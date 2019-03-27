$1,197.99
Samsung QN65Q70RAFXZA Flat 65-Inch QLED 4K Q70 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility (2019 Model)

by Samsung
4.0 out of 5 stars 119 ratings
List Price: $2,197.99
With Deal: $1,197.99
You Save: $1,000.00 (45%)
  • 100% COLOR VOLUME WITH QUANTUM DOTS: Powered by Quantum dots, Samsung’s 4K QLED TV offers over a billion shades of brilliant color and 100% color volume for exceptional depth of detail that will draw you in to the picture for the best 4K TV experience
  • DIRECT FULL ARRAY BACKLIGHT 4X: Concentrated zones of precision-controlled LEDs auto-adjust contrast between pure whites and ultra-deep blacks, revealing hidden details in even the darkest scenes
  • QUANTUM PROCESSOR 4K: Intelligently powered processor instantly upscales content to 4K for sharp detail and refined color
  • QUANTUM HDR 8X: 4K depth of detail with high dynamic range powered by HDR10+ delivers the lightest to darkest colors, scene by scene, for amazing picture realism on this 65 inch smart TV
  • SMART TV FEATURES: OneRemote to control all compatible devices, Bixby voice command, on-screen universal guide, SmartThings to control compatible home appliances and devices, smart speaker expandability with Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility, and more
Size: 65-Inch | Style: TV Only
From the manufacturer

Samsung QN65Q70RAFXZA Flat 65'' QLED 4K Q70 Series (2019)
QLED 4K

Once you see the difference, there’s no going back

Full array backlighting presents gorgeous blacks and radiant whites within scenes. Plus, an intelligent 4K processor upscales the picture and optimizes every scene. It’s a TV you can’t look away from – even when you’re not watching TV, thanks to Ambient Mode.

Q70R Key Features

Close-up of LED zones

Direct Full Array 4X*

An array of backlights dramatically enhances the contrast between blacks and whites.

*Based on backlighting, antireflection and contrast enhancement

Quantum Processor 4K

Quantum Processor 4K

An intelligently powered processor instantly upscales content for sharp detail and refined color.

QLED TV with desert sunset scene

Quantum HDR 8X

Intelligently fine-tunes colors and black levels to bring out realistic, vivid picture details.

QLED TV displaying art in Ambient Mode

Ambient Mode

Complements your space by turning a blank screen into enticing visuals or at-a-glance news.*

*Background feature accuracy may vary

QLED TV with colorful flamingo scene

100% Color Volume with Quantum Dot*

Over a billion shades of brilliant color—powered by Quantum Dots—deliver our most realistic picture.

*QLED televisions can produce 100% Color Volume in the DCI-P3 color space, the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television.

Example of questions you can ask Bixby on TV

Bixby on TV

Control your TV with just your voice.*

*Bixby voice command recognizes English (U.S.), Mandarin Chinese and Korean. Not all accents, dialects and expressions are recognized. The list of features that can be controlled by voice commands via Bixby will continue to expand.

QLED TV with Universal Guide on screen

Smart TV with Universal Guide

Our simple on-screen guide is an easy way to find streaming content and live TV shows.

Real Game Enhancer enhancing the sound of a war game

Real Game Enhancer

Helps prevent tearing and stuttering, giving you smooth, lifelike visuals along with cinematic sound.*

*Excludes FreeSync on 49” and below Samsung TVs.

QLED with image of the trees outside

Boundless 360° Design

The stunning, clean back and virtually bezel-free design keeps your focus on the incredible picture.

Features common to all Q Series TVs

Available on all 2019 Samsung QLED TVs

Features such as 100% Color Volume, Bixby Voice and Ambient Mode are now standard on Samsung’s QLED TV lineup.

