4-Proof Protection
Your Experiences are Irreplaceable, and Now Unforgettable
Backed by 4-proof protection, the EVO Plus can withstand up to 72 hours in seawater*, extreme temperatures**, airport X-ray machines up to 50 Roentgen and magnetic fields up to 15,000 gauss (equivalent to an MRI scanner).
*Certified waterproof with IEC 60529 and IPX7 rating
**Operating temperatures of -25⁰C to 85⁰C, non-operating temperatures of -40⁰C to 85⁰C
Samsung is not liable for i) damages and/or loss of data or ii) expenses incurred from memory card date recovery.