Adjustable Eye Level The Samsung Space Monitor can be quickly and easily raised or lowered to the optimal viewing height of any user, making it a versatile solution for use at home or in public spaces such as libraries.

Height-Adjustable Arm Stand The Samsung Space Monitor’s zero-level height adjustable arm stand allows easy positioning of the screen for optimal comfort and convenience. Its adjustment span allows viewing from a height of 7.2 inches (183 mm) above the desktop (27-inch screen) all the way down to surface level.

Easy Installation The Samsung Space Monitor’s arm stand features an integrated clamp for quick and easy installation. Adjustable up to 3.54 inches (90 mm), the clamp allows the Samsung Space Monitor to be securely attached to desks and tables with a wide range of thicknesses.