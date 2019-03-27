I recently purchased the Samsung 65- inch QLED Q70R Smart TV. This is my first smart television and I just can’t stop raving about it! When it was delivered, I couldn’t believe how simple the installation instructions were, especially with only 2 cords to plug in. Set up was easy and straightforward- I didn’t even need to open the manual. Adjustments were obvious, and it was fun to play around with it to find the perfect settings.



And I love the slim-line design, no more bulky, heavy tv. But what excites me the most is the vibrant picture with absolute brilliant color. The upgrade is so noticeable in comparison to my old set. To get a true sense of this, I turn it to ambient settings while not watching programs- it’s almost like having a piece of art in my living room! I also love the different sound settings- it truly is crystal clear.



I was also pleasantly surprised how easy it was to navigate the smart tv features, as I couldn’t wait to start using my Amazon prime tv subscription. Once again, I didn’t even need to refer to the manual, as the button was right on the remote. Steps are straightforward, saving me both time and frustration. I also appreciate the convenience of using my iPhone as a remote.



It’s obvious that Samsung did their research, as this product blew away my expectations- from specifications to ease of use. Overall, I’m so thrilled with my tv and can’t wait to discover new features. Hands down, Samsung nailed it and I am one happy customer!