
3.0 out of 5 stars Not loud, but crystal clear rich sound
Reviewed in the United States on June 9, 2020
Model: HW-Q60TStyle: SoundbarVerified Purchase
Tom McCarthy
2.0 out of 5 stars Bad remote
Reviewed in the United States on May 30, 2020
Model: HW-Q60TStyle: SoundbarVerified Purchase
Anthony Zak
3.0 out of 5 stars Clear Sound, Terrible Bass
Reviewed in the United States on June 22, 2020
Model: HW-Q60TStyle: SoundbarVerified Purchase
