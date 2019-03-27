Size:65-Inch
Style:TV Only
The Samsung QN65Q70RAFXZA Flat 65-Inch QLED 4K Q70 Series Ultra HD Smart TV’s full array backlighting presents gorgeous blacks and radiant whites within scenes, plus an intelligent 4K processor that upscales the picture and optimizes every scene for an optimal Samsung 4K TV picture. Powered by Quantum dots, this QLED UHD TV offers 4x the resolution (3,840 x 2,160) of Full HD 1080p HDTV and over a billion shades of color, enabling you to discover what you've been missing with the brilliant, crisp and clear picture of this 65 inch TV. The Quantum Processor 4K instantly upscales content to 4K-level picture quality, even from non-native 4K sources, reducing banding, macro-blocking and artifacts often found in compressed streaming content. Adding to the level of brilliant realism, Quantum HDR 8x powered by HDR10+ delivers the lightest to darkest colors, scene by scene, for amazing picture realism. Direct Full Array Backlight 4x features concentrated zones of precision-controlled LEDs to display ultra-deep blacks and pure whites, rivaling OLED. For the avid gamer, this QLED TV utilizes a Dynamic Black Equalizer to give you better visibility in the dark and uses detailed scene analysis to optimize image quality. Using FreeSync VRR (variable refresh rate) technology, the Samsung Q70 flat screen TV gives you the real-time lower-lag gaming speed you need to climb to the top. To help the Samsung smart TV blend in with your home décor, an ingenious Ambient Mode allows you to customize the screen with meaningful images for a perfectly natural effect, including décor patterns and lighting, info, photos and artwork that match your lifestyle. The Samsung Q70 UHD TV includes smart features such as OneRemote, Bixby voice command, on-screen universal guide, SmartThings home appliance and device control, smart speaker expandability with Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility, and more.