Samsung QN65Q70RAFXZA Flat 65-Inch QLED 4K Q70 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility (2019 Model)
Samsung QN65Q60RAFXZA Flat 65-Inch QLED 4K Q60 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility (2019 Model)
Samsung UN65RU7100FXZA Flat 65-Inch 4K UHD 7 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility (2019 Model)
Samsung UN65RU8000FXZA Flat 65-Inch 4K 8 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility (2019 Model)
LG OLED65C9PUA Alexa Built-in C9 Series 65" 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV (2019)
Samsung QN65Q7FN Flat 65" QLED 4K UHD 7 Series Smart TV 2018
Customer Rating 4 out of 5 stars (119) 4 out of 5 stars (154) 4 out of 5 stars (967) 4 out of 5 stars (145) 4 out of 5 stars (95) 4 out of 5 stars (252)
Price $1,197.99 $997.99 $693.95 $897.99 $2,076.99 $1,099.95
Connectivity Technology Bluetooth, USB, Wireless, HDMI Bluetooth, USB, Wireless, HDMI Wireless, USB, Bluetooth, HDMI Wireless, USB, Bluetooth, HDMI HDMI, Bluetooth, Ethernet, Wireless, USB Built-in Wi-Fi, HDMI
Display Size 65 in 65 in 65 in 65 in 65 in 64.5 in
Display Type QLED QLED LED LED OLED LCD
Image Aspect Ratio 16:9 16:9 16:9 16:9 16:9 N/A
Item Dimensions 2.4 x 57.1 x 32.7 in 2.3 x 57.3 x 32.9 in 12.3 x 57.4 x 36.1 in 13.1 x 57.3 x 35.4 in 9.9 x 57 x 33.9 in 56.9 x 13.9 x 36 in
Item Weight 74.1 lbs 60 lbs 58.2 lbs 74.5 lbs 74.7 lbs 60 lbs
Model Year 2019 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018
Refresh Rate 120 hertz 120 hertz 60 hertz 120 hertz - 240 hertz
Resolution 4K 4K 4K 4K 4K 4K
Total HDMI Ports 4 4 3 4 4 4
Product description

Size:65-Inch  |  Style:TV Only

The Samsung QN65Q70RAFXZA Flat 65-Inch QLED 4K Q70 Series Ultra HD Smart TV’s full array backlighting presents gorgeous blacks and radiant whites within scenes, plus an intelligent 4K processor that upscales the picture and optimizes every scene for an optimal Samsung 4K TV picture. Powered by Quantum dots, this QLED UHD TV offers 4x the resolution (3,840 x 2,160) of Full HD 1080p HDTV and over a billion shades of color, enabling you to discover what you've been missing with the brilliant, crisp and clear picture of this 65 inch TV. The Quantum Processor 4K instantly upscales content to 4K-level picture quality, even from non-native 4K sources, reducing banding, macro-blocking and artifacts often found in compressed streaming content. Adding to the level of brilliant realism, Quantum HDR 8x powered by HDR10+ delivers the lightest to darkest colors, scene by scene, for amazing picture realism. Direct Full Array Backlight 4x features concentrated zones of precision-controlled LEDs to display ultra-deep blacks and pure whites, rivaling OLED. For the avid gamer, this QLED TV utilizes a Dynamic Black Equalizer to give you better visibility in the dark and uses detailed scene analysis to optimize image quality. Using FreeSync VRR (variable refresh rate) technology, the Samsung Q70 flat screen TV gives you the real-time lower-lag gaming speed you need to climb to the top. To help the Samsung smart TV blend in with your home décor, an ingenious Ambient Mode allows you to customize the screen with meaningful images for a perfectly natural effect, including décor patterns and lighting, info, photos and artwork that match your lifestyle. The Samsung Q70 UHD TV includes smart features such as OneRemote, Bixby voice command, on-screen universal guide, SmartThings home appliance and device control, smart speaker expandability with Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility, and more.

Important information

On-mode power consumption
95 Watts

Visible screen diagonal
65" / 165 cm
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.0 out of 5 stars
4 out of 5
119 customer ratings
5 star
66%
4 star
6%
3 star
6%
2 star
7%
1 star
14%

105 customer reviews

Kevin Lemke
5.0 out of 5 starsExceeds expectations!
March 27, 2019
Size: 65-InchStyle: TV Only
111 people found this helpful
PMD_123
2.0 out of 5 starsPoor Product Quality: TWO Out-of-the-Box Failures
July 3, 2019
Size: 82-InchStyle: TV OnlyVerified Purchase
65 people found this helpful
C. Primavera
1.0 out of 5 starsBeware Samsung connectivity issues
June 28, 2019
Size: 49-InchStyle: TV OnlyVerified Purchase
59 people found this helpful
Linda
5.0 out of 5 starsBeautiful picture!
May 11, 2019
Size: 75-InchStyle: TV OnlyVerified Purchase
53 people found this helpful
