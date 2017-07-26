|RAM
|128 GB
Not Added
Samsung 128GB 100MB/s (U3) MicroSDXC Evo Select Memory Card with Adapter (MB-ME128GA/AM)
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- Up to 100MB/s read and 90MB/s write speeds; UHS Speed Class U3 and Speed Class 10 (performance may vary based on host device, interface, usage conditions, and other factors)
- Ideal for 4K UHD video recording, high res photos, gaming, and music; For smartphones (Galaxy S10, S10+, S10e, S9, S9+, Note9, S8, S8+, Note8, S7, S7 Edge, other Android devices, etc.) and tablets, gaming consoles, laptops, action cameras, DSLR's, drones, and more
- Water proof, Shock proof, Temperature proof, X ray proof, Magnetic proof
- Includes full size adapter for use in cameras, laptops, and desktop computers
- 10 year limited warranty
- Actual storage capacity may be lower than the labeled capacity; Part of the storage may be used for system files and other storage control purposes
From the manufacturer
Samsung 128GB MicroSDXC EVO Select Memory Card with Adapter
With stunning speed and reliability, the Samsung 128GB MicroSDXC EVO Select memory card lets you get the most out of your devices. Ultra-fast read & write speeds of up to 100MB/s & 90MB/s and backed by 4-proof protection, keep your data safe against water, extreme temperatures, and other harsh conditions. Feel confident to capture, store and transfer 4K UHD videos, photos, music and other large files effortlessly. Your memories and adventures are irreplaceable, and now unforgettable.
Simply The Right Card
Get more out of your mobile devices with the largest capacity and fast read/write speeds; perfect for 4K UHD video.* With astonishing performance and reliability, Samsung EVO Select lets you capture, store and share all of your digital memories.
*For best 4K UHD video support Samsung recommends using 64GB cards or higher. Host device compatibility may vary.
Fulfill Your Need For Speed
Record and play 4K UHD video. With ultra-fast read & write speeds up to 100MB/s & 90MB/s respectively, the Samsung 128GB EVO Select lets you transfer a 3GB video to your notebook in just 38 seconds.* Shoot high quality photos and videos, and share them all in an instant.
*The foregoing read & write speeds are based on internal tests conducted under controlled conditions. Actual speeds may vary depending upon card capacity.
Capacity to live large
Never worry about space again. With massive amounts of storage the Samsung 128GB EVO Select is enough memory for up to 6 hours of 4K UHD video, 20 hours of Full HD video, 37,600 photos, or 19,400 songs.† So go ahead and savor all of what life has to offer, and keep it all too.
Extended Compatibility
Compatible with a wide range of devices for both SD and micro SD. You can even capture detailed 4K UHD video. The included SD adapter fits most devices under almost every brand name, while preserving all of Samsung EVO Select outstanding speed and performance.
4-Proof Protection
Backed by 4-proof protection, the EVO Select can withstand up to 72 hours in seawater*, extreme temperatures**, airport X-ray machines up to 50 Roentgen and magnetic fields up to 15,000 gauss (equivalent to an MRI scanner).
*Certified waterproof with IEC 60529 and IPX7 rating.
**Operating temperatures of -25° to 85°C, non-operating temperatures of -40°C to 85°C
Samsung is not liable for i) damages and/or loss of data or ii) expenses incurred from memory card date recovery.
Disclaimers
†The forgoing statement is based on internal tests performed with Samsung Galaxy S9+ as host device and under the assumption that average actual storage capacity is 93.1% of labeled capacity. Actual storage capacity may be lower than labeled capacity.
The storage capacity stated in the product specifications may be lower than the capacity reported by your computer's operating system due to difference in measurement standards.
Product description
Simply the right card. With stunning speed and reliability, the Samsung 128GB microSD EVO Select memory card lets you get the most out of your devices. Whether you are a power user or simply want to expand your device memory, this MicroSD card gives you the advantage of ultra fast read & write speeds of up to 100MB/s & 90MB/s. Compatible with all microSD and wide range of Full Size SD applications. Feel confident to capture, store and transfer Full HD videos, photos, music and other large files effortlessly. With massive amounts of storage, you can go ahead and savor all of what life has to offer. Your memories and adventures are irreplaceable, and now unforgettable. Backed by 4 proof protection, this card keeps your data safe against water, extreme temperatures, and other harsh conditions.
This 32GB card is no exception. However, by default the card is formatted as FAT32, but I prefer exFAT as FAT32 won't allow you to transfer a folder containing more than 4GB to the card. That's annoying if you are moving data from an old card to a new one. FAT32 has 4GB file size limitations, but on a transfer it recognizes a directory containing lots of files as 1 thing, and applies the 4GB limit. This will give you an error (in Windows anyway) that there isn't enough space available for the transfer. But if you copy the files individually it works fine. Or just format the card to exFAT and it will accept the folder that exceeds 4GB easily. exFAT will work just fine in an Android phone as well (Android 5.1 or higher. Earlier versions may have some issues with the exFAT formatting)
This card handles full HD Video at 60FPS without faulting. It's write speeds are fine to use for HD video.
