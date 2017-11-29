$39.99
Samsung (MB-ME256GA/AM) 256GB 100MB/s (U3) MicroSDXC EVO Select Memory Card with Full-Size Adapter

4.7 out of 5 stars 64,513 ratings
List Price: $49.99
You Save: $10.00 (20%)
Available at a lower price from other sellers that may not offer free Prime shipping.
256 GB
Card and Adapter Only
Brand SAMSUNG
Memory Type Micro SDXC
Hardware Interface MicroSDXC
Speed Class Class 10
Memory Storage Capacity 256 GB

About this item

  • Ideal for Recording 4K UHD Video: Samsung MicroSD Evo Is Perfect for High Res Photos, Gaming, Music, Tablets, Laptops, Action Cameras, DSLR’s, Drones, Smartphones (Galaxy S10, S10+, S10e, S9, S9+, Note9, S8, S8+, Note8, S7, S7 Edge, etc.), Android Devices and more
  • Enhanced read write speeds: Sequential read and write performance levels of up to 100MB/S and 90MB/S, respectively
  • Built to last reliability: Shock proof memory card is also water proof, temperature proof, X Ray proof and magnetic proof
  • Extended compatibility: Includes full size adapter for use in cameras, laptops and desktop computers
  • 10 year limited warranty: 10 year limited warranty does not extend to Dashcam, CCTV, surveillance camera and other write-Intensive uses; Warranty for SD adapter is limited to 1 year
Capacity: 256 GB | Style: Card and Adapter Only

From the manufacturer

Samsung MicroSDXC EVO Select Memory Card
Samsung MicroSDXC EVO Select Memory Card

Simply the Right Card

Free up your devices with the largest capacity and enhanced transfer speeds; great for 4K UHD video.* The Samsung EVO memory cards provide the reliability and performance you expect for your devices.

*For best UHD video support Samsung recommends using 64GB cards or higher. Host device compatibility may vary.

Fulfill Your Need for Speed

Record and play 4K UHD video. With transfer speeds up to 100MB/s, the 256GB EVO lets you transfer a 3GB video to your notebook in just 38 seconds.* Shoot high quality photos and videos, and share them all in an instant.

*The foregoing read & write speeds are based on internal tests conducted under controlled conditions. Actual speeds may vary depending upon card capacity

Samsung MicroSDXC EVO Select Memory Card floating over a laptop with video frames
Store up to 12h 4K UHD video, up to 39h Full HD video, up to 75,200 photos, or up to 39,400 songs.
Never worry about space again.

Capacity to Live Large

Feel confident to capture, store and transfer videos, photos, music and other large files effortlessly.* With massive amounts of storage, you can go ahead and savor all of what life has to offer.

*The forgoing statement is based on internal tests performed with Samsung Galaxy S9+ as host device and under the assumption that average actual storage capacity is 93.1% of labeled capacity. Actual storage capacity may be lower than labeled capacity.

Extended Compatibility

Compatible with a wide range of devices for both SD and micro SD. You can even capture detailed 4K UHD video. The included SD adaptor fits most devices under almost every brand name, while preserving all of EVO's outstanding speed and performance.

Samsung MicroSDXC EVO Select Memory Card with multiple compatible devices
Samsung MicroSDXC EVO Select Memory Card in water, cold, heat, near a magnet and under a x-ray
4-Proof Protection

Your Experiences are Irreplaceable, and Now Unforgettable

Backed by 4-proof protection, the EVO Plus can withstand up to 72 hours in seawater*, extreme temperatures**, airport X-ray machines up to 50 Roentgen and magnetic fields up to 15,000 gauss (equivalent to an MRI scanner).

*Certified waterproof with IEC 60529 and IPX7 rating

**Operating temperatures of -25⁰C to 85⁰C, non-operating temperatures of -40⁰C to 85⁰C

Samsung is not liable for i) damages and/or loss of data or ii) expenses incurred from memory card date recovery.

