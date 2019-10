REAL 8K RESOLUTION: Samsung Real 8K Resolution offers 16x the resolution of Full HD for exceptional depth of detail to draw you in to the picture, better than the best 4K TV experience of OLED

QUANTUM PROCESSOR 8K: Samsung’s most powerful TV processor ever enables today's content to be remastered into stunning 8K detail with optimized sound, picture and custom content recommendations

8K AI UPSCALING: Intelligently upconverts today's content into stunning 8K for improved details, reduced noise and sharpened definition

8K QUANTUM HDR 24X: Unimaginable 8K depth of detail and high dynamic range powered by HDR10+ illuminates intensely deep colors and super-fine details with astounding cinematic clarity

FULL ARRAY ELITE BACKLIGHT 16X: Concentrated zones of precision-controlled LEDs auto-adjust for Samsung’s best contrast between pure whites and ultra-deep blacks, revealing hidden details in even the darkest scenes

ULTRA-VIEWING ANGLE: Engineered to reduce glare and enhance color even in bright rooms, the ultra-viewing angle provides a vibrant picture no matter where you sit around this big screen TV