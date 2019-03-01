$2,997.99
Samsung QN65Q900RBFXZA Flat 65-Inch QLED 8K Q900 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility (2019 Model)

by Samsung
3.9 out of 5 stars 24 customer reviews
List Price: $4,997.99
With Deal: $2,997.99 & FREE Shipping. Details
You Save: $2,000.00 (40%)
Note: Signature required upon delivery due to high value of this item. Details
Due to the value of this item, a signature is required at delivery to protect you from loss or theft.
Free Amazon product support included
What's Product Support?
In the event your product doesn’t work as expected, or you’d like someone to walk you through set-up, Amazon offers free product support over the phone on eligible purchases for up to 90 days.
To access this option, go to Your Orders and choose Get product support.
65-Inch Size Chart
TV only
  • REAL 8K RESOLUTION: Samsung Real 8K Resolution offers 16x the resolution of Full HD for exceptional depth of detail to draw you in to the picture, better than the best 4K TV experience of OLED
  • QUANTUM PROCESSOR 8K: Samsung’s most powerful TV processor ever enables today's content to be remastered into stunning 8K detail with optimized sound, picture and custom content recommendations
  • 8K AI UPSCALING: Intelligently upconverts today's content into stunning 8K for improved details, reduced noise and sharpened definition
  • 8K QUANTUM HDR 24X: Unimaginable 8K depth of detail and high dynamic range powered by HDR10+ illuminates intensely deep colors and super-fine details with astounding cinematic clarity
  • FULL ARRAY ELITE BACKLIGHT 16X: Concentrated zones of precision-controlled LEDs auto-adjust for Samsung’s best contrast between pure whites and ultra-deep blacks, revealing hidden details in even the darkest scenes
  • ULTRA-VIEWING ANGLE: Engineered to reduce glare and enhance color even in bright rooms, the ultra-viewing angle provides a vibrant picture no matter where you sit around this big screen TV
  • SMART TV FEATURES: OneRemote to control all compatible devices, Bixby voice command, on-screen universal guide, SmartThings to control compatible home appliances and devices, smart speaker expandability with Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility, and more
See more product details
Download Alexa for your Windows 10 PC for free
Experience the convenience of Alexa, now on your PC. Download now

Special offers and product promotions

Size: 65-Inch | Style: TV only
  Free 60-Day Tech Support: This item is eligible for FREE Tech Support for 60 days from the date of delivery.

From the manufacturer

Samsung QN75Q900RBFXZA Flat 75" QLED 8K Q900 Series Smart TV
QLED 8K

High Definition Redefined

Our best TV ever combines true-to-life 8K HDR picture quality, AI-powered intelligent upscaling, stunning design, and smart home ready features, for a revolutionary TV experience.

Q900R Key Features

Cityscape displaying on an 8k TV

Real 8K Resolution*

With exceptional depth of detail, our real 8K resolution will draw you in to the picture.

*Upscales to 8K resolution (7,680H x 4,320W/33.2 megapixels)

Mountain top displaying in 8k resolution on a TV

8K AI Upscaling*

A revolutionary upscaler remasters today’s content into stunning 8K.

*Resulting picture may vary based on source content. Utilizes AI-based formulas.

Samsung Quantum Processor

Quantum Processor 8K

Our most powerful processor delivers the ultimate picture, sound and smart experience.

People with sparklers running down the shore on a TV screen

Quantum HDR 24X*

The best Samsung HDR picture, from brilliant color to the deepest, darkest details.

*Luminance based on internal testing and is subject to change

Close-up of LED zones

Direct Full Array 16X*

Concentrated zones of precision-controlled LEDs display ultra-deep blacks and pure whites.

*Direct Full Array Numerical Index based on backlighting, antireflection and contrast enhancement technologies.

Samsung QLED 8K Q900 Series Smart TV with a colorful flamingo scene

100% Color Volume with Quantum Dot*

Over a billion shades of brilliant color—powered by Quantum Dots—deliver our most realistic picture.

*QLED televisions can produce 100% Color Volume in the DCI-P3 color space, the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television.

Samsung QLED 8K Q900 Series Smart TV with an underwater scene of a swimmer diving into a pool

Ultra Viewing Angle

Engineered to reduce glare and enhance color, providing a vibrant picture no matter where you sit.

