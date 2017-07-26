$19.99
Samsung 128GB 100MB/s (U3) MicroSDXC Evo Select Memory Card with Adapter (MB-ME128GA/AM)

by Samsung
4.6 out of 5 stars 23,807 ratings
Amazon's Choice for "micro sd card"
Amazon's Choice for "micro sd card"
You Save: $5.00 (20%)
128 GB
Card and Adapter Only
    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • Up to 100MB/s read and 90MB/s write speeds; UHS Speed Class U3 and Speed Class 10 (performance may vary based on host device, interface, usage conditions, and other factors)
  • Ideal for 4K UHD video recording, high res photos, gaming, and music; For smartphones (Galaxy S10, S10+, S10e, S9, S9+, Note9, S8, S8+, Note8, S7, S7 Edge, other Android devices, etc.) and tablets, gaming consoles, laptops, action cameras, DSLR's, drones, and more
  • Water proof, Shock proof, Temperature proof, X ray proof, Magnetic proof
  • Includes full size adapter for use in cameras, laptops, and desktop computers
  • 10 year limited warranty
  • Actual storage capacity may be lower than the labeled capacity; Part of the storage may be used for system files and other storage control purposes

From the manufacturer

Samsung 128GB MicroSDXC EVO Select Memory Card

Samsung 128GB MicroSDXC EVO Select Memory Card with Adapter

With stunning speed and reliability, the Samsung 128GB MicroSDXC EVO Select memory card lets you get the most out of your devices. Ultra-fast read & write speeds of up to 100MB/s & 90MB/s and backed by 4-proof protection, keep your data safe against water, extreme temperatures, and other harsh conditions. Feel confident to capture, store and transfer 4K UHD videos, photos, music and other large files effortlessly. Your memories and adventures are irreplaceable, and now unforgettable.

Simply The Right Card

Get more out of your mobile devices with the largest capacity and fast read/write speeds; perfect for 4K UHD video.* With astonishing performance and reliability, Samsung EVO Select lets you capture, store and share all of your digital memories.

*For best 4K UHD video support Samsung recommends using 64GB cards or higher. Host device compatibility may vary.

Choose from Samsung 512 GB, 256 GB, 128 GB, 64 GB or 32 GB EVO Select Memory Card
Record, play and transfer your 4K UHD videos with ultra-fast read & write speeds

Fulfill Your Need For Speed

Record and play 4K UHD video. With ultra-fast read & write speeds up to 100MB/s & 90MB/s respectively, the Samsung 128GB EVO Select lets you transfer a 3GB video to your notebook in just 38 seconds.* Shoot high quality photos and videos, and share them all in an instant.

*The foregoing read & write speeds are based on internal tests conducted under controlled conditions. Actual speeds may vary depending upon card capacity.

Capacity to live large

Never worry about space again. With massive amounts of storage the Samsung 128GB EVO Select is enough memory for up to 6 hours of 4K UHD video, 20 hours of Full HD video, 37,600 photos, or 19,400 songs.† So go ahead and savor all of what life has to offer, and keep it all too.

Enough space for up to 6 hrs of 4K UHD video, 20 hrs of Full HD video, 37,600 photos or 19,400 songs
Samsung EVO Select Memory Card is compatible with most devices under almost every brand name

Extended Compatibility

Compatible with a wide range of devices for both SD and micro SD. You can even capture detailed 4K UHD video. The included SD adapter fits most devices under almost every brand name, while preserving all of Samsung EVO Select outstanding speed and performance.

4-Proof Protection

Backed by 4-proof protection, the EVO Select can withstand up to 72 hours in seawater*, extreme temperatures**, airport X-ray machines up to 50 Roentgen and magnetic fields up to 15,000 gauss (equivalent to an MRI scanner).

*Certified waterproof with IEC 60529 and IPX7 rating.

**Operating temperatures of -25° to 85°C, non-operating temperatures of -40°C to 85°C

Samsung is not liable for i) damages and/or loss of data or ii) expenses incurred from memory card date recovery.

Samsung MicroSDXC EVO Select Memory Card is waterproof, magnet proof, temperature and x-ray proof
Angled shot of Samsung 128GB MicroSDXC EVO Select Memory Card

Disclaimers

The forgoing statement is based on internal tests performed with Samsung Galaxy S9+ as host device and under the assumption that average actual storage capacity is 93.1% of labeled capacity. Actual storage capacity may be lower than labeled capacity.

The storage capacity stated in the product specifications may be lower than the capacity reported by your computer's operating system due to difference in measurement standards.

