I have purchased 3 of these in the past year. The first one I bought for my samasung galaxy s7, a few months later i bought one for my asus tablet. 6 months after the purchase of the first memory card for my phone the memory card stopped writing and caused my phone to completely stop responding, pulled the card and my phone was fine, then i purchased another figuring i got a dud. a few months later the one in my tablet bit the dust in the same fashion, it stopped writing and caused my tablet to stop responding. Now this past monday the replacement card i bought for my phone kicked the bucket. All three memory cards lasted about 6 months and were all purchased at different times so this seems to be a bigger problem with the samsung memory cards. I am going back to using only sandisk as their micro sd cards seem to incredibly more reliable in much more hostile environments. I have had the same sandisk micro sd in my dash cam in my truck that records 24/7 for the past 2 years.



UPDATE. I have been in communication with Samsung for the past 2 months trying to get my memory card replaced under warranty. Finally after 2 months of back and forth emails. They accepted one of my cards back on a RMA and guaranteed the card would be safe for the RMA process, since it does have personal information on it I was of course concerned. As of last week Samsung lost my memory card with my personal information on it. They are not sending a new card until they locate the bad card.



TL;DR - Samsung memory cards have a <6 month life span and they'll claim to lose your card to avoid replacing it under warranty for you. Additionally their customer service is among the worst I have ever witnessed.



UPDATE - I have been an avid Samsung fan for quite sometime now and have always been satisfied with their products. Unfortunately, their customer service has significant room to improve. I had this memory card and after only a couple months in my Samsung S7 Active, I could no longer write to the memory card. I contacted Samsung to have the card replaced under warranty and they reassured me that my personal data on the card would be safe. After about a week after shipping them the memory card under a RMA, I had not heard back from them and inquired as to the status of my memory card. They told me that they had never received the card and that UPS had not scanned the label that was provided by Samsung and that there was nothing they could do. However they did send me on a hopeless search to UPS locations telling me to find it on my own. I am now $50 out of pocket for the faulty memory card, my memory card is somewhere in the world lost and I have waster hours if not days talking to Samsung and going on a wild goose chase that yielded no results. At this point Samsung is refusing to help a customer of 14 years, and their customer service agents are being rather rude about it on top of everything. Due to this overall experience with Samsung's customer service and warranty process, I will never buy another Samsung product. TL;DR: Samsung refuses to honor warranties or to help loyal customers.