Samsung 256GB MicroSDXC EVO Select Memory Card w/ Adapter

256GB EVO Select

Samsung 32GB MicroSDHC EVO Select Memory Card w/ Adapter

32GB EVO Select

Samsung 64GB MicroSDXC EVO Select Memory Card w/ Adapter

64GB EVO Select

Samsung 128GB MicroSDXC EVO Select Memory Card w/ Adapter

128GB EVO Select

Samsung 512GB MicroSDXC EVO Select Memory Card w/ Adapter

512GB EVO Select

Samsung 64GB MicroSDHC PRO Endurance Memory Card w/ Adapter

64GB PRO Endurance

Samsung 128GB MicroSDHC PRO Endurance Memory Card w/ Adapter

128GB PRO Endurance

Ideal for
4K, FHD video/high-res images FHD video/hi-res images 4K, FHD video/high-res images 4K, FHD video/high-res images 4K, FHD video/high-res images Continuous video recording Continuous video recording
Speed Class
UHS-I (U3) & Class 10 UHS-I (U1) & Class 10 UHS-I (U3) & Class 10 UHS-I (U3) & Class 10 UHS-I (U3) & Class 10 UHS-I (U1) & Class 10 UHS-I (U1) & Class 10
Read Speed
Up to 100MB/s Up to 95MB/s Up to 100MB/s Up to 100MB/s Up to 100MB/s Up to 100MB/s Up to 100MB/s
Write Speed
Up to 90MB/s Up to 20MB/s Up to 60MB/s Up to 90MB/s Up to 90MB/s Up to 30MB/s Up to 30MB/s
Photo storage capacity up to
75,200 photos 9,400 photos 18,800 photos 37,600 photos 150,300 photos
Full HD video storage capacity
39 hours of footage 5 hours of footage 10 hours of footage 20 hours of footage 78 hours of footage 7 hours of footage 14 hours of footage
4K UHD video storage capacity
12 hours of footage* 1.5 hours of footage 3 hours of footage 6 hours of footage* 24 hours of footage* 4 hours 42 minutes of footage 9 hours 24 minutes of footage
Music storage capacity
39,400 songs 4,900 songs 9,900 songs 19,400 songs 77,300 songs
Compatible with
Phone/Tablet/Laptop/Drone/Cam Phone/Tablet/Laptop/Drone/Cam Phone/Tablet/Laptop/Drone/Cam Phone/Tablet/Laptop/Drone/Cam Phone/Tablet/Laptop/Drone/Cam Dash/Security/Body cam, CCTV Dash/Security/Body cam, CCTV

Samsung (MB-ME256GA/AM) 256GB 100MB/s (U3) MicroSDXC EVO Select Memory Card with Full-Size Adapter
Samsung Electronics EVO Select 256GB microSDXC UHS-I U3 100MB/s Full HD & 4K UHD Memory Card with Adapter (MB-ME256HA)
SanDisk Ultra 128GB microSDXC UHS-I card with Adapter - 100MB/s U1 A1 - SDSQUAR-128G-GN6MA
SanDisk 256GB Extreme MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter - C10, U3, V30, 4K, A2, Micro SD - SDSQXA1-256G-GN6MA
Funturbo Ultimate Version SD2Vita 5.0 Memory Card Adapter, PS Vita PSVSD Micro SD Adapter PSV 1000/2000 PSTV FW 3.60 HENkaku Enso System
Micro Center 256GB Micro SD Card with SD Card Adapter Class 10 Micro SDXC Flash Memory Card
Customer Rating 4.7 out of 5 stars (64513) 4.7 out of 5 stars (15815) 4.7 out of 5 stars (214037) 4.7 out of 5 stars (41789) 4.5 out of 5 stars (1117) 4.6 out of 5 stars (5523)
Price $39.99 $37.99 $21.59 $52.49 $5.95 $26.99
Shipping FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping on your first order. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping on your first order. Details FREE Shipping. Details
Sold By Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Funturbo Micro Center
Computer Memory Size 256.0 GB 128 GB 256 GB 256.0 GB
Digital Storage Capacity 256 GB 256 GB 128 GB 256 GB 256.0 GB 256.0 GB
Flash Memory Type Micro SDXC SDXC CFast micro SD Micro SD Micro SDXC
Item Dimensions 0.59 x 0.43 x 0.59 inches 0.59 x 0.04 x 0.43 inches 0.03 x 0.59 x 0.43 inches 0.04 x 0.59 x 0.43 inches 1.18 x 0.87 x 0.08 inches 1.97 x 1.77 x 0.31 inches
Item Weight 0.48 ounces 0.16 ounces 0.16 ounces 0.32 ounces
Memory Storage Capacity 256 GB 256 GB 128 GB 256 GB 256.00 GB 256.00 GB
Secure Digital Association Speed Class Class 10 Class 10 Class 10 Class 10 Class 10
Size 256 GB 256 GB 128GB 256GB 30 mm x 22 mm
Compare with similar items

Product description

Capacity:256 GB  |  Style:Card and Adapter Only

Simply the right card. With stunning speed and reliability, the Samsung 256GB MicroSD EVO Select Memory Card lets you get the most out of your devices. Whether you are a power user or simply want to expand your device memory, this MicroSD card gives you the advantage of ultra-fast read & write speeds of up to 100MB/s & 90MB/s, respectively. It’s also compatible with all MicroSD and wide range of full-size SD applications. Feel confident to capture, store and transfer Full HD videos, photos, music and other large files effortlessly. With massive amounts of storage, you can go ahead and savor all of what life has to offer. Your memories and adventures are irreplaceable, and now unforgettable. Backed by 4-proof protection, this card keeps your data safe against water, extreme temperatures, and other harsh conditions. Actual storage capacity may be lower than the labeled capacity; Part of the storage may be used for system files and other storage control purposes. Non-operating Temperature: -40°F to 185°F.

