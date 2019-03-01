This is a joke it's very bright but the same nits could be done on a 4k also you can't see the pixel difference unless your face is in a uncomfortable eyes on glass position,this can also be said about the 85inch so Samsung stop fooling with us tired of resolutions that are hard to see,just give us a decent fps and also as of now bandwidth can't handle it also have you tv people ever stop to think that ordinary people just can't afford high TV and where would you put them at those sizes and internet is so high so stop already and we all need to refuse to buy so you guys will quit forcing us to buy unnecessary stuff and I think I speak for everyone when I say we just want to watch TV! Update on these TV manfaturs,when they do this crazy stuff with TVs there adding more copy protection on there behalf which means you suffer forced to by new equipment that is compatible with your new TV and what you own you don't do be warned on what they are doing it's are enjoyment there messes with so don't get caught up or they won't stop leave the higher resolution in movie theaters not at home because we want to own what's in our home and have no restrictions on our equipment! Update for those who don't know hi-def is the aspect ratio of 16x9 and thats the most important part of what made 1080p so great not the pixiles so the only good technology is the hdr which would make 1080p look it's best so once again don't get fooled it's the hdr of today not any thing else they have done pixile wise so be a smart person not a smart tv trust me!