Compare with similar items


Samsung 128GB 100MB/s (U3) MicroSDXC Evo Select Memory Card with Adapter (MB-ME128GA/AM)
Samsung 128GB EVO Plus Class 10 Micro SDXC with Adapter (MB-MC128GA)
Micro Center 128GB Class 10 Micro SDXC Flash Memory Card with Adapter
Samsung 256GB EVO Plus Class 10 UHS-I microSDXC U3 with Adapter (MB-MC256GA)
SanDisk Extreme 128GB microSD UHS-I Card with Adapter - 160MB/s with SanDisk MobileMate USB 3.0 microSD Card Reader
Silicon Power 128GB R/W up to 100/ 80MB/s Superior Pro Micro SDXC UHS-I (U3), V30 4K A1, High Speed MicroSD Card with Adapter
Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart
Customer Rating 4 out of 5 stars (23807) 4 out of 5 stars (893) 4 out of 5 stars (768) 4 out of 5 stars (825) 4 out of 5 stars (2601) 4 out of 5 stars (248)
Price $19.99 $19.90 $12.99 $44.00 $36.76 $12.99
Shipping FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25
Sold By Amazon.com trusted tech Micro Center Hamilton Digital Amazon.com Silicon Power USA Inc
computer memory size 128 GB 128 GB 128 GB 256 GB 128 GB
Digital Storage Capacity 128 GB 128 GB 128 GB 256 GB 128 GB 128 GB
Flash Memory Type SDXC MicroSDXC
Item Dimensions 0.59 x 0.43 x 0.59 in 0.59 x 0.43 x 0.04 in 1.97 x 1.77 x 0.31 in 0.06 x 0.04 x 0 in 0.59 x 0.43 x 0.04 in
Item Weight 0.48 ounces 0.02 ounces 0.02 ounces 0.16 ounces
Memory Storage Capacity 128 GB 128 GB 128 GB 256 GB 128 GB 128 GB
Secure Digital Association Speed Class Class 10 Class 10 Class 10 Class 10 Class 10
Size 128 GB One Size 256GB MB-MC256GA/EU 128GB
Compare with similar items

Product description

Size:128 GB  |  Style:Card and Adapter Only

Simply the right card. With stunning speed and reliability, the Samsung 128GB microSD EVO Select memory card lets you get the most out of your devices. Whether you are a power user or simply want to expand your device memory, this MicroSD card gives you the advantage of ultra fast read & write speeds of up to 100MB/s & 90MB/s. Compatible with all microSD and wide range of Full Size SD applications. Feel confident to capture, store and transfer Full HD videos, photos, music and other large files effortlessly. With massive amounts of storage, you can go ahead and savor all of what life has to offer. Your memories and adventures are irreplaceable, and now unforgettable. Backed by 4 proof protection, this card keeps your data safe against water, extreme temperatures, and other harsh conditions.

Product information

Size:128 GB  |  Style:Card and Adapter Only

Technical Details

Technical Details

Collapse all
Summary : Screen Size, Screen Resolution, Graphics Coprocessor, Graphics Card RAM
Other Technical Details

Technical Specification

User Manual [pdf ]

Additional Information

Warranty & Support

Warranty, Parts:10 YEAR LIMITED WARRANTYAmazon.com Return Policy:You may return any new computer purchased from Amazon.com that is "dead on arrival," arrives in damaged condition, or is still in unopened boxes, for a full refund within 30 days of purchase. Amazon.com reserves the right to test "dead on arrival" returns and impose a customer fee equal to 15 percent of the product sales price if the customer misrepresents the condition of the product. Any returned computer that is damaged through customer misuse, is missing parts, or is in unsellable condition due to customer tampering will result in the customer being charged a higher restocking fee based on the condition of the product. Amazon.com will not accept returns of any desktop or notebook computer more than 30 days after you receive the shipment. New, used, and refurbished products purchased from Marketplace vendors are subject to the returns policy of the individual vendor.
Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here. [PDF ]

Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.6 out of 5 stars
4.6 out of 5
23,807 customer ratings
5 star
85%
4 star
7%
3 star
2%
2 star
1%
1 star
5%
By customer groups & interests
Nintendo Switch
4.7
GoPro
4.6
Digital Photography
4.6
See more

Review this product

Share your thoughts with other customers
Write a customer review

Read reviews that mention

nintendo switch dash cam read and write great price evo select gopro hero write speed microsd card highly recommend fast enough great value card reader cell phone make sure easy to install bang for the buck storage space hero 5 black action camera far so good

23,339 customer reviews

Obi Wan
TOP 100 REVIEWER
5.0 out of 5 starsIt's a winner!
July 26, 2017
Size: 32 GBStyle: Card and Adapter OnlyVerified Purchase
Read more
review imagereview imagereview image
2,147 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Eric Holzhueter
5.0 out of 5 starsSamsung 128GB EVO Select Comes Out Ahead In Mobile
May 1, 2017
Size: 128 GBStyle: Card and Adapter OnlyVerified Purchase
Read more
review image
1,550 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Blucher
1.0 out of 5 starsFAKE 128SD Card
November 29, 2017
Size: 128 GBStyle: Card and Adapter OnlyVerified Purchase
Read more
362 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Kindle CustomerTop Contributor: Baby
5.0 out of 5 starsWell-rated Amazon exclusive (formerly the EVO Plus); the go-to choice for phone storage upgrades
August 24, 2017
Size: 64 GBStyle: Card and Adapter OnlyVerified Purchase
Read more
595 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