Product information

Capacity:256 GB  |  Style:Card and Adapter Only

Technical Details

Other Technical Details

Additional Information

Warranty & Support

Amazon.com Return Policy:You may return any new computer purchased from Amazon.com that is "dead on arrival," arrives in damaged condition, or is still in unopened boxes, for a full refund within 30 days of purchase. Amazon.com reserves the right to test "dead on arrival" returns and impose a customer fee equal to 15 percent of the product sales price if the customer misrepresents the condition of the product. Any returned computer that is damaged through customer misuse, is missing parts, or is in unsellable condition due to customer tampering will result in the customer being charged a higher restocking fee based on the condition of the product. Amazon.com will not accept returns of any desktop or notebook computer more than 30 days after you receive the shipment. New, used, and refurbished products purchased from Marketplace vendors are subject to the returns policy of the individual vendor.
Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here
Customer Questions & Answers
Customer reviews

4.7 out of 5 stars
4.7 out of 5
64,513 customer ratings
5 star
86%
4 star
8%
3 star
2%
2 star
1%
1 star
4%
Blucher
1.0 out of 5 stars FAKE 128SD Card
Reviewed in the United States on November 29, 2017
Capacity: 128 GBStyle: Card and Adapter OnlyVerified Purchase
Eric Holzhueter
5.0 out of 5 stars Samsung 128GB EVO Select Comes Out Ahead In Mobile
Reviewed in the United States on May 1, 2017
Capacity: 128 GBStyle: Card and Adapter OnlyVerified Purchase
Jennifer M. Korsmo
1.0 out of 5 stars Fake!
Reviewed in the United States on July 10, 2018
Capacity: 256 GBStyle: Card and Adapter OnlyVerified Purchase
Luke
1.0 out of 5 stars Terrible card and the worst customer service!
Reviewed in the United States on January 26, 2018
Capacity: 128 GBStyle: Card and Adapter OnlyVerified Purchase
Kindle CustomerTop Contributor: Baby
5.0 out of 5 stars Well-rated Amazon exclusive (formerly the EVO Plus); the go-to choice for phone storage upgrades
Reviewed in the United States on August 24, 2017
Capacity: 64 GBStyle: Card and Adapter OnlyVerified Purchase
Farzaan Chaudhry
1.0 out of 5 stars Fake Micro SD Cards
Reviewed in Canada on January 11, 2019
Capacity: 128 GBStyle: Card and Adapter OnlyVerified Purchase
AWPW
1.0 out of 5 stars FAKE
Reviewed in Canada on March 27, 2019
Capacity: 128 GBStyle: Card and Adapter OnlyVerified Purchase
Ranger Luke
3.0 out of 5 stars Good card and brand. 70-80mb/s requires testing to avoid fakes
Reviewed in Canada on March 9, 2019
Capacity: 256 GBStyle: Card and Adapter OnlyVerified Purchase
sergio
5.0 out of 5 stars Precio inmejorable!
Reviewed in Mexico on December 26, 2017
Capacity: 128 GBStyle: Card and Adapter OnlyVerified Purchase
Mark Tang
1.0 out of 5 stars Legit card??
Reviewed in Canada on January 12, 2019
Capacity: 128 GBStyle: Card and Adapter OnlyVerified Purchase
Eduardo Bustos
5.0 out of 5 stars La indicada para nintendo switch
Reviewed in Mexico on December 12, 2017
Capacity: 128 GBStyle: Card and Adapter OnlyVerified Purchase
cjls
1.0 out of 5 stars received a fake samsung card
Reviewed in Canada on March 10, 2019
Capacity: 128 GBStyle: Card and Adapter OnlyVerified Purchase
Lin
5.0 out of 5 stars Compatible with GoPro Hero 7 Black
Reviewed in Canada on March 16, 2019
Capacity: 128 GBStyle: Card and Adapter OnlyVerified Purchase
Alex Miranda
5.0 out of 5 stars Excelente Y Rápida Micro SD
Reviewed in Mexico on January 26, 2018
Capacity: 64 GBStyle: Card and Adapter OnlyVerified Purchase
A Conscious Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars A good card for the price that you pay.
Reviewed in Canada on November 29, 2018
Capacity: 128 GBStyle: Card and Adapter OnlyVerified Purchase
Adriana Márquez
1.0 out of 5 stars Desepcionada con esta compra...
Reviewed in Mexico on November 23, 2018
Capacity: 64 GBStyle: Card and Adapter OnlyVerified Purchase
Sythe
1.0 out of 5 stars Clearly not real.
Reviewed in Canada on June 16, 2019
Capacity: 128 GBStyle: Card and Adapter OnlyVerified Purchase
Iván Moreno
5.0 out of 5 stars Tengo un mes con ella, funciona bien
Reviewed in Mexico on July 27, 2019
Capacity: 512 GBStyle: Card and Adapter OnlyVerified Purchase
Noeeee
5.0 out of 5 stars Muy buena memoria.
Reviewed in Mexico on May 17, 2017
Capacity: 64 GBStyle: Card and Adapter OnlyVerified Purchase
Cliente de Amazon
5.0 out of 5 stars Excelente Producto
Reviewed in Mexico on February 8, 2018
Capacity: 64 GBStyle: Card and Adapter OnlyVerified Purchase