But be sure to authenticate the card upon arrival to make sure it's a genuine Samsung card with the stated capacity. Micro SD cards are a favorite thing for fraudsters to counterfeit because it's cheap and easy to do it. In the past the regular Evo line of Samsung cards (the white and orange colored ones) where the popular cards to counterfeit. Though with these higher grade cards (Evo Select line with the white and green color scheme) starting to be more popular......well it behooves anyone buying a new SD card to check it's authenticity upon arrival. The 2 tone fade of the green coloring adds an additional anti-counterfeiting measure over the previous solid colors. This makes it more expensive to counterfeit a Samsung card convincingly.
What happens is that fraudulent card makers will take a 4GB Class 1 card that costs $1 to make, and hack the control chip that tells the computer what the capacity of the card is so your computer thinks it's a much larger card. Your computer will even try to write well over 4GB of data, but the data doesn't actually go anywhere. It's the same idea as putting a 100 gallon label on a 10 gallon bucket. You can pour 100 gallons into it, but 90 of those gallons are just going to flow out over the top and be lost forever.
Below are some steps to help you ensure that you get a legitimate Samsung card.
❖ For the last several years Samsung has made it's micro SD cards with white plastic. That means the actual card itself behind the colorful label on front is white. You can see the white plastic on the sides. Fake cards are almost always all black, because they are generically produced low cost cards that are given a fancy Samsung looking label on the front. If the card you get it black ON THE SIDES, it's not a Samsung. White plastic is more expensive to make, and fraudsters are all about doing it cheap. (See my images below of a real Samsung card with the white sides and back showing) The back should be black. The sides should be white. And the front should be colorful with the 2 tone green fade.
❖ Buy only from reputable vendors. Amazon is a reliable vendor. And if there is a problem, they will take it back without hassle. There are dozens of other 3rd party vendors who are just as trustworthy. But make sure you are buying from one of those. Read their seller feedback. If there are numerous complaints from people who bought fake capacity cards or even cards that didn't work properly, find a different seller.
❖ Make sure the listing looks right. This one is fine. It's a legitimate Samsung card. (I've personally bought it and tested it) But scammers will post nearly identical looking listings on Amazon that have cards that look nearly identical buy don't have the Samsung logo at the top. (Recently another scammer replaced Samsung with Sanshen on fake cards. Other than that they were identical. They used the same font any everything, including the A in Samsung that doesn't have the bar in the middle)
❖ Be careful of the price. If the price of the card you are looking at is significantly below the price of other listings for similar capacity cards, something is wrong. One of the biggest tricks scammers play is to make the price WAY lower than it should be in hopes of getting you to spend more time looking at the price tag than looking at the other things that don't add up right on the listing. Unusually low priced flash storage almost never works out well.
❖ Test the card once you buy it! Regardless of who you buy your Micro SD card from or what brand it is, test it out. A thorough way to test it is with a utility app called "h2testw". You can download it free. Just do a search for it on any search engine and you'll find it. That app writes single bit data to the drive until it's full, then it reads that data back to make sure it's readable. It will tell you what the actual capacity of this disk is. The default language on that utility is German, but you can switch to English easily. It is not fast. It will take about 45 minutes to test a 32GB card, and several hours to test a 256GB card. Just run it overnight and check the results in the morning. This is smart to do even if you have no doubts that you have an authentic Samsung (or other brand name) product. Sometimes things go wrong in manufacturing and quality control and a dud gets through. An app like h2testw will verify that your legitimate brand name card is working properly. And if it's not, you'll know right away while you are still in your 30 day exchange window.
The cards tested are a
- Samsung 128GB EVO Select
- SanDisk 64GB Extreme Pro
- SanDisk 128GB Ultra
Testing equipment
- Samsung SM-G955U (Galaxy S8+) using A1 SD Bench
- Kingston FCR-HS3 card reader via USB3 port using CrystalDiskMark 5.2.1 x64 (UWP)
The Samsung 128GB EVO Select and SanDisk 64GB Extreme Pro performed comparably at the PC with the SanDisk 128GB Ultra dropping behind in write speed.
- Samsung 128GB EVO Select 93MB/s read and 80MB/s write
- SanDisk 64GB Extreme Pro 93MB/s read and 82MB/s write
- SanDisk 128GB Ultra 90MB/s read and 17MB/s write
On the Galaxy S8+ the speeds really spread out. The SanDisk won for read speed here, but the Samsung clearly beat them in write speeds.
- Samsung 128GB EVO Select 59MB/s read and 40MB/s write
- SanDisk 64GB Extreme Pro 22MB/s read and 8MB/s write
- SanDisk 128GB Ultra 66MB/s read and 16MB/s write
For the mobile platform or basic needs, the Samsung is the clear winner here. At a competitive price and with performance above the competition, I highly recommend this card.
As a companion to your appropriate smartphone this model has the performance specs required to ensure that it shouldn't negatively impact the operation of your device while giving you the expansion you might need if you're (finally/just starting/already) outgrowing the integrated storage in your phone.
Many smartphone users never require more than the storage integrated into their device. However this purchase is a no-brainer for those who've hit the limit and have the ability to expand memory using SD storage. If you have a phone running Android 6.0 or newer your device is usually especially well-equipped to take advantage of this kind of expansion. In the best case you can search whether your phone supports Adoptable Storage. In the worst case you can move pictures, default storage folders, and apps on a case-by-case basis.