QLED uses a photo of your wall to recreate the pattern on screen

Ambient Mode

Complements your space by turning a blank screen into enticing visuals or at-a-glance news.*

*Background feature accuracy may vary based on TV location and is dependent on wall designs, patterns and/or colors. SmartThings app on a mobile device (Android, iOS) is required for some functionality.

TV hanging on the wall with a single, slim cable

One Invisible Connection & No Gap Wall-Mount

Your TV hangs flush to the wall, while a single, slim cable connects everything.*

*A small gap between the wall and TV may occur if wall is not 100% flat or is constructed off-angle to the floor or if installed incorrectly.

Features common to all Q Series TVs

Available on all 2019 Samsung QLED TVs

Features such as 100% Color Volume, Bixby Voice and Ambient Mode are now standard on Samsung’s QLED TV lineup.

More from Samsung

Q900

Q900

Q90

Q90R

Q80

Q80R

Q70

Q70R

Q60

Q60R

RU8000

RU8000

RU7300

RU7300

Screen Size
98", 82", 75", 65", 55" 82", 75", 65" 82", 75", 65", 55" 85", 82", 75", 65", 55", 49" 82", 75", 65", 55", 49", 43" 82", 75", 65", 55", 49" 65", 55"
HDMI/USB Ports
4 / 3 4 / 3 4 / 2 4 / 2 4 / 2 4 / 2 3 / 2 + 1 Component Video
Resolution and Upscaling
8K Resolution & AI Upscaling 4K UHD & AI Upscaling 4K UHD & AI Upscaling 4K UHD & AI Upscaling 4K UHD & AI Upscaling 4K UHD & Upscaling 4K UHD & Upscaling
Backlighting
Direct Full Array 16x Direct Full Array 16x Direct Full Array 8x Direct Full Array 4x Slim Array Slim Array Standard
HDR
Quantum HDR 24x Quantum HDR 16x Quantum HDR 12x Quantum HDR 8x Quantum HDR 4x HDR HDR
Viewing Angle
Ultra Viewing Angle Ultra Viewing Angle Ultra Viewing Angle Ultra Viewing Angle Wide Viewing Angle Wide Viewing Angle N/A
One Connect Box
Compatible Compatible N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A
Wall Mount
No Gap Wall Mount No Gap Wall Mount 3rd Party Compatible 3rd Party Compatible 3rd Party Compatible 3rd Party Compatible 3rd Party Compatible
Suggested Soundbar pairing
Soundbar Q90R Soundbar Q90R Soundbar Q80R Soundbar Q70R Soundbar Q60R Soundbar R650 Soundbar R550

Compare with similar items


Samsung QN65Q900RBFXZA Flat 65-Inch QLED 8K Q900 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility (2019 Model)
Samsung UN65RU7100FXZA Flat 65-Inch 4K UHD 7 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility (2019 Model)
Samsung UN65RU7300FXZA Curved 65-Inch 4K UHD 7 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility (2019 Model)
Sony X950G 55 Inch TV: 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility - 2019 Model
Samsung UN55RU8000FXZA Flat 55-Inch 4K 8 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility (2019 Model)
Samsung QN65Q90RAFXZA Flat 65-Inch QLED 4K Q90 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility (2019 Model)
Customer Rating 4 out of 5 stars (24) 4 out of 5 stars (687) 4 out of 5 stars (127) 4 out of 5 stars (64) 4 out of 5 stars (116) 4 out of 5 stars (33)
Price $2,997.99 $697.99 $747.99 $1,198.00 $697.99 $2,797.99
Shipping FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25
Sold By Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com
Connectivity Technology USB, Bluetooth, Wireless, hdmi Wireless, USB, Bluetooth, hdmi Wireless, USB, Bluetooth, hdmi Bluetooth Wireless, USB, Bluetooth, hdmi Bluetooth, USB, Wireless, hdmi
Display Size 65 in 65 in 65 in 55 in 55 in 65 in
Display Type QLED LED LED LED LED QLED
Item Dimensions 1.4 x 57.2 x 32.9 in 12.3 x 57.4 x 36.1 in 12.3 x 57.2 x 36.1 in 30.63 x 10.88 x 48.38 in 9.3 x 48.7 x 30.6 in 1.6 x 57.1 x 32.7 in
Item Weight 66.6 lbs 58.2 lbs 75.8 lbs 41.88 lbs 41.7 lbs 107.8 lbs
Model Year 2019 2019 2019 2019 2019 2019
Refresh Rate 120 hertz 60 hertz 60 hertz 120 hertz 120 hertz 120 hertz
Resolution 8K 4K 4K 4K 4K 4K
Total HDMI Ports 4 3 3 4 4 4
Compare with similar items

Product description

Size:65-Inch  |  Style:TV only

The best TV ever from Samsung, the Samsung QN65Q900RBFXZA Flat 65-Inch QLED 8K Q900 Series Ultra HD Smart TV combines true-to-life 8K HDR picture quality, AI-powered intelligent upscaling, stunning design and smart home-ready features for a groundbreaking Samsung TV experience. This QLED TV boasts a phenomenal 8K resolution (7,680 x 4,320) of over 33 million pixels—16x the resolution of Full HD 1080p HDTV—for a true-to-life visual experience. Powered by a revolutionary Quantum Processor 8K, the QLED TV enables today's content to be remastered into stunning 8K detail, reducing banding, macro-blocking and artifacts often found in compressed streaming content. Intelligent 8K AI upscaling lets you enjoy clear and precise images with 8K-level picture quality, even from non-native 8K sources. Adding to the level of brilliant realism, Quantum 8K HDR 24x powered by HDR10+ enhances the brightest and darkest colors for a breathtakingly realistic picture. Direct Full Array Elite Backlight 16x features concentrated zones of precision-controlled LEDs to display ultra-deep blacks and pure whites, rivaling OLED. To ensure everyone can enjoy the flat screen TV picture, an ultra-viewing angle reduces glare and enhances color, providing a vibrant picture no matter where you sit. For the avid gamer, this QLED UHD TV utilizes a Dynamic Black Equalizer to give you better visibility in the dark and uses detailed scene analysis to optimize image quality. Using FreeSync VRR (variable refresh rate) technology, the Samsung Q900 gives you the real-time lower-lag gaming speed you need to climb to the top. To help the Samsung smart TV blend in with your home décor, an ingenious Ambient Mode allows you to customize the screen with meaningful images for a perfectly natural effect, including décor patterns and lighting, info, photos and artwork that match your lifestyle. The Samsung Q900 UHD TV includes smart features such as OneRemote, Bixby voice command, on-screen universal guide, SmartThings home appliance and device control, smart speaker expandability with Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility, and more.

Product information

Size:65-Inch  |  Style:TV only

Technical Details

Technical Specification

User Manual [pdf ]

Additional Information

Warranty & Support

Manufacturer’s warranty can be requested from customer service. Click here to make a request to customer service.

Feedback

If you are a seller for this product, would you like to suggest updates through seller support?
Would you like to tell us about a lower price?

Important information

On-mode power consumption
220 Watts

Visible screen diagonal
65" / 165 cm
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews
4.0 out of 5 stars
4 out of 5
26 customer ratings
5 star
55%
4 star
19%
3 star
9%
2 star
4%
1 star
13%

Review this product

Share your thoughts with other customers
Write a customer review

Read reviews that mention

look like best buy picture quality inch oled tvs dark difference video bright model movies nits simply technology theater

24 customer reviews

Jn
1.0 out of 5 starsRidiculous,no excuse
March 1, 2019
Size: 65-InchStyle: TV only
Read more
131 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
GR56
3.0 out of 5 stars75" 2019 Q900
March 21, 2019
Size: 65-InchStyle: TV only
Read more
120 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Yen Y.
4.0 out of 5 starsBetter than most
March 30, 2019
Size: 75-InchStyle: TV onlyVerified Purchase
Read more
42 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Amazon Customer
2.0 out of 5 starsSerious Quality Control Issues
April 3, 2019
Size: 82-InchStyle: TV only
Read more
64 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Toybox
5.0 out of 5 starsVideo WOW factor goes vertical.
May 31, 2019
Size: 75-InchStyle: TV onlyVerified Purchase
Read more
28 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Michael Woltmann
5.0 out of 5 starsThe best 65” TV you can buy.
March 2, 2019
Size: 65-InchStyle: TV only
Read more
50 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Robert Morin
1.0 out of 5 starsScreen died after 3 days
June 12, 2019
Size: 65-InchStyle: TV onlyVerified Purchase
Read more
26